Almresi Aspen

219 E Durant Ave, Unit C-5

Aspen, CO 81611

Appetizers

Cheese Fondue

$18.00

Hearty cheese fondue served with rustic bread, can be served GF

Rösti Bällchen

$16.00

Weisswurst

$21.00

Pretzel

$12.00

Fresh baked German Pretzel served with mustard

Beef Tatare

$24.00

Soups

Tomaten Suppe

$16.00

Tomato soup with feta cubes, croutons and basil

Bergkäse Suppe

$18.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

$21.00

Caesar Salad with pretzel croutons, tomatoes, tomato garlic salsa, topped with shaved parmesan, can be served GF and DF

Caprese

$18.00Out of stock

Quinoa Rösti

$23.00

Sommer Melonen Salat

$19.00

Haus Salat

$12.00

Entrees

Schnitzel Almresi

$38.00

Bavarian pork Schnitzel with spaetzle and lingonberries

Oktoberfest Hax'n

$36.00

Pork Shank with Sauerkraut and mashed potatoes

Kalbsgulasch

$34.00Out of stock

Schmorbraten

$48.00

Short Ribs with shallots, red cabbage and spaetzle

Schweizer Roesti

$32.00

Crispy Swiss potato pancakes with farmers cheese and smoked salmon

Rosi's Lachs

$46.00

Steamed salmon in delicious butter-lime sauce, served on Grandma's Pasta with spinach

Pasta Südtirol

$29.00

Alpen Gnocchi

$32.00Out of stock

Alp Gnocchi with chestnut truffle filling, tomato-gogonzola sauce and parmesan flakes

Dessert

Apfelstrudel

$15.00

Tradional German Apple strudel served with vanilla ice creeam

Happy Birthday Apfelstrudel

Happy Birthday!

Limonchello

$14.00

Sides

SD Steamed Salmon

$18.00

SD Smoked Salmon

$16.00

4 oz

SD Chicken

$12.00

SD Bread

$4.00

5 slices of rustic bread

SD Butter

Side Fondue Bread

SD Cheese Sauce

$4.00

"Cheesefondue sauce"

SD Obazda

$6.00

[ˈoːbatsdɐ] is a Bavarian cheese delicacy. It is prepared by mixing two thirds aged soft cheese, usually Camembert and one third butter. The cheeses and spices are mixed together into a smooth mass.

SD Sauerkraut

$12.00

SD Red Cabbage

$12.00

SD Spätzle

$12.00

Typical swabian egg nudel. It's a small dumpling cooked by running batter through a colander into boiling water

SD Roesti

$12.00

Rösti is basically a potato pancake, consisting mainly of potatoes, in the style of a fritter. The swiss consider the roesti as their national dish.

SD Mashed Potatoes

$12.00

contains parsnip

SD Spinach

$12.00

prepared with garlic and butter

SD Schnitzel

$28.00

Plain

SD Weisswurst

$14.00

SD Glutenfree Crackers

$4.00

SD Raw Veggies

$12.00

Carrots and Cellery sticks

SD Lingonberry Sauce

$4.00

"German Ketchup"

SD Cherry Compote

$4.00

Side Parmesan

$3.00

Side Mustard

SD Gravy

Baguette

$6.00

Kids

Schlawiner

$10.00

Cup of delicious bouillon with strips of savory pancake

Michel

$12.00

A bowl of pasta with tomato sauce

Heidi

$12.00

Spaetzle with mushroom cream sauce

Striezi

$12.00

Crispy Swiss potato pancakes with applesauce

Retail

Shot Boot

$9.00

Wine Glass

$35.00

Champagne Glass

$35.00

Beanie

$99.00

Vodka

Well Vodka

$13.00

Titos

$15.00

Grey Goose

$17.00

Ketel One

$16.00

Ketel One Citron

$17.00Out of stock

Belvedere

$16.00

Gin

Well Gin

$13.00

Monkey 47

$20.00

Hendricks

$18.00

Tanqueray

$15.00

Bombay Saphire

$16.00

Rum

Well Rum/Cruzan

$9.00

Zacapa 23 yr

$13.00Out of stock

Ron Zacapa XO

$28.00

Stroh

$10.00Out of stock

Kasama

$13.00

Ron Abuelo

$26.00

Luxus

$39.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$14.00Out of stock

Patron Silver

$18.00

Patron Reposado

$23.00

Patron Xo Café

$18.00

Casa Noble Blanco

$19.00

Casa Noble Reposado

$23.00

Don Julio Repo

$24.00

DJ Real

$95.00

DJ 1942

$45.00

Casamigo Anjeo

$24.00

Fortaleza Tequila

$23.00

Arta Reposado Tequila

$24.00

Tequila Maestro Doble

$20.00

Tequila Maestro Doble Diamante

$26.00

Tequila Maestro Doble Reposado

$23.00

Tequila Maestro Doble Anjeo

$25.00

Whiskey

Well Whiskey

$9.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$15.00

Bulleit Rye

$16.00

Makers Mark

$16.00

Woodford Reserve

$17.00

Crown

$14.00

Redbreast 12 yrs

$20.00

Green Spot

$18.00

Yellow Spot

$35.00

Bushmills

$14.00

Scotch/Bourbon

Well Scotch

$9.00Out of stock

Dewars

$13.00

Dewars 12Yr

$16.00

Laphroaig

$18.00

Mccallan 12

$22.00

Mccallan 18

$65.00

JW Blue

$55.00

JW Black

$17.00

JW Red

$15.00Out of stock

Talisker 10yr

$17.00

Tullamore Dew 18 Yr

$40.00

Cordials/Liqueurs

Aperol

$14.00

Campari

$14.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$14.00

Chartreuse, Green

$10.00

Cointreau

$14.00

Grand Marnier

$17.00

Chivas

$10.00

Frangelico

$10.00

Nux Alpina

$11.00

Kahlua

$14.00

Baileys

$15.00

Licor 43

$14.00

Genepy

$10.00

Jagermeister

$10.00

Rumpleminze

$10.00

Zirbenz

$13.00

Marielle Blume

$10.00

Apple Liquor

$10.00

Rochelt Black Elderberry

$45.00

Rochelt Apricot

$40.00Out of stock

Rochelt Muscat

$35.00

Schladerer Himbeere

$13.00

Schladerer Kirsch

$13.00

Schladerer Obstler

$13.00

Schladerer Williams Pear

$13.00

Apricot Brandy

$12.00

Armagnac VS

$14.00Out of stock

Armagnac XO

$16.00Out of stock

Remy VSOP

$18.00

St George Absinthe Verde

$15.00

Shotboard Zirbenz

$49.00

Shotboard Schladerer

$49.00

Shotboard Jaegermeister

$38.00

Shotboard Rumpleminze

$38.00

Shotboard Genepy

$38.00

Mini Beer

$13.00

Almresi Cocktails

Mountain Spritzer

$18.00

Black Forest Martini

$20.00

Old Bavarian

$18.00

Rosen Magarita

$18.00

Alexander

$20.00

Mountain Cow-Mule

$17.00

Lavender Tonic

$16.00

Cosmopolitan

$21.00

Manhattan

$20.00

Mimosa

$18.00

Alpen Negroni

$18.00

Aperol Spritz

$18.00

Almdudler Spritz

$18.00

Draft

SM Paulaner Pils

$7.00Out of stock

SM Stiegl Lager

$7.00Out of stock

SM Paulaner Weizen

$7.00

SM Hacker-Pschorr Dunkel

$7.00Out of stock

SM Radler

$7.00

LG Fuerstenberg Pils

$9.00

LG Stiegl Lager

$9.00

LG Paulaner Weizen

$9.00

LG Hacker-Pschorr Dunkel

$9.00Out of stock

LG Radler

$9.00

XL Fuerstenberg Pils

$16.00Out of stock

XL Stiegl Lager

$16.00Out of stock

XL Paulaner Weizen

$16.00

XL Hacker-Pschorr Dunkel

$16.00Out of stock

XL Radler

$16.00

Bottled/Cans

N/A Erdinger 0.3l

$6.80

Red

GLS Salwey Pinot Noir Estate

$16.00

GLS Heinrich Naked

$17.00

GLS Lageder Lagrein Riserva

$19.00

GLS Inama Rosso

$20.00

GLS Preisinger Heideboden

$18.00

GLS Allegrini Amarone

$25.00Out of stock

GLS Château Haut-Bages Libéral

$18.00Out of stock

GLS Scaia Torre Mellotti Carbernet Sauvignon

$17.00Out of stock

GLS Abbazia Lagrein

$18.00Out of stock

GLS Barale Fratelli Barolo

$22.00

GLS Köhler Ruprecht Pinot Noir

$24.00

GLS Spätburgunder Rebholz

$24.00

GLS Avalanche Pinot Noir

$16.00

GLS Pinot Nero

$22.00

BTL Mayer Näkel Blue State

$135.00

BTL Salwey Pinot Noir Estate

$70.00

BTL Heinrich 2018 Naked

$80.00

BTL Lageder Lagrein Riserva

$95.00

BTL Inama Rosso

$105.00

BTL Abbazia Lagrein

$80.00Out of stock

BTL Heinrich

$190.00

BTL 16' Claus Preisinger

$85.00

BTL Heinrich Salzberg '13

$190.00

BTL Zenato Amarone della Valpolicella Classico

$180.00

BTL Gaja Brunello die Montalcino 0,75

$175.00

BTL Gaja Brunello die Montalcino 1,5

$285.00

BTL Gaja Conteisa

$355.00

BTL Pinot Nero

$85.00

BLT Talenti Brunello

$255.00

BTL Barale Fratelli

$90.00

BTL Köhler Ruprecht Pinot Noir

$120.00

BTL Hansjörg Spätburgunder

$120.00

BTL Avalanche Swiss Pinot Noir

$99.00

BTL Heinrich RED

$80.00Out of stock

BTL Scaia Torre Mellotti Carbernet Sauvignon

$70.00Out of stock

BTL Haut Bages Liberal

$85.00Out of stock

BTL Allegrin Amarone

$127.00Out of stock

White

GLS Schäfer Fröhlich Riesling

$27.00

GLS Köhler Ruprecht Riesling

$17.00

GLS Loimer Kamptal Gruener Veltliner

$16.00

GLS Prager GV

$29.00

GLS Alois Lageder "Porer" Pinot Grigio

$19.00

GLS Sattlerhof SB

$19.00

GLS Köhler Ruprecht Chardonnay

$19.00

GLS Salwey Pinot Blanc

$17.00

GLS Gewürztraminer

$17.00

GLS Wine of the Night

$23.00

GLS Mont Blanc

$17.00

GLS Hans Wirsching

$22.00

GLS Sabathi CH

$18.00Out of stock

Riesling

$19.00Out of stock

BTL Schöfer Fröhlich Riesling

$136.00

BTL Köhler Ruprecht Riesling

$75.00

BTL Emmerich Knoll

$125.00

BTL Riesling Alte Rebe Bründlmayer

$175.00

BTL Loimer Kamptal Gruener Veltliner

$70.00

BTL Prager Grüner Veltliner Smaragd

$149.00

BTL Rudi Pichler

$99.00

BTL Pichler Smaragd

$112.00Out of stock

BTL 17' Emmerich Knoll

$135.00

BTL Hans Wirsching

$85.00

BTL Alois Lageder

$95.00

BTL Alois Lageder "Loewengang" Chardonnay

$115.00

BTL Köhler Ruprecht Chardonnay

$95.00

BTL Sattlerhof SB

$95.00

BTL 16 Wieninger Gemischter Satz

$118.00

BTL Salwey Pinot Blanc

$70.00

BTL Domäne Wachau Achleiten Smaragd Riesling

$225.00

BTL Gewuerztraminer

$70.00

BTL Mont Blanc

$75.00

Rose

GLS Pico Maccari

$17.00

GLS Von Buhl Bone Dry

$16.00

BTL Pino Noir Buhl ,,bone dry"

$65.00

Champagne

GLS Loimer Brut Rose

$18.00

GLS Adami Prosecco

$16.00

Laurent Perrier 187ml

$37.00

LP Grand Siecle

$195.00

BTL Loimer Brut Rose

$99.00

BTL Adami Prosecco

$69.00

Laurent-Perrier Brut 0.187l

$37.00

Laurent-Perrier Brut Rose 0.75l

$131.00

Laurent-Perrier Brut 0.75 l

$120.00

Eiswein

Eiswein

$90.00

Soda/Beverages

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Club Soda

$3.50

Fever Tree Gingerale

$6.00

Fever Tree Tonic Water

$6.00

Fever Tree Ginger Beer

$6.00

Cranberry Juice

$6.00

Orange Juice

$6.00

Apple Juice

$6.00

Apfelschorle

$6.00

Eistee

$5.00

Arnold Palmer

$5.00

Shirley Temple

$5.00

Skiwater

$6.00

Milk

$5.00

Acqua Panna

$7.00

San Pellegrino

$8.00

Almdudler

$9.00

Refill Coke

Refill Diet Coke

Refill Sprite

Coffee

Espresso

$4.00

Dbl Espresso

$5.00

Café Americano

$5.00

Cappuccino

$6.00

Cafe Latte

$6.00

Espresso Macchiato

$5.00

Latte Macchiato

$6.00

Tea

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$7.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

219 E Durant Ave, Unit C-5, Aspen, CO 81611

Directions

