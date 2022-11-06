Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Dessert & Ice Cream
Almost Grown Play Cafe and Ice Cream Shop
21 Reviews
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Family friendly atmosphere serving breakfast and lunch all day, Monday-Saturday. Largest variety of soft serve ice cream in town!
Location
18901 Hamilton Pool Rd, Dripping Springs, TX 78620
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Dripping Springs
Alice's Restaurant / Treaty Oak Market
4.6 • 1,020
16604 Fitzhugh Rd Dripping Springs, TX 78620
View restaurant
Family Business Beer Company
4.5 • 431
19510 Hamilton Pool Rd Dripping Springs, TX 78620
View restaurant
More near Dripping Springs