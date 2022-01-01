- Home

East Amherst
- /
Almaza Grill
Almaza Grill
196 Reviews
$$
9370 Transit Road
East Amherst, NY 14051
Rotisserie Chicken
Whole Almaza Chicken 2 Sides
Served with 2 Sides Serves 2 - 4 people
Whole Almaza Chicken 4 Sides
Served with 4 Sides Serves 2 - 4 people
1/2 Almaza Chicken 2 Sides
Served with 2 sides Serves 1 - 2 people
1/4 Almaza Chicken 2 Sides
Dark or White Meat served with two sides
Whole Almaza Chicken No Sides
Whole Almaza Chicken
1/2 Almaza Chicken No Sides
1/2 Almaza Chicken
1/4 Almaza Chicken No Sides
1/4 Almaza Chicken (White or Dark)
Almaza Family Dinner #1- 4 Sides
1 and 1/2 Rotisserie Chicken (6 pieces) serves 6 people Served with four Large Sides
Almaza Family Dinner #2- Sides
2 Whole Rotisserie Chickens (8 pieces) served with 4 Large sides serves 8 people
Appetizers
Baba Gannouj
Fire-roasted eggplant pureed with tahini, fresh garlic, and lemon juice, drizzled with extra virgin olive oil.Served with pita.
Dawali App
Rolled grape leaves stuffed with rice, chickpeas, tomatoes, and parsley, topped Taza's house dressing,feta, and chopped parsley. Served with pita
Falafel App
Six crispy fried vegan patties made with ground chickpeas, fava beans, onions, and herbs, served with tomato slices and Tahini dressing. Served with pita.
Fattoush App
Chopped romaine, Lebanese Salata, and pita chips seasoned with zaatar (an ancient Mid-East herb), tossed with lemon juice, pomegranate molasses, garlic, sumac, extra virgin olive oil and herbs
Hummus
A creamy blend of chickpeas pureed with tahini and lemon juice, drizzled with extra virgin olive oil.Served with pita
Kibbie App
Handcrafted, Lebanese beef croquettes. Made with lean ground beef and bulgur filled with seasoned beef onions, and pine nuts.
Leb Salata App
Chopped tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, scallions, onions, and parsley tossed with extra virgin olive oil and lemon juice on a bed of greens.
Loubie Bzeit App
Italian green beans sautéed with onions, whole cloves of garlic, fresh tomatoes, and extra virgin olive oil
Pastelillos App
A sample of all! Hummus, Tabouli, Baba Gannouj, Falafel, and Dawali served with Tahini dressing and pita.
Side of Veggies
Assortment of pickles, calamata olives, carrot sticks, celery sticks, fresh tomato, turnips, and cucumber slice
Side Salad
Mixed greens and Lebanese Salata topped with Taza dressing and feta cheese.
Tabouli
A delicate misture of chopped parsley, sweet onions, diced tomatoes, bulgur, lemon juice, extra virgin olive oil, and fine herbs. Served with pita.
Vegi Combo App
Kibbie Nayye Regular
Kibbie Nayye Large
Small Labneh
Foole M Damas
Rakakat Bi Jibneh
Labneh Regular
Large Salata
Pita Rolls
Falafel Roll
Falafel, greens, tomatoes, turnips, pickles, and Tahini dressing
Chicken Shwarma Roll
Marinated and seasoned chicken, topped with sliced tomatoes, turnips, pickles, and our fresh Garlic Sauce.
Beef Kafta Roll
Grilled links of lean ground beef mixed with onions, parsley, herbs and spices, topped with greens, tomatoes and Tahini dressing.
Baba Falafel Roll
Falafel and Baba Gannouj with greens, tomatoes, turnips, and pickles.
Hummus Chicken Roll
Marinated and seasoned chicken, topped with sliced tomatoes, turnips, pickles, and Hummus.
Hummus Falafel Roll
Falafel and Hummus with greens, tomatoes, turnips, and pickles
Hummus Tabouli Roll
Hummus with Tabouli, greens and tomatoes.
Lamb Roll
Grilled, seasoned lamb topped with tomatoes, greens, turnips, pickles, and Tahini Dressing.
Spicy Chicken Roll
Marinated and seasoned chicken, topped with sliced tomatoes, turnips, pickles, fresh Garlic Sauce and Hot Sauce.
Spicy Kafta Roll
Beef Kafta topped with greens, tomatoes, Tahini dressing and Hot Sauce.
Tuna Steak Roll
Grilled, seasoned Tuna steak, topped with greens, turnips, pickles, and Garlic Sauce.
Soups & Salads
Lentil Soup
Lentils, potatoes, carrots, and fresh garlic.Add Chicken $1 Add Feta $1
Veggie Soups
Homemade with carrots, celery, tomatoes, zucchini, yellow squash, potatoes, green peppers, onions, and sweet peas. Add Chicken $1 Add Feta $1
Almaza's Tawook Salad
Marinated grilled chicken tenders over greens, sliced tomatoes, cucumbers, calamata olives, and feta cheese. Choice of dressing
Falafel Salad
Falafel patties over mixed greens, sliced tomatoes and cucumbers, served with Tahini dressing. Choice of feta or Cheddar
Fruit & Nut Salad
Fresh fruit topped with plain non-fat yogurt, walnuts, and honey
Grilled Tuna Salad
Grilled Tuna steak over greens, sliced tomatoes,cucumbers, and calamata olives. Choice of feta or cheddar and dressing
Lamb Salad
Fire-grilled, marinated lamb cubes over greens, sliced tomatoes, cucumbers, calamata olives, and feta cheese. Choice of dressing
Specialty Plates
Almaza's Favorite Combo
1/2 Almaza Rotisserie Chicken, Veggie rice, black beans, and 1 Pastelillo.
Almaza's Mixed Grill
Grilled seasoned lamb, beef kafta, and chicken tenders served with Hummus, Lebanese Salata, Basmati rice with vermicelli, fried almonds and a touch of cinnamon. Choice of Garlic Sauce or Tahini Dressing
Almaza's Tawook Plate
Marinated grilled chicken tenders over Basmati rice with vermicelli, fried almonds, a touch of cinnamon and Garlic Sauce.
Hummus Chicken Plate
Hummus topped with chopped marinated grilled chicken,diced tomatoes, and fresh parsley. Served with side salad and pita.
Loubie Plate
Italian green beans sautéed with onions, whole cloves of garlic, fresh tomatoes, and extra virgin olive oil served with Basmati rice with vermicelli, fried almonds and a touch of cinnamon.
Mediterranean Beef Kafta Plate
Four links of Beef Kafta served with Basmati rice with vermicelli, fried almonds, and a touch of cinnamon. Choice of Garlic Sauce or Tahini Dressing.
Mediterranean Lamb Plate
Grilled seasoned lamb served with Basmati rice with vermicelli, fried almonds, and a touch cinnamon. Choice of Garlic Sauce or Tahini Dressing
Mujadara Plate
Shakshuka
Sides
SD Baba Gannouj
SD Basmati Rice
SD Beans
SD Corn
SD French Fries
SD Hummus
SD Lebanese Salata
SD Loubie Bzeit
SD Veggie Rice
SD Yogurt & Cucumber
SD Kafta 4pc
SD Kafta 2pc
Pita Bag
Side Pita
SD Lamb 4pc
SD Lamb 8pc
Garlic 8oz
SD Garlic
Almaza Dressing 8oz
SD Hot Sauce
SD Feta Cheese
SD Tabouli
SD Tahini
Pickels
Tawook 2
Kids Menu
Desserts
Beverages
Smoothies
Almaza Fruit Smoothie
Cantaloupe, honeydew, grape, pineapple, banana, strawberry, orange juice and honey.
Carrot Smoothie
Carrots with banana and honey.
Mango Smoothie
Mango, cantaloupe, honeydew, banana and honey.
Strawberry Smoothie
Strawberry, banana, cantaloupe, honeydew, and honey.
Tropcail Wave
Mango, guava, pineapple, banana, plain non-fat yogurt, and honey.
Wacky Berry
Raspberries, blueberries, strawberries, banana, plain nonfat yogurt, and honey.
Mint Lemonade
Raw Juice
Beer
White Wine
Chapoutier Dry Rose Glass
Chateau Ksara Blanc Glass
Pacific Rim Riesling Glass
Souverin Chardonnay Glass
Thirsty Owl Pinot Gris Glass
Moscato
Chapoutier Dry Rose Bottle
Chateau Ksara Reserve Bottle
Pacific Rim Riesling Bottle
Souverin Chardonnay Bottle
Thirsty Owl Pinot Gris Bottle
Moscato
Red Wine
Reserve Wine
Chicken
Finger Foods
Cheese Fatayer 36 pieces
A combiation of three salty cheeses, fresh parsley and nigella seeds makes these fatayer irresistible
Dawali 40 pieces
Rolled grape leaves stuffed with seasoned rice, tomatoes, and parsley. Topped with extra virgin olive oil. Garnished with parsley and feta cheese. Bag of pita included.
Falafel 40 pieces
Crispy vegan patties made with fround chickpeas, fava beans, onions and herbs. Deep fried. Served with Tahini Dressing and a bag of pita chips.
Kibbie 24 pieces
Handcrafted croquettes of seasoned ground beef mixed with bulgur, filled with seasoned ground beef, onions, and roasted pine nuts. Served with non-fat yogurt.
Mana'eesh Zaatar 40 pieces
Fresh baked flatbread topped with Zaatar mixed with olive oil
Mixed Veggie Tray
Includes carrots, celery, cucumbers, tomatoes, Kalamata olives, tomatoes, pickled turnips, and pickled cucumbers.
Pastelillos 25 pieces
Meat pies filled with seasoned ground beef, onions, and American cheese.
Spinach Fatayer 36 pieces
Baked triangle pies. Spinach is combined with onions and seasoned sumac, paprika, salt, and pepper.
Rice Trays
Almaza's Chicken Tawook Tray
Marinated grilled chicken tenders (24pcs) over basmati rice with vermicelli, fried almonds, a touch of cinnamon, and garlic sauce
Almaza's Mixed Grill Tray
Grilled seasoned lamb (24pcs), beef kafta (12pcs) and chicken tenders (12pcs). Served over basmati rice with vermicelli garnished with fried almonds, a touch of cinnamon and parsley.
Basmati Rice Tray
Basmati brand, long grain rice cooked with vermicelle noodles
Beef Kafta Tray
Grilled links of ground beef (24 pcs) mixed with onions & parsley, herbs and spices served over basmati rice with vermicelli , fried almonds, and a touch of cinnamon. Choice of garlic sauce or Tahini Dressing.
Grilled Tuna Tray
Grilled seasoned tuna steaks (12 6oz pcs). Served over basmati rice with vermicelli, garnished with parsley and fried almonds. Choice of Garlic sauce or Tahini Dressing.
Lamb Tray
Grilled seasoned lamb (48pcs) served over Basamati rice with vermicelli, fried almonds and a touch of cinnamon. Choice of Garlic sauce or Tahini Dressing.
Veggie Rice Tray
Basmati brand, long grain rice sauteed in mixed veggies, pigeon peas and Manzanilla Spanish olives.
Almaza's Chicken Tawook 1/2Tray
Marinated grilled chicken tenders (24pcs) over basmati rice with vermicelli, fried almonds, a touch of cinnamon, and garlic sauce
Almaza's Mixed Grill 1/2Tray
Grilled seasoned lamb, beef kafta and chicken tenders. Served over basmati rice with vermicelli garnished with fried almonds, a touch of cinnamon and parsley.
Basmati Rice 1/2Tray
Basmati brand, long grain rice cooked with vermicelle noodles
Beef Kafta 1/2Tray
Grilled links of ground beef mixed with onions & parsley, herbes and spices served over basmati rice with vermicelli , fried almonds, and a touch of cinnamon. Choice of garlic sauce or Tahini Dressing.
Grilled Tuna 1/2Tray
Grilled seasoned tuna steaks. Served over basmati rice with vermicelli, garnished with parsley and fried almonds. Choice of Garlic sauce or Tahini Dressing.
Lamb 1/2Tray
Grilled seasoned lamb served over Basamati rice with vermicelli, fried almonds and a touch of cinnamon. Choice of Garlic sauce or Tahini Dressing.
Veggie Rice 1/2Tray
Basmati brand, long grain rice sauteed in mixed veggies, pigeon peas and Manzanilla Spanish olives.
Party Trays
Baba Gannouj Tray
Fire-Roasted eggplant pureed with tahini, fresh garlic and lemon juice, drizzled with extra virgin olive oil. Bag of pita chips included.
Hummus Chicken Tray
Hummus topped with marinated grilled chicken, diced tomatoes and parsley. Bag of pita chips included.
Hummus Tray
A Creamy blend of chickpeas pureed with tahnin and lemon juice, drizzled with extra virgin olive oil. Bag of pita chips included.
Loubie Bzeit Tray
Italian green beans sauteed with onions, fresh tomatoes and whole cloves of garlic. Bag of pita chips included.
Mixed Party Tray
Mix & Match 6 dishes. Bag of pita chips included.
Pita Roll Tray
10 rolls per tray
Salad Trays
Chicken Tawook Salad Tray
Marinate grille chicken tenders (24pcs) over greens, sliced tomatoes, cucumbers, calamata olives and feta cheese. Bag of pita included
Fattoush Tray
Chopped romaine lettuce, Lebanese Salta and pita chips seasoned with zaatar ( an ancient Mid-eat herb), tossed with lemon juice, sumac, extra virgin olive oil and herbs.
Fruit & Nut Salad
Fresh Fruit topped with non-fat yogurt, walnuts and honey
Labanese Salta Tray
Chopped tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, scallions and parsley tossed with extra virgin olive oil and lemon juice.
Tabouli Tray
A delicate mixture of chopped parsley, sweet onion, diced tomatoes, bulgur, lemon juice, extra virgin olive oil and fine herbs, Bag of pit chips included
Dessert Trays
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
9370 Transit Road, East Amherst, NY 14051