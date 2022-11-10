Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Dessert & Ice Cream
Bars & Lounges

Almost Home Restaurant and Bar

review star

No reviews yet

17 West Franklin

Greencastle, IN 46135

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Almost Home Burger
Small Soup
Tea Room Original Chicken Salad

Appetizers

Blue Cheese Buffalo Pub Chips

Blue Cheese Buffalo Pub Chips

$8.00

fried house chips, gorgonzola crumbles, blue cheese dressing, buffalo hot sauce, fresh tomatoes, red onions, scallions

Elote Corn Bites

Elote Corn Bites

$11.00

corn roasted cheese nuggets, cilantro cream sauce

Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$12.00

fried mahi mahi, confetti super slaw, chopped tomatoes, cilantro lime cream sauce, flour tortillas

Fried Green Beans

Fried Green Beans

$9.00

chipotle ranch

Garlic Cheese Curds

Garlic Cheese Curds

$12.00

garlic white cheddar cheese, bistro sauce

Pulled Pork Nachos (gf)

Pulled Pork Nachos (gf)

$12.00

pulled BBQ pork, cheese, pico, scallions, cilantro lime drizzle, corn tortillas

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$10.00

parmesan, provolone cheese, tomato, scallions, corn tortillas

Handhelds

Tea Room Original Chicken Salad

Tea Room Original Chicken Salad

$10.00

made from scratch: white and dark chicken, celery, onion, red grapes, slivered almonds, special sauce, wheatberry bread

Veggie Sammich Stack

Veggie Sammich Stack

$9.00

wheatberry bread, guacamole, fresh tomatoes, cucumber, fresh greens, sprouts, S & P, fruit

Putnam County Pork Burger

Putnam County Pork Burger

$12.00

local pork burger, LTO

Almost Home Burger

Almost Home Burger

$12.00

fresh angus beef, grilled, LTO

Pesto Mozzarella Burger

Pesto Mozzarella Burger

$14.00

fresh angus beef, grilled, mozzarella cheese, pesto, tomato, balsamic glaze

Hand Breaded Tenderloin

Hand Breaded Tenderloin

$12.00

panko breaded, fried, LTO

Chicken Club Sandwich

Chicken Club Sandwich

$15.00

crispy bacon, tomato, red onion, provolone cheese, honey mustard sauce, served on a toasted bun

Spinach Artichoke Chicken & Cheese Panini

Spinach Artichoke Chicken & Cheese Panini

$14.00

spinach & artichoke dip, provolone cheese, tomato, red onion, pullman bread

Chicken Bites

Chicken Bites

$10.00

fried nuggets, ranch

Honey Baked Ham

Honey Baked Ham

$9.00

honey baked ham, lettuce, tomato, onion

Turkey Breast

Turkey Breast

$9.00

turkey breast, lettuce, tomato, onion

Fish Sandwich

Fish Sandwich

$12.00

fried pollock, lettuce, tomato, onion, tartar sauce, pickle spear

Soups & Salads

House Salad (gf)

House Salad (gf)

$5.00

fresh greens, tomato, carrot, cucumber, sprouts, pumpkin seeds

Caprese Salad (gf)

Caprese Salad (gf)

$8.00

indiana tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, fresh basil, balsamic glaze

Harvest Salad, Chicken (gf)

Harvest Salad, Chicken (gf)

$12.00

granny smith apple slices, dried cranberries, gorgonzola cheese, sugared pecans, raspberry vinaigrette

Steak Salad (gf)

Steak Salad (gf)

$15.00

fresh greens, blueberries, strawberries, gorgonzola cheese, 4 oz sirloin, blueberry vinaigrette

Pear Salad

Pear Salad

$10.00

fresh greens, pears, fennel, dried cranberries, walnuts, parmesan, balsamic dressing

Small Soup

$3.75

Large Soup

$5.75

Desserts

Slice of Dessert

$8.00

options vary, choose upon arrival

Small Strawberry Pizza

Small Strawberry Pizza

$30.00

2 day notice required, serves 6

Round Strawberry Pizza

Round Strawberry Pizza

$60.00

2 day notice required, serves 10

Dinner

Mile High Meatloaf

Mile High Meatloaf

$15.00

mashed potatoes, barbeque drizzle, fried onion straws

Chicken Marsala

Chicken Marsala

$16.00

caramelized onions, roasted tomatoes, mushrooms, marsala wine, mashed potatoes, provolone cheese

Garden Bounty Vegetable Pasta

Garden Bounty Vegetable Pasta

$12.00

cavatappi, pesto/feta, seasonal vegetable

Garden Bounty Vegetable Pasta, Grilled Chicken

Garden Bounty Vegetable Pasta, Grilled Chicken

$18.00

cavatappi, pesto/feta, seasonal vegetable

Atlantic Salmon

Atlantic Salmon

$24.00

honey dijon, sugared pecans, chef's vegetable, quinoa, green chickpea, kale and edamame blend

Spinach & Artichoke Chicken Melt

Spinach & Artichoke Chicken Melt

$20.00

spinach & artichoke dip, provolone cheese, tomato, scallions, parmesan, chef's vegetable, quinoa, green chickpea, kale, and edamame blend

8oz Sirloin

8oz Sirloin

$24.00

horseradish cream sauce, chef's vegetable, baked potato

Grilled 10oz Ribeye

Grilled 10oz Ribeye

$32.00

chef's vegetable, baked potato

Drinks

Soda

$2.75

16 oz fountain

Tea

$2.75

16 oz

Coffee

$2.75
Triple XXX Root Beer

Triple XXX Root Beer

$2.75

12 oz bottle

Perrier Sparkling Water
$2.50

Perrier Sparkling Water

$2.50

GRAB & GO

1/2 Pound Chicken Salad
$4.00

1/2 Pound Chicken Salad

$4.00
1 Pound Chicken Salad
$8.00

1 Pound Chicken Salad

$8.00
2 Pounds Chicken Salad
$15.00

2 Pounds Chicken Salad

$15.00
Quart Of Soup

Quart Of Soup

$10.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Long admired locally and regionally Almost Home's food is all about freshness, innovation and inspiration. We use only the highest quality ingredients, locally sourced when available. Our delicious food and friendly staff will make you feel like you are "Almost Home."

Location

17 West Franklin, Greencastle, IN 46135

Directions

