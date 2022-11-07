Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Alma Mexicana Restaurante

No reviews yet

2321 Cross Timbers Rd #405

Flower Mound, TX 75028

Appetizers

Fiesta Fire Crackers

$14.99

Crispy flour tortillas filled with chicken, cheese, diced jalapenos, and a side of avocado ranch sauce. 6 pieces.

Avocado Fire Crackera

$14.99

Crispy flour tortillas filled with diced chicken and chicharron (fried pork), fresh avocado, onions, tomato, cilantro and lime accompanied with a side of avocado ranch sauce. 6 pieces.

Nachos, Grilled chicken

$13.99

Served with beans, shredded cheese, tomato, lettuce, sour cream, and guacamole

Nachos, Grilled Steak

$14.99

Served with beans, shredded cheese, tomato, lettuce, sour cream, and guacamole

Nachos,Ground Beef

$12.99

Served with beans, shredded cheese, tomato, lettuce, sour cream, and guacamole

Nachos, Shredded Chicken

$12.99

Served with beans, shredded cheese, tomato, lettuce, sour cream, and guacamole

Nachos, Beans and cheese

$9.00

Served with beans, shredded cheese, tomato, lettuce, sour cream, and guacamole

Nachos,chesse

$9.99

Served with beans, shredded cheese, tomato, lettuce, sour cream, and guacamole

Cheese Dip

$7.00

An original secret recipe: A mixture of cheeses turned into a warm, creamy, rich dip served with homemade tortilla chips. - Original -Chorizo

Papas Locas

$14.99

French fries with grilled steak, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, queso fundido, and crema.

Stuffed Jalapeños

$14.99

6 roasted jalapenos stuffed with your choice of grilled chicken or steak.

MTO Guac

$9.99

Queso Flamiado

Salads

Taco salad, Grilled Chicken

$12.99

Taco Salad- Deep fried flour tortilla shell filled with layers of beans, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole. Choose your favorite meat: steak, chicken or shrimp.

Taco salad, Grilled Steak

$12.99

Taco Salad- Deep fried flour tortilla shell filled with layers of beans, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole. Choose your favorite meat: steak, chicken or shrimp.

Taco salad, Grilled Shrimp

$14.99

Taco Salad- Deep fried flour tortilla shell filled with layers of beans, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole. Choose your favorite meat: steak, chicken or shrimp.

Taco salad, Ground Beef

$11.99

Taco Salad- Deep fried flour tortilla shell filled with layers of beans, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole. Choose your favorite meat: steak, chicken or shrimp.

Fajita Taco Salad

$14.99

A choice of fajita chicken, stake or shrimp with sauted onions and peppers served on a crispy flour toetilla toped withbeans,lettus ,cheese and sour cream.

Snta Fe Chicken salad

$13.99

Mrinated Grilled chicken, romaine lettu,cilantro,avocado,pico de gallo,tortilla strips and ranch dressing.

Cancun Salad

$16.99

Taco Combinations

All taco are searved on a corn tortilla with cilantro, onions,lime and youre choice of a homemaid salsa. Salsa roja or Salsa verde . 3 tacos with rice and beans additional salsas $.99

Steak (carne asada) combo

$15.99

Pollo combo

$14.99

Shredded Beef (Birria) combo

$15.99

Pulled Pork (carnitas ) combo

$15.99

Pork Belly (chicharron) combo

$15.99

Al Pastor Combo

$15.99

Shrimp Combo

$16.99

Taco Cambo Mix

$15.99

Single Tacos

Carne asada (steak) Single

$3.50

All tacos are topped with cilantro and onions, served with lime and a side of your favorite taco salsa! – Taco Salsas: Roja, Habanero, Verde and Piña-Jalapeño.

Pollo asado (chicken) Taco

$3.50

All tacos are topped with cilantro and onions, served with lime and a side of your favorite taco salsa! – Taco Salsas: Roja, Habanero, Verde and Piña-Jalapeño.

Carnitas (Braised pull pork) Taco

$3.50

All tacos are topped with cilantro and onions, served with lime and a side of your favorite taco salsa! – Taco Salsas: Roja, Habanero, Verde and Piña-Jalapeño.

Al Pastor(Pork & Pineapple) Taco

$3.50

All tacos are topped with cilantro and onions, served with lime and a side of your favorite taco salsa! – Taco Salsas: Roja, Habanero, Verde and Piña-Jalapeño.

Chicharron (Pork Belly)

$3.50

All tacos are topped with cilantro and onions, served with lime and a side of your favorite taco salsa! – Taco Salsas: Roja, Habanero, Verde and Piña-Jalapeño.

Birria (shredded short rib) Taco

$3.50

All tacos are topped with cilantro and onions, served with lime and a side of your favorite taco salsa! – Taco Salsas: Roja, Habanero, Verde and Piña-Jalapeño.

Shrimp Taco

$4.00

All tacos are topped with cilantro and onions, served with lime and a side of your favorite taco salsa! – Taco Salsas: Roja, Habanero, Verde and Piña-Jalapeño.

Veggie Single Taco

$3.50

Burritos

Grande Burrito (carnitas)

$16.99

Grande Burrito (Ground Beef)

$14.99

Filled with your choice of meat, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, rice, and beans

Grande Burrito (Steak)

$15.99

Filled with your choice of meat, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, rice, and beans

Grande Burrito (Grilled Chicken)

$15.99

Filled with your choice of meat, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, rice, and beans

Grande Burrito ( Shredded chicken)

$14.99

Filled with your choice of meat, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, rice, and beans

Grande Burrito (Shrimp)

$15.99

Filled with your choice of meat, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, rice, and beans

Mexican Burrito

$16.99

Chicken or Steak sauteed with bell peppers, onions with a side of rice and beans. Topped off with three sauces: verde, queso, and mole (contains peanuts)

Chipotle Burrito

$15.99

Filled with steak, rice, beans smothered in a chipotle cream sauce with a side of lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream.

Burrito Trillo

$18.99

Seaoned grilled shrimp, chicken & steak,sauted with bell peppers and onions. toped with queso and a side of rice and beans.

Main Dishes

Charrito Platter

$29.99

Steak, chicken, shrimp, and chorizo on a bed of sauteed onions, bell peppers, nopales (cactus), drizzled with melted cheese and mild chipotle sauce. Served with sour cream, guacamole, rice, beans, and choice of tortillas.

Carne Asada

$25.99

Tender rib eye grilled to perfection. Served with rice & beans (with melted cheese on top), pico de gallo and tortillas of your choice: corn or flour

Molcajete

$29.99

Juicy grilled steak, sausage, marinated chicken and shrimp, accompanied with avocado, tomatoes, nopales (cactus), onions, banana peppers and cilantro. Served in a traditional molcajete stone, with a mildly spicy tomato sauce, with rice & beans (with melted cheese on top). Accompanied with your choice of tortillas: corn or flour

Chori Pollo

$17.99

Grilled chicken breast with chorizo, covered with melted cheese. Served with rice, beans, lettuce and pico de gallo. Includes your choice of tortillas: flour or corn.

Tres Carnales

$24.99

Grilled steak, grilled chicken and sauteed shrimp with green peppers and onions. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, and guacamole on the side.

Carnitas Michuacan

$18.99

Delicious braised tender pork. Served with lime, pico de gallo, rice & beans (with melted cheese on top). Accompanied with your choice of tortillas: corn or flour

Pollo Jalisco

$18.99

Grilled, marinated chicken breast topped with three grilled shrimp, grilled onions and bell peppers, smothered in queso fundido. Served with small side salad, pico de gallo, rice and beans.

Flautas

$15.99

Shredded chicken or beef wrapped in a corn tortilla, deep-fried, accompanied by lettuce, guacamole, tomatoes, and a layer of sour cream, rice and beans. Mexican cheese is sprinkled on top.

Chimichangas

$15.99

A flour tortilla filled with youre choice of meat shredded chicken or steak deep-fride and topped with lettuse,guacamole and cheese served with rice and beans

Almas Bistek

$22.99

Perfectly grilled steak with bell peppers and onions. Served with a poblano chile filled with cheese. Served with a side of rice & beans (with melted cheese on top), sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo. Accompanied with your choice of tortillas: corn or flour

Pollo A La Mexicana

$16.99

Grilled, marinated chicken breast topped with three grilled shrimp, grilled onions and bell peppers, smothered in queso fundido. Served with small side salad, pico de gallo, rice and beans.

Calabazas con Pollo

$17.99

Diced grilled chicken breast with sautéed zucchini, onions and bell peppers. Garnished with sour cream. served with rice and beans.

Enchiladas

Mole Enchiladas

$14.99

With ground beef and home made traditional Mole sauce (contains peanuts). Include a side of sour cream.

Enchiladas Rancheras

$14.99

With red ranchera sauce,chicken and Mexican cheese is sprinkled on top.

Enchiladas Verdes

$14.99

With chicken and a mild green sauce.

Queso Enchiladas

$14.99

Filled with shredded chicken and toped with cheese sauce.

Fajitas

Steak Fajita

$19.99

Served in a sizzling hot skillet with sauteed bell peppers and onions. Accompanied with rice, beans, tortillas and side salad (lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, and sour cream).

Chicken Fajita

$17.99

Served in a sizzling hot skillet with sauteed bell peppers and onions. Accompanied with rice, beans, tortillas and side salad (lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, and sour cream).

Steak & Chicken Fajita

$19.99

Served in a sizzling hot skillet with sauteed bell peppers and onions. Accompanied with rice, beans, tortillas and side salad (lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, and sour cream).

Shrimp Fajita

$19.99

Served in a sizzling hot skillet with sauteed bell peppers and onions. Accompanied with rice, beans, tortillas and side salad (lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, and sour cream).

Fajita Trio

$24.99

Served in a sizzling hot skillet with sauteed bell peppers and onions. Accompanied with rice, beans, tortillas and side salad (lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, and sour cream).

Quesadilla

Deluxe Qesadilla

$15.99

Large flour tortilla filled with delicious cheese, grilled, marinated chicken and steak, sautéed mushrooms, onions and bell peppers. Served with sour cream and guacamole, atop a bed of shredded fresh lettuce.

Chicken Quesadilla

$13.99

Large flour tortilla filled with delicious cheese. Served with sour cream and guacamole, atop a bed of shredded fresh lettuce

Steak Quesadilla

$14.99

Large flour tortilla filled with delicious cheese. Served with sour cream and guacamole, atop a bed of shredded fresh lettuce

Shrimp Quesadilla

$15.99

Large flour tortilla filled with delicious cheese. Served with sour cream and guacamole, atop a bed of shredded fresh lettuce

Cheese Quesadilla

$11.49

Seafood

Piña Azteca

$25.99

Grilled shrimp with pineapple, bell pepper and onions marinated with our secret recipe sauce. Served with rice and beans.

Pescado Chipotle

$18.99

Grilled seasoned haddock fillet and shrimp smothered in a chipotle cream sauce. Served on a bed of rice with a small salad of shredded lettuce, sliced avocado, cheddar cheese and tomatoes.

Fish Taco Plate (pescado)

$16.99

Three soft tortillas field with grilled tilapia onions,cilantro and Cabbage served with rice,beans and side of chipotle dipping sauce

CamaronesChipotle

$18.99

grilled shrimp topped with a chipotle cream sauce. Served on a bed of rice with a salad of shredded lettuce, sliced avocado, cheddar cheese and tomatoes.

Camarones al Mojode Ajo

$18.99

Seasond shrimp sautéed in garlic butter and spices.served on a bed of rice and small side salad with lettuce, Sliced avocado and tomatoes.

Camarones Oxaca

$19.99

Seasoned shrimp sautéed with zucchini, mushrooms,squash,onions,bell peppers and topped with queso Oaxaca. Served on a bed of rice and small side salad with lettuce ,sliced avocado and tomatoes.

Vegetarian

Fajitas Veggie

$17.99

More for the vegetarian! Fresh bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, zucchini and squash sautéed in our house seasoning. Served with rice, beans, a side salad with sour cream and guacamole. Accompanied with your choice of flour or corn tortillas.

Enchiladas Veggie

$14.99

Two traditional enchiladas topped with green tomatillo sauce and special Mexican cheese, filled of fresh grilled vegetables: mushrooms, red and green peppers and onions. Served with rice, beans and sour cream.

Burrito Veggie

$14.99

For the veggie lover! An all-veggie burrito filled with fresh peppers, onions, mushrooms, zucchini and yellow squash, all wrapped in a large flour tortilla, lightly grilled and served with rice, beans, sour cream and guacamole.

Veggie Tacos

$14.99

Three soft corn tortilla tacos, filled with delicious grilled vegetables: onion, red and green bell peppers, and mushrooms, atop a succulent cheese, melted to perfection in the oven. Accompanied with a side of beans and rice.

Kids Menu

K1

$6.99

Burrito and crispy tacos

K2

$6.99

Enchiladas whitrice and beans

K3

$6.99

Cheese Quesadilla whith rice and beans

K4

$6.99

Chickrn fingers and fries

Sides

Rice

$3.00

Beans

$3.00

Rice & Beans

$6.00

Tortillas Flour

$2.00

Order of 3

Shredded Cheese

$2.00

Sour Cream

$1.00

Jalapeño Toreado

$2.00

Guacamole Side

$4.00

Tortillas Corn

$2.00

Crispy Taco

$3.00

Soft Taco

$3.00

Jalapeno Vinegar

$1.00

Jalapeno Fresh

$1.00

Avocado Slices

$3.00

Side Queso

$4.00

Pico

$2.00

Desserts

Churros

$6.99

Warm Cinnamon Sugar Churros

Flan

$6.99

Homemade sweet cream custard baked in a delicious caramel sauce

Changos

$8.99

filled deep-fried tortilla rolled in cinnamon sugar and drizzled with chocolate. Topped with whipped cream and cherry.

Cheesecake

$6.99

NA BEV

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Jarritos

$3.00

Manzanita

$3.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

Topo Chico Lime

$3.00

Agua Frescas De Horchata

$3.50

Agua Frescas De Jamaica

$3.50

Agua Frescas De Tamarindo

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Squirt

$3.00

Water Bottle

$2.50

Diet C

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Apple J

$2.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Fanta

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Limonada

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Coke Lg

$4.00

