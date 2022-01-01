Restaurant header imageView gallery

Aloha Crab

review star

No reviews yet

9976 Pines Blvd

Hollywood, FL 33025

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Seafood spicy basil noodles
Seafood pad thai
Fried shrimp (6) & fries

Getting Started

Eggroll (4)

$5.50

Steam Clam Lemongrass

$11.99

Edamame: steam soy bean

$5.50

Fried Calamari

$7.95

Fried Tofu Tamarin Sauce

$5.50

Steamed Dumplings

$5.50

Live Raw Oyster

Fried Gyoza

$5.50

Wings Choice Flavor & Dipping (6)

$9.50

Spring rolls (6)

$5.50

Wings

Wings (6)

$9.50

Soup & Salad

Lobsters Soup

$8.50

King of the Sea Soup

$9.50

Mix Green

$3.50Out of stock

Conch salad ( Goi Oc Xa Cu )

$27.00

Fried Baskets

Chicken tenders (4) & fries

$9.95

Fried fish (2) & fries

$9.95

Fried shrimp (6) & fries

$10.99

Fried soft shell crab (1 ) & fries

$11.99

Seafood Platter & fries

$14.99

Pad Thai & Noodles

Chicken pad thai

$13.95

Shrimp pad thai

$14.95

Seafood pad thai

$19.50

Seafood spicy basil noodles

$19.50

Seafood pad see eaw

$19.50

Seafood clear noodles

$19.50

Soft shell crab, Shrimp Tempura & Pad Thai

$19.50

Egg Pad Thai

$9.50

Vegetables pad thai

$12.95

Tofu pad thai

$12.50

Fried Rice

Tofu Fried Rice

$14.50

Shrimp fried rice

$14.95

Crawfish, Shrimp, & crab fried rice

$19.50

Vegie fried rice

$12.95

Chicken Fried Rice

$13.95

Egg fried rice

$13.50

Seafood basil fried rice

$19.50

Seafood fried rice

$19.50

Viet Fried Rice - Com Chien Duong Chau

$22.50

Salty Fish Fry Rice ( Com Chien Ca Man )

$27.50

Mi xao

$35.00

Curry

Shrimp curry

$15.50

Seafood curry

$24.50

Lobster curry

$33.50

Chicken Curry

$13.50

Tofu Curry

$13.50

Sea

$19.99

Combo

CS1

$28.99

CS2

$28.99

CS3

$28.99

CS4

$36.99

CS5

$39.99

CS6

$24.99

VIP1

$54.99

VIP2

$54.99

VIP3

$56.99

VIP4

$56.99

VIP5

$86.99

Queen Ship

$169.00

King Ship

$329.00

Boiled & Bagged

Lb Shrimp head off

$15.99

Lb Shrimp head on

$13.99

Cluster Snow Crab Legs

$21.99

2 Clusters Snow Crab Legs

$38.50

Cluster Dungeness Crab

$18.99

2 Clusters Dungeness Crab

$35.99

Lb Clams

$11.99

Lb Green Lip Mussels

$11.99

Lb Frozen Crawfish

$11.99

Lb Live Crawfish

$14.99

6 female blue crabs

$31.00

Lb King Crag Legs

$85.00

2 Lobster Tails

$36.50

6 lbs live crawfish for price of 5 lbs

$74.95

1 lobster tail

$18.50

12 female blue crab

$58.00

2 blue crab

$27.00

Extras

Bread

$1.99

Cajun Fries

$4.50

Corn cob (each)

$0.75

Extra Hot Pot Noodle

$4.00

Hard Boiled Eggs

$1.00

Large Steam Vegetable

$9.99

Potatoes

$0.50

Regular fries

$3.99

Sausages (4)

$2.25

Extra sauce

$2.99

Small Steam Vegetable

$5.00

Sweet potato fries

$4.99Out of stock

White rice

$1.99

Extra Hot Pot Vegetables

$10.00

Sesame Seed Cracker

$2.00

Daily Special

TEAM Steam oysters with green onion sause

6 course Meal Table

$500.00

Alligator-Chan ca sau Xao lan

$35.50

Braised fish-ca Khoi to

$27.50

Crunchy noodles-mi Xao don

$18.90

Each Xao bong he [ Fog strifries ]

$27.50

Goat sausage - doi de

$22.50

Pig Intestine Turmeric stir Fried - Long Heo Xao nghe

$20.50

Steam oyster

$28.00

Vietnam sour soup { canh chua ca Bop}

$37.00

Beef Stew ( Banh Mi Bo Kho )

$17.50

Tre

$17.50

Goat on grill ( De nuong )

$15.50

Steam Oysters with black bean sauce

$28.00

Goi ba khia Tien Vua

$27.50

Shaking Beef ( Bo Luc Lac )

$20.50

Tray long de va doi

$75.00

Long de hap xa

$30.00

Mi Xao long ga trung non

$45.00

Chim cuc Chien bo

$18.50

Chim Cuc Xoat Me

$18.50

Duoi Bo Gia Cay

$40.00

Soft shell sour sauce ( Cua lot Xoat me cay )

$35.00

Com Ga ngu vi Huong

$17.50

Duoi Bo Gia Cay (Small)

$40.00

Soft Shell deep fried ( Cua Lot Chien Bot )

$35.00

De Hap Xa

$30.00

Canh Cua rang muoi

$27.50

Heo Rung Nuong SaTe

$33.00

Tray GoinBa Khia Tien Vua

$75.00

Scallop (so diep nuong mo hanh)

$19.50

Goi vit (duck salad)

$40.00

Goi bim bo (tender salad)

$35.00

Goi ngo sen Tien Vua

$27.50

Hu Tieu nam vang

$19.00

Ga Hap Hanh Trung Non

$75.00

Chef specials

C1. Squid deep in pepper sauce

$21.95

C2. Beef deep in pepper sauce

$21.95

C3. Vietnamese sausage

$19.50

C4. Seafood salad

$18.95

C5. Shrimp Ceviche (8)

$11.95

C6. Squid Salad

$18.95

C7. Seafood Egg Noodle stir fried - Mi Xao Hai San

$19.95

C8. Young Chicken egg & intestine stir fried - long ga trung non xao toi

$29.50

C9. Heo Rung Xao Lan

$27.50

C.10 Heo Rung Hon.

$27.50

Canh chua tom

$27.50

Cai xao

$10.50

Cua rang muoi

$27.50

Half dozen crab (xao me )

$32.50

Half dozen cua rang muoi

$35.50

Blood clams salad

$22.50

3 cua rang me

$22.00

Sweet snail tamarind (Oc Canada xao me )

$22.50

Muc nuong

$32.50

Fish salad (goi ca )

$25.50

Egg noodle stir fried with veggie and tofu

$17.50

3 cua rang muoi

$22.00

4 con oc voi voi (goi ,chao ,wasabi)

$200.00

3 steam oyster

$21.50

Tom cang rang muoi

$44.99

Desserts

Chocolate cake

$5.00

Ice cream tempura

$6.00

Steakhouse Cheesecake

$5.00

Strawberry Swirl Cheesecake

$5.00

Thai donuts

$5.00

House Specials

H3. Goat stew 2 - Dê Hon

$29.00

H8. Blood pudding

$35.00

Heo rung Gia cay

$27.50

Chaolong

$16.50

Canh chua tom

$27.90

DE HON(SPECIAL)

$150.00

Suon nuong

$27.50

Heo rung nau me

$27.50

De hap la tia to

$27.50

Muc Chien don

$27.50

Chan ga xa tac

$19.50

Steam 2 oysters

$14.50

Soup

$200.00

Ngo bim bo

$30.50

Stir fried

Veggie stir fried

$9.99

Tofu and Veggie stir fried

$13.95

Seafood egg noodle stir fried

$20.00

Hot Pot - Lau

L1. Red snapper hot pot - lau ca thac

$59.00

L2. Beef Tail Hot Pot - lau duoi bo

$79.00

L3. Seafood hot pot - Lau hai san

$59.00

L4. Goat hot pot - Lau de

$59.00

Lau ga trung non [ chicken hot pot with young eggs ]

$65.00

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Canada Ginger

$2.00

Root beer

$2.00

Rush organge

$2.00

Citrus (Lemon-Lime)

$2.99

Root Beer (Birch-Beer)

$2.99

Orange

$2.99

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Fruit Punch Soda

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Orange Juice

$2.00

Apple Juice

$2.00

Lemonade (Freshly Squeezed)

$4.00

WATER

Can coke

$2.00

Can diet coke

$2.00

Can sprite

$2.00

Can Sunkist orange

$2.00

Thai Tea

$5.75

Strawberry lemonade

$5.00

Un-sweet Tea (free refills)

$2.99

Sweet Tea (free refills)

$2.99

Hot Tea

$5.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Pineapple Lemonade

$4.99

Shirley temple

$4.99

Milk Tea

$5.75

Green Tea

$5.75

Ice coffe

$5.75

S.pellegrino

$3.00

Perrier

$3.00

Zephyrhills

$1.50

Senior Lunch

$20.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

9976 Pines Blvd, Hollywood, FL 33025

Directions

Gallery
Aloha Crab image
Aloha Crab image
Aloha Crab image
Aloha Crab image

Similar restaurants in your area

Mr Fries Man - Pembroke Pines, FL
orange starNo Reviews
10231 Pines Blvd Pembroke Pines, FL 33026
View restaurantnext
Kaeru Sushi & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
10211 Pines Boulevard Pembroke Pines, FL 33026
View restaurantnext
Mr. Shrimp - Pembroke Pines - 11009 Pines Boulevard
orange starNo Reviews
11009 Pines Boulevard Pembroke Pines, FL 33026
View restaurantnext
Cebiche-Bar - 10860 Pines Blvd.
orange starNo Reviews
10860 Pines Blvd. Pembroke Pines, FL 33026
View restaurantnext
Mister 01 Extraordinary Pizza - Pembroke Pines
orange starNo Reviews
10640 pines blvd. suite #101 pembroke pines, FL 33026
View restaurantnext
Don Pan - Pembroke Pines
orange star4.2 • 468
11045 Pines Blvd Pembroke Pines, FL 33026
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Hollywood

La Carreta - Pembroke Pines (OLD DONT USE)
orange star4.4 • 5,812
301 N University Drive Pembroke Pines, FL 33024
View restaurantnext
La Carreta Miramar
orange star4.5 • 3,824
14791 Miramar Parkway Miramar, FL 33027
View restaurantnext
Mazza Mediterranean Cuisine
orange star4.5 • 3,671
15749 Pines Blvd. Pembroke Pines, FL 33027
View restaurantnext
Vicky Bakery - Pembroke Pines
orange star4.3 • 2,163
15955 Pines Blvd pembroke Pines, FL 33028
View restaurantnext
imasa sushi
orange star4.7 • 2,004
8570 stirling rd Hollywood, FL 33024
View restaurantnext
Super Arepa - Pembroke Pines
orange star4.4 • 1,610
15801 Pines Blvd Pembroke Pines, FL 33027
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Hollywood
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Fort Lauderdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (318 restaurants)
Hialeah
review star
Avg 4.1 (50 restaurants)
Pompano Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (111 restaurants)
North Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (243 restaurants)
Miami
review star
Avg 4.3 (1015 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston