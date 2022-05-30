Barbeque
Alamo BBQ Co. Final Day of Service May 30, 2022
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Alamo BBQ Company is the perfect location for your next lunch, fun-filled family dinner, or corporate retreat. Our classic Texas Pit BBQ is smoked slow and low, and our signature sides are made in-house daily. Our large outdoor playground, live music weekends and great family-friendly Texas BBQ makes a welcoming atmosphere for all to enjoy.
511 E. Grayson Street, San Antonio, TX 78015
