Alma Grill 850 West Hallandale Beach Boulevard
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
850 West Hallandale Beach Boulevard, Hallandale Beach, FL 33009
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Cao Bakery and Cafe - #12 Hallandale
4.5 • 231
116 W Hallandale Beach BLVD Hallandale Beach, FL 33009
View restaurant
The Blues Burgers - Hallandale
4.6 • 155
801 North Federal Highway Hallandale, FL 33009
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Hallandale Beach
Bissaleh - 501 Silks Run Suit 1130
4.2 • 276
501 Silks Run Suit 1130 Hallandale, FL 33009
View restaurant
Cao Bakery and Cafe - #12 Hallandale
4.5 • 231
116 W Hallandale Beach BLVD Hallandale Beach, FL 33009
View restaurant
The Blues Burgers - Hallandale
4.6 • 155
801 North Federal Highway Hallandale, FL 33009
View restaurant
More near Hallandale Beach