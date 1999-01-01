- Home
Alma Provisions
812 W 46th Street
Minneapolis, MN 55419
Bakery
Gluten-Free Chocolate Brownie
Made with Valrhona chocolate and cold press coffee. Contains eggs. (gf)
Gluten-Free Almond Financier
Mini almond cake infused with orange. (gf)
Oatmeal-Toffee Cookie
Made with rolled oats and melty bits of toffee.
Triple Chocolate Chip Cookie
Valrhona milk chocolate, chocolate chips and cocoa nibs.
Coconut Macaroon
A traditional style Macaroon made with grated coconut, sugar and egg whites.
Lemon-Currant Scone
Tender pastry flecked with dried currants and lemon zest.
Butter Croissant
Housemade laminated butter croissant.
Chocolate Croissant
Housemade laminated chocolate croissant.
Seasonal Fruit Galette
Today's selection is peach-raspberry.
Blueberry Lemon Danish
Five spice pastry cream and salted butter streusel. Contains eggs.
Savory Danish
Sweet corn, zucchini, tomato and herbs. Contains eggs.
Cinnamon Roll
Danish dough swirled with cinnamon sugar (contains eggs).
Dietary Key
Gluten Free (gf*), Gluten Free Option (gfo**), Dairy Free (df), Vegetarian (veg) Vegetarian Option (vego) *Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness. **Our food is prepared in a common kitchen with risk of gluten exposure and nut cross-contamination. Individuals with gluten sensitivity and nut allergies should exercise discretion.
Gift Card Usage
If you are planning to use a gift card, please secure your order with a credit card and we can switch payment to the gift card upon pick up.
Tipping is accepted, but never expected at Alma Provisions. Our prices support fair wages for our entire team, currently $16-$31/hour.
Breakfast
Steel Cut Oatmeal
Brown butter roasted apples, cinnamon and pumpkin seeds.
Granola & Dairy Free Yogurt
Fresh Ricotta & Toast
Honey, olive oil, fresh herbs and cherry mostarda.
Toasted Sourdough
Served with sea salt butter and seasonal jams.
Baked Egg Strata
Organic eggs, spinach, shiitake mushrooms, gruyere cheese, bread and fresh thyme. Served with tomato jam. (veg)
Up South
Buttermilk biscuit, scrambled eggs, pimento cheese and sweet peppers. (veg, gfo)
Sunshine Helps
Buttermilk biscuit, scrambled eggs, sharp cheddar, tomato and arugula. (veg, gfo)
Torta Sorta
Toasted roll, scrambled eggs, black bean refritos, jalapeño slaw and monterey jack. (veg, gfo)
Corner Store
Toasted buttered roll, scrambled eggs, American cheese and two slices of Peterson's bacon. (gfo)
Utensils, Please!
Select this for us to include compostable fork, knife, spoon, and napkin utensil packets.
Napkins Only, Please!
Beverages
Brewed Dark Roast
10oz/16oz - Peace Coffee
Brewed Light Roast
10/16 oz - The Get Down Coffee Co.
Brewed Decaf
10-16oz - Peace Coffee
Espresso
2/4 shot pull - Kopplin's Coffee
Decaf Espresso
2 /4 shot pull - Single Origin. The Get Down Coffee Co.
Americano
2 / 4 pull shot and hot water
Cold Brew
10-16oz - The Get Down Coffee Co.
Cappuccino
10oz
Spiced Pear Lemonade
Summer is here and we couldn't be more excited. Enjoy our newest refreshing seasonal beverage, Strawberry Basil Lemonade (16 oz.).
Latte
10oz/16oz
Chai Latte
10/16oz - house blend chai.
Cortado
10oz
Mocha
10/16oz - w/ Valrhona Chocolate
Hot Chocolate
10/16oz
Hot Tea
Assorted black, green and herbal by Rishi Tea.
London Fog
Earl grey and lavender tea latte. Made with whole milk unless otherwise noted.
Matcha Latte
10/16oz
Orange Juice
10oz
Blueberry Smoothie
Greek yogurt, blueberry, banana, soy milk, honey, and lemon zest.(gf)
Iced Tea
Unsweetened blueberry hibiscus black tea
Diet Coke
12oz - Can
Coca Cola
12oz
Sprite
12oz - Can
La Croix - Grapefruit
12oz - Can
Pellegrino Sparkling Water
750 ml glass bottle
Sides & Extra
Provisions - Pantry
Ames Honey
Beet Salad
Bloody Mary Kit
Our signature Bloody Mary mix, pimento stuffed olives, dill pickle salt, garnish skewers, and compostable cocktail straws. Makes 4 drinks.
Buttermilk-Herb Dressing
Our house vinaigrette. A light and fresh dressing for the perfect seasonal salad (8oz).
Cheddar Cheese
Cherry Mostarda
Housemade preserves in the Italian tradition. Excellent with cheese and charcuterie. (4 oz)
Chickpea Chop Salad
Farro, mozzarella cheese, giardiniera and vinaigrette (veg) (veg)
Dried Citrus
Organic dried citrus--perfect for snacking, craft cocktails, adding a little flair to your charcuterie board, and much more! Includes, oranges, grapefruit, blood oranges, lemons, & limes (1 oz.)
Dried Pasta - Rustichella d'Abruzzo Torchio
1 lb of dried Rustichella d'Abruzzo Torchio pasta, ready to go from Alma to your kitchen pantry. Includes preparation instructions (16 oz).
Dried Pasta - Rustichella Gluten Free Rice Penne
1 lb of dried Rustichella Gluten Free-Penne pasta, ready to go from Alma to your kitchen pantry. Includes preparation instructions (16 oz).
Duck Fat
From MN Wild Acres ducks. Rendered with our signature “confit” herbs and spices. (16 oz)
Firehook Crackers Garlic
Giardinieria
Preserved carrots, peppers, cauliflower, green beans and celery with olive oil, oregano and pepper flakes. Excellent as antipasti or a condiment to sandwiches.
Gluten Free Crackers
A 3 oz portion of housemade gluten free crackers made with almond flour, benne seeds and olive oil (gf, df).
Half Dozen Triple Chip Cookie Dough
Our signature triple chip cookie dough is now available to take and bake at home! Includes baking instructions.
Kale Pumpkin Seed Pesto
Serve with a pound of pasta. Toss with a half cup of reserved pasta cooking water and parmesan cheese. Contains dairy & tree nuts. (8 oz)
Kopplin's Espresso
Whole Bean Espresso. Traditional roast with notes of bittersweet caramelized sugar (8oz).
Marinated Olives
Castelvetrano & Kalamata Olives mixed with orange zest, ginger, fennel seed, garlic and thyme (4oz).
Mole Chile Powder
Freshly ground ancho, guajillo, pasilla and chipotle chilies with dark spices, sesame and cocoa. Great in your homemade chili recipe or seasoning steaks, salmon, or vegetables on the grill. Medium heat. (4oz)
Nut Roll
Vanilla, nougat, golden caramel and roasted peanuts
Old Dutch Chips
The one and only (1.5 oz).
Olympia Provisions Sopressata Sausage
Classic Italian style salami with clove, oregano, garlic, & chili flake. (4.2 oz)
Papi Chulo Herb Sauce
Our house-made spicy herb sauce is now available for your kitchen at home. Fresh and bright with a bit of a kick, it will quickly become a staple in your kitchen. (8 oz)
Partanna Oil
Peace Coffee
Whole bean Peruvian single origin. Medium roast. Sweet & smooth (12oz).
Pear Syrup
Pimento Cheese
A savory spread with pickled peppers, signature spices and three cheeses.(8 oz).
Pride Bar
RhubarbBQ Sauce
Our seasonal BBQ sauce is back again! Featuring local and delicious rhubarb, this sweet and spicy barbecue Carolina-style sauce is sure to be a hit at your next grill-out (10 fl. oz)
Ricotta w/ Honey & Herbs
House-made ricotta with olive oil, honey, and fresh herbs. Serve with toasted bread, the base for a homemade tart, or a savory/sweet pancake.
Rosey Rub
Chef Rosenbrook’s signature sweet and spicy bbq seasoning. Great for ribs, chicken, a cure for smoked salmon or any grilled vegetable. (4oz)
Salt & Pepper Crackers
Housemade crackers. Versatile and flavorful, the perfect accompaniment to hummus, cheese, or on the go snacking.
Sarvecchio Cheese
An individually packaged 5 oz portion of our favorite regional “parmesan” style cheese. This versatile cheese is featured in many of our signature dishes.
Sea Salt Caramel
Our pastry chef, Jessica Vostinar's latest delicious creation. The perfect bite-sized treat with sweet caramel and flakey sea salt.
Signature Spiced Almonds
Our signature restaurant recipe from 1999. Seasoned with pimenton, star anise, brown sugar and sea salt. In a resealable grab and go bag. (5oz)
Space Bar
Spice Kit
A curated selection of Alma's signature spice blends. Includes Mole chili powder, Za'atar, Chef Lucas' barbeque Rub, and Chive Salt. The gift box comes with descriptions and suggested uses, as well as a wooden demitasse spoon.
Spicy Pickled Red Onions
Flavored with carrots and chipotle. An excellent compliment to sandwiches and tacos.
Tahini Hummus & Za'atar
Made with chickpeas, tahini, lemon juice and garlic. (gf,df)
Tomato-Bread Soup
Caramelized garlic, parmesan, olive oil, rosemary and fresh basil. (1 pint)
Za'atar
A Lebanese style of Za'atar. Wild sumac, thyme, sesame seeds, dark spices & salt. A great condiment for grilled bread, rice, soft cheese or scrambled eggs (4 oz).
Provisions - Goods
Acacia salt box
Alma Wooden Spoon
One of Chef Alex’s favorite kitchen utensils is a simple, thin wooden spoon. This one is made of durable bamboo and comes with our logo printed on the handle for a little Alma inspiration in the kitchen.
Amber Taper Candle Holder
Contemporary glass candle holder that adds a modern touch while highlighting the elegant simplicity of a taper candle. In classic amber colored glass.
Auburn Taper Candle Holder
Contemporary glass candle holder that adds a modern touch while highlighting the elegant simplicity of a taper candle. Featuring an auburn colored ribbed glass.
Bamboo Appetizer Spoon
Eco friendly all natural bamboo wooden spoon. Great for mixing hot or cold beverages, honey and desserts.
Bamboo Salt Box
Great for use in the kitchen, at the dining table or out near the grill to have the right amount of flavor at hand. In addition to being a valued purchase for any home chef's kitchen, they make for pretty nice gifts as well!
Beeswax Birthday Cake Candles
Feel good about using these natural, eco-friendly candles on your special occasions. 100%beeswax with pure cotton wick. Paraffin free, lead free, non toxic. Set of 10.
Beeswax Taper Candles
Hand dipped, 12 inch, pure, aromatic beeswax tapers with cotton wick. Naturally honey scented.
Biscuit & Cookie Cutter
Beautifully crafted and supremely functional. Handmade in the United States with ambrosia maple. The perfect kitchen utensil to pass on as a family heirloom.
Brass Plates
Bread Bag - Linen
Natural linen bread bags made with heavy, rustic textured linen to keep your Alma Loaf fresh. Made by Minnesota-based Lakeshore Linen.
Bread Bags - Beeswax
Keep bread fresh longer, without all the plastic. Perfect for storing all of your baking. Can also be used for produce. Can easily store in the fridge or freezer. Just load and fold them over. Natural, non-toxic, reusable, biodegradable. Handmade in Canada with 100% cotton, local beeswax and jojoba oil.
Bronze Taper Candle Holder
Contemporary glass candle holder that adds a modern touch while highlighting the elegant simplicity of a taper candle. Made of quality casted metal with a bronze finish.
Clay Cups
One of the Alma team’s most beloved items. These beautiful cups are handcrafted by our dear friend and local potter, Guillermo Cuellar and can be used for coffee, tea, espresso or dry goods.
Clay Dish
Intricately designed and handmade by local potter Alana Cuellar. Use to hold soap or as a decorative tray to hold jewelry and other special items.
Coffee Scoop with Clip
Perk up your kitchen tool or gadget assortment with this handy Coffee Scoop! Cleverly designed to clip right onto the coffee bag to keep it sealed. It also works wonderfully for tea, matcha, and more. Scoop measures 7-5/8" long.
Coffee Scoop with Sealing Clip
Designed in a shiny brass finish. Made of stainless steel, easy to clean and dishwasher safe. Clasp to your coffee bag to maintain freshness. 7 inches in length.
Cutting Board
If you ever find yourself in the beautiful city of Holland, MI, the Holland Bowl Mill is a must see. Their specialty is the traditional art of bowl milling but we are also in love with these walnut cutting boards. Handmade from sustainably harvested walnut, these 10 x 8 inch live edge boards are great for use in the kitchen but we love them for showing off delicious antipasti and cheese presentations.
Espresso Spoon
Stainless steel in shiny Alma gold. Easy to clean and dishwasher safe. 5.3 inches.
Fall Felts
Flat Iron Candle Holder
Contemporary black iron candle holder that adds a modern touch while highlighting the elegant simplicity of a taper candle.
Flatware Rests
If you’ve dined in our restaurant, you’re familiar with our flatware rests. Potter Guillermo Cuellar hand crafts these custom, limited edition pieces in his studio in the upper St. Croix river valley. Your beautiful table setting awaits (set of 2).
Flower Arrangments
French Mini Tea pot
Made in France. Choose from gold or deep blue. Single serve teapot with stainless steel filter insert.
French Rolling Pin
There are several styles of rolling pins, but easily the most popular among our pastry chefs is the French rolling pin. The lack of handles allows for more control of pressure. These beauties are hand made of solid maple wood in the U.S.
Gold Coffee Filter
These unique golden bronze reusable stainless steel pour over coffee filters are eco friendly, eliminating the need for paper filters. Made using a chemical free gold tone process to achieve a lifetime of use.
Gold Measuring Kit
This measuring kit is made of food grade heavy-duty stainless steel and will not rust. Use for both liquid and dry ingredients. The Walnut wood handle is non-slip, and comfortable to the touch. Precise measurement dimensions accurately engraved. Set of 4 spoons.
Gold Snap Tea Infuser
Snap ball tea strainer with handle in stylish gold plated stainless steel.
Hand Towel
By locally-owned KISA Boutique. A fun addition to kitchens and bathrooms. Natural, 100% cotton, lightweight and pretty. All the things we love!
Handcrafted Clay Taper Candle Holder
Handcrafted, unique and intricately designed candlestick holder from our friend Alana Cuellar. The perfect refined centerpiece for your table or mantel.
Marble Spoon Rest
This stunning spoon rest with handle is constructed of durable marble with each piece featuring its own unique natural marbling design. A must-have for anyone that enjoys cooking or baking. Handmade.
Matcha Whisk
An essential tool when mastering the art of matcha. This bamboo whisk is masterfully carved by hand from a single stock of bamboo. Each finely tuned matchstick-like spoke helps whisk your matcha to perfection. Made in Japan.
Matches
40 matches in wide corked vial with adhesive match striker on bottom.
Matte Black Coffee Kettle
Ideal for use on any type of cooking surface, including induction. The sleek, ergonomic design has a slender spout for slow, steady and controlled pouring. 1.2L. Stainless steel.
Mini Mixing Spoons
Eco friendly all natural beech wooden spoon. Great for mixing hot or cold beverages and desserts.
Nail Brush - large
A must have for cooks in the kitchen. This plastic-free nail brush is made with plant-based bristles and beech wood.
Nail Brush - small
Children's plastic-free nail brushes, with plant-based bristles and FSC® certified beech wood. Made in Germany.
Navy Linen Napkins
Classic, linen napkins with a clean edge to compliment your table setting. Linen napkins are stain resistant, get better and softer with use, and with proper care will last forever. Classic, linen napkins with a clean edge to compliment your table setting. Linen napkins are stain resistant, get better and softer with use, and with proper care will last forever.
Nut Bowls
Origami Hearts
Decorative origami paper and instructions.
Peeler
The original design of this fruit and vegetable peeler was created over 60 years ago. This swivel 18/10 stainless blade will stay sharp for years. Rust resistant. Made in Sweden.
Porcelain Chime Candle Holder
Chime candle holders in white finish. For ½” diameter candles or smaller. Melt a small amount of wax in the bottom of the chime to hold the candle upright.
Rainbow blanket
Rainbow towel
Reversible Amber Candle Holder
Delicately shaped candle holders add class and versatility. Use with tea lights or taper candles.
Rishi Glass Teapot
A great way to enjoy a cup of tea. This glass pot allows you to watch your favorite teas infuse, expand, and dance. The built in strainer keeps all of your tea in the pot for future steeping. To clean, simply unscrew the filter from the lid and wash.
Salt Box
Great for use in the kitchen, at the dining table or out near the grill to have the right amount of flavor at hand. Crafted from acacia wood.
Salt Spoons
Lightweight multi use condiment spoon. 3.5 inches in length.
Soy Taper Candles
12 inch, dripless, smokeless, hand dipped unscented taper candles with cotton wick. Each candle has over 13 hours of burn time. Choose from beautifully warm fall colors. Handcrafted in Germany. Set of 2.
Swedish Pastry Brush
Our pastry chef's favorite. Ideal for egg washes, basting meats and more. Made from natural boar bristles and beech wood.
Tattoo
Fruits & veggies you can wear! Tater Tats temporary tattoos supporting healthy food and farming. A percentage of sales funds sustainable farming and food initiatives. Visit tatertats.com for more information.
Tea light Candle Refills
Handmade organic coconut wax candles with cotton wick. 2 hour burn time.
Walnut Bowl
Handcrafted from solid walnut wood. The perfect bowls for serving salads, snacks, spices or knick knacks. Size 6 inches.
White Pinch Bowls
Great for salts, seasonings, sauces, or infused olive oils. Made of durable, long-lasting porcelain. Holds 0.6oz.
Provisions - Apothecary
About Our Fall Signature Scent
Autumn has its own scent. A season where crops and fruits are gathered, leaves change colors and the days get shorter and cooler. Our intuition instructs us to create cozy spaces. Alma’s expression of the season combines the spiciness of clove, the sweetness of bergamot and earthy cedarwood. We hope this signature scent connects with the sentiment and beauty you experience this time of year.
Air & Pillow Mist
A naturally aromatic & uplifting air & linen spray made with floral waters, organic sugarcane alcohol, and the Alma Fall scent. Use as often as desired. Spray on pillows, bed linen, towels and drapes. Apply to clothes fresh from the dryer or use as an air freshener. (4oz).
Bamboo Incense
Encased in natural tree powder and hand dipped in pure essential oils and natural fragrance. Packaged in brightly colored rice paper. Includes a simple wooden incense holder. 25 pieces.
Body Balm
A little goes a long way. Stay soft and smooth this autumn with this luxurious body butter formulated with organic shea butter, organic Moroccan argan oil, organic beeswax, organic coconut oil and other naturally therapeutic oils infused with the Alma Fall scent of bergamot, cedarwood, lavender & clove (4oz).
Body Spritz
Bubble Bath
Candle - Glass Vessel
Hand poured luxurious vegan apricot & coconut wax with a crackling wooden wick Blended with pure essential oils of bergamot, organic cedar wood, pink grapefruit, lavender, organic clove and phthalate free fragrance. Vessel colors include soft browns, matte wine, copper, clay and olive. Over 40 hours of burn time. Reusable jar. (12oz).
Candle - Glass Vessel
Hand poured luxurious vegan apricot & coconut wax with a crackling wooden wick Blended with pure essential oils of bergamot, organic cedar wood, pink grapefruit, lavender, organic clove and phthalate free fragrance. Vessel colors include soft browns, matte wine & clay. Over 30 hours of burn time. Each reusable candle vessel comes with a matching lid. (8oz).
Candle -Small Tin Vessel
Hand poured luxurious vegan apricot & coconut wax with a crackling wooden wick Blended with pure essential oils of bergamot, organic cedar wood, pink grapefruit, lavender, organic clove and phthalate free fragrance. Soft peach tin. Over 20 hours of burn time. (6oz).
Candle Amber
Hand poured luxurious vegan apricot & coconut wax with an all natural cotton wick in a reusable amber glass vessel with white lid. Blended with pure essential oils of bergamot, organic cedar wood, pink grapefruit, lavender, organic clove and phthalate free fragrance. Over 10 hours of burn time. (4oz).
Candle, amber with black lid
Citrine Stone
Citrine promotes happiness and creativity and encourages a positive attitude.This crystal’s positive properties can be extremely useful as the days become shorter and the nights grow longer. Think of citrine as a little drop of sunshine in your pocket.
Essential Oil Blend
A sweet and exotic blend of the Alma Fall pure essential oil scent. Add a few drops to a diffuser, warm bath, massage oil or your favorite carrier oil to make a pleasant perfume (0.5oz).
Glow Oil
Nourishing body oil made with apricot, organic argan, rose hip seed, organic hemp, sesame & organic coconut oil infused with organic turmeric and therapeutic essential oils of bergamot, cedar wood, grapefruit, clove, lavender & gold mica for a natural glow (2oz).
Hand & Body Lotion
Aloe vera, oat bran, Moroccan argan oil & rosehip seed oil hand lotion infused with the Alma Fall essential oil blend in a reusable amber glass pump bottle. (8oz).
Hand Soap
Organic castile and aloe vera liquid soap infused with the Alma Fall essential oil blend of bergamot, cedar wood, grapefruit, clove & lavender in a reusable amber glass pump bottle. (8oz).
Matcha & Turmeric Hot Bath
Inspired by the tradition of bathing as a healing and wellness practice, this dead sea salt soak is infused with organic coconut oil, organic rosehip seed oil, organic turmeric, organic matcha and the Alma fall scent of cedarwood, clove lavender and bergamot. Sweat, detox and soften skin while replenishing mind and body. (12oz). *If you are pregnant, take care & please consult a health care professional before using this product.
Mini Candle
Reed Diffuser
Alma signature fall scent of bergamot, cedar wood, grapefruit, clove & lavender in a coco vegan non toxic diffuser base with rattan reeds in a decorative and reusable clear glass vessel. (8oz).
Turmeric & Oat Bar Soap
Glycerin bar soap fortified with organic rosehip seed oil and turmeric to cleanse, detox and brighten skin and infused with the Alma Fall scent. Includes a natural ramie fiber exfoliating bag that can be used as a washcloth.
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
The Alma Provisions store is a cafe style take away & retail venue open 7 days a week, 8am-2pm. We seek to create seasonally inspired retail apothecary, pantry and home goods driven by quality, care and beauty.
812 W 46th Street, Minneapolis, MN 55419