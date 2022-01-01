Restaurant header imageView gallery
Gastropubs
Brewpubs & Breweries
Bars & Lounges

Aloha Beer Co.

322 Reviews

$$

700 Queen St

Honolulu, HI 96813

Popular Items

Popular Items

Queen St. Supreme Pizza
Pepperoni Pizza
Wings

Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$24.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Parmesan Cheese, Pepperoni

Sausage Pizza

Sausage Pizza

$24.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Parmesan Cheese, Italian Sausage

Veggie Nice Pizza

Veggie Nice Pizza

$20.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Spinach, White Onion, Roasted Mushrooms, Garlic

Queen St. Supreme Pizza

Queen St. Supreme Pizza

$28.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Roasted Mushrooms, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Red Peppers

From the Garden (Vegan) Pizza

From the Garden (Vegan) Pizza

$22.00

Tomato Sauce, Spinach, Marinated Artichoke Hearts, Roasted Mushrooms

Weekly Special - Garlicky Crispy Chicken Pizza

$25.00Out of stock

Cow Tipping: Buffalo Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Sliced Steak, Arugula & Bleu Cheese

BBQ Chicken Pizza

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$22.00
Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$16.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Parmesan Cheese

Fries & Wings

Wings

Wings

$16.00
Steak Fries

Steak Fries

$9.00

Basket of thick cut fries with choice for add ons. Bacon Fondu Japanese Curry Gravy Weekly Topping Special

Waffle Fries

Waffle Fries

$9.00

Shareables

Pretzel

Pretzel

$10.00

Soft Pretzel served with our House Made Farmhouse Mustard

Sausage & Pretzel Plate

Sausage & Pretzel Plate

$22.00

Rotating Pair Of Sausages Served With A Duo Of House Mustards And A Warm Bavarian Soft Pretzel

Cauliflower Bites

Cauliflower Bites

$9.00

Served with ranch and BBQ dipping sauce

Smoke Pork Nachos

Smoke Pork Nachos

$18.00
Poke Nachos

Poke Nachos

$19.00
Chorizo Empenada

Chorizo Empenada

$15.00
Shoyu Ahi Poke

Shoyu Ahi Poke

$18.00

Shoyu Ahi Poke*, crispy won ton and green onion garnish * Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Spicy Ahi Poke

Spicy Ahi Poke

$18.00

Spicy Ahi Poke*, crispy won ton and green onion garnish * Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Tapas Sampler

Tapas Sampler

$10.00
Hummus and Chips

Hummus and Chips

$9.00

Sandwiches & Things

Cuban

Cuban

$17.00
Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$18.00
Fish Sandwich

Fish Sandwich

$18.00
Falafel Sandwich

Falafel Sandwich

$16.00
Brisket Sliders

Brisket Sliders

$14.00
Fish and Chips

Fish and Chips

$19.00
Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$18.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$15.00
House Salad

House Salad

$15.00
Summer Salad

Summer Salad

$15.00

Mixed Greens, Pickled Strawberries, Walnuts, Onions, Feta Cheese, House Made Balsamic

Ahi Salad

Ahi Salad

$24.00

Dessert

Pineapple Creme Brule

Pineapple Creme Brule

$11.00
Mini Donuts w/Nutella

Mini Donuts w/Nutella

$10.00

6 fried donuts tossed in cinnamon and sugar. Served with Nutella dipping sauce

Kids Menu

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$10.00
Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$10.00
Sloppy Joe

Sloppy Joe

$10.00

6-Packs

Hop Lei IPA

Hop Lei IPA

$12.99
Aloha Blonde

Aloha Blonde

$11.99

Oil Cans

Oil Can - Black Pils

Oil Can - Black Pils

$10.00Out of stock

5.5% ABV | 28 IBU This incredibly easy-drinking German Black Lager is actually dark brown with deep ruby highlights. Its mellow roastiness is balanced by smooth malt flavors of biscuit and mild caramel.

Oil Can - Aloha Blonde

Oil Can - Aloha Blonde

$10.00

4.8% ABV | 20 IBU Straw-colored with a light, crisp malt backbone and a delicate hop finish. Our lightest style, infinitely refreshing.

Oil Can - Froot Lupes

Oil Can - Froot Lupes

$13.50Out of stock

7.8% ABV | 40 IBU We raided our stash of hops seeking those with the fruitiest lupulin glands-lupes, and set out to build a big juicy IPA with restrained bitterness and a pronounced tropical fruitiness in the flavor and aroma. This one is deceptively strong for how easy it goes down.

Oil Can - Hop Lei IPA

Oil Can - Hop Lei IPA

$12.00Out of stock

6.4% ABV | 70 IBU West Coast style IPA with a pale, subdued malt base that provides the perfect crisp and dry vehicle for hops throughout. Ample bitterness and dank notes interplay with multiple layers of big citrus and abundant tropical fruit aromatics.

Oil Can - Aloha Hefeweizen

Oil Can - Aloha Hefeweizen

$10.00

5.7% ABV | 12 IBU A true traditional Bavarian Hefeweizen. Hints of bananas and cloves permeate this ale, with a mild spice note at the finish.

Oil Can - Red Zeppelin IPA

Oil Can - Red Zeppelin IPA

$12.00

6.2% ABV | 62 IBU Big, red-hued, and old school influenced by a large caramel malt presence and a smooth balance between malt and hops. Liberal additions of Centennial hops provide solid bitterness and pronounced citrus, pine, and floral aromatics.

Oil Can - Hawaiian Saison

Oil Can - Hawaiian Saison

$10.00Out of stock

5.4% ABV | 24 IBU Inspired by the classic Farmhouse styles of Southern Belgium, ours is easy drinking, refreshing, and well-suited to warm climates. Pours golden-orange, finishes dry, and features an interplay of fruit and spice in the flavor and aroma.

Oil Can - Queen St Pilsner

$10.00Out of stock

5.6% ABV | 36 IBU Light and golden with brilliant clarity, this thirst quenching and refreshing German style lager has a velvety, bready malt component that finishes with a crisp herbal spiciness.

Oil Can - HiBitchcus

Oil Can - HiBitchcus

$10.00Out of stock

5.3% ABV | 20 IBU A light-bodied Belgian pale infused with lavish amounts of Red Hibiscus for vibrant red hues and a unique floral softness on the palate. This started as a limited seasonal brew but is now one of our Top 3 most popular styles. Cheers!

Oil Can - Coco'Aina Porter

Oil Can - Coco'Aina Porter

$10.00Out of stock

5.3% ABV | 24 IBU Dark, robust, and full-flavored while remaining very approachable and easy drinking. Oven-toasted coconut is infused for aromatic notes of coffee, chocolate, and decadent coconut with a long lingering toasty finish.

Oil Can - Diamond Head Dank

Oil Can - Diamond Head Dank

$13.50

6.8% ABV | 60 IBU Introducing our most dank and complex Hazy IPA. The Diamond Head Dank is thick, cloudy, and packed with incredible flavors from citrus orange, floral and woody, to stone fruit and tropical flavors.

Oil Can - Aloha Fest

Oil Can - Aloha Fest

$10.00
Oil Can - Aloha Prost!

Oil Can - Aloha Prost!

$10.00
Oil Can - Hiker's Dream

Oil Can - Hiker's Dream

$13.50

Oil Can - Hops & Heroes

$13.50

Turkey Set

Turkey Set (11:00 am - 11:30 am Pickup)

Turkey Set (11:00 am - 11:30 am Pickup)

$120.00Out of stock

Feeds 4-6: Beer-can Turkey, Mashed Potatoes, Stuffing, Green Bean Casserole, Hawaiian Rolls, Gravy, Cranberry sauce, Half Pumpkin Pie

Turkey Set (11:30 am - 12:00 pm Pickup)

Turkey Set (11:30 am - 12:00 pm Pickup)

$120.00Out of stock

Feeds 4-6: Beer-can Turkey, Mashed Potatoes, Stuffing, Green Bean Casserole, Hawaiian Rolls, Gravy, Cranberry sauce, Half Pumpkin Pie

Turkey Set (12:00 pm - 12:30 pm Pickup)

Turkey Set (12:00 pm - 12:30 pm Pickup)

$120.00Out of stock

Feeds 4-6: Beer-can Turkey, Mashed Potatoes, Stuffing, Green Bean Casserole, Hawaiian Rolls, Gravy, Cranberry sauce, Half Pumpkin Pie

Turkey Set (12:30 pm - 1:00 pm Pickup)

Turkey Set (12:30 pm - 1:00 pm Pickup)

$120.00Out of stock

Feeds 4-6: Beer-can Turkey, Mashed Potatoes, Stuffing, Green Bean Casserole, Hawaiian Rolls, Gravy, Cranberry sauce, Half Pumpkin Pie

Turkey Set (1:00 pm - 1:30 pm Pickup)

Turkey Set (1:00 pm - 1:30 pm Pickup)

$120.00Out of stock

Feeds 4-6: Beer-can Turkey, Mashed Potatoes, Stuffing, Green Bean Casserole, Hawaiian Rolls, Gravy, Cranberry sauce, Half Pumpkin Pie

Turkey Set (1:30 pm - 2:00 pm Pickup)

Turkey Set (1:30 pm - 2:00 pm Pickup)

$120.00Out of stock

Feeds 4-6: Beer-can Turkey, Mashed Potatoes, Stuffing, Green Bean Casserole, Hawaiian Rolls, Gravy, Cranberry sauce, Half Pumpkin Pie

Turkey Set (2:00 pm - 2:30 pm Pickup)

Turkey Set (2:00 pm - 2:30 pm Pickup)

$120.00Out of stock

Feeds 4-6: Beer-can Turkey, Mashed Potatoes, Stuffing, Green Bean Casserole, Hawaiian Rolls, Gravy, Cranberry sauce, Half Pumpkin Pie

Turkey Set (2:30 pm - 3:00 pm Pickup)

Turkey Set (2:30 pm - 3:00 pm Pickup)

$120.00

Feeds 4-6: Beer-can Turkey, Mashed Potatoes, Stuffing, Green Bean Casserole, Hawaiian Rolls, Gravy, Cranberry sauce, Half Pumpkin Pie

Turkey Set (3:00 pm - 3:30 pm Pickup)

Turkey Set (3:00 pm - 3:30 pm Pickup)

$120.00Out of stock

Feeds 4-6: Beer-can Turkey, Mashed Potatoes, Stuffing, Green Bean Casserole, Hawaiian Rolls, Gravy, Cranberry sauce, Half Pumpkin Pie

Turkey Set (3:30 pm - 4:00 pm Pickup)

Turkey Set (3:30 pm - 4:00 pm Pickup)

$120.00Out of stock

Feeds 4-6: Beer-can Turkey, Mashed Potatoes, Stuffing, Green Bean Casserole, Hawaiian Rolls, Gravy, Cranberry sauce, Half Pumpkin Pie

Sushi Set

Sushi Set (11:00 am - 11:30 am Pickup)

Sushi Set (11:00 am - 11:30 am Pickup)

$80.00Out of stock

Add-On Poke/Sushi Set (Feeds 4-6): Shoyu Poke, Spicy Poke, California roll, Spicy California roll, Inari Sushi

Sushi Set (11:30 am - 12:00 pm Pickup)

Sushi Set (11:30 am - 12:00 pm Pickup)

$80.00

Add-On Poke/Sushi Set (Feeds 4-6): Shoyu Poke, Spicy Poke, California roll, Spicy California roll, Inari Sushi

Sushi Set (12:00 pm - 12:30 pm Pickup)

Sushi Set (12:00 pm - 12:30 pm Pickup)

$80.00

Add-On Poke/Sushi Set (Feeds 4-6): Shoyu Poke, Spicy Poke, California roll, Spicy California roll, Inari Sushi

Sushi Set (12:30 pm - 1:00 pm Pickup)

Sushi Set (12:30 pm - 1:00 pm Pickup)

$80.00

Add-On Poke/Sushi Set (Feeds 4-6): Shoyu Poke, Spicy Poke, California roll, Spicy California roll, Inari Sushi

Sushi Set (1:00 pm - 1:30 pm Pickup)

Sushi Set (1:00 pm - 1:30 pm Pickup)

$80.00

Add-On Poke/Sushi Set (Feeds 4-6): Shoyu Poke, Spicy Poke, California roll, Spicy California roll, Inari Sushi

Sushi Set (1:30 pm - 2:00 pm Pickup)

Sushi Set (1:30 pm - 2:00 pm Pickup)

$80.00Out of stock

Add-On Poke/Sushi Set (Feeds 4-6): Shoyu Poke, Spicy Poke, California roll, Spicy California roll, Inari Sushi

Sushi Set (2:00 pm - 2:30 pm Pickup)

Sushi Set (2:00 pm - 2:30 pm Pickup)

$80.00Out of stock

Add-On Poke/Sushi Set (Feeds 4-6): Shoyu Poke, Spicy Poke, California roll, Spicy California roll, Inari Sushi

Sushi Set (2:30 pm - 3:00 pm Pickup)

Sushi Set (2:30 pm - 3:00 pm Pickup)

$80.00Out of stock

Add-On Poke/Sushi Set (Feeds 4-6): Shoyu Poke, Spicy Poke, California roll, Spicy California roll, Inari Sushi

Sushi Set (3:00 pm - 3:30 pm Pickup)

Sushi Set (3:00 pm - 3:30 pm Pickup)

$80.00

Add-On Poke/Sushi Set (Feeds 4-6): Shoyu Poke, Spicy Poke, California roll, Spicy California roll, Inari Sushi

Sushi Set (3:30 pm - 4:00 pm Pickup)

Sushi Set (3:30 pm - 4:00 pm Pickup)

$80.00

Add-On Poke/Sushi Set (Feeds 4-6): Shoyu Poke, Spicy Poke, California roll, Spicy California roll, Inari Sushi

Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Order for pick up using this Toast ordering link (no fee to use). If you prefer delivery, most of our to-go items can be ordered through Grubhub for a small additional fee. Grubhub cannot deliver beer.

Website

Location

700 Queen St, Honolulu, HI 96813

Directions

Gallery
Aloha Beer image
Aloha Beer image
Aloha Beer image
Aloha Beer image

