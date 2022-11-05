- Home
- /
- Boynton Beach
- /
- Bakeries
- /
- Aloha Bakery & Cafe - Boynton
Aloha Bakery & Cafe - Boynton
378 Reviews
$$
1880 North Congress Ave
Suite
Boynton Beach, FL 33426
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Tea
Pepsi/ Stubborn
Coffee
To-Go Drinks
Bottled Water -flat sports
Lemonade
Apple Juice Martinellis
Pineapple Juice
Cranberry Juice To Go
Gatorade
Bubly Blackberry
Bubly Grapefruit
Bubly Lime
Pure Leaf Black Tea Mango
Pure Leaf Lemon & Honeysuckle
Matcha bubble Tea 16oz
16 Oz Soda Bottle
Can Soda
Ice Cup
Tea by the Gallon (Catering )
Bubly Mango
Java Monster
Sanpellegrino Aranciata ( Orange)
S.Pellegrino Mineral Water
Chai Tea
Surf's Up
1 Egg any Style
served with Hawaiian home fries (regular potatoes, sweet potato, pepper, onion) or steamed rice and a choice of toast or our daily Muffin.
2 Egg Any Style
served with Hawaiian home fries (regular potatoes, sweet potato, pepper, onion) or steamed rice and a choice of toast or our daily Muffin.
2 Egg any Style with one side
3 Egg Any Style with one side
served with Hawaiian home fries (regular potatoes, sweet potato, pepper, onion) or steamed rice and a choice of toast or our daily Muffin. Choice of: Ham, Bacon, Spam, Huli Huli Chicken, or Sausage
3 Egg Any Style with two side
served with Hawaiian home fries (regular potatoes, sweet potato, pepper, onion) or steamed rice and a choice of toast or our daily Muffin. Choice of 2 Protein: Ham, Link Sausage, Spam, Bacon, Huli Huli Chicken, Portuguese Sausage or Substitute the 2 Protein for a Fruit cup
Aloha Scramble
Scrambled eggs mixed with Portuguese sausage, onion, mushroom, cheddar cheese served with Hawaiian home fries (regular potatoes, sweet potato, pepper, onion) or steamed rice and a choice of toast or our daily Muffin.
Hawaiian Scramble
Loco Moco
A Half Pound Beef Patty served with Jasmin rice, Brown Gravy, topped with any style of egg. (no Additional sides included)
Egg Sandwich
Bagel Special 5.95
Breakfast Special 6.95
Breakfast Special 8.95
Breakfast Special 10.95
Breakfast Special 12.95
Breakfast Special 14.95
Steak And Eggs Special 14.95
One Burrito
Bacon Turkey Avocado Egg Cheddar Burrito
Online Egg Sandwich
Chicken & Waffles
Burritto
Burrito Bowl
Create Your Own Omelette
Waffle, Pancakes, French Toast
Croissant , Bagels
Bagel
Bagel W/Cream Cheese
LG Croissant
Choc Croissant
Strawberry Cheese Croissant
Cream Cheese Packs
Cream Cheese Pint
Veggie Cream Cheese Half Pound
Savory Croissant
Feta & Spinach Croissant
Blueberry Almond Pocket
Almond Croissant
Bagel Smoked Salmon,cream Cheese,tomato,red Onion
Toast Creations 2.0
Breakfast Sides
Bacon 2 as Side
Side Of Bacon (4)
Link Sausage (2)
Link Sausage (4)
Turkey Bacon 2
Turkey Bacon (4)
Side Of Spam
Side Of Ham
Side Of Portuguese Sausage
Side Of Huli Chicken
Side Of Home Fries
Side OfToast
Side Egg
Side Of Fruit Cup
Oatmeal Bowl
Side Of Cilantro Rice
Sandwiches & Soup
Turkey Sliders
Oven roasted turkey ,bacon, greens, tomato, thousand island dressing on 2 small croissants
Grilled Turkey & Brie Sandwich
Turkey,melted brie,granny smith apple, and Cranberry chutney
Maui Melt (Tuna)
White albacore tuna served on our homemade rosemary focaccia bread or Croissant
Luau Pork Sub
Pressed cuban style or just served on sub roll Luau pork, ham, swiss, mustard, dill pickle, roasted pineapple
Hawaiian Sandwich with side
Roasted Pepper & Goat Cheese Sandwich
Homemade focaccia bread, herb goat cheese, red onion, tomatoes, garden greens, fresh basil
Soup
Soup And Sandwich
No additional sides the soup is the side
Lau Lau pork sliders with side
Hot Ham and cheese sandwich
Crispy Chicken Katsu SANDWICH
Grilled Cheese - Original
Grilled Cheese- BACON AND TOMATO 🍅
Avocado Grilled Cheese
Spinach, avocado, cheese served on grain bread
BLT
Surfside Sub
Lunch Catering
Corn Beef And Cabbage
Chicken Salad Sandwich Croissant
14' Meat Lovers Pizza 25.95
14' Veggie Pizza 25.95
Quesadillas
Huli Huli Chicken Quesadilla
Marinated Chicken with Ginger, Garlic & Soy with Onion, Peppers, Blended Cheese
Pulled Pork Quesadilla
Shiitake, onion, roasted pepper, cheese side of sour cream & Salsa
Shrimp Quesadilla
Onion, roasted pepper, cheese with side of sour cream & Salsa
Vegetable Quesadilla
Onion, Pepper, Mushroom, Cheese Blend Mix,
Your Own Wrap and Sub
Aloha Plates
Aloha Poke
Lomi Lomi Salmon, Ahi Tuna. Jasmine Rice & Seasoned Seaweed (No Addional sides included)
Spam Musubi (ono)
Rice, Spam, Nori, Breaded In Our Island Spices And Served With Teriyaki Sauce
Hawaiian Tacos
Served With Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, Jasmine Rice and Coleslaw
Huli Thigh Bite
Chicken Marinated Ginger, Garlic & Soy Topped with Pineapple and Scallions
Spam Fries
Battered and fried served with our spicy garlic sriracha
Plate Lunch
served with Jasmine Rice, Macaroni Salad includes Huli Huli Chicken, Pulled Pork
Chicken Katsu PLATE
Breaded fried chicken thigh served with 2 scoops of jasmine rice, 1 scoop of Mac Salad, Kastu Sauce
Sweet Crepes
Nutella Crepe
Nutella and powder sugar
Going Bananas Crepe
Banana with Nutella spread
Nutty Strawberyy Cream Crepe
Strawberries, Nutella, and pistachios
Strawberry Cream Crepe
Strawberries, chocolate, and whipped cream
S'mores Crepe
Marshmallow, gram cracker crumbs, chocolate sauce, and whipped cream
Banana Flambe Crepe
Flambe banana, caramel, vanilla ice cream, and whipped cream
Warm Apple Walnut Crepe
Apple, toasted walnuts, cinnamon & ice cream
Fruit & Cream Crepe
Lemon, berries, coconut, and whipped cream
Cookies & Cream Crepe
Chocolate cookies and whipped cream
Mix Berry Cheese Cake Crepe
Create Your Own Sweet Crepe
Special 5$ Crepe
Savory Crepes
Alaska Crepe +2.95
Salmon, Spinach, Olives, Artichokes & Mozzarella Cheese
Caprese Crepe
Tomato, mozzarella, balsamic reduction, and pesto
Italian Crepe
Chicken, pesto, tomato, mozzarella
Lorraine Crepe
Bacon, scallion, Swiss cheese, sour cream, and parsley
Ricotta With Smoked Salmon Crepe+2.95
Serious Avocado Crepe
Egg, avocado, feta
Spinach I Am Crepe
Spinach, egg, swiss
Sunrise Crepe
Egg & cheese
The Vegetable Garden Crepe
Egg, tomato, red onion, portobello mushroom, and green pepper
Western Crepe
Create Your Own crepe
Salads
Aloha Salad
Mixed green, toasted macadamia, tomatoes, cucumber, papaya, pineapple
Chicken Salad
Chicken, apples, seedless grapes, toasted walnuts, and celery Served over mixed greens, candied pecans, dried cranberry, tomatoes, cucumber with house vinaigrette
Muai Wowie
Mixed greens, shrimp, feta cheese, avocado, cilantro vinaigrette
Spicy Mango Hawaiian salad
Turmeric Roasted Cauliflower salad
Salad Trio Special 14.95
Donations
$ 5 dollar donation
ALOHA BAKERY WOULD LIKE TO HELP GIVE BACK TO OUR COMMUNITY AND WITH YOUR HELP. YOUR DONATION WILL HELP SEND SOMETHING SWEET OR SOMETHING SAVORY TO PEOPLE IN NEED FIRST RESPONDERS ,HOMELESS OR SOMEONE IN NEED .WE CANT DO IT WITH YOU. GIVE WHAT YOU CAN. THANK YOU FOR YOUR SUPPORT
$ 10 dollar donation
ALOHA BAKERY WOULD LIKE TO HELP GIVE BACK TO OUR COMMUNITY AND WITH YOUR HELP. YOUR DONATION WILL HELP SEND SOMETHING SWEET OR SOMETHING SAVORY TO PEOPLE IN NEED FIRST RESPONDERS ,HOMELESS OR SOMEONE IN NEED .WE CANT DO IT WITH YOU. GIVE WHAT YOU CAN. THANK YOU FOR YOUR SUPPORT
$ 20 dollar donation
ALOHA BAKERY WOULD LIKE TO HELP GIVE BACK TO OUR COMMUNITY AND WITH YOUR HELP. YOUR DONATION WILL HELP SEND SOMETHING SWEET OR SOMETHING SAVORY TO PEOPLE IN NEED FIRST RESPONDERS ,HOMELESS OR SOMEONE IN NEED .WE CANT DO IT WITH YOU. GIVE WHAT YOU CAN. THANK YOU FOR YOUR SUPPORT
$ 50 dollar donation
ALOHA BAKERY WOULD LIKE TO HELP GIVE BACK TO OUR COMMUNITY AND WITH YOUR HELP. YOUR DONATION WILL HELP SEND SOMETHING SWEET OR SOMETHING SAVORY TO PEOPLE IN NEED FIRST RESPONDERS ,HOMELESS OR SOMEONE IN NEED .WE CANT DO IT WITH YOU. GIVE WHAT YOU CAN. THANK YOU FOR YOUR SUPPORT
$ 100 dollar donation
ALOHA BAKERY WOULD LIKE TO HELP GIVE BACK TO OUR COMMUNITY AND WITH YOUR HELP. YOUR DONATION WILL HELP SEND SOMETHING SWEET OR SOMETHING SAVORY TO PEOPLE IN NEED FIRST RESPONDERS ,HOMELESS OR SOMEONE IN NEED .WE CANT DO IT WITH YOU. GIVE WHAT YOU CAN. THANK YOU FOR YOUR SUPPORT