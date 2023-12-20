Alma Latina - East Little York 920 East Little York Road #900
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
920 East Little York Road #900, Houston, TX 77076
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
TACOS JAVIS #2 "La Escondida" - 1003 Cromwell Street
No Reviews
1003 Cromwell Street Houston, TX 77037
View restaurant
TeaTonic - 4400 north freeway a400
No Reviews
4400 north freeway a400 Houston, TX 77022
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Houston
The Breakfast Klub - Signature Kafe - 3711 Travis St
4.7 • 7,012
3711 Travis St Houston, TX 77002
View restaurant