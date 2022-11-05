Aloha Bakery & Cafe - Boynton

$ 50 dollar donation

$50.00

ALOHA BAKERY WOULD LIKE TO HELP GIVE BACK TO OUR COMMUNITY AND WITH YOUR HELP. YOUR DONATION WILL HELP SEND SOMETHING SWEET OR SOMETHING SAVORY TO PEOPLE IN NEED FIRST RESPONDERS ,HOMELESS OR SOMEONE IN NEED .WE CANT DO IT WITH YOU. GIVE WHAT YOU CAN. THANK YOU FOR YOUR SUPPORT