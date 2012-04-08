Restaurant header imageView gallery

Alma Grill 850 West Hallandale Beach Boulevard

No reviews yet

850 West Hallandale Beach Boulevard

Hallandale Beach, FL 33009

Order Again

BOUREKAS

CHEESE BOUREKA

$16.00
POTATO BOUREKA

$16.00
SABICH BOUREKA

$20.00

SOUP

SOUP OF THE DAY

$8.00
TOMATO SOUP

$8.00

FOCACCIA

BUFFALO MOZZARELLA FOCACCIA

$22.00

EGGPLANT FETA FOCACCIA

$22.00
SMOKED SALMON FOCACCIA

$24.00
GOAT CHEESE PORTOBELLO FOCACCIA

$24.00

FRESH SALAD

CAESAR SALAD

$16.00
GREEK SALAD

$18.00
TUNA SALAD

$17.00
MEDITERRANEAN SALAD

$16.00
QUINOA KALE SALAD

$18.00
GOAT CHEESE SPINACH SALAD

$22.00

APPETIZER

MESABAHA

$16.00
EGGPLANT PARMESAN

$24.00

COULIFLOWER STEAK

$20.00
EGGPLANT NAPOLEON TOWER

$26.00
HUMMUS

$13.00

BURRATA

$20.00
SPINACH DIP

$18.00
GOAT CHEESE STUFFED BEETS RAVIOLI

$22.00

PIZZA

PIZZA MARGHERITA

$20.00

SANDWICH

TUNA SANDWICH

$15.00

EGG SANDWICH

$14.00

AVOCADO SANDWICH

$14.00

SMOKED SALMON SANDWICH

$19.00

OMELETTE SANDWICH

$14.00

SABICH SANDWICH

$16.00

QUESADILLA

$16.00

SPINACH TORTILLA QUESADILLA

$18.00

RISSOTTO

MUSHROOM ZAFFRON

$20.00

VEGGIE RISSOTTO

$22.00

PASTA

CHEESE RAVIOLI

$22.00
MUSHROOM RAVIOLI

$22.00

GREEK SPAGHETTI

$22.00

FETUCCINI ALFREDO

$20.00

PENNE ZITI

$18.00

POTATO GNOCCHI

$20.00

FETTUCCINI BURRATA TRUFFLE

$24.00

DESSERT

BISSALEH DE AMORE SWEET FOCACCIA

$8.00

CRUMBLED CHEESECAKE

$8.00

CREME BROULE

$8.00

PANACOTTA

$8.00

FERRERO ROCHE

$8.00

LEMON PIE

$8.00

PASSION FRUIT PIE

$8.00

PISTACHIO BRULE

$8.00

TIRAMISU

$8.00

TRES LECHES

$8.00

MALABI

$8.00

FATUT SUTUL

$8.00

HOT SACHALAB

$8.00

MALABI PISTACHIO

$8.00

MALABI COCONUT AND WALNUT

$8.00

MALABI CHICHA

$8.00

BAKLAVA

$4.00

GELATO AND SORBET

SORBET

$1.00

GELATO

$1.00

MILK SHAKE

$8.00

ICE CREAM TRUCKLOAD

VANILLA SINGLE LOAD

$8.00

VANILLA DOUBLE LOAD

$16.00

CHOCOLATE SINGLE LOAD

$8.00

CHOOCOLATE DOUBLE LOAD

$16.00

SALTY CARAMEL SINGLE LOAD

$8.00

SALTY CARAMEL DOUBLE LOAD

$16.00

FERRERO ROCHE SINGLE LOAD

$8.00

FERRERO ROCHE DOUBLE LOAD

$16.00

DULCE DE LECHE. SINGLE LOAD

$8.00

DULCE DE LECHE DOUBLE LOAD

$16.00

PISTACHIO SINGLE LOAD

$8.00

PISTACHIO DOUBLE LOAD

$16.00

SOFT DRINKS

COKE

$2.50

COKE ZERO

$2.50

COKE DIET

$2.50
MINT LEMONADE

$6.50

AQUA PANNA 1 L.

$7.00

S.PELLEGRINO 500ML.

$5.50

SPRITE

$2.50

GRAPE JUICE

$4.00

MANGO JUICE

$4.00

PEACH JUICE

$4.00

STRAWBERRY AND BANANA JUICE

$4.00

JUICE BAR

FRESHLY SQUEEZED ORANGE JUICE

FROZEN DRINKS

LEMONANA

$6.50

MANGO

$6.50

PASSION FRUIT

$6.50

STRAWBERRY

$6.50

STRAWBERRY BANANA

$6.50

CAFE

COFFEE

$4.00

GOURMET COFFEE

$4.00
AMERICANO

$5.00

ESPRESSO

$3.00

DOUBLE ESPRESSO

ESPRESSO PANNA

$5.00
MACCHIATO

$3.50

CAPUCCINO

$5.00

LATTE

$6.00

ISRAELI INSTANT COFFEE

$4.00
ISRAELI INSTANT COFFEE WITH MILK

$6.00
FLAVORED STEAMED MILK

$6.00

HOT CHOCOLATE

$6.00

ICED CHOCOLATE MILK

$5.50

ICED MOCHACCINO

$6.50

ICED CAPUCCINO

$6.00

ICED GOURMET COFFEE

$4.00

ICED INSTANT COFFEE

$4.00

COLD MILK

$5.00

ICED GOURMET TEA

$4.00

ICED BISSALEH RAGE

$6.00

ICED COFFEE LATTE

$6.00

ICED AMERICANO

$5.00
TURKISH COFFEE

$4.00
MOCHACCINO

$6.50

HOT TEA

$4.50

EARL GREY TEA

$5.50

CHAI TEA

$5.50

ENGLISH BREAKFAST TEA

$5.50

MILKSHAKES

VANILLA

$8.00
SALTY CARAMEL

$8.00

DULCE DE LACHE

$8.00

CHOCOLATE

$8.00

MACHA

$8.00

FERRERO ROCHE

$8.00

PISTACHIO

$8.00

STRAWBERRY

$8.00

STRAWBERRIES and BANANA

$8.00

BEER

BLACK MALT BEER

$5.00

WINE

CABERNET SAUVIGNON (BUTCHERS DAUGHTER)

$35.00+

PINPOT NOIR (LOU)

$35.00+

PINOT GRIGIO (GABRIELE)

$35.00+

SAUVIGNON BLANC (BUTCHERS DAUGHTER)

$39.00+

SOUTH ROSE' (BUTCHERS DAUGHTER)

$38.00+

BARTENURA MOSCATO D'AST

$40.00

MORAD LYCHEE

$45.00

BREAKFAST

Bissaleh D'Amore Breakfast

$20.00
Caprese Egg White Omelette

$17.00
EGG BENEDICT

$18.00
Fatut

$15.00

Fatut Bissaleh D'Amore

$20.00

Fatut Cheese and Mushroom

$18.00

Fatut Feta Cheese and Zaatar

$17.00

Fatut Mozzarella

$17.00
GREEK OMELETTE

$17.00
Green Omelette

$17.00
Israeli Breakfast

$13.50
Malawach

$14.00

Malawach Feta Cheese and Zaatar

$16.00

Malawach Mozzarella

$16.00

Malawach Omelet

$16.00

Malawach Pizza

$18.00
SHAKSHUKA

$17.00
Veggie Omelette

$17.00

Spinach Egg Benedict

$17.00

Sabich Egg Benedict

$18.00

Order of Toast

$3.00

SMOOTHIES

MANGO

$6.60

PASSION FRUIT

$6.50

STRAWBERRY

$6.50

STAWBERRY&BANANA

$6.50

MINT LEMONADE

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
