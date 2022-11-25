Almond & Oat St Rose
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
Call for Open Hours
Restaurant info
Kyle Cunningham and The Coffee Class team bring you "Almond & Oat", our small espresso bar concept. The same quality espresso and lattes you expect from The Coffee Class in a more intimate, cozy setting with a few bites like quiche, and light pastries to enjoy with your drinks.
Location
10445 Spencer Street, Ste 110, Las Vegas, NV 89183
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill - Silverado Ranch and Maryland
No Reviews
1263 E Silverado Ranch Boulevard Las Vegas, NV 89183
View restaurant
Baguette Cafe - 10604 S Eastern Ave Ste A
No Reviews
10604 South Eastern Avenue Henderson, NV 89052
View restaurant
Lamaii - Henderson - 2645 St. Rose Pkwy
No Reviews
2645 St. Rose Pkwy Henderson, NV 89052
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Las Vegas
Volcano Grille, Japanese Protein House
4.5 • 5,415
7150 S. Durango Drive Las Vegas, NV 89113
View restaurant