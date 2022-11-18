A map showing the location of Aloha Cafe Pineapple 3212 Monsarrat AveView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Aloha Cafe Pineapple 3212 Monsarrat Ave

review star

No reviews yet

3212 Monsarrat Ave

Honolulu, HI 96815

COFFEE & ESPRESSO

DRIP COFFEE

$3.80
COLD BREW

COLD BREW

$5.00

CAFE LATTE

$5.00

CAFE MOCCA

$6.00

SOY LATTE

$5.50

AMERICANO

$4.50

CARAMEL LATTE

$6.00

ALMOND MILK LATTE

$5.50

ESPRESSO SHOT (DOUBLE)

$4.00

OAT MILK

$1.00

SOY MILK

$1.00

ALMOND MILK

$1.00

CARAMEL SAUCE

$0.50

CHOCOLATE SAUCE

$0.50

EXTRA SHOT

$0.50

VANILLA SYRUP

$0.50

HAZELNUT SYRUP

$0.50

No Whipcream

SOFT DRINKS & SODA

PINEAPPLE JUICE

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$4.50
STRAWBERRY PEACH SODA

STRAWBERRY PEACH SODA

$5.00

PINEAPPLE PASSION FRUITS SODA

$5.00

MANGO PEACH SODA

$5.00

SMOOTHIE & BOWL

PINEAPPLE SMOOTHIE

$6.00

MANGO PASSION SMOOTHIE

$6.00

ESPRESSO MOCHA SMOOTHIE

$7.00

BERRY BERRY YOGURT SMOOTHIE

$8.00

GREEN SMOOTHIE

$9.00

ACAI BOWL

$10.00

TEA

Plantation Iced Tea

Plantation Iced Tea

$5.00
Iced Matcha Latte

Iced Matcha Latte

$6.00

Black Ice Tea

$4.50

MORNING

CLASSIC FRENCH TOAST

CLASSIC FRENCH TOAST

$7.00
BERRY BERRY FRENCH TOAST

BERRY BERRY FRENCH TOAST

$11.00
CHOCOLATE BANANA FRENCH TOAST

CHOCOLATE BANANA FRENCH TOAST

$10.00
MONSARRAT PLATE

MONSARRAT PLATE

$3.80

Extra Egg

$1.50

Extra Becon

$1.50

Extra Toast

$1.50

LUNCH

GRILLED CHICKEN

GRILLED CHICKEN

$13.00

MOCHIKO CHICKEN

$14.00
GARLIC SHRIMP

GARLIC SHRIMP

$15.00

Lemon Sauce

CHICKEN & SHRIMP

$15.00

MOCHIKO CHICKEN & SHRIMP

$15.00

Shrimp Omrice

$16.00

Chicken Omrice

$14.00

DRINKS

PERRIER SPARKLING

PERRIER SPARKLING

$2.50
COCA COLA

COCA COLA

$2.50
SPRITE

SPRITE

$2.50
TROPICANA ORANGE

TROPICANA ORANGE

$2.50
TROPICANA APPLE

TROPICANA APPLE

$2.50
ALOHA ICE TEA

ALOHA ICE TEA

$2.50
GREEN TEA

GREEN TEA

$3.00

WATER

$1.50

Fruits

Pineapple cup

$3.50

Eco Bags

Pink

$5.00

Blood Orange

$5.00

Light Green

$5.00

Brown

$5.00

Navy

$5.00

Paper bags

Paper bags

$0.50
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Cozy cafe offering organic Tradition coffee, which is locally and ethically crafted in Kailua, Oahu. Aloha Pineapple serves breakfast, lunch, and a wide variety of island-inspired drinks. In close proximity to the scenic Diamond Head trail, making it the perfect destination for your pre-hiking fuel or post-hike relaxation

Location

3212 Monsarrat Ave, Honolulu, HI 96815

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

