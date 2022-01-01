Restaurant header imageView gallery

Aloha Poke Co. Milwaukee

review star

No reviews yet

220 East Buffalo St

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Restaurant info

Aloha! It's pronounced /poh-kay/ and it's a Hawaiian staple dish of cubed, seasoned & marinated fish. At Aloha Poke Company we've created more of a customizable healthy, fast food meal option. Served over various bases (White & Brown rice or Salad), we provide unlimited choices of toppings (Cucumber, Seaweed, Avocado, Tobiko & more) and delicious sauces. It's sushi in a bowl with bigger pieces of each ingredient!

Website

Location

220 East Buffalo St, Milwaukee, WI 53202

Directions

Gallery
Aloha Poke Co. image
Aloha Poke Co. image
Aloha Poke Co. image

Similar restaurants in your area

MILWAUKEE (Third Ward)
orange starNo Reviews
148 North Milwaukee Street Milwaukee, WI 53202
View restaurantnext
Blue Bat Kitchen & Tequilaria
orange star4.3 • 1,251
249 N. Water St Milwaukee, WI 53202
View restaurantnext
FreshFin - MKE Third Ward - 316 N Milwaukee St
orange starNo Reviews
316 N. Milwaukee St. Milwaukee, WI 53202
View restaurantnext
Onesto
orange star4.5 • 3,074
221 N Broadway Milwaukee, WI 53202
View restaurantnext
Indeed Brewing Company - Milwaukee
orange starNo Reviews
530 South Second Street Milwaukee, WI 53204
View restaurantnext
Toast Milwaukee
orange starNo Reviews
231 S 2nd Street Milwaukee, WI 53202
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Milwaukee

Blue Bat Kitchen & Tequilaria
orange star4.3 • 1,251
249 N. Water St Milwaukee, WI 53202
View restaurantnext
Fool's Errand - 316 N. Milwaukee St.
orange star4.5 • 28
316 N. Milwaukee St. Milwaukee, WI 53202
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Milwaukee
Bay View
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
East Town
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Lower East Side
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Bronzeville
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Walker's Point
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
East Side
review star
Avg 5 (15 restaurants)
Riverwest
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston