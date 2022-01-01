Almaza Grill imageView gallery

Almaza Grill

196 Reviews

$$

9370 Transit Road

East Amherst, NY 14051

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Whole Almaza Chicken 2 Sides
Whole Almaza Chicken 4 Sides
Fattoush App

Rotisserie Chicken

Whole Almaza Chicken 2 Sides

$32.00

Served with 2 Sides Serves 2 - 4 people

Whole Almaza Chicken 4 Sides

$45.00

Served with 4 Sides Serves 2 - 4 people

1/2 Almaza Chicken 2 Sides

$24.00

Served with 2 sides Serves 1 - 2 people

1/4 Almaza Chicken 2 Sides

$15.00

Dark or White Meat served with two sides

Whole Almaza Chicken No Sides

$18.00

Whole Almaza Chicken

1/2 Almaza Chicken No Sides

$11.00

1/2 Almaza Chicken

1/4 Almaza Chicken No Sides

$6.00

1/4 Almaza Chicken (White or Dark)

Almaza Family Dinner #1- 4 Sides

$65.00

1 and 1/2 Rotisserie Chicken (6 pieces) serves 6 people Served with four Large Sides

Almaza Family Dinner #2- Sides

$72.00

2 Whole Rotisserie Chickens (8 pieces) served with 4 Large sides serves 8 people

Appetizers

Baba Gannouj

$9.00+

Fire-roasted eggplant pureed with tahini, fresh garlic, and lemon juice, drizzled with extra virgin olive oil.Served with pita.

Dawali App

$9.00

Rolled grape leaves stuffed with rice, chickpeas, tomatoes, and parsley, topped Taza's house dressing,feta, and chopped parsley. Served with pita

Falafel App

$11.00

Six crispy fried vegan patties made with ground chickpeas, fava beans, onions, and herbs, served with tomato slices and Tahini dressing. Served with pita.

Fattoush App

$11.00

Chopped romaine, Lebanese Salata, and pita chips seasoned with zaatar (an ancient Mid-East herb), tossed with lemon juice, pomegranate molasses, garlic, sumac, extra virgin olive oil and herbs

Hummus

$9.00+

A creamy blend of chickpeas pureed with tahini and lemon juice, drizzled with extra virgin olive oil.Served with pita

Kibbie App

$12.00

Handcrafted, Lebanese beef croquettes. Made with lean ground beef and bulgur filled with seasoned beef onions, and pine nuts.

Leb Salata App

$9.00

Chopped tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, scallions, onions, and parsley tossed with extra virgin olive oil and lemon juice on a bed of greens.

Loubie Bzeit App

$9.00

Italian green beans sautéed with onions, whole cloves of garlic, fresh tomatoes, and extra virgin olive oil

Pastelillos App

$14.00

A sample of all! Hummus, Tabouli, Baba Gannouj, Falafel, and Dawali served with Tahini dressing and pita.

Side of Veggies

$7.00

Assortment of pickles, calamata olives, carrot sticks, celery sticks, fresh tomato, turnips, and cucumber slice

Side Salad

$7.00

Mixed greens and Lebanese Salata topped with Taza dressing and feta cheese.

Tabouli

$9.00+

A delicate misture of chopped parsley, sweet onions, diced tomatoes, bulgur, lemon juice, extra virgin olive oil, and fine herbs. Served with pita.

Vegi Combo App

$17.00

Kibbie Nayye Regular

$24.00

Kibbie Nayye Large

$36.00

Small Labneh

$7.00

Foole M Damas

$9.00+

Rakakat Bi Jibneh

$9.00

Labneh Regular

$9.00

Large Salata

$15.00

Pita Rolls

Falafel Roll

$12.00

Falafel, greens, tomatoes, turnips, pickles, and Tahini dressing

Chicken Shwarma Roll

$13.00

Marinated and seasoned chicken, topped with sliced tomatoes, turnips, pickles, and our fresh Garlic Sauce.

Beef Kafta Roll

$14.00

Grilled links of lean ground beef mixed with onions, parsley, herbs and spices, topped with greens, tomatoes and Tahini dressing.

Baba Falafel Roll

$12.00

Falafel and Baba Gannouj with greens, tomatoes, turnips, and pickles.

Hummus Chicken Roll

$13.00

Marinated and seasoned chicken, topped with sliced tomatoes, turnips, pickles, and Hummus.

Hummus Falafel Roll

$12.00

Falafel and Hummus with greens, tomatoes, turnips, and pickles

Hummus Tabouli Roll

$12.00

Hummus with Tabouli, greens and tomatoes.

Lamb Roll

$14.00

Grilled, seasoned lamb topped with tomatoes, greens, turnips, pickles, and Tahini Dressing.

Spicy Chicken Roll

$13.00

Marinated and seasoned chicken, topped with sliced tomatoes, turnips, pickles, fresh Garlic Sauce and Hot Sauce.

Spicy Kafta Roll

$14.00

Beef Kafta topped with greens, tomatoes, Tahini dressing and Hot Sauce.

Tuna Steak Roll

$13.00

Grilled, seasoned Tuna steak, topped with greens, turnips, pickles, and Garlic Sauce.

Soups & Salads

Lentil Soup

$8.00

Lentils, potatoes, carrots, and fresh garlic.Add Chicken $1 Add Feta $1

Veggie Soups

$8.00

Homemade with carrots, celery, tomatoes, zucchini, yellow squash, potatoes, green peppers, onions, and sweet peas. Add Chicken $1 Add Feta $1

Almaza's Tawook Salad

$19.00

Marinated grilled chicken tenders over greens, sliced tomatoes, cucumbers, calamata olives, and feta cheese. Choice of dressing

Falafel Salad

$17.00

Falafel patties over mixed greens, sliced tomatoes and cucumbers, served with Tahini dressing. Choice of feta or Cheddar

Fruit & Nut Salad

$13.00

Fresh fruit topped with plain non-fat yogurt, walnuts, and honey

Grilled Tuna Salad

$19.00

Grilled Tuna steak over greens, sliced tomatoes,cucumbers, and calamata olives. Choice of feta or cheddar and dressing

Lamb Salad

$22.00

Fire-grilled, marinated lamb cubes over greens, sliced tomatoes, cucumbers, calamata olives, and feta cheese. Choice of dressing

Specialty Plates

Almaza's Favorite Combo

$27.00

1/2 Almaza Rotisserie Chicken, Veggie rice, black beans, and 1 Pastelillo.

Almaza's Mixed Grill

$29.00

Grilled seasoned lamb, beef kafta, and chicken tenders served with Hummus, Lebanese Salata, Basmati rice with vermicelli, fried almonds and a touch of cinnamon. Choice of Garlic Sauce or Tahini Dressing

Almaza's Tawook Plate

$22.00

Marinated grilled chicken tenders over Basmati rice with vermicelli, fried almonds, a touch of cinnamon and Garlic Sauce.

Hummus Chicken Plate

$22.00

Hummus topped with chopped marinated grilled chicken,diced tomatoes, and fresh parsley. Served with side salad and pita.

Loubie Plate

$16.00

Italian green beans sautéed with onions, whole cloves of garlic, fresh tomatoes, and extra virgin olive oil served with Basmati rice with vermicelli, fried almonds and a touch of cinnamon.

Mediterranean Beef Kafta Plate

$23.00

Four links of Beef Kafta served with Basmati rice with vermicelli, fried almonds, and a touch of cinnamon. Choice of Garlic Sauce or Tahini Dressing.

Mediterranean Lamb Plate

$27.00

Grilled seasoned lamb served with Basmati rice with vermicelli, fried almonds, and a touch cinnamon. Choice of Garlic Sauce or Tahini Dressing

Mujadara Plate

$16.00

Shakshuka

$16.00

Sides

SD Baba Gannouj

$7.00

SD Basmati Rice

$7.00

SD Beans

$7.00

SD Corn  

$7.00

SD French Fries  

$7.00

SD Hummus  

$7.00

SD Lebanese Salata

$7.00

SD Loubie Bzeit

$7.00

SD Veggie Rice  

$7.00

SD Yogurt & Cucumber 

$7.00

SD Kafta 4pc

$16.00

SD Kafta 2pc

$8.00

Pita Bag

$3.00

Side Pita

$1.00

SD Lamb 4pc

$8.00

SD Lamb 8pc

$18.00

Garlic 8oz

$6.00

SD Garlic

$1.00

Almaza Dressing 8oz

$5.00

SD Hot Sauce

$1.00

SD Feta Cheese

$1.00

SD Tabouli

$7.00

SD Tahini

$1.00

Pickels

$5.00

Tawook 2

$6.00

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Fruit

$13.00

Kids Chicken Basmati

$12.00

Kids Kafta Basmati

$12.00

Kids Almaza Combo

$12.00

1/4 Almaza Chicken served with rice or fries and choice of corn or beans.

Kids Chicken Fries

$12.00

Desserts

Cake Slice

$8.00

Rice Pudding

$5.00

Baklava

$2.50+

Cheese Baklava

$4.00

Cookies

$3.00

Brownie

$4.00

G Free

$4.00

G Free Jam

$3.00

Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Herbal Tea

$3.00

Kids Juice

$3.00

Kids Milk

$2.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Perroer Sparkling Water

$4.00

Raspberry Iced Tea

$3.00

Smart Water

$3.50

Sprite

$3.00

Taza Mint Tea

$3.00

Lebanese Coffe Pot

$6.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Smoothies

Almaza Fruit Smoothie

$7.00

Cantaloupe, honeydew, grape, pineapple, banana, strawberry, orange juice and honey.

Carrot Smoothie

$7.00

Carrots with banana and honey.

Mango Smoothie

$7.00

Mango, cantaloupe, honeydew, banana and honey.

Strawberry Smoothie

$7.00

Strawberry, banana, cantaloupe, honeydew, and honey.

Tropcail Wave

$7.00

Mango, guava, pineapple, banana, plain non-fat yogurt, and honey.

Wacky Berry

$7.00

Raspberries, blueberries, strawberries, banana, plain nonfat yogurt, and honey.

Mint Lemonade

$7.00

Raw Juice

Almaza Squeezed Raw Juice

$7.00

Orange, Apple, Carrot, Celery, or Grapefruit

Almaza Energy

$7.00

Carrot, celery, spinach & parsley Rich in potassium

Almaza Bliss

$7.00

Carrot, grape & Cucumber

Carrot Apple

$7.00

Rich in zinc and cobalt

Beer

Almaza Lebenon

$6.00

Amstel Light

$5.00

Bud

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Corona

$5.00

Efs Turkey

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

Labatt Blue

$4.00

Rusty Chain

$5.00

Sam Adams Boston Lager

$5.00

Southern Tier IPA

$5.00

White Wine

Chapoutier Dry Rose Glass

$8.00

Chateau Ksara Blanc Glass

$8.00

Pacific Rim Riesling Glass

$7.00

Souverin Chardonnay Glass

$7.00

Thirsty Owl Pinot Gris Glass

$7.00

Moscato

$8.00

Chapoutier Dry Rose Bottle

$32.00

Chateau Ksara Reserve Bottle

$32.00

Pacific Rim Riesling Bottle

$28.00

Souverin Chardonnay Bottle

$28.00

Thirsty Owl Pinot Gris Bottle

$28.00

Moscato

$28.00

Red Wine

Cartlidge Cabernet Glass

$8.00

Chateau Ksara Reserve Glass

$8.00

Kaiken Malbec Glass

$7.00

Red Rock Merlot Glass

$7.00

Seeker Pinot Noir Glass

$7.00

Cartlidge & Brown Cabernet Bottle

$32.00

Chateau Ksara Reserve Bottle

$32.00

Kaiken Malbec Bottle

$28.00

Red Rock Merlot Bottle

$28.00

Seeker Pinot Noir Bottle

$28.00

Reserve Wine

Cakebread Napa Chardonnay Bottle

$60.00

Charles Krug Napa Cabernet Bottle

$55.00

David Bruce Pinot Noir Bottle

$60.00

Chicken

Whole Almaza Chicken

$18.00

Finger Foods

Cheese Fatayer 36 pieces

$75.00

A combiation of three salty cheeses, fresh parsley and nigella seeds makes these fatayer irresistible

Dawali 40 pieces

$69.00

Rolled grape leaves stuffed with seasoned rice, tomatoes, and parsley. Topped with extra virgin olive oil. Garnished with parsley and feta cheese. Bag of pita included.

Falafel 40 pieces

$75.00

Crispy vegan patties made with fround chickpeas, fava beans, onions and herbs. Deep fried. Served with Tahini Dressing and a bag of pita chips.

Kibbie 24 pieces

$99.00

Handcrafted croquettes of seasoned ground beef mixed with bulgur, filled with seasoned ground beef, onions, and roasted pine nuts. Served with non-fat yogurt.

Mana'eesh Zaatar 40 pieces

$80.00

Fresh baked flatbread topped with Zaatar mixed with olive oil

Mixed Veggie Tray

$65.00

Includes carrots, celery, cucumbers, tomatoes, Kalamata olives, tomatoes, pickled turnips, and pickled cucumbers.

Pastelillos 25 pieces

$90.00

Meat pies filled with seasoned ground beef, onions, and American cheese.

Spinach Fatayer 36 pieces

$75.00

Baked triangle pies. Spinach is combined with onions and seasoned sumac, paprika, salt, and pepper.

Rice Trays

Almaza's Chicken Tawook Tray

$119.00

Marinated grilled chicken tenders (24pcs) over basmati rice with vermicelli, fried almonds, a touch of cinnamon, and garlic sauce

Almaza's Mixed Grill Tray

$149.00

Grilled seasoned lamb (24pcs), beef kafta (12pcs) and chicken tenders (12pcs). Served over basmati rice with vermicelli garnished with fried almonds, a touch of cinnamon and parsley.

Basmati Rice Tray

$55.00

Basmati brand, long grain rice cooked with vermicelle noodles

Beef Kafta Tray

$119.00

Grilled links of ground beef (24 pcs) mixed with onions & parsley, herbs and spices served over basmati rice with vermicelli , fried almonds, and a touch of cinnamon. Choice of garlic sauce or Tahini Dressing.

Grilled Tuna Tray

$99.00

Grilled seasoned tuna steaks (12 6oz pcs). Served over basmati rice with vermicelli, garnished with parsley and fried almonds. Choice of Garlic sauce or Tahini Dressing.

Lamb Tray

$149.00

Grilled seasoned lamb (48pcs) served over Basamati rice with vermicelli, fried almonds and a touch of cinnamon. Choice of Garlic sauce or Tahini Dressing.

Veggie Rice Tray

$55.00

Basmati brand, long grain rice sauteed in mixed veggies, pigeon peas and Manzanilla Spanish olives.

Almaza's Chicken Tawook 1/2Tray

$65.00

Marinated grilled chicken tenders (24pcs) over basmati rice with vermicelli, fried almonds, a touch of cinnamon, and garlic sauce

Almaza's Mixed Grill 1/2Tray

$85.00

Grilled seasoned lamb, beef kafta and chicken tenders. Served over basmati rice with vermicelli garnished with fried almonds, a touch of cinnamon and parsley.

Basmati Rice 1/2Tray

$35.00

Basmati brand, long grain rice cooked with vermicelle noodles

Beef Kafta 1/2Tray

$65.00

Grilled links of ground beef mixed with onions & parsley, herbes and spices served over basmati rice with vermicelli , fried almonds, and a touch of cinnamon. Choice of garlic sauce or Tahini Dressing.

Grilled Tuna 1/2Tray

$60.00

Grilled seasoned tuna steaks. Served over basmati rice with vermicelli, garnished with parsley and fried almonds. Choice of Garlic sauce or Tahini Dressing.

Lamb 1/2Tray

$70.00

Grilled seasoned lamb served over Basamati rice with vermicelli, fried almonds and a touch of cinnamon. Choice of Garlic sauce or Tahini Dressing.

Veggie Rice 1/2Tray

$35.00

Basmati brand, long grain rice sauteed in mixed veggies, pigeon peas and Manzanilla Spanish olives.

Party Trays

Baba Gannouj Tray

$59.00

Fire-Roasted eggplant pureed with tahini, fresh garlic and lemon juice, drizzled with extra virgin olive oil. Bag of pita chips included.

Hummus Chicken Tray

$59.00

Hummus topped with marinated grilled chicken, diced tomatoes and parsley. Bag of pita chips included.

Hummus Tray

$55.00

A Creamy blend of chickpeas pureed with tahnin and lemon juice, drizzled with extra virgin olive oil. Bag of pita chips included.

Loubie Bzeit Tray

$55.00

Italian green beans sauteed with onions, fresh tomatoes and whole cloves of garlic. Bag of pita chips included.

Mixed Party Tray

$59.00

Mix & Match 6 dishes. Bag of pita chips included.

Pita Roll Tray

$129.00

10 rolls per tray

Salad Trays

Chicken Tawook Salad Tray

$119.00

Marinate grille chicken tenders (24pcs) over greens, sliced tomatoes, cucumbers, calamata olives and feta cheese. Bag of pita included

Fattoush Tray

$59.00

Chopped romaine lettuce, Lebanese Salta and pita chips seasoned with zaatar ( an ancient Mid-eat herb), tossed with lemon juice, sumac, extra virgin olive oil and herbs.

Fruit & Nut Salad

$69.00

Fresh Fruit topped with non-fat yogurt, walnuts and honey

Labanese Salta Tray

$59.00

Chopped tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, scallions and parsley tossed with extra virgin olive oil and lemon juice.

Tabouli Tray

$69.00

A delicate mixture of chopped parsley, sweet onion, diced tomatoes, bulgur, lemon juice, extra virgin olive oil and fine herbs, Bag of pit chips included

Dessert Trays

Dessert Tray (serves 30)

$59.00

Includes baklava (layers of phyllo dough w/ nuts & honey), ladyfinger cookies, phyllo dough birds' nests, and burma (thinly rolled phyllo dough w/ nuts & honey).

Gourmet Cake

$95.00

Special Order. Two week notice.

Extras

Almaza's House Dressing 16oz

$8.00

Bag of Pita

$3.00

Garlic Sauce 16oz

$8.00

Tahini Dressing 16oz

$8.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

9370 Transit Road, East Amherst, NY 14051

Directions

Gallery
Almaza Grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

Jonny C's NY Deli and Caterers
orange star4.7 • 551
9350 Transit Road East Amherst, NY 14051
View restaurantnext
Schnitzel & Co Transit
orange starNo Reviews
9210 Transit Road East Amherst, NY 14051
View restaurantnext
D'Avolio Transit Rd
orange starNo Reviews
9570 Transit Road E. Amherst, NY 14051
View restaurantnext
Maizal Mexican Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
4840 N French Road East Amherst, NY 14051
View restaurantnext
Pie-O-Mine - Greens
orange starNo Reviews
9430 Transit Rd. E. Amherst, NY 14051
View restaurantnext
Pita Gourmet - (Clarence Center)
orange star4.7 • 2,444
6031 Transit Road East Amherst, NY 14051
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in East Amherst

Pita Gourmet - (Clarence Center)
orange star4.7 • 2,444
6031 Transit Road East Amherst, NY 14051
View restaurantnext
Jonny C's NY Deli and Caterers
orange star4.7 • 551
9350 Transit Road East Amherst, NY 14051
View restaurantnext
Jim's SteakOut - Transit
orange star4.1 • 425
5651 Transit Rd East Amherst, NY 14051
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near East Amherst
Getzville
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Clarence
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
North Tonawanda
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
Lockport
review star
Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)
Depew
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Tonawanda
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Lancaster
review star
No reviews yet
Sanborn
review star
Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
Buffalo
review star
Avg 4.4 (246 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston