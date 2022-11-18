Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Aloha Cafe Pineapple 3212 Monsarrat Ave
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Cozy cafe offering organic Tradition coffee, which is locally and ethically crafted in Kailua, Oahu. Aloha Pineapple serves breakfast, lunch, and a wide variety of island-inspired drinks. In close proximity to the scenic Diamond Head trail, making it the perfect destination for your pre-hiking fuel or post-hike relaxation
Location
3212 Monsarrat Ave, Honolulu, HI 96815
