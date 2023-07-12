Restaurant header imageView gallery

Almuerzo





6115 51st Avenue

Laveen, AZ 85339

Breakfast

Starters

Bone Marrow Bruschetta

$13.75

Roasted Bone Marrow, Tomatillo/Habanero Relish on Toast

Stingray Crispy Rollups

$6.50

Crispy Roll Ups Filled with Buttery Stingray, Spicy Aioli for Dipping

Morning Charcuterie Board

$13.75

Nova Lox, Bagel Chips, Fruit, Cream Cheese Spread, Seasoned Tomatoes

Omelette

All omelettes come with papas almuerzo or hash browns and toast

Green Chili Omelet

$15.75

Chicken or Pork, Green Chili, Cream, Monterey Jack Cheese

Maple Meat Lovers Omelette

$13.75

Sausage, Bacon, Ham, Maple & Cheddar Cheese

Slow Cooked Beef Omelette

$16.75

Slow Cooked Beef in Red Sauce & Monterey Jack Cheese

Veggie Omelette

$13.00

Broccolini, Onions, Red & Green Bell Peppers & Mushrooms

Benedict

Choice of papas almuerzo or hash browns

Surf N Turf Benedict

$39.75

English Muffin Topped with Buttery Lobster, Tenderloin, Poached Egg, Hollandaise Sauce

Green Chili Benedict

$15.75

Corn Cake Topped with Green Chili Pork or Chicken, Poached Egg, Hollandaise

Signature Red Benedict

$16.75

Corn Cake, Topped with Slow Cooked Beef and Poached Egg, Hollandaise

Specialties

Chefs Favorite Eggs

$15.00

Corn Flatbread Topped with 3 Eggs, Chef Sauce, Slow Cooked Beef and Cotija. Paired with Papas Almuerzo or Hash Browns. Sub with Green Chili Pork or Chicken

Jr's Favorite Green Chip Skillet

$15.75

Tortilla Chips Drenched in Green Sauce, Cream, Monterey Jack Cheese, Green Chicken or Pork, Topped with 3 Eggs. Sub with Red Sauce and Slow Cooked Beef +1.00

Broccolini and Eggs

$12.75

3 Eggs with Broccolini, Bacon or Breakfast Sausage, Chef Sauce. Hash Browns or Papas Almuerzo, Toast

Slow Cook Beef and Eggs

$16.75

Signature Slow Cooked Beef in Red Sauce. Topped with 3 Eggs, Papas Almuerzo or Hash Browns, Toast

Steak and Eggs

$26.00

3 Eggs, Tenderloin, Papas Almuerzo or Hash Browns, Broccolini and Toast

Toast

Sr. Santos Toast

$4.75

Tomato and Melted American Cheese Between 2 Toasted Potato Bread Slices

Santos Jr. Toast

$6.75

Sourdough Toast, Cream Cheese, Nova Lox, Capers, Serrano Peppers, Red Pickled Onions

Amethyst Toast

$4.75

Sourdough Toast, Avocado, Everything But the Bagel Seasoning, Seasoned Cherry Tomatoes

Mayita's Toast

$4.75

Potato Toast, Seasoned Smashed Avocado, Fried Egg

Kate Toast

$7.75

Texas French Toast, berries, maple syrup

Dessert

Deep Fried Twinkie

$4.99

Churro Waffle

$12.00

Deep Fried Waffle Tossed in Cinnamon Sugar. Side Scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream

Waffles

Single Pancake

$2.75

Plain Waffle

$7.00

Pancake Stack

$7.75

Chocolate Chip Waffle

$9.50

Berry Waffle

$9.00

Butter Pecan Waffle

$10.75

Chicken N Waffles

$13.75

Sides

2 Eggs

$3.00

3 Eggs

$4.00

1 Egg

$2.00

Side Bacon

$2.00

SIde Beans

$2.50

Side Rice

$2.50

Cup Fruit

$2.00

Side Toast/Tortillas

$2.00

Side Tomatillo Relish

$1.00

Side Jalapeno

$1.00

Sausage

$2.00

Ham

$2.00

Hashbrowns

$2.00

Papas

$2.00

Avocado

$2.00

Berries

$1.50

Green Chili Pork/Chicken

$4.00

Side Beef

$5.00

Add Tenderloin

$12.00

Add Chicken

$4.00

Veggies

$3.00

Wraps

Meat Lovers Wrap

$9.00

Ham, sausage, bacon, potatoes, cheddar, and scrambled eggs all wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Green Chili Wrap

$9.00

Green chili chicken or pork, rice, and beans. All wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Red Beef Wrap

$9.00

Slow cooked beef, beans, and rice. All wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Weekend Specials

Pozole

$9.00

Gordita Plate

$15.00

Fresh corn cake stuffed with your choice of green chili chicken, green chili pork, or slow cooked beef. Topped with Monterey Jack cheese, lettuce, and cream. All complemented with rice and beans.

Nutella Waffle

$12.00

Waffle topped with Nutella, whip, and fresh strawberries.

Lunch

Alu's Fav Chicken Sandwich

$12.75

Cupi's Brunch Burger

$14.95

Garlic Patty Melt

$14.95

Almuerzo Club Sandwich

$12.75

Wedge Salad

$7.50

The Goat Salad

$9.95

Caesar Salad

$9.95

Kids

Ember Says...

$9.75

Mayita Says...

$8.75

Tutti Says...

$7.00

Julia Says...

$7.00

Kids Omelette

$6.75

Kids Pancake Board

$7.50

Kids Toast

$6.50

Grilled Cheese

$3.95

Kids Papas

$2.00

Drinks

Drinks

Juice

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Soda

$1.75

Chocolate Milk

$2.75

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Coffee

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Milk

$2.75

Specialty Iced Tea

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Specialty Lemonade

$4.00

Peppermint Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Espresso Bar

Butter Pecan Latte

$4.75

Almuerzo Macchiato

$4.75

Cappuccino

$3.75

White Mocha

$3.75

Latte

$3.75

Peppermint Mocha Latte

$4.75

Bag Coffee

Bag Coffee

$9.50
All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Breakfast, Brunch, and Bar

Location

6115 51st Avenue, Laveen, AZ 85339

Directions

