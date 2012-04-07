Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque

Aloha Poke Co. - Pacific Beach DO NOT USE

review star

No reviews yet

4462 Mission Blvd

San Diego, CA 92109

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Step 1: Choose Size

Kahuna

$16.50

Big

$11.50

Little

$9.50

Vegetarian

$8.50+

Bowl on the Side

Extras

Brown Rice

$1.00

Mixed Greens

$1.00

Seaweed Salad

$3.50

White Rice

$1.00

Poke Walkamole

$5.50+

Rice Ball

$3.75

Kona Bagel

$6.75

Surfer Salad

$3.50+

Tuna Tostada

$5.50

Big Fritos

$1.50

Small Fritos

$1.00

Drinks

Bottled Water - Still

$1.50

Coke

$1.25

Diet Coke

$1.00

La Croix

$1.25

Mexican Coke

$2.50

Coconut Water

$3.50

Hawaiian Punch

$1.25

San Pellegrino

$2.50

Tea

$2.50

Pineapple Crush

Cup

$8.00

Pineapple

$12.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4462 Mission Blvd, San Diego, CA 92109

Directions

Gallery
Aloha Poke Co. - Pacific Beach DO NOT USE image
Aloha Poke Co. - Pacific Beach DO NOT USE image

Similar restaurants in your area

Iron Pig Alehouse
orange star4.5 • 3,459
1520 Garnet Ave San Diego, CA 92109
View restaurantnext
Coaster Saloon
orange star4.4 • 1,787
744 Ventura Pl San Diego, CA 92109
View restaurantnext
The Promiscuous Fork
orange star4.3 • 1,305
6984 La Jolla Blvd La Jolla, CA 92037
View restaurantnext
Valley Farm Market La Jolla
orange star4.7 • 12
6902 La Jolla Blvd La Jolla, CA 92037
View restaurantnext
KANSAS CITY BARBEQUE - 600 West Harbor Drive
orange starNo Reviews
600 West Harbor Drive San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
ReBru Restaraunt
orange starNo Reviews
1735 National Ave San Diego, CA 92113
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in San Diego

Lucha Libre - Mission Hills
orange star4.2 • 12,984
1810 W. Washington Street San Diego, CA 92103
View restaurantnext
Hodad's Ocean Beach
orange star4.4 • 12,896
5010 Newport Ave. San Diego, CA 92107
View restaurantnext
Sombrero Mexican Food - #11 - Mission Gorge San Diego
orange star4.4 • 7,990
6178 Mission Gorge Road San Diego, CA 92120
View restaurantnext
Sombrero Mexican Food - #14-Rio Vista San Diego
orange star4.5 • 7,801
8590 Rio San Diego Drive #108 San Diego, CA 92108
View restaurantnext
The Crack Shack Little Italy
orange star4.7 • 7,293
2266 Kettner Blvd San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
RAKIRAKI Liberty Public Market
orange star4.2 • 7,274
4646 Convoy St San Diego, CA 92111
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Diego
Lemon Grove
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
La Mesa
review star
Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)
Coronado
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
National City
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Santee
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
La Jolla
review star
Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)
Spring Valley
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Bonita
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Chula Vista
review star
Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston