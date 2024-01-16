Almost Home - Oceanport 282 E Main St
282 E Main St
Oceanport, NJ 07757
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
From The Kitchen
Top of the Morning
Baguette Sandwiches
- The Fort$17.95
grilled chicken, french ham, melted swiss cheese, arugula, and garlic herb aioli
- The Main Street$16.95
breaded chicken cutlet, sliced tomato, crumbled goat cheese, dressed arugula, and olive tapenade
- The Wolf$18.95
seared flat iron steak, caramelized onions, mozzarella, summer pistou, and arugula
- The Beach Goer$15.95
garlic hummus, fresh cucumber, roasted red peppers, charred zucchini, pickled red onions, and dressed arugula
- The Jockey$16.95
sliced turkey, tomato, fresh cucumber, creamy boursin cheese, arugula, and garlic herb aioli
Salads & Greens
- Grains & Greens Bowl$16.95
roasted vegetables, quinoa, cucumber, pickled red onions, garlic hummus, candied pumpkin seeds, herb parmesan, over mixed greens with house dressing
- Nicoise Salad$15.95
hard boiled egg, grape tomatoes, haricots verts, baby Yukon potatoes, radish, and Niçoise olives over mixed greens with herbes de provence dressing
- Summer Fraise$15.95
strawberries, diced avocado, sliced almonds, pickled red onion, and goat cheese, over fresh spinach with honey poppy seed dressing
For the Little Ones
Side Piece
Beverages
Espresso Based Drinks
Drip Coffee
Oceanport Exclusives
Barista Favorites
Matcha Madness
Lemonade Lovers
Tea's & Tea Based Lattes
Juices and Beverages
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
282 E Main St, Oceanport, NJ 07757