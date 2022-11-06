Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Dessert & Ice Cream

Almost Grown Play Cafe and Ice Cream Shop

21 Reviews

18901 Hamilton Pool Rd

Dripping Springs, TX 78620

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Party Deposit
Bacon and Sausage
Jalapeno BBQ Chicken

Fall Features

Turkey and Sun-dried Tomato

Turkey and Sun-dried Tomato

$8.45

Turkey, sun dried tomato pesto, and fresh mozzarella cheese

Chicken, Bacon, and Swiss

$8.95

Maple Sausage Quesadilla

$8.45

Maple Sausage, Egg, and Mexican Blend Cheese

Open Play

Single Admission

Single Admission

$10.00

This purchase entitles you to one admission to Almost Grown Play Cafe. All participating children are required to pay upon entry. There is no charge for supervising adults. Admission tickets are valid during open play times. *Due to staffing shortage we will be closing at 3:00 Monday 6/20 - Friday 6/24 *CLOSURE DATES* July 21-27

10 Admission Value Pass

$70.00

Our Value Pass entitles you to ten admissions. Admissions can be used during any of our open play times and can be shared between children. Value passes can be picked up at the front desk once purchased.

Quesadillas

Bacon Quesadilla

Bacon Quesadilla

$7.95

Egg, Bacon, Cheese

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.95

Mexican Cheese Blend

Chicken and Cheese Quesadilla

Chicken and Cheese Quesadilla

$6.95

Grilled Chicken, Mexican Cheese Blend

Sausage Quesadilla

Sausage Quesadilla

$7.95

Egg, Sausage, Cheese

Spinach Quesadilla

$7.95

Egg, Spinach, Pickled Red Onion, Goat Cheese

Grilled Sandwiches

Avocado

Avocado

$8.45

Avocado, Jalapeño Pepper Jack Cheese, Spinach

Bacon and Sausage

Bacon and Sausage

$8.45

Egg, Bacon, Sausage, American Cheese

BLT

BLT

$8.45
Buffalo Chicken

Buffalo Chicken

$7.95

Grilled and shredded chicken tossed in our house buffalo sauce, fresh Mozzarella, and blue cheese crumbles.

Caprese

$7.75

Tomato, Basil Pesto, Fresh Mozzarella, Balsamic Vinegar & Olive Oil

Chicken and Brie

Chicken and Brie

$7.95

Grilled Chicken, Spinach, Brie, Apricot Preserves

Chicken Pesto

Chicken Pesto

$7.95

Grilled and shredded Chicken, Basil Pesto Mayo, Provolone Cheese

Classic

$6.95

American Cheese

Deli Melt

$7.95

Honey Ham, Pepperoni, Provolone Cheese

Greek

$7.75

Roasted Red Peppers, Shredded Mozzarella, Crumbled Feta, Kalamata Olives

Italian

Italian

$7.95

Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, Provolone Cheese, Red Onion, Banana Peppers, Kalamata Olives, Italian Dressing

Jalapeno BBQ Chicken

$7.95

BBQ Chicken, Jalapeño Pepper Jack Cheese, Pickled Jalapenos

Pizza

$7.75

Fresh Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Marinara

Spinach and Red Pepper

Spinach and Red Pepper

$7.75

Egg, Spinach, Roasted Red Pepper, Shredded Mozzarella

Turkey Club

Turkey Club

$8.45
Build Your Own

Build Your Own

$6.25

Choose your favorite ingredients!

Salads

Chopped

Chopped

$8.95

Romaine, Avocado, Tomato, Hard Boiled Egg, Cucumber, Red Onion, Blue Cheese, Ranch Dressing

Caesar

Caesar

$7.95

Romaine, Shaved Parmesan, Seasoned Croutons, Asiago Caesar Dressing

Garden

$7.95

Romaine, Cucumbers, Carrots, Radishes, and house made croutons. Your Choice of Dressing

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$7.95
Build Your Own Salad

Build Your Own Salad

$5.95

Side Caesar Salad

$6.45

Side Garden Salad

$6.45

Side Greek Salad

$6.45

Snacks & Sides

Animal Crackers

$2.00Out of stock

Annie's Bunny Grahams

$2.00

Annie's Cheddar Bunnies

$2.00

Cheez-Its

$1.50
Chips and Salsa

Chips and Salsa

$5.95

Famous Amos Cookies

$2.00
Fresh Fruit

Fresh Fruit

$3.00

Strawberries, Grapes, Pineapple

Go Go Squeeze Applesauce

$2.00

Gold Fish

$1.50

House Kettle Chips

$3.00

Pilsbury Chocolate Chip Mini Cookies

$2.00

Pirate's Booty

$1.50

Power Up Gourmet Nuts

$3.00

Pretzels

$1.50

Skinny Pop

$2.00

Skinny Pop White Cheddar

$2.00

Veggie Straws - Sea Salt

$2.00

Veggie Straws - Zesty Ranch

$2.00

White Cheddar Cheese Puffs

$2.00

Muffins

Banana Nut

$2.95Out of stock

Blueberry

$2.95Out of stock

Gluten Free Blueberry

$2.95Out of stock

Gluten Free Cinnamon Crumb

$2.95Out of stock

Coffee

12 OZ Hot

12 OZ Hot

$2.99
16 OZ Hot

16 OZ Hot

$3.49
16 OZ Cold Brew

16 OZ Cold Brew

$3.49
64 OZ Cold Brew Growler

64 OZ Cold Brew Growler

$19.99

First fill free!

64 OZ Cold Brew Growler Refill

$11.99

96 OZ To-Go Pack

$19.99

Tea

12 OZ Hot

$2.75

16 OZ Hot

$3.25

16 OZ Ice Tea

$2.75

Unsweetened

Bottled Soda

Canada Dry Ginger Ale

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Fresca

$2.50

Water

Ozarka (16.9oz)

$1.00

Smart Water (23.7oz)

$2.50

Fiji (16.9oz)

$2.50

Cup of Water

Canned Soda

Coke

$1.00

Diet Coke

$1.00

A&W Root Beer

$1.00

Dr. Pepper

$1.00

Diet Dr. Pepper

$1.00

Sprite

$1.00

Juice

Honest Kids Apple

$1.50

Honest Kids Fruit Punch

$1.50

Honset Kids Berry Lemonade

$1.50

Minute Made Orange

$1.50

Minute Made Apple

$1.50

Sparkling

La Croix Lime

$1.00

La Croix Passoinfruit

$1.00

La Croix Pure

$1.00

Topo Chico

$2.50

Fresca

$2.50

Sanpellecrino

$3.00

Milk

Horizon Chocolate Milk

$2.00

10 OZ 2% white milk

$2.00

Hot Chocolate

12 OZ

$2.99

16 OZ

$3.49

Cups

4 OZ Cup

$2.99

8 OZ Cup

$3.49

12 OZ Cup

$3.99

Boot

$9.99

16 OZ Souvenir Cup

Cones

Kids Cake

$1.99

Gluten Free Available

Small Cake

$2.49

Gluten Free Available

Regular Cake

Regular Cake

$2.99

Gluten Free Available

Kids Sugar

$1.99

Gluten Free Available

Small Sugar

$2.49

Gluten Free Available

Regular Sugar

$2.99

Gluten Free Available

Kids Waffle

$2.99

Small Waffle

$3.49

Regular Waffle

$3.99

Milkshakes

10 OZ Milkshake

$2.99
16 OZ Milkshake

16 OZ Milkshake

$3.99

Boot Milkshake

$9.99

16 OZ Souvenir Cup

Floats

16 OZ Float

16 OZ Float

$3.99

Boot Float

$9.99

16 OZ Souvenir Cup

Sundaes

4 OZ Sundae

$3.49

Chocolate Syrup, Chopped Nuts, Whipped Cream, Cherry

8 OZ Sundae

$3.99

Chocolate Syrup, Chopped Nuts, Whipped Cream, Cherry

12 OZ Sundae

$4.49

Chocolate Syrup, Chopped Nuts, Whipped Cream, Cherry

Boot Sundae

$10.99

Chocolate Syrup, Chopped Nuts, Whipped Cream, Cherry in a 16 OZ souvenir Cup

Membership Packages

Our Memberships are designed to help parent and child navigate the time before pre-k/kindergarten. We offer play based classes that are geared towards child development by incorporating various learning techniques. Each class is centered around a theme and learning objective. Caregivers remain on sight but are invited to relax in the main space as the kiddos go in to class. Afterwards, the children rejoin the adults for open play.
1 Sprout Membership

1 Sprout Membership

$55.00

One month of unlimited play for one child during any of our open play hours. Current open play hours Monday - Friday 6:30 - 5:00 Saturday and Sunday 11:00 - 3:00 *Closure dates July 4th July 21 - 27

2 Sprout Membership

2 Sprout Membership

$75.00

One month of unlimited play for two children during any of our open play hours. Current open play hours Monday - Friday 6:30 - 5:00 Saturday and Sunday 11:00 - 3:00 *Closure dates July 4th July 21 - 27

3 Sprout Membership

3 Sprout Membership

$100.00

One month of unlimited play for three children during any of our open play hours. Current open play hours Monday - Friday 6:30 - 5:00 Saturday and Sunday 11:00 - 3:00 *Closure dates July 4th July 21 - 27

Party Deposit

Choose your date and time. Your $100 deposit will be deducted from your final bill due at the end of your party. A party assistant will be in contact with you soon to help plan your special day.
Party Deposit

Party Deposit

$100.00

Choose your date and time. Your $100 deposit will be deducted from your final bill. A party assistant will be in contact with you soon to help plan your special day.

Attributes and Amenities
check markKid-Friendly
check markReservations
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Family friendly atmosphere serving breakfast and lunch all day, Monday-Saturday. Largest variety of soft serve ice cream in town!

Location

18901 Hamilton Pool Rd, Dripping Springs, TX 78620

Directions

Gallery
Almost Grown Play Cafe and Ice Cream Shop image
Almost Grown Play Cafe and Ice Cream Shop image

Similar restaurants in your area

Austin Tea Xchange Cafe
orange star4.9 • 296
13011 Shops Parkway Austin, TX 78738
View restaurantnext
RADIO
orange starNo Reviews
4204 Menchaca Road Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Patika - South Lamar
orange starNo Reviews
2159 South Lamar Blvd AUSTIN, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Picnik | South Lamar
orange star4.3 • 338
1700 S. Lamar Boulevard Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Dream Bakery
orange starNo Reviews
630 Ralph Ablanedo Drive Austin, TX 78748
View restaurantnext
Bar Peached - 1315 W. 6th St.
orange star4.6 • 1,276
1315 W. 6th St. Austin, TX 78703
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Dripping Springs

Alice's Restaurant / Treaty Oak Market
orange star4.6 • 1,020
16604 Fitzhugh Rd Dripping Springs, TX 78620
View restaurantnext
Route 12 Filling Station
orange star4.6 • 537
31560 Ranch Road 12 Dripping Springs, TX 78620
View restaurantnext
Crepe Crazy
orange star4.5 • 510
660 W 290 Hwy B Dripping Springs, TX 78620
View restaurantnext
Family Business Beer Company
orange star4.5 • 431
19510 Hamilton Pool Rd Dripping Springs, TX 78620
View restaurantnext
Le Vacher
orange star4.5 • 423
136 Drifting Wind Run, Suite 101 Dripping Springs, TX 78620
View restaurantnext
RoadRunners Kitchen & Spirits
orange star4.0 • 55
235 Sports Park Rd Dripping Springs, TX 78620
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Dripping Springs
Driftwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Wimberley
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Buda
review star
Avg 5 (16 restaurants)
Kyle
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Austin
review star
Avg 4.4 (927 restaurants)
Spicewood
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
San Marcos
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Canyon Lake
review star
Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)
Cedar Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (58 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston