Barbeque

Alamo BBQ Co. Final Day of Service May 30, 2022

511 E. Grayson Street

San Antonio, TX 78015

Popular Items

Beef Brisket
Peach-Glazed Baby Back Ribs
Mac and Cheese

Pickin's

Smoked Stuffed Jalapenos

Smoked Stuffed Jalapenos

$9.00

Cream cheese stuffed jalapenos wrapped in bacon. Order of 5 with Buttermilk Ranch. *Gluten Free Item

Chopped Beef Frito Pie

Chopped Beef Frito Pie

$9.50Out of stock

Topped with Sour Cream, Cheese, Cherry Tomatoes, and drizzeled with our homemade Shiner Molasses BBQ sauce. *Gluten Free Item

Chips and Chopped Beef Queso

Chips and Chopped Beef Queso

$10.50

Green Chili Queso topped with Chopped Beef *Gluten Free Item

The Cheesy Chop

The Cheesy Chop

$9.00

Chopped Beef & Mac-n-Cheese served side-by-side in a pint.

Iceberg Salad

Iceberg Salad

$7.00

Tossed with Cherry Tomato, Cheese, and Buttermilk Ranch Dressing *Gluten Free Item

Tortilla Chips

Tortilla Chips

$2.00

Texas Smoked BBQ Meats

Beef Brisket

Beef Brisket

$6.75+

Choose your amount of Brisket. Served with Bread & BBQ Sauce.

Peach-Glazed Baby Back Ribs

Peach-Glazed Baby Back Ribs

$5.00+
Smoked Turkey

Smoked Turkey

$4.75+

Choose your amount of Turkey. Served with Bread & BBQ Sauce.

Pulled Pork

Pulled Pork

$4.50+

Choose your amount of Pulled Pork. Served with Bread & BBQ Sauce.

Chopped Beef

Chopped Beef

$4.00+

Choose your amount of Chopped Beef. Served with Bread & BBQ Sauce.

Smoked Sausage Each

Smoked Sausage Each

$3.00

1 Pork & Beef Sausage Link. Served with Bread & BBQ Sauce.

Dino Rib

$22.50Out of stock

Our Dino Beef Rib is smoked slow and low, ready to fall off the bone.

BBQ Family Packs

Family Feeding Frenzy (Feeds 4+)

Family Feeding Frenzy (Feeds 4+)

$84.99

1lb Brisket, 1/2lb Chopped Beef, 1lb Pulled Pork, 1/2 Rack Ribs, 1/2lb Turkey, 4 Sausage Links and Choice of 2 Pint Homemade Sides. Served with Bread & BBQ Sauce.

Big Ol' Backyard BBQ (Feeds 10+)

Big Ol' Backyard BBQ (Feeds 10+)

$179.99

2lb Brisket, 1lb Chopped Beef, 1.5lb Pulled Pork, 1 Rack Ribs, 10 Sausage Links and a Pint of each of our Homemade Sides. Served with Bread &BBQ Sauce.

Lonestar State Pary (Feeds 27+)

Lonestar State Pary (Feeds 27+)

$414.99

5lb Brisket, 5lb Chopped Beef, 5lb Pulled Pork, 2 Racks Ribs, 16 Sausage Links, Half Pan each of Creamy Slaw, Potato Salad and BBQ Beans. Served with Bread & BBQ Sauce. **Please allow up to 25 additional minutes for preparation**

BBQ Sammies

The BIG TEX

The BIG TEX

$14.00

Piled high with Brisket, Sausage, Pulled Pork, Creamy Slaw, Pickles & BBQ Sauce. Choice of Side.

Turkey BLT

Turkey BLT

$11.50

Smoked Turkey, Bacon Aioli, Iceberg Lettuce & Tomato. Choice of Side.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$11.00

Pickles & Onions. Choice of Side.

Chopped Beef Sandwich

$10.00

Pickles & Onions. Choice of Side.

Sliced Brisket Sammie

Sliced Brisket Sammie

$12.00

Pickles & Onions. Choice of Side.

Sides

House BBQ Beans

House BBQ Beans

$3.00+

*Gluten Free

Creamy Slaw

Creamy Slaw

$3.00+

*Gluten Free Item

Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$3.00+

*Gluten Free

Mac and Cheese

Mac and Cheese

$3.00+
Creamed Corn

Creamed Corn

$3.00+

*Gluten Free

Small Pickle Pack

Small Pickle Pack

$1.25

Dill Pickles, Onions, and Pickled Jalapenos

Pickle Pack - Pint

Pickle Pack - Pint

$4.00

Pint BBQ Sauce

$5.00

Fritos

$2.00

All 5 Sides Small

$15.00

All 5 Sides Pint

$30.00

Weekday Lunch Plates

Two Meat Plate

Two Meat Plate

$15.00

Your Choice of 2 Meats and 2 Sides. Served with Bread & BBQ Sauce Available Tuesday-Friday, 11-3 Only.

Three Meat Plate

Three Meat Plate

$19.00

Your Choice of 3 Meats and 2 Sides. Served with Bread & BBQ Sauce. Available Tuesday-Friday, 11-3 Only.

Little Tykes

Kids Smoked Turkey Plate

$7.00

1/4lb Turkey with Choice of Side and Drink

Kids Beef Brisket Plate

$7.00

1/4lb Brisket with Choice of Side and Drink

Kids Smoked Sausage Plate

Kids Smoked Sausage Plate

$7.00

1 Sausage Link with Choice of Side and Drink

Sweets

Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding

$7.00

Classic Banana Pudding layered with Nilla Wafers and Bananas served in a Pint

Root Beer Float

Root Beer Float

$5.00
Local Paletas

Local Paletas

$3.00

Ice Cream

$3.00

Kids Ice Cream

$2.00
Daily Cobbler

Daily Cobbler

$8.00+Out of stock

16oz of delicious homemade fruit cobbler. Top it off with ice cream for $1

Cobbler Ice cream

$1.00Out of stock

Banana Bread

$2.50Out of stock

Crawfish

3lbs

$32.99Out of stock

1.5lbs

$17.99Out of stock

Add 1 Sausage

$3.00Out of stock

Add Potatoes & Corn

$4.00Out of stock

Add Corn

$2.00Out of stock

Add Potato

$2.00Out of stock

Add Butter

$2.00Out of stock

Add Hot Sauce

$2.00Out of stock

N/A s

Big Red

Big Red

$3.00
Coke

Coke

$3.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.00
Dr Pepper

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Gallon Kool Aid

$8.00Out of stock

Gallon Lemonade

$8.00Out of stock

Gallon Sweet Tea

$8.00Out of stock

Gallon Unsweet Tea

$8.00Out of stock

Ginger Beer

$2.50

Hot Cocoa

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Kids Drink

$1.50

Kool Aid

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00
Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$3.00
Root Beer

Root Beer

$3.00

S. Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$2.50
Sprite

Sprite

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00
TexaCola

TexaCola

$3.00
Topo Chico

Topo Chico

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$5.00

Virgin Cucumber RW

$5.00

Virgin Marg

$5.00

Virgin Mojito

$5.00

Sunkist

Sunkist

Restaurant Week Margarita

RW Tres Agaves Margarita On The Rocks

$6.00Out of stock

RW

RW Lunch

$20.00Out of stock

RW Dinner

$35.00Out of stock
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Alamo BBQ Company is the perfect location for your next lunch, fun-filled family dinner, or corporate retreat. Our classic Texas Pit BBQ is smoked slow and low, and our signature sides are made in-house daily. Our large outdoor playground, live music weekends and great family-friendly Texas BBQ makes a welcoming atmosphere for all to enjoy.

Website

Location

511 E. Grayson Street, San Antonio, TX 78015

Directions

Alamo BBQ Co. image
Alamo BBQ Co. image

