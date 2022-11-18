Restaurant header imageView gallery

Aloha Poke Co. Mequon

6300 W. Mequon Rd

Mequon, WI 53092

Popular Items

Kahuna
Big

Step 1: Choose Size

Kahuna

$14.15

Big

$10.40

Little

$7.95

Vegetarian

$9.50+

Bowl on the Side

Extras

Seaweed Salad

$3.00

White Rice

$1.00

Brown Rice

$1.00

Mixed Greens

$1.00

Miso Soup

$3.00

Miso Soup + Chicken

$4.50

Edamame

$3.00

Cauliflower Rice

$1.00

Drinks

Juiced! Eternal Life

Juiced! Eternal Life

$4.50
Juiced! Lean & Clean

Juiced! Lean & Clean

$4.50
Coke

Coke

$1.95
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$1.95
Bottled Water - Still

Bottled Water - Still

$1.95

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Aloha! It's pronounced /poh-kay/ and it's a Hawaiian staple dish of cubed, seasoned & marinated fish. At Aloha Poke Company we've created more of a customizable healthy, fast food meal option. Served over various bases (White & Brown rice or Salad), we provide unlimited choices of toppings (Cucumber, Seaweed, Avocado, Tobiko & more) and delicious sauces. It's sushi in a bowl with bigger pieces of each ingredient!

Location

6300 W. Mequon Rd, Mequon, WI 53092

Directions

