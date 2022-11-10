American
Dessert & Ice Cream
Bars & Lounges
Almost Home Restaurant and Bar
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Long admired locally and regionally Almost Home's food is all about freshness, innovation and inspiration. We use only the highest quality ingredients, locally sourced when available. Our delicious food and friendly staff will make you feel like you are "Almost Home."
Location
17 West Franklin, Greencastle, IN 46135
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Mulligan's - Rolling Meadows Golf Course
No Reviews
4120 N Mt Carmel Rd Gosport, IN 47433
View restaurant