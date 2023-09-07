Almont Resort 10209 CO 135
10209 CO 135
Almont, CO 81210
Starters
Green Chile Queso Dip
Creamy white queso dip loaded with roasted pueblo green chilies, served with warm seasoned tortilla chips
Almont Wings
Ten fried wings, choice of Carolina reaper, BBQ, lemon pepper garlic Parmesan, Cajun, Korean BBQ or teriyaki sauce. Served with ranch or bleu cheese dressing
Smoked Trout Dip
Creme fraiche, dill, lemon, capers, chives, and diced heirloom tomatoes, served with toasted baguette
Mussels
1/2 lb Prince Edward island mussels, sautéed in white wine, butter, French herbs, and marinara sauce. Served with grilled sourdough bread
Chips and Salsa
Brussels
Cheese Curds
Tempura Shrimp
Soups and Salads
French Onion Soup
Topped with melted swiss cheese and seasoned crostini
Pilar's Pork Green Chili
Spicy pueblo style green chili loaded with tender pork, topped with tortilla strips
Almont Salad
Romaine and tender spring greens, carrot, red onion, heirloom cherry tomatoes, cucumber, and croutons. Choice of dressing
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, caesar dressing, shaved Parmesan, seasoned croutons, and white anchovy
Cup of French
Cup of Chili
Sandwiches
Pastrami Reuben
House braised pastrami, sauerkraut, melted swiss, and 1000 island dressing. Served on grilled marble rye bread
Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich
Smokey buttermilk marinated chicken thigh, breaded, and fried. Served with spicy mayo, lettuce, tomato, and pickles with choice of side
Almont Cheesesteak
Shaved slow roasted prime rib, sautéed peppers, onions, melted swiss, and American cheese. Served with creamy horseradish sauce on a toasted pub roll and au jus for dipping
Cajun Chicken
Blackened chicken breast, melted jack cheese, smoked bacon, avocado, chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomato, and onion. Served on a toasted bun
Burgers
Bomb Cali Burger
Cali style with 1000 island dressing, American cheese, caramelized onion, lettuce, tomato, and pickles on toasted brioche bun
Bleu Cheese Steakhouse Burger
Topped with onion rings, candied bacon, steak sauce, and bleu cheese spread
The Old West Burger
Bacon, Cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce, and onion ring
Plain ol' Burger
Steaks and Entrées
Steak Chimichurri
8oz certified angus bottom sirloin steak grilled and served with chimichurri sauce and fries
Ribeye
16oz cut served with sautéed veggies, choice of soup or salad and choice of starch
Bone in Bison Ribeye
16 oz cut served with sautéed veggies and choice of starch. Choice of soup or salad
Chicken Fried Steak
Hand breaded and tenderized 6oz top sirloin steak, served with homemade country gravy, Yukon gold mashers, sautéed veggies, and choice of soup or salad
Iberico Pork Tenderloin
7oz Spanish acorn fed hog tenderloin, pan seared medium rare or above. Served with roasted fingerling potatoes and poblano, corn, and black bean hash
Vadouvan Cauliflower
Cauliflower florets sautéed with French curry spice, beluga lentils, blistered heirloom tomatoes, and spinach in a vadouvan coconut curry broth
Smokey Buttermilk Fried Chicken
Two boneless chicken thighs smothered in gravy, served with Yukon gold mashed potato and choice of one side
Fish
Sides
Happy Hour
Happy Hour Menu
LA Dog
Bacon-wrapped, avocado, pico, crema, and krispiez
Bar 47 Nachos
Black beans, cheese, tomato, onion, olives, and lettuce
Almont Wings
Ten fried wings, choice of Carolina Reaper, BBQ, lemon pepper garlic Parmesan, Cajun, Korean BBQ, or teriyaki sauce. Served with ranch or bleu cheese dressing
Almont Steak Tacos
Three chicken or beef barbacoa, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, Cheddar, and soft or crunchy tortilla
Bomb Cali Burger
Cali-style with 1000 island dressing, American cheese, caramelized onion, lettuce, tomato, and pickles on a toasted brioche bun
Mussels
Prince Edward Island mussels with wine, butter, marinara, French herbs (parsley, tarragon, chives), and grilled sourdough
Almont Chicken Tacos
Battered Cheese Curds
Bar
Liquor
Well Vodka
Ketel One
Belvedere
Titos
Deep Eddy
Mccormick
Grey Goose
Spring 44
Svedka Flavor
Well Gin
Bombay Saphire
New Amsterdam Gin
Tanqueray
Hendricks
Spring 44 Gin
Beefeater
Well Rum
Breckenridge Spiced Rum
Bacardi
Captain Morgan Spiced Rum
Montonya Platino
Montonya Oro
Montonya Exclusiva
Goselings Black Seal
Myers Dark Rum
Montanya Valentina
Montanya Querencia
Well Tequila
Sauza
Casamigas Blanco
Casamigas Repo
Casamigas Anejo
Don Julio Silver
Patron Silver
Patron Repo
Patron Anejo
Illegal Joven
Don Julio Repo
Hornitos Silver
Hornitos Repo
Hornitos Anejo
Well Bourbon
Knob Creek
Woodford Bourbon
Basil Hayden
Tin Cup Bourbon
Weller Special Reserve
Makers Mark
Jim Beam Bourbon
Henry Mckenna Sour Mash
Henry Mckenna 10 year
Jim Beam Fire
291 Single Barrel
Jack Daniels
Woodford Rye
Tin Cup Rye
Basil Hayden Dark Rye
Pendelton Rye
Larceny
Russels Reserve
Jeffersson Small Batch
Whistle Pig Rye
Well Scotch
Macallan 12yr
Glenmorangie
Dewars White Label
Glenlivet 12yr
Johnny Walker Red Label
Johnny Walker Black Label
Laphroaig 10 Yr
Cutty Sark Prohibition
Auchentoshan American Oak
Crown Royal
jameson
Disaronno
Drambuie
Kahlua
Green Chartreuse
Luxardo Cherry Liqueur
Frangelico
Aperol
Campari
Rumplemintz
Jagermeister
DeKuyper Triple Sec
St-Germain
Grand Marnier
Cointreau
Benedictine
Baileys
Pernod Absinthe
Cinzano Sweet Vermouth
Cinzano Bianco Vermouth
Cinzano Dry Vermouth
Francesca
Cocktails
Jolly Old Fashioned
Guava mamma
Strawberry Fields Forever
Bluebird day
Sleigh ride Sour
Fireside Martini
Bacon Bloody Mary
Boozy hot Cocoa
Marstin's Mimosa
Caffeine Injection
Almont Seasonal Sangria
Freshwater Pirate
Raspberry Forever
Whetstone Buck
Blackberry Relaxer
Cucumber Cooler
Bloody Mary
NOjito
Le Mont
Beer
DFT Irwin Cervesa
DFT Modus Hoperandi
BTL Pacifico
BTL Coors
Modelo
Blue Moon
Eddyline Epic Day
Bells Amber Ale
Lagunitas Hazy Wonder
Guinness
Voodoo Ranger
White Claw
Can Pacifico
Can Coors light
Pabst Blue Ribbon Tall Boys
Becks NA
Budlight
Montucky
Athletic Brewing NA
Budweiser
Miller Light
Wine
Angeline Pinot Noir
Juggernaut
Felino
Troublemaker
Simi
Elk Cove
BTL Walt
BTL Prisoner Unshackled
BTL Hall Cab
BTL Frogs Leap
BTL Chateau Mongravey
BTL Ponzi Pinot noir
BTL St. Suprey Cab
BTL Lucente Red blend
BTL Fellino Malbec
BTL Juggernaut Cab Sav
BTL Red Blend Trouble Maker
Josh Chard
Kellerei Pino Griigio
Mohua Sauv Blanc
Sonoma Cutrer
BTL Josh Chard
BTL Kellerei Pino Griigio
BTL Mohua Sauv Blanc
BTL Sonoma Cutrer
Cotes de Rose Gerard
Fabre en Provence
Bisol Crede Prosecco
Marques de Caceres
BTL Cotes de Rose Gerard
BTL Fabre en Provence
BTL Bisol Crede Prosecco
BTL Marques de Caceres
NA Beverages
Soda
Hot Drinks
Lodge, Restaurant and Bar
10209 CO 135, Almont, CO 81210
