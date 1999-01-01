Alma Provisions

Cutting Board

$22.00

If you ever find yourself in the beautiful city of Holland, MI, the Holland Bowl Mill is a must see. Their specialty is the traditional art of bowl milling but we are also in love with these walnut cutting boards. Handmade from sustainably harvested walnut, these 10 x 8 inch live edge boards are great for use in the kitchen but we love them for showing off delicious antipasti and cheese presentations.