Aloha Grill 2440 South Melrose Drive, Unit 100

COMBO PLATE

Maui Combo

Maui Combo

Fried Fish and Fried Breaded butterfly shrimp with a choice of meat

Curry Mixed Combo

Curry Mixed Combo

$15.25

Beef Patty, Kalua Pork and BBQ Beef with Curry Sauce

BBQ Mixed Combo

BBQ Mixed Combo

$15.75

A blend of our three famous BBQ Mixes: BBQ Beef, BBQ Short Ribs and BBQ Chicken

Kakele Mixed Combo

Kakele Mixed Combo

$15.50

Chicken Katsu, Kalua Pork, and Beef Patty with Gravy

Kalua & Lau Lau Combo

Kalua & Lau Lau Combo

$15.75

An old Hawaiian traditional, Hefty pork chuck wrapped with taro leaf steamed to perfection paired with smoked flavor succulent pork slowly roasted to a flavorful finish

Half n Half Meat

$13.00

SEAFOOD

Fish & Shrimp

Fish & Shrimp

$15.50

A Combination of Fried Shrimp, and Fried Fish

Garlic Shrimp

$15.25

Battered and fried shrimp sautéed with rich garlic and green onion.

GRILLED SALMON

GRILLED SALMON

$15.00

Grilled Salmon served with Rice, Brocoli, Carrot, Green Onion and Teryaki sauce

Fried FISH (Small)

Fried FISH (Small)

$11.25

Deep Fried fish fillet served with Tartar Sauce

Fried FISH (Large)

Fried FISH (Large)

$15.25

Deep Fried fish fillet served with Tartar Sauce

Fried SHRIMP (Small)

Fried SHRIMP (Small)

$11.50

Deep Fried Shrimp served with Tartar Sauce

Fried SHRIMP (Large)

Fried SHRIMP (Large)

$15.25

Deep Fried Shrimp served with Tartar Sauce

GRILLED SHRIMP

GRILLED SHRIMP

$15.25

Shrimp on Skewer served with Tartar sauce

BEEF

BBQ Short Ribs

BBQ Short Ribs

$15.25

Grilled Kalbi Short ribs with side of rice and macaroni salad

BBQ Beef

BBQ Beef

$15.00

Grilled beef with side of rice and macaroni salad

Loco Moco (Small)

Loco Moco (Small)

$11.00

One Beef Patty, one Egg over rice, green onion, and gravy sauce

Hamburger Steak (Small)

Hamburger Steak (Small)

$11.25

Two beef patty with green onion and gravy sauce

Beef Curry

Beef Curry

$15.25

Grilled beef and Curry with side of rice and macaroni salad

Loco Moco (Large)

Loco Moco (Large)

$14.75

Two Beef Patty, Two Egg over rice, green onion, and gravy sauce

Hamburger Steak (Large)

Hamburger Steak (Large)

$14.75

Three beef patty with green onion and gravy sauce

CHICKEN

BBQ Chicken (Small)

$11.25

Hawaiian best Seller! Grilled boneless chicken marinated in our special hawaiian BBQ sauce.

BBQ Chicken (Large)

BBQ Chicken (Large)

$13.25

Hawaiian best Seller! Grilled boneless chicken marinated in our special hawaiian BBQ sauce.

Cutlet CH (Small)

Cutlet CH (Small)

$11.75

Golden crispy breaded chicken with gravy sauce

Cutlet CH (Large)

Cutlet CH (Large)

$13.75

Golden crispy breaded chicken with gravy sauce

Garlic Chicken Wing

Garlic Chicken Wing

$14.75

Chicken Wing sauteed with garlic, green onion, and served with tartar sauce

Katsu CH (Small)

Katsu CH (Small)

$11.75

Everyone's favorite! Crispy breaded chicken served with our famous Katsu dipping sauce

Katsu CH (Large)

Katsu CH (Large)

$13.75

Everyone's favorite! Crispy breaded chicken served with our famous Katsu dipping sauce

Curry Katsu (Small)

Curry Katsu (Small)

$11.75

Golden crispy breaded chicken with Curry sauce

Curry Katsu (Large)

Curry Katsu (Large)

$13.75

Golden crispy breaded chicken with Curry sauce

PORK

Lau Lau

Lau Lau

$15.75

An old Hawaiian traditional. Hefty pork chunk wrapped with Taro leaf steamed to perfection paired with smoked flavor pork slowly roasted to a flavorful finish.

Kalua Pork (Small)

Kalua Pork (Small)

$11.50

Also called Kalua Pig! Is a traditional Hawaiian dish. The end result is tender, tasty, and juicy meat that falls of the bone and has a unique smoky flavor.

Kalua Pork (Large)

Kalua Pork (Large)

$14.50

Also called Kalua Pig! Is a traditional Hawaiian dish. The end result is tender, tasty, and juicy meat that falls of the bone and has a unique smoky flavor.

LOW CARB

Atkin's BBQ Plate

Atkin's BBQ Plate

$14.75

BBQ Short rib, BBQ Beef, BBQ Chicken, 2 Eggs and cabbage (no rice or Macaroni Salad)

Atkins Small Plate

Atkins Small Plate

$11.50

BBQ Chicken, BBQ Beef, one egg, and cabbage (no rice or macaroni Salad)

BURGER

Burger (Single)

Burger (Single)

$6.75

Beef Patty, cheese, tomato, Onion, Lettuce, and mayonnaise

Chicken Burger (Sgl)

Chicken Burger (Sgl)

$7.00

BBQ Chicken, Cheese, Tomato, Onion, lettuce, and Mayonnaise

Hwai Burger (Sgl)

Hwai Burger (Sgl)

$7.00

Beef Patty, cheese, Pineapple, tomato, Onion, Lettuce, and mayonnaise

Burger (Double)

Burger (Double)

$8.75

Two Beef Patty, two cheese, tomato, Onion, Lettuce, and mayonnaise

Chicken Burger (Dbl)

Chicken Burger (Dbl)

$9.00

double the BBQ Chicken, two Cheese, Tomato, Onion, lettuce, and Mayonnaise

Hwai Burger (Dbl)

Hwai Burger (Dbl)

$9.00

two Beef Patty, two cheese, Pineapple, tomato, Onion, Lettuce, and mayonnaise

Kalua PK Burger (Sgl)

Kalua PK Burger (Sgl)

$6.50

Kalua Pork, Cheese, Tomato, Onion, lettuce, and Mayonnaise

MUSUBI

Spam Musubi (2)

Spam Musubi (2)

$5.50

Spam, rice, Teriyaki Sauce, wrapped with seaweed

Spam Musubi (4)

Spam Musubi (4)

$10.50

Spam, rice, Teriyaki Sauce, wrapped with seaweed

Chicken Musubi (2)

Chicken Musubi (2)

$5.75

BBQ Chicken, Rice, Teriyaki Sauce, wrapped with Seaweed

Chicken Musubi (4)

Chicken Musubi (4)

$10.75

BBQ Chicken, Rice, Teriyaki Sauce, wrapped with Seaweed

Portuguese Musubi (2)

Portuguese Musubi (2)

$5.75

Portuguese Sausage, Rice, Teriyaki Sauce, wrapped in Seaweed

Spam Musubi (1)

$2.75

Chicken Musubi (1)

$3.00

Portuguese Musubi (1)

$3.00
Portuguese Musubi (4)

Portuguese Musubi (4)

$10.75

Portuguese Sausage, Rice, Teriyaki Sauce, wrapped in Seaweed

SOUP

Aloha Saimin

$10.50

BBQ Chicken, Spam, Egg, Noodles, cabbage, and green onion

Beef Saimin

$10.00

BBQ beef, Noodles, cabbage, and green onion

Chicken Saimin

$9.50

BBQ Chicken, noodles, cabbage, and green onion

Spam Saimin

$8.00

Spam, noodles, cabbage, and green onion

Seaweed Saimin

$8.50

Spam, Seaweed, noodles, and green onion

SIDE ORDER

French Fries

$3.75

French Fries

Macaroni Salad (2)

Macaroni Salad (2)

$4.25

Mcaroni Salad 2 scoops

Steamed Rice (2)

Steamed Rice (2)

$2.25

Steamed rice 2 scoops

Brown Rice (2)

Brown Rice (2)

$2.25

brown rice 2 scoops

Kimchi

Kimchi

$3.75

Kimchi

Steamed Broc&Carrot

Steamed Broc&Carrot

$4.00

Steamed broccoli and carrot

Manapua Pork

Manapua Pork

$2.50

Manapua pork

Egg Roll (3)

Egg Roll (3)

$5.75

Egg Roll 3 Pcs

Potsticker (5)

Potsticker (5)

$6.00

Pork and Veggies potsticker (5 pcs)

PC of Lau Lau

$8.00

PC of Fried Fish

$2.75

PC of Fried Shrimp

$1.55

PC of Grilled Salmon

$7.50

PC of Fried Spam

$1.50

PC of Egg

$1.75

PC of Grilled Bun

$1.50

Side Katsu Chicken

$6.50

BBQ Chicken (8 oz)

$7.00

BBQ Beef (8 oz)

$7.00

PC of Short Rib

$5.00

PC of Beef Patty

$2.00

Scoop of Kalua

$4.50

PC of Cheese

$0.75

PC of Pineapple

$1.00

Curry Sauce (8 oz)

$2.75

Gravy Sauce (8 oz)

$2.75

Katsu Sauce (8 oz)

$2.75

Katsu Sauce (little cup)

$0.25

DRINKS

Hawaiian Drink

$2.15

Fountain Drink

$2.75

Coke/Diet Coke

$2.00

Sunny D

$2.00

Snapple

$2.85

Arizona Iced Tea

$2.60

Monster

$3.85

Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Coconut Water

$4.00

Bottled Water

$1.85

AW Root Beer

$3.85

Topo Chico

$3.00

Sparkling Apple Juice

$2.85

Apple Juice

$2.65

Gatorade

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.00

SMOOTHIES

Thai Iced Tea

$5.50

Strawberry

$5.50

Honeydew

$5.50

Taro

$5.50

Banana

$5.50

Mango

$5.50

Coconut

$5.50

Pineapple Mango

$5.50

Pineapple Banana

$5.50

Strawberry Mango

$5.50

Strawberry Banana

$5.50

Watermelon

$5.50

SNACKS

CHURRO

$1.85

Almond Cookies

$2.50

Hawaiian Chips

$1.75

Chili Mango

$2.50

Dried Mango

$2.50

Pineapple Ring

$2.50

Chili Pineapple

$2.50

Sriracha Sauce

$7.25

BoBa Mochi

$3.00

CATERING

MINI PAKS

$43.00

1 Lb BBQ beef, 1.5 Lb BBQ Chicken, 12 Oz Short Rib, and 6 scoops of Rice

FAMILY PAKS

$68.00

2 Lb BBQ beef, 3 Lb BBQ Chicken, 1.5 Lb Short Rib, and 9 scoops of Rice

PARTY PAKS

$88.00

3 Lb BBQ beef, 4.5 Lb BBQ Chicken, 2.5 Lb Short Rib, and 12 scoops of Rice

BBQ CH (S) Pan

$58.00

6.5 Lb of BBQ Chicken

Katsu (S) Pan

$58.00

6 lb of Katsu Chicken

BBQ BF (S) Pan

$85.00

7.5 Lb of BBQ Beef

BBQ Ribs (S) Pan

$85.00

5.5 Lb of BBQ Short Ribs

Kalua (S) Pan no Cabbage

$65.00

Half pan of Kalua Pork

Kalua (S) Pan w/Cabbage

$58.00

Half pan of Kalua Pork with cabbage

Garlic Shrimp (S) Pan

$98.00

72 Pieces of Shrimp

Fried Fish (S) Pan

$68.00

30 Pieces of fried Fish

Fried Shrimp (S) Pan

$64.00

40 Pieces of Shrimp

Spam Musubi (S) Pan

$50.00

20 Pieces of Spam Musubi

Macaroni (S) Pan

$40.00

Half Pan of Macaroni Salad

Steamed Rice (S) Pan

$26.00

Half Pan of Steamed Rice

Brown Rice (S) Pan

$26.00

Half Pan of Steamed Brown Rice

Broccoli & Carrot (S) Pan

$26.00

Half Pan of steamed broccoli and carrots

Egg Roll (S) Pan

$60.00

40 Pieces of Egg Roll

BBQ CH (L) Pan

$114.00

13 Lb of BBQ Chicken

Katsu (L) Pan

$114.00

12 Lb of Katsu chicken

BBQ BF (L) Pan

$170.00

15 Lb of BBQ Beef

BBQ Ribs (L) Pan

$172.00

11 Lb of BBQ Short Ribs

Kalua (L) Pan no Cabbage

$128.00

Full pan of Kalua Pork

Kalua (L) Pan w/Cabbage

$116.00

Full pan of Kalua Pork with cabbage

Garlic Shrimp (L) Pan

$155.00

117 Pieces of Shrimp

Fried Shrimp (L) Pan

$122.00

80 Pieces of Shrimp

Fried Fish (L) Pan

$134.00

60 Pieces of Fried Fish

Spam Musubi (L) Pan

$100.00

40 Pieces of Spam Musubi

Macaroni (L) Pan

$78.00

Full Pan of Macaroni Salad

Steamed Rice (L) Pan

$46.00

Full Pan of Steamed Rice

Brown Rice (L) Pan

$46.00

Full Pan of Steamed Brown Rice

Broccoli & Carrot (L) Pan

$46.00

Full Pan of steamed broccoli and carrots

Egg Roll (L) Pan

$118.00

80 Pieces of Egg Roll

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2440 South Melrose Drive, Unit 100, Vista, CA 92081

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

