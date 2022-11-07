- Home
- /
- Flower Mound
- /
- Mexican & Tex-Mex
- /
- Alma Mexicana Restaurante
Alma Mexicana Restaurante
No reviews yet
2321 Cross Timbers Rd #405
Flower Mound, TX 75028
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizers
Fiesta Fire Crackers
Crispy flour tortillas filled with chicken, cheese, diced jalapenos, and a side of avocado ranch sauce. 6 pieces.
Avocado Fire Crackera
Crispy flour tortillas filled with diced chicken and chicharron (fried pork), fresh avocado, onions, tomato, cilantro and lime accompanied with a side of avocado ranch sauce. 6 pieces.
Nachos, Grilled chicken
Served with beans, shredded cheese, tomato, lettuce, sour cream, and guacamole
Nachos, Grilled Steak
Served with beans, shredded cheese, tomato, lettuce, sour cream, and guacamole
Nachos,Ground Beef
Served with beans, shredded cheese, tomato, lettuce, sour cream, and guacamole
Nachos, Shredded Chicken
Served with beans, shredded cheese, tomato, lettuce, sour cream, and guacamole
Nachos, Beans and cheese
Served with beans, shredded cheese, tomato, lettuce, sour cream, and guacamole
Nachos,chesse
Served with beans, shredded cheese, tomato, lettuce, sour cream, and guacamole
Cheese Dip
An original secret recipe: A mixture of cheeses turned into a warm, creamy, rich dip served with homemade tortilla chips. - Original -Chorizo
Papas Locas
French fries with grilled steak, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, queso fundido, and crema.
Stuffed Jalapeños
6 roasted jalapenos stuffed with your choice of grilled chicken or steak.
MTO Guac
Queso Flamiado
Salads
Taco salad, Grilled Chicken
Taco Salad- Deep fried flour tortilla shell filled with layers of beans, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole. Choose your favorite meat: steak, chicken or shrimp.
Taco salad, Grilled Steak
Taco Salad- Deep fried flour tortilla shell filled with layers of beans, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole. Choose your favorite meat: steak, chicken or shrimp.
Taco salad, Grilled Shrimp
Taco Salad- Deep fried flour tortilla shell filled with layers of beans, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole. Choose your favorite meat: steak, chicken or shrimp.
Taco salad, Ground Beef
Taco Salad- Deep fried flour tortilla shell filled with layers of beans, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole. Choose your favorite meat: steak, chicken or shrimp.
Fajita Taco Salad
A choice of fajita chicken, stake or shrimp with sauted onions and peppers served on a crispy flour toetilla toped withbeans,lettus ,cheese and sour cream.
Snta Fe Chicken salad
Mrinated Grilled chicken, romaine lettu,cilantro,avocado,pico de gallo,tortilla strips and ranch dressing.
Cancun Salad
Taco Combinations
Single Tacos
Carne asada (steak) Single
All tacos are topped with cilantro and onions, served with lime and a side of your favorite taco salsa! – Taco Salsas: Roja, Habanero, Verde and Piña-Jalapeño.
Pollo asado (chicken) Taco
All tacos are topped with cilantro and onions, served with lime and a side of your favorite taco salsa! – Taco Salsas: Roja, Habanero, Verde and Piña-Jalapeño.
Carnitas (Braised pull pork) Taco
All tacos are topped with cilantro and onions, served with lime and a side of your favorite taco salsa! – Taco Salsas: Roja, Habanero, Verde and Piña-Jalapeño.
Al Pastor(Pork & Pineapple) Taco
All tacos are topped with cilantro and onions, served with lime and a side of your favorite taco salsa! – Taco Salsas: Roja, Habanero, Verde and Piña-Jalapeño.
Chicharron (Pork Belly)
All tacos are topped with cilantro and onions, served with lime and a side of your favorite taco salsa! – Taco Salsas: Roja, Habanero, Verde and Piña-Jalapeño.
Birria (shredded short rib) Taco
All tacos are topped with cilantro and onions, served with lime and a side of your favorite taco salsa! – Taco Salsas: Roja, Habanero, Verde and Piña-Jalapeño.
Shrimp Taco
All tacos are topped with cilantro and onions, served with lime and a side of your favorite taco salsa! – Taco Salsas: Roja, Habanero, Verde and Piña-Jalapeño.
Veggie Single Taco
Burritos
Grande Burrito (carnitas)
Grande Burrito (Ground Beef)
Filled with your choice of meat, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, rice, and beans
Grande Burrito (Steak)
Filled with your choice of meat, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, rice, and beans
Grande Burrito (Grilled Chicken)
Filled with your choice of meat, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, rice, and beans
Grande Burrito ( Shredded chicken)
Filled with your choice of meat, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, rice, and beans
Grande Burrito (Shrimp)
Filled with your choice of meat, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, rice, and beans
Mexican Burrito
Chicken or Steak sauteed with bell peppers, onions with a side of rice and beans. Topped off with three sauces: verde, queso, and mole (contains peanuts)
Chipotle Burrito
Filled with steak, rice, beans smothered in a chipotle cream sauce with a side of lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream.
Burrito Trillo
Seaoned grilled shrimp, chicken & steak,sauted with bell peppers and onions. toped with queso and a side of rice and beans.
Main Dishes
Charrito Platter
Steak, chicken, shrimp, and chorizo on a bed of sauteed onions, bell peppers, nopales (cactus), drizzled with melted cheese and mild chipotle sauce. Served with sour cream, guacamole, rice, beans, and choice of tortillas.
Carne Asada
Tender rib eye grilled to perfection. Served with rice & beans (with melted cheese on top), pico de gallo and tortillas of your choice: corn or flour
Molcajete
Juicy grilled steak, sausage, marinated chicken and shrimp, accompanied with avocado, tomatoes, nopales (cactus), onions, banana peppers and cilantro. Served in a traditional molcajete stone, with a mildly spicy tomato sauce, with rice & beans (with melted cheese on top). Accompanied with your choice of tortillas: corn or flour
Chori Pollo
Grilled chicken breast with chorizo, covered with melted cheese. Served with rice, beans, lettuce and pico de gallo. Includes your choice of tortillas: flour or corn.
Tres Carnales
Grilled steak, grilled chicken and sauteed shrimp with green peppers and onions. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, and guacamole on the side.
Carnitas Michuacan
Delicious braised tender pork. Served with lime, pico de gallo, rice & beans (with melted cheese on top). Accompanied with your choice of tortillas: corn or flour
Pollo Jalisco
Grilled, marinated chicken breast topped with three grilled shrimp, grilled onions and bell peppers, smothered in queso fundido. Served with small side salad, pico de gallo, rice and beans.
Flautas
Shredded chicken or beef wrapped in a corn tortilla, deep-fried, accompanied by lettuce, guacamole, tomatoes, and a layer of sour cream, rice and beans. Mexican cheese is sprinkled on top.
Chimichangas
A flour tortilla filled with youre choice of meat shredded chicken or steak deep-fride and topped with lettuse,guacamole and cheese served with rice and beans
Almas Bistek
Perfectly grilled steak with bell peppers and onions. Served with a poblano chile filled with cheese. Served with a side of rice & beans (with melted cheese on top), sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo. Accompanied with your choice of tortillas: corn or flour
Pollo A La Mexicana
Grilled, marinated chicken breast topped with three grilled shrimp, grilled onions and bell peppers, smothered in queso fundido. Served with small side salad, pico de gallo, rice and beans.
Calabazas con Pollo
Diced grilled chicken breast with sautéed zucchini, onions and bell peppers. Garnished with sour cream. served with rice and beans.
Enchiladas
Mole Enchiladas
With ground beef and home made traditional Mole sauce (contains peanuts). Include a side of sour cream.
Enchiladas Rancheras
With red ranchera sauce,chicken and Mexican cheese is sprinkled on top.
Enchiladas Verdes
With chicken and a mild green sauce.
Queso Enchiladas
Filled with shredded chicken and toped with cheese sauce.
Fajitas
Steak Fajita
Served in a sizzling hot skillet with sauteed bell peppers and onions. Accompanied with rice, beans, tortillas and side salad (lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, and sour cream).
Chicken Fajita
Served in a sizzling hot skillet with sauteed bell peppers and onions. Accompanied with rice, beans, tortillas and side salad (lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, and sour cream).
Steak & Chicken Fajita
Served in a sizzling hot skillet with sauteed bell peppers and onions. Accompanied with rice, beans, tortillas and side salad (lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, and sour cream).
Shrimp Fajita
Served in a sizzling hot skillet with sauteed bell peppers and onions. Accompanied with rice, beans, tortillas and side salad (lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, and sour cream).
Fajita Trio
Served in a sizzling hot skillet with sauteed bell peppers and onions. Accompanied with rice, beans, tortillas and side salad (lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, and sour cream).
Quesadilla
Deluxe Qesadilla
Large flour tortilla filled with delicious cheese, grilled, marinated chicken and steak, sautéed mushrooms, onions and bell peppers. Served with sour cream and guacamole, atop a bed of shredded fresh lettuce.
Chicken Quesadilla
Large flour tortilla filled with delicious cheese. Served with sour cream and guacamole, atop a bed of shredded fresh lettuce
Steak Quesadilla
Large flour tortilla filled with delicious cheese. Served with sour cream and guacamole, atop a bed of shredded fresh lettuce
Shrimp Quesadilla
Large flour tortilla filled with delicious cheese. Served with sour cream and guacamole, atop a bed of shredded fresh lettuce
Cheese Quesadilla
Seafood
Piña Azteca
Grilled shrimp with pineapple, bell pepper and onions marinated with our secret recipe sauce. Served with rice and beans.
Pescado Chipotle
Grilled seasoned haddock fillet and shrimp smothered in a chipotle cream sauce. Served on a bed of rice with a small salad of shredded lettuce, sliced avocado, cheddar cheese and tomatoes.
Fish Taco Plate (pescado)
Three soft tortillas field with grilled tilapia onions,cilantro and Cabbage served with rice,beans and side of chipotle dipping sauce
CamaronesChipotle
grilled shrimp topped with a chipotle cream sauce. Served on a bed of rice with a salad of shredded lettuce, sliced avocado, cheddar cheese and tomatoes.
Camarones al Mojode Ajo
Seasond shrimp sautéed in garlic butter and spices.served on a bed of rice and small side salad with lettuce, Sliced avocado and tomatoes.
Camarones Oxaca
Seasoned shrimp sautéed with zucchini, mushrooms,squash,onions,bell peppers and topped with queso Oaxaca. Served on a bed of rice and small side salad with lettuce ,sliced avocado and tomatoes.
Vegetarian
Fajitas Veggie
More for the vegetarian! Fresh bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, zucchini and squash sautéed in our house seasoning. Served with rice, beans, a side salad with sour cream and guacamole. Accompanied with your choice of flour or corn tortillas.
Enchiladas Veggie
Two traditional enchiladas topped with green tomatillo sauce and special Mexican cheese, filled of fresh grilled vegetables: mushrooms, red and green peppers and onions. Served with rice, beans and sour cream.
Burrito Veggie
For the veggie lover! An all-veggie burrito filled with fresh peppers, onions, mushrooms, zucchini and yellow squash, all wrapped in a large flour tortilla, lightly grilled and served with rice, beans, sour cream and guacamole.
Veggie Tacos
Three soft corn tortilla tacos, filled with delicious grilled vegetables: onion, red and green bell peppers, and mushrooms, atop a succulent cheese, melted to perfection in the oven. Accompanied with a side of beans and rice.
Kids Menu
Sides
Desserts
NA BEV
Mexican Coke
Jarritos
Manzanita
Topo Chico
Topo Chico Lime
Agua Frescas De Horchata
Agua Frescas De Jamaica
Agua Frescas De Tamarindo
Iced Tea
Coffee
Squirt
Water Bottle
Diet C
Sprite
Apple J
Dr Pepper
Milk
Fanta
Coke
Limonada
Root Beer
Coke Lg
Tall Topo Chico
Tall Topo Chico
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
2321 Cross Timbers Rd #405, Flower Mound, TX 75028