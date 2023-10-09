Food

Appetizers

Ahi Bruschetta

$22.00

Blackend Seared Ahi, crispy toasted baguette,edamame purre, sliced Tomatos, baby arugula,balsamic reduction, white truffle oil.

Blackend Seared Ahi Sashimi

$19.00

Cucumber Namasu, Pickled ginger, soy wasabi

Fried Onion Stack

$12.00

Thin sliced buttermilk crispy onions

Keiki Menu

keiki BBQ Chicken plate

$10.00

with rice

keiki Chicken Fingers

$9.00

with fries

keiki Grilled Cheese

$7.00

with fries

Salads

Classic Wedge

$14.00

Iceberg, sliced Grape Tomatoes, Shaved Maui Onions, Crispy Bacon, Blue Cheese Dressing, Balsamic Reduction

Strawberry Spinach

$14.00

Baby Spinach,Kula Strawberries, Maui Sweet Onion, Goat Cheese, Candied Walnuts, Homemade Strawberry Vinegarette

Seared Ahi Mango

$22.00

Blackend Seared Ahi, fresh Mango, Asian Slaw, Arugula, toasted Macadamia nuts, homemade Mango Vinegarette, crispy wontons, Furikake

Classic Caesar

$13.00

Romaine, homemade Ceaser dressing, shaved parmesean, garlic sourdough croutons

Salad Add Fresh Catch

$10.00

Salad Add Seared Ahi

$15.00

Salad Add Hoisin BBQ Chicken

$7.00

Sandwiches

Tomato Bisque & Grilled Cheese

$14.00

Sourdough Bread with American Cheese

Hoison BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

French Roll, Hoison BBQ Chicken thigh, Chopped Lettuce, Sliced Tomato, Siracha Mayo

French Dip

$20.00

French Roll, Thinly Sliced Prime Rib, Provolone Cheese, Crispy Fried Onions, Ajus, Horseradish Cream

Poke

Shoyu

$20.00

Soy Sauce, Kula Onions, Green Onions, Chilli Flakes, Sesame Seeds

Spicy California

$20.00

Imitation Crab, Cucumber, Avocado, Green Onions, Siracha Mayo, Furikake

Hawaiian

$20.00

Hawaiian Salt, Inamona, Kula Sweet Onions, Limu, Sesame Oil, Hawaiian Chilli Peppa

Entree

Ono Fish & Chips

$21.00

Fresh Caught Ono, Lemon Pepper Panko Crust, shoestring Fries, Housemade Tartar Sauce, Malt Vinager

Potato Crusted Mahi

$30.00

Hand Whipped Potato Puree, Asparagus, Fried Artichokes, Red Wine Beurre Rouge, White Truffle Oil

Prime Rib

$28.00+

Slow Roasted Prime Rib, Potato Puree, Cream of Spinach, Horseradish Cream, Ajus

Hoison BBQ Chicken

$16.00

Jasmine Rice and Potato Mac Salad

Seared Ahi Special

$22.00

Desert

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Banana Bread

$14.00

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Banana Bread A La Mode with Candied Bacon

Side

Scoop Rice

$2.00

Scoop Mac Salad

$2.50

French fries

$4.00

Mashed potatoes

$3.00

Drinks

Water

$1.00

Soda

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Juice

$2.00

Merchandise

apparel

Hat

$25.00

Shirt

$25.00