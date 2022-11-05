Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bakeries
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Dessert & Ice Cream

Aloha Bakery & Cafe - Boynton

378 Reviews

$$

1880 North Congress Ave

Suite

Boynton Beach, FL 33426

Popular Items

Side Of Bacon (4)
Egg Sandwich
Create Your Own Omelette

Tea

Blueberry Hibiscus Unsweetened

$3.95

Orange Cinnamon Unsweetened

$3.95

Ginger Peach Unsweetened

$3.95

Regular Unsweetened Tea

$3.95

Half Gal Tea

$3.95

Pomegranate Green Tea

$3.95

Pepsi/ Stubborn

Pepsi

$3.95

Diet Pepsi

$3.95

Stubborn Pineapple Cream

$3.95

Stubborn Classic Root Beer

$3.95

Lemonade

$3.95

Orange Crush

$3.95

Stubborn Rootbear

$3.95

Club Soda

$1.50

Smoothie 24oz

$10.00

Coffee

Regular Coffee

$2.99+

Decaf

$3.99

Americano

$3.99

Cafe Con Leche

$3.95+

Cappucino

$5.95

Macchiato

$3.95+

Cafe Latte

$3.95+

Cafe Mocha

$3.95+

Espresso

$2.99+

Cold Brew Nitro Coffee

$3.95+

Iced Coffee

$2.99+

Iced Latte

$3.95+

Iced Macchiato

$3.95+

Ice Cappucino

$3.95+

Hot Chocolate

$3.50+

Milk

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Juice

$4.95

To-Go Drinks

Bottled Water -flat sports

$2.79

Lemonade

$3.95

Apple Juice Martinellis

$3.99

Pineapple Juice

$3.99

Cranberry Juice To Go

$3.99

Gatorade

$2.79

Bubly Blackberry

$1.99

Bubly Grapefruit

$1.99

Bubly Lime

$1.99

Pure Leaf Black Tea Mango

$2.99

Pure Leaf Lemon & Honeysuckle

$2.99

Matcha bubble Tea 16oz

$3.95

16 Oz Soda Bottle

$2.99

Can Soda

$1.50

Ice Cup

$0.50

Tea by the Gallon (Catering )

$10.00

Bubly Mango

$1.99

Java Monster

$3.59

Sanpellegrino Aranciata ( Orange)

$2.99

S.Pellegrino Mineral Water

$2.99

Chai Tea

Chai Small

$3.95

Chai Large

$4.95

Surf's Up

All eggs served with Hawaiian home fries (regular potatoes, sweet potato, pepper, onion) or steamed rice and a choice of toast or our daily Muffin.

1 Egg any Style

$5.95

served with Hawaiian home fries (regular potatoes, sweet potato, pepper, onion) or steamed rice and a choice of toast or our daily Muffin.

2 Egg Any Style

$6.95

served with Hawaiian home fries (regular potatoes, sweet potato, pepper, onion) or steamed rice and a choice of toast or our daily Muffin.

2 Egg any Style with one side

$8.95

3 Egg Any Style with one side

$10.95

served with Hawaiian home fries (regular potatoes, sweet potato, pepper, onion) or steamed rice and a choice of toast or our daily Muffin. Choice of: Ham, Bacon, Spam, Huli Huli Chicken, or Sausage

3 Egg Any Style with two side

$13.95

served with Hawaiian home fries (regular potatoes, sweet potato, pepper, onion) or steamed rice and a choice of toast or our daily Muffin. Choice of 2 Protein: Ham, Link Sausage, Spam, Bacon, Huli Huli Chicken, Portuguese Sausage or Substitute the 2 Protein for a Fruit cup

Aloha Scramble

$12.95

Scrambled eggs mixed with Portuguese sausage, onion, mushroom, cheddar cheese served with Hawaiian home fries (regular potatoes, sweet potato, pepper, onion) or steamed rice and a choice of toast or our daily Muffin.

Hawaiian Scramble

$12.95

Loco Moco

$14.95

A Half Pound Beef Patty served with Jasmin rice, Brown Gravy, topped with any style of egg. (no Additional sides included)

Egg Sandwich

$5.95

Bagel Special 5.95

$5.95

Breakfast Special 6.95

$6.95

Breakfast Special 8.95

$8.95

Breakfast Special 10.95

$10.95

Breakfast Special 12.95

$12.95

Breakfast Special 14.95

$14.95

Steak And Eggs Special 14.95

$14.95

One Burrito

$16.25

Bacon Turkey Avocado Egg Cheddar Burrito

$16.70

Online Egg Sandwich

$12.45

Chicken & Waffles

$15.95

Burritto

$14.95

Burrito Bowl

$14.95

Create Your Own Omelette

Create Your Own Omelette served with Hawaiian home fries (regular potatoes, sweet potato, pepper, onion) or steamed rice and a choice of toast or our daily Muffin. First Three Items Included Additional Items cost $1.95

Create Your Own Omelette

$12.95

Four Eggs, first three ingredients included

Waffle, Pancakes, French Toast

One Plain: $5.95 Two Plain: $7.97 Three Plain: $9.95 add Fresh Fruit, Candy or Nuts at An Additional Cost

Plain Waffle

$6.95+

Plain Pan Cakes

$6.95+

Plain French Toast

$6.95+

Croissant , Bagels

Bagel

$1.59+

Bagel W/Cream Cheese

$2.85

LG Croissant

$3.25+

Choc Croissant

$3.75+

Strawberry Cheese Croissant

$4.75

Cream Cheese Packs

$0.65

Cream Cheese Pint

$4.99

Veggie Cream Cheese Half Pound

$2.00

Savory Croissant

$4.75

Feta & Spinach Croissant

$4.75

Blueberry Almond Pocket

$4.75

Almond Croissant

$4.75

Bagel Smoked Salmon,cream Cheese,tomato,red Onion

$8.95

Toast Creations 2.0

Avocado Toast on multi bread

$7.95

Avocado toast with guacamole and sliced avocado on the toast.

Strawberry Cream Cheese on multi bread

$7.95

Raspberry Toast with raspberry cream cheese and fresh raspberry on top.

Breakfast Sides

Bacon 2 as Side

$3.95

Side Of Bacon (4)

$5.95

Link Sausage (2)

$3.95

Link Sausage (4)

$5.95

Turkey Bacon 2

$3.95

Turkey Bacon (4)

$5.95

Side Of Spam

$5.95

Side Of Ham

$5.95

Side Of Portuguese Sausage

$5.95

Side Of Huli Chicken

$3.95

Side Of Home Fries

$4.95

Side OfToast

$1.50

Side Egg

$1.95

Side Of Fruit Cup

$5.95

Oatmeal Bowl

$5.49

Side Of Cilantro Rice

$1.95

Sandwiches & Soup

Served with Guest Choice of Side Pork sliders are topped with slaw

Turkey Sliders

$14.95

Oven roasted turkey ,bacon, greens, tomato, thousand island dressing on 2 small croissants

Grilled Turkey & Brie Sandwich

$14.95

Turkey,melted brie,granny smith apple, and Cranberry chutney

Maui Melt (Tuna)

$14.95

White albacore tuna served on our homemade rosemary focaccia bread or Croissant

Luau Pork Sub

$14.95

Pressed cuban style or just served on sub roll Luau pork, ham, swiss, mustard, dill pickle, roasted pineapple

Hawaiian Sandwich with side

$14.95

Roasted Pepper & Goat Cheese Sandwich

$14.95

Homemade focaccia bread, herb goat cheese, red onion, tomatoes, garden greens, fresh basil

Soup

$5.95

Soup And Sandwich

$14.95

No additional sides the soup is the side

Lau Lau pork sliders with side

$14.95

Hot Ham and cheese sandwich

$13.95

Crispy Chicken Katsu SANDWICH

$14.95

Grilled Cheese - Original

$8.95

Grilled Cheese- BACON AND TOMATO 🍅

$13.95

Avocado Grilled Cheese

$12.95

Spinach, avocado, cheese served on grain bread

BLT

$12.95

Surfside Sub

$14.95

Lunch Catering

$14.95

Corn Beef And Cabbage

$18.95

Chicken Salad Sandwich Croissant

$14.95

14' Meat Lovers Pizza 25.95

$25.95

14' Veggie Pizza 25.95

$25.95

Quesadillas

served with sour cream and salsa Add Guacamole for $1.95

Huli Huli Chicken Quesadilla

$14.95

Marinated Chicken with Ginger, Garlic & Soy with Onion, Peppers, Blended Cheese

Pulled Pork Quesadilla

$14.95

Shiitake, onion, roasted pepper, cheese side of sour cream & Salsa

Shrimp Quesadilla

$16.95

Onion, roasted pepper, cheese with side of sour cream & Salsa

Vegetable Quesadilla

$14.95

Onion, Pepper, Mushroom, Cheese Blend Mix,

Your Own Wrap and Sub

Served with Guest Choice Of Side

Create a Sub

$12.95

Guest Choice Of One Green, One Vegetable, One Cheese, One Protein Served With Guest Choice Of Side

Create a Wrap

$12.95

Guest Choice Of One Green, One Vegetable, One Cheese, One Protein Served With Guest Choice Of Side

Aloha Plates

Aloha Poke

Aloha Poke

$16.95

Lomi Lomi Salmon, Ahi Tuna. Jasmine Rice & Seasoned Seaweed (No Addional sides included)

Spam Musubi (ono)

Rice, Spam, Nori, Breaded In Our Island Spices And Served With Teriyaki Sauce

Hawaiian Tacos

Served With Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, Jasmine Rice and Coleslaw

Huli Thigh Bite

$16.95+

Chicken Marinated Ginger, Garlic & Soy Topped with Pineapple and Scallions

Spam Fries

$9.95

Battered and fried served with our spicy garlic sriracha

Plate Lunch

$14.95

served with Jasmine Rice, Macaroni Salad includes Huli Huli Chicken, Pulled Pork

Chicken Katsu PLATE

$16.95

Breaded fried chicken thigh served with 2 scoops of jasmine rice, 1 scoop of Mac Salad, Kastu Sauce

Sweet Crepes

Nutella Crepe

$10.95

Nutella and powder sugar

Going Bananas Crepe

$10.95

Banana with Nutella spread

Nutty Strawberyy Cream Crepe

$10.95

Strawberries, Nutella, and pistachios

Strawberry Cream Crepe

$10.95

Strawberries, chocolate, and whipped cream

S'mores Crepe

$10.95

Marshmallow, gram cracker crumbs, chocolate sauce, and whipped cream

Banana Flambe Crepe

$10.95

Flambe banana, caramel, vanilla ice cream, and whipped cream

Warm Apple Walnut Crepe

$10.95

Apple, toasted walnuts, cinnamon & ice cream

Fruit & Cream Crepe

$10.95

Lemon, berries, coconut, and whipped cream

Cookies & Cream Crepe

$10.95

Chocolate cookies and whipped cream

Mix Berry Cheese Cake Crepe

$10.95

Create Your Own Sweet Crepe

$14.95

Special 5$ Crepe

$5.00

Savory Crepes

Alaska Crepe +2.95

$15.90

Salmon, Spinach, Olives, Artichokes & Mozzarella Cheese

Caprese Crepe

Caprese Crepe

$12.95

Tomato, mozzarella, balsamic reduction, and pesto

Italian Crepe

$12.95

Chicken, pesto, tomato, mozzarella

Lorraine Crepe

$12.95

Bacon, scallion, Swiss cheese, sour cream, and parsley

Ricotta With Smoked Salmon Crepe+2.95

$15.90

Serious Avocado Crepe

$12.95

Egg, avocado, feta

Spinach I Am Crepe

$12.95

Spinach, egg, swiss

Sunrise Crepe

$12.95

Egg & cheese

The Vegetable Garden Crepe

$12.95

Egg, tomato, red onion, portobello mushroom, and green pepper

Western Crepe

$12.95

Create Your Own crepe

Create Your Own Savory Crepe

$14.95

Dinner Meal

$18.95

Dinner 24.95

$24.95

Bora Bora Ribs

$24.95

Ribs & Chicken Dinner 24.95

$24.95

Grilled Mahi 24.95

$24.95

Salads

Aloha Salad

Aloha Salad

$14.95

Mixed green, toasted macadamia, tomatoes, cucumber, papaya, pineapple

Chicken Salad

$14.95

Chicken, apples, seedless grapes, toasted walnuts, and celery Served over mixed greens, candied pecans, dried cranberry, tomatoes, cucumber with house vinaigrette

Muai Wowie

$16.95

Mixed greens, shrimp, feta cheese, avocado, cilantro vinaigrette

Spicy Mango Hawaiian salad

$14.95

Turmeric Roasted Cauliflower salad

$14.95

Salad Trio Special 14.95

$14.95

Burgers

Honolulu's Sweet Potato Bean Burger

$13.95

Bean and oat patty with Avocado, Tomato, Caramelized Onions, Lettuce & Teriyaki Sauce Served with guest Choice Of

Big Kahuna

Big Kahuna

$13.95

Cheeseburger

$12.95

Little Kahuna

$12.95

Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.95

Donations

$ 5 dollar donation

$5.00

ALOHA BAKERY WOULD LIKE TO HELP GIVE BACK TO OUR COMMUNITY AND WITH YOUR HELP. YOUR DONATION WILL HELP SEND SOMETHING SWEET OR SOMETHING SAVORY TO PEOPLE IN NEED FIRST RESPONDERS ,HOMELESS OR SOMEONE IN NEED .WE CANT DO IT WITH YOU. GIVE WHAT YOU CAN. THANK YOU FOR YOUR SUPPORT

$ 10 dollar donation

$10.00

$10.00

$ 20 dollar donation

$20.00

$20.00

$ 50 dollar donation

$50.00

$50.00

$ 100 dollar donation

$100.00

$100.00

Kids section

Kids Quesadilla

$8.95

Kids Bean Burger

$8.95

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.95

Kids Cheese Burger

$8.95

Chicken Strips

$8.95

Sides

Scoop of Tuna

$3.95

Chicken Salad Pint

$5.95

Side Of Bacon(2)

$3.95

Grilled Chicken Breast

$3.95

Huli Chicken Add On

$3.95

Choice Of House Salad

$5.95

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.95

Seasoned Fries

$5.95

Home Fries

$4.95

House Chip

$5.95

Cucumber Salad

$5.95

Hawaiian Coleslaw

$5.95

Mac Salad

$5.95

Tomato

$1.95

Avocado

$2.95

Fruit Cup

$5.95

Macadamia Nut Side

$5.95

Seaweed Salad Side

$5.95

Shrimp

$6.95

Side Chile

$5.95

Scoop Chicken Salad

$3.95

Focaccia Bread Slice

$0.75

Onion Grilled

$1.95

Dressing

$0.50

Tot With Avoc.and Sirc.aioli

$5.95

Brown Gravy

$1.95

Choice of condiments

Choice of Condiments

pies

Dutch Pie

$18.85

Pumpkin Pie

$18.95

Apple Pie

$18.95

Mile High Apple Pie 8"

$49.95

Mile High Apple Pie 10"

$66.95

Chocolate Chip Pecan Pie

$24.95

Pecan pie

$24.95

Chocolate Cream Pie

$21.95

Coconut Cream Pie

$18.95

Banana Cream Pie

$18.95

Peanut Butter Pie

$24.95

Haupia Pie

$24.95

Blueberry Pie

$24.95

Chocolate Pie With Merg

$24.95

Custard Pie

$12.95

Boston Cream Pie

$18.95

Ken Derby Bourbon Pie

$24.95

Cherry Pie

$21.95

Traditional Pecan

$24.95

meals

1 person Meal for Thanksgiving

$42.95

2 people Meal for Thanksgiving

$78.95

4 people Meal for Thanksgiving

$142.95

8-10 people meal for Thanksgiving

$255.95

Side Only Coconut Sweet Potato And Wild Rice Feed 6-8

$34.95

Turkey Only For 4-6

$65.00

Whole Ham

$55.00

Xmas Catering Meal

$45.00

cupcake

cupcakes

$4.25

cupcake 2

$8.50

cupcake 4 save 5%

$15.00

cupcake 6 save 10%

$21.33

cupcake 12 save 15%

$40.29

cupcake 24 save 20%

$75.84

pies

Apple Pie 10" Mile High Apple Pie 24-48hr Notice Required

$24.95

PIE REG Available in Assorted flavors Size 10"

$15.95

large tart

$24.95

Keylime Slice 3.99

$3.99

upside-down

upside-down pineapple

$5.95

cookies

cookies

$6.50

cookie Each

$0.50

Morning pastry

Cinnamon Roll

$3.45

muffin

$1.99

donut /have friday and Saturday

$2.50

bagel

$1.59

Bagel with cream cheese

$2.85

morning pastry

$3.89

crumb cake

$3.45

bread pudding

Bread pudding

$5.95

Mini Pastry

Mini Pastry each

$2.49

Ice Cream

Ice Cream One Scoop

$4.25

Vegan Cupcakes

Vegan cupcake

$4.25

Gluten Free Indv

$4.50

Vegan Cookies

Red Velvet Cookie 2.99

Veg Cookie

$5.25

Cookie Pack

$7.00

Cookie Pk

$7.00

Cookie Order Vegan

$25.00

Cookie 2.99

$2.99

Bars/ Pie

BLONDIES

$4.99

S'mores Bars Vegan

$5.99

Cookie

$5.25

Sundae Bars Oreo

$5.99

Pies

$35.00

Mini Crumb Cake

$5.99

Everything Bar

$6.99