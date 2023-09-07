GUIDE LUNCHES

A generously stacked roast beef sandwich, made using trimming from our prime rib. Chips, fruit, juice and a cookie included. Roast beef sandwich - Onion, tomato, creamy horseradish and provolone cheese. and marble rye bread.

ROAST BEEF COMBO

$15.00

Starters

Green Chile Queso Dip

$10.00

Creamy white queso dip loaded with roasted pueblo green chilies, served with warm seasoned tortilla chips

Almont Wings

$17.00

Ten fried wings, choice of Carolina reaper, BBQ, lemon pepper garlic Parmesan, Cajun, Korean BBQ or teriyaki sauce. Served with ranch or bleu cheese dressing

Smoked Trout Dip

$18.00

Creme fraiche, dill, lemon, capers, chives, and diced heirloom tomatoes, served with toasted baguette

Mussels

$13.00

1/2 lb Prince Edward island mussels, sautéed in white wine, butter, French herbs, and marinara sauce. Served with grilled sourdough bread

Chips and Salsa

$6.00

Brussels

$15.00

Cheese Curds

$10.00

Tempura Shrimp

$15.00

Soups and Salads

French Onion Soup

$8.00

Topped with melted swiss cheese and seasoned crostini

Pilar's Pork Green Chili

$8.00

Spicy pueblo style green chili loaded with tender pork, topped with tortilla strips

Almont Salad

$10.00

Romaine and tender spring greens, carrot, red onion, heirloom cherry tomatoes, cucumber, and croutons. Choice of dressing

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine lettuce, caesar dressing, shaved Parmesan, seasoned croutons, and white anchovy

Cup of French

$4.00

Cup of Chili

$5.00

Sandwiches

Pastrami Reuben

$16.00

House braised pastrami, sauerkraut, melted swiss, and 1000 island dressing. Served on grilled marble rye bread

Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

Smokey buttermilk marinated chicken thigh, breaded, and fried. Served with spicy mayo, lettuce, tomato, and pickles with choice of side

Almont Cheesesteak

$16.00

Shaved slow roasted prime rib, sautéed peppers, onions, melted swiss, and American cheese. Served with creamy horseradish sauce on a toasted pub roll and au jus for dipping

Cajun Chicken

$18.00

Blackened chicken breast, melted jack cheese, smoked bacon, avocado, chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomato, and onion. Served on a toasted bun

Burgers

Bomb Cali Burger

$18.00

Cali style with 1000 island dressing, American cheese, caramelized onion, lettuce, tomato, and pickles on toasted brioche bun

Bleu Cheese Steakhouse Burger

$20.00

Topped with onion rings, candied bacon, steak sauce, and bleu cheese spread

The Old West Burger

$20.00

Bacon, Cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce, and onion ring

Plain ol' Burger

$15.00

Steaks and Entrées

Steak Chimichurri

$30.00

8oz certified angus bottom sirloin steak grilled and served with chimichurri sauce and fries

Ribeye

$55.00

16oz cut served with sautéed veggies, choice of soup or salad and choice of starch

Bone in Bison Ribeye

$70.00

16 oz cut served with sautéed veggies and choice of starch. Choice of soup or salad

Chicken Fried Steak

$27.00

Hand breaded and tenderized 6oz top sirloin steak, served with homemade country gravy, Yukon gold mashers, sautéed veggies, and choice of soup or salad

Iberico Pork Tenderloin

$35.00

7oz Spanish acorn fed hog tenderloin, pan seared medium rare or above. Served with roasted fingerling potatoes and poblano, corn, and black bean hash

Vadouvan Cauliflower

$25.00

Cauliflower florets sautéed with French curry spice, beluga lentils, blistered heirloom tomatoes, and spinach in a vadouvan coconut curry broth

Smokey Buttermilk Fried Chicken

$22.00

Two boneless chicken thighs smothered in gravy, served with Yukon gold mashed potato and choice of one side

Fish

Blackened Mahi Mahi

$35.00

Served with wild rice, summer vegetables, blistered tomatoes, and palisade peach pico. Topped with chimichurri pesto

Trout

$20.00

Sauces

Peppercorn Demi

$5.00

Chimichurri

$4.00

Sides

French Fries

$4.00

Baked Potato

$4.00

Onion Rings

$5.00

Yukon Mash and Gravy

$5.00

Sautéed Vegetables

$6.00

Organic Wild Rice

$7.00

Shells and Cheese

$8.00

Loaded Baked Potato

$8.00

Shells and Cheese Side

$8.00

Extra chips

$2.00

Kids

Chicken Strips

$8.00

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Shells and Cheese

$6.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.00

Open Food

Happy Hour

Happy Hour Menu

LA Dog

$8.00

Bacon-wrapped, avocado, pico, crema, and krispiez

Bar 47 Nachos

$11.00

Black beans, cheese, tomato, onion, olives, and lettuce

Almont Wings

$12.00

Ten fried wings, choice of Carolina Reaper, BBQ, lemon pepper garlic Parmesan, Cajun, Korean BBQ, or teriyaki sauce. Served with ranch or bleu cheese dressing

Almont Steak Tacos

$12.00

Three chicken or beef barbacoa, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, Cheddar, and soft or crunchy tortilla

Bomb Cali Burger

$15.00

Cali-style with 1000 island dressing, American cheese, caramelized onion, lettuce, tomato, and pickles on a toasted brioche bun

Mussels

$10.00

Prince Edward Island mussels with wine, butter, marinara, French herbs (parsley, tarragon, chives), and grilled sourdough

Almont Chicken Tacos

$12.00

Battered Cheese Curds

$6.00

Liquor

Well Vodka

$6.00

Ketel One

$9.00

Belvedere

$10.00

Titos

$9.00

Deep Eddy

$9.00

Mccormick

$4.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Spring 44

$6.00

Svedka Flavor

$6.00

Well Gin

$6.00

Bombay Saphire

$10.00

New Amsterdam Gin

$6.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Hendricks

$10.00

Spring 44 Gin

$6.00

Beefeater

$8.00

Well Rum

$6.00

Breckenridge Spiced Rum

$9.00

Bacardi

$6.00

Captain Morgan Spiced Rum

$7.00

Montonya Platino

$9.00

Montonya Oro

$12.00

Montonya Exclusiva

$14.00

Goselings Black Seal

$6.00

Myers Dark Rum

$6.00

Montanya Valentina

$14.00

Montanya Querencia

$16.00

Well Tequila

$6.00

Sauza

$6.00

Casamigas Blanco

$10.00

Casamigas Repo

$11.00

Casamigas Anejo

$12.00

Don Julio Silver

$11.00

Patron Silver

$10.00

Patron Repo

$11.00

Patron Anejo

$12.00

Illegal Joven

$10.00

Don Julio Repo

$12.00

Hornitos Silver

$9.00

Hornitos Repo

$10.00

Hornitos Anejo

$11.00

Well Bourbon

$6.00

Knob Creek

$10.00

Woodford Bourbon

$11.00

Basil Hayden

$10.00

Tin Cup Bourbon

$10.00

Weller Special Reserve

$8.00

Makers Mark

$10.00

Jim Beam Bourbon

$6.00

Henry Mckenna Sour Mash

$5.00

Henry Mckenna 10 year

$8.00

Jim Beam Fire

$6.00

291 Single Barrel

$7.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Woodford Rye

$12.00

Tin Cup Rye

$10.00

Basil Hayden Dark Rye

$11.00

Pendelton Rye

$8.00

Larceny

$8.00

Russels Reserve

$12.00

Jeffersson Small Batch

$12.00

Whistle Pig Rye

$12.00

Well Scotch

$6.00

Macallan 12yr

$12.00

Glenmorangie

$13.00

Dewars White Label

$10.00

Glenlivet 12yr

$13.00

Johnny Walker Red Label

$13.00

Johnny Walker Black Label

$13.00

Laphroaig 10 Yr

$10.00

Cutty Sark Prohibition

$10.00

Auchentoshan American Oak

$10.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

jameson

$7.00

Disaronno

$10.00

Drambuie

$10.00

Kahlua

$7.00

Green Chartreuse

$7.00

Luxardo Cherry Liqueur

$7.00

Frangelico

$7.00

Aperol

$5.00

Campari

$5.00

Rumplemintz

$6.00

Jagermeister

$7.00

DeKuyper Triple Sec

$5.00

St-Germain

$5.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Cointreau

$10.00

Benedictine

$6.00

Baileys

$7.00

Pernod Absinthe

$7.00

Cinzano Sweet Vermouth

$7.00

Cinzano Bianco Vermouth

$7.00

Cinzano Dry Vermouth

$7.00

Francesca

$5.00

Cocktails

Jolly Old Fashioned

$13.00

Guava mamma

$12.00

Strawberry Fields Forever

$12.00

Bluebird day

$12.00

Sleigh ride Sour

$13.00

Fireside Martini

$12.00

Bacon Bloody Mary

$12.00

Boozy hot Cocoa

$10.00

Marstin's Mimosa

$10.00

Caffeine Injection

$14.00

Almont Seasonal Sangria

$14.00

Freshwater Pirate

$13.00

Raspberry Forever

$12.00

Whetstone Buck

$12.00

Blackberry Relaxer

$13.00

Cucumber Cooler

$13.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

NOjito

$8.00

Le Mont

$7.00

Beer

DFT Irwin Cervesa

$6.00

DFT Modus Hoperandi

$6.00

BTL Pacifico

$6.00

BTL Coors

$5.00

Modelo

$6.00

Blue Moon

$7.00

Eddyline Epic Day

$7.00

Bells Amber Ale

$7.00

Lagunitas Hazy Wonder

$7.00

Guinness

$6.00

Voodoo Ranger

$7.00

White Claw

$6.00

Can Pacifico

$6.00

Can Coors light

$5.00

Pabst Blue Ribbon Tall Boys

$3.50

Becks NA

$6.00

Budlight

$5.00

Montucky

$5.00

Athletic Brewing NA

$6.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Miller Light

$4.00

Wine

Angeline Pinot Noir

$10.00

Juggernaut

$10.00

Felino

$10.00

Troublemaker

$10.00

Simi

$18.00

Elk Cove

$18.00

BTL Walt

$68.00

BTL Prisoner Unshackled

$82.00

BTL Hall Cab

$100.00

BTL Frogs Leap

$105.00

BTL Chateau Mongravey

$98.00

BTL Ponzi Pinot noir

$70.00

BTL St. Suprey Cab

$95.00

BTL Lucente Red blend

$72.00

BTL Fellino Malbec

$34.00

BTL Juggernaut Cab Sav

$34.00

BTL Red Blend Trouble Maker

$34.00

Josh Chard

$10.00

Kellerei Pino Griigio

$10.00

Mohua Sauv Blanc

$10.00

Sonoma Cutrer

$13.00

BTL Josh Chard

$32.00

BTL Kellerei Pino Griigio

$32.00

BTL Mohua Sauv Blanc

$32.00

BTL Sonoma Cutrer

$42.00

Cotes de Rose Gerard

$15.00

Fabre en Provence

$10.00

Bisol Crede Prosecco

$16.00

Marques de Caceres

$10.00

BTL Cotes de Rose Gerard

$58.00

BTL Fabre en Provence

$32.00

BTL Bisol Crede Prosecco

$62.00

BTL Marques de Caceres

$32.00

NA Beverages

Soda

Dr Pepper

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Roy Rodgers

$5.00

Shirley Temple

$5.00

Soda

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Tonic

$2.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Pepsi

$4.00

Diet Pepsi

$4.00

Mt Dew

$4.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Powerade

$2.00

Hot Drinks

Coffee

$4.00

Hot Cocoa

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Juice

Orange

$4.00

Cranberry

$4.00

Milk

$4.00

Chocolate Milk

$5.00

Apple

$4.00

Grape

$4.00

Grapefruit

$4.00

Buffet

Buffet 1

$35.00

Buffet 2

$45.00

Buffet 3

$55.00

Buffet 4

$65.00

Dessert

Desserts

Lemon Meringue

$8.00

Chocolate Cream Pie

$8.00

Cheesecake

$10.00

Brownie Sunday

$8.00

A la Mode

$4.00

Fried Cheesecake

$10.00