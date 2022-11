Almond - Brigehampton 2495 Montauk Highway

Five Courses of Localism

$150.00

December 1st at 7PM, we welcome back our pal Chef Jeremy Blutstein for a family style feast paired with all kinds of local wine, booze & beer. Passed: Oyster • kohlrabi kraut • smoked trout roe • sesame Duck Prosciutto Croque Madame • sigit• quail egg Kidd Squid Brewery •Dreamy Coffee Stout Dinner: East End Vegetables Pretending to be a Charcuterie Situation Macari Vineyards • Sauvignon Blanc Lifeforce 2020 Squid • crispy sweet potato & pumpkin • mint & chilies • cabbages & mustards Kidd Squid Brewery •Sag Harbor Lager Monkfish Tonkatsu • soba • smoked pork dashi • pickled ginger •smoked scallop xo Channing Daughters • Winery, L'Enfant Sauvage Chardonnay 2016 Venison Merguez • preserved lemon • harissapolooza •raw milk yogurt •house naan Channing Daughters • Winery, Artist Series, Blend 2020 Persimmons •kiwis • almond tuile Sagaponack Vodka house limoncello Gratuity Included.