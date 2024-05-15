Aloha Grill Hawaiian BBQ
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
19267 Southwest Martinazzi Avenue, Tualatin, OR 97062
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Tanaka - Bridgeport Village - 7237 SW BRIDGEPORT RD
No Reviews
7237 SW BRIDGEPORT RD TIGARD, OR 97224
View restaurant