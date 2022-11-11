Restaurant header imageView gallery
Aloha Smoothie Company

No reviews yet

12 Cavalier Drive

Ambler, PA 19002

Create your own

FALL MENU ITEMS

Autumn Salad

$14.50

Arugula or spinach salad base topped with quinoa, roasted beets, plant based feta, sprouted pumpkin seeds, drizzled with in house made pink tahini dressing (tahini, salt, garlic, beets, cayenne pepper, maple syrup, and apple cider vinegar)

Apple Pie Smoothie

$9.00

apple, cinnamon, banana, vanilla extract, dates and almond milk

Pumpkin Smoothie Bowl

$12.99

base: pumpkin, banana and pumpkin pie spice topped with gluten free granola, banana, sprouted pumpkin seeds and unsweetened coconut shreds drizzled with peanut butter.

Pumpkin Pie Smoothie

$9.50

pumpkin, dates, pumpkin pie spice, mixed with our in-house made almond milk

Pumpkin Pie Protein Bites

$5.95+

A delicious and healthy protein packed snack on the go! Our pumpkin protein balls are a blend of pumpkin, gluten free oats, almond butter, vanilla plant based protein powder, maple syrup and pumpkin pie spice!

Apple Cider

$10.50Out of stock

HOT Apple Cider

$8.00Out of stock

Organic Smoothie Bowls

$13.25

organic açaí topped with granola, banana, strawberry, blueberry and your choice of a peanut butter or local honey drizzle

$13.25

organic açaí topped with granola, banana, strawberry, cacao nibs and peanut butter drizzle

$13.25

organic açaí topped with granola, banana, strawberry, shredded coconut and your choice of a peanut butter or local honey drizzle

$13.25

organic açaí toped with granola, pineapple, kiwi, shredded coconut and peanut butter or local honey

$13.25

organic pitaya topped with granola, banana, strawberry, blueberry drizzled with your choice of peanut butter or local honey

$13.25

organic pitaya topped with granola, pineapple, kiwi, shredded coconut and peanut butter or local honey

$13.25

coconut and pineapple base toped with granola, banana, pineapple, shredded coconut and peanut butter or local honey

$13.25

green blend (kale, spinach, pineapple and banana) topped with granola, banana, strawberries and peanut butter or local honey

$13.25

green blend topped with granola, banana, kiwi and peanut butter or local honey

Kauai

$14.00

Coconut, pineapple, E3Live Blue Majik and almond milk topped with banana, kiwi, blueberries, chia seeds and dark chocolate almond butter

$13.50

Create your own custom bowl!

Bananarama

$9.50

Organic Cold-Pressed Juice

Carrot, apple, orange, lemon and ginger
Heart Beet

$10.50

beet, kale, apple, lemon, ginger

Cavalier Sunrise

$11.00

Carrot, orange, apple, lemon, ginger, turmeric

Grounded

$10.50

Carrot, red apple, green apple, lemon, ginger

Swell

$10.50

Pineapple, cucumber, apple, lemon, mint

Green Goddess

$10.50Out of stock

celery, cucumber, apple, lemon

Awaken

$10.50

cucumber, pear, apple, kale, mint, lemon

Mother Earth

$10.50

Kale, celery, cucumber, apple, lemon, ginger

Celery Juice

$9.00

Celery

Organic Smoothies

Ain’t she sweet

$8.00

Banana, strawberries, almond milk

Tropical Triage

$9.00

Banana, mango, orange, turmeric, almond milk

Tropikale

$9.00

Kale, spinach, banana, pineapple, almond milk

Green Glow

$9.00

spinach, mango, apple, celery, lemon, filtered water

Pink Paradise

$9.00

pitaya, banana, pineapple, almond milk

Triple Monkey

$9.00

Spinach, banana, peanut butter, cacao, almond milk

Apple Pie Smoothie

$9.00

apple, cinnamon, banana, vanilla extract, dates and almond milk

Amazon Warrior

$10.50

Acai, blueberries, banana, hemp protein, almond milk

Blueberry Muffin

$10.50

Blueberries, banana, hemp hearts, cinnamon, vanilla, almond milk

Matcha Magic

$10.50

Spinach, banana, matcha, dates, vanilla, almond milk

Dawn Patrol

$10.50

Cold brew coffee, kale, spinach, banana, dates, raw cacao, hemp hearts, almond milk

Beach Ave

$10.50

Coconut, banana, pineapple, E3 Live Blue Majik, almond milk

Shamrock Shake AKA Sanctuary Shake

$10.50

spinach, banana, peppermint, cacao nibs and plant based vanilla protein powder

Kids sizes

Sweet Pea

$5.95

strawberries, banana, almond milk

Mini Monkey

$5.95

Banana, Peanut Butter, spinach, blended with almond milk

Sweet Green

$5.95

Mango, banana and spinach blended with almond milk

Kids Monkey Bowl

$9.50

Organic Acai topped with gluten free granola, banana, strawberry, cacao nibs and peanut butter Looking for substitutes? Go back and please create your own kids bowl

Kids Ambler Bowl

$9.50

acai topped with banana, strawberry and blueberries drizzled with either peanut butter or honey

Kids Islander Bowl

$9.50

Pitaya bowl topped gluten free granola, pineapple, coconut shreds and kiwi with your choice of peanut butter or honey drizzle

Kids Create Your Own Bowl

$9.50

Gluten-Free Toasts

Gluten Free Toast topped with our house avocado mash, lemon beet or peanut butter. (Gluten Free Toast does contain egg)
Classic Avocado Toast

$8.00+

classic toast | gluten free bread (bread does contain egg) avocado, everything bagel seasoning, locally grown microgreens, EVOO, lemon juice + pink Himalayan salt

Beet Hummus

$6.95+

Toasted Gluten free bread layered out homemade beet lemon hummus seasoned with hemp hearts, splash of lemon and pink Himalayan sea salt.

Berry Bomb

$6.95+

Toasted gluten free bread layered with local peanut butter sliced bananas, sliced strawberries blueberries chia seeds and drizzled with local honey

Coco-Nutty

$6.95+

Toasted gluten free bread layered with local peanut butter, sliced bananas, chia seeds and drizzled with local honey

Dark chocolate strawberry

$6.95+

Toasted delicious Gluten-Free bread (GF bread does contain egg)layered with Nutty Novelties dark chocolate almond butter, sliced strawberries, chia seeds and local honey drizzle

The Noble

$8.50+

Beet hummus topped with hemp hearts and avocado slices

Salads

Almost Cobb

$12.50

Spinach or Arugula salad based, cucumber, diced tomato, shredded carrots, Garbanzo beans(20 grams of protein) plant based feta crumble with your choice of dressing

Summer in Cape May

$12.50

Spinach or Arugula salad base topped with sliced Strawberries, blueberries, plant based feta crumbles and hazelnuts served with your choice of dressing!

Harvest Moon

$14.50

Spinach or Arugula salad base topped with avocado, hemp hearts, cranberries, honey crisp apples, plant based feta with your choice of dressing!

Autumn Salad

$14.50

Arugula or spinach salad base topped with quinoa, roasted beets, plant based feta, sprouted pumpkin seeds, drizzled with in house made pink tahini dressing (tahini, salt, garlic, beets, cayenne pepper, maple syrup, and apple cider vinegar)

Wellness Shots

Rowdy Mermaid

$3.50Out of stock

hydrating, anti inflammatory and immune support! pineapple, cucumber, mint, ginger, lemon

FIRE

$3.50

Ginger, turmeric, green apple, and celery

2020

$3.50Out of stock

ginger, carrot, orange and lemon

Wheat Grass

$3.50Out of stock

Juice Cleanses

Each cleanse is designed to either detox your system, knock out toxins, and help improve overall gut health by reducing bloating and indigestion. Please visit www.alohasmoothiecompany.com for all juice cleanse information, FAQ's and tips! Happy Cleansing!
Detox Cleanse

$62.00

Detox Cleanse includes 5 Cold-Pressed juices and one detox water 1. Cavalier Sunrise 2. Heart beet 3. Swell 4. Green Goddess 5. Grounded 6. After Party

Replenish Cleanse

$62.00

Includes five organic cold-pressed juices and one detox water

Green Cleanse

$62.00

Detox Cleanse 3 Day

$186.00

Replenish Cleanse 3 Day

$186.00

Green Cleanse 3 Day

$186.00

5 Day Juice Cleanse

$300.00

Protein Balls

Almond Butter Chocolate Protein Balls

$5.95+

(4) Protein Bites per bag Gluten free quick oats, almond butter, maple syrup & plant-based chocolate protein powder

Coffee Balls

$5.95+

gluten free oats, maple syrup, vanilla plant based protein powder, Four Sigmatic coffee blend

Strawberry Balls

$5.95+

GF Oats, plant based organic vanilla protein powder, strawberry, homemade cashew paste & maple syrup

Cookie Dough

$5.95Out of stock

Pumpkin Balls

$5.95

Blueberry Lemon

$5.95Out of stock

Detox water

Big wave

$7.00

alkaline water, lemon, local honey, E3live Blue Majik

After Party

$7.00

Alkaline Water, lemon, local honey and coconut activated charcoal

Pregame

$7.00

alkaline water, lemon, raw honey, pink dragon fruit powder

Chia Water

$7.00

Water

Water cup/bottle

$2.00

Merch

Aloha Pineapple hat

$19.99
Aloha Crewneck sweatshirt

$42.00+

Reusable Market Bag

$12.95

Coconut Bowls

$10.00

Bamboo straws

$3.00+

Sip sustainably with Bamboo drinking straws. This pack includes 4 x bamboo straws, 1 X bamboo straw cleaner

Aloha sticker

$2.00

Aloha magnet

$4.00

Bamboo utensil kit

$8.00

Set of 3 Organic cotton muslin market bag

$15.00

Dry brush

$12.00

Eco-friendly blu bags

$12.00

Retail Snacks + Beverage

Nutty Novelties based out of Telford, PA Why it's Awesome *No added Sugar Ingredients: Fresh Roasted Peanuts, Salt * All natural *No cholesterol *High Protein 8g *No Trans Fat *Vegan

Hop Water

$3.50

Sparking hop water-crafter with adaptogens and nootropics

Maryruth's Vitamin D3 Spray

$17.23
Nutty Novelties Classic Peanut Butter 15oz

$5.00

Nutty Novelties based out of Telford, PA Why it's Awesome *No added Sugar Ingredients: Fresh Roasted Peanuts, Salt * All natural *No cholesterol *High Protein 8g *No Trans Fat *Vegan

Nutty Novelties Dark Chocolate Almond Butter 8oz

$12.99

Joi Almond Paste

$15.95Out of stock

gomacro Kids macrobar Double Chocolate Brownie

$1.00

gomacro Macro Kids Double Chocolate Brownie-gluten free, vegan and organic

Taffets Bakery Loaf of Gluten Free bread

$18.00

Pilot Kombucha- lavender peach

$7.50

Vybes-Peach Ginger

$7.00Out of stock

Peach Ginger- 25 MG of hemp extract.

Vybes-Blueberry mint

$7.00

Vybes- Strawberry Lavender

$7.00Out of stock

Vybes- Ginger Lemonade

$7.00

Recess Berry Powder

$4.00

Vybes- Blackberry Hibiscus

$7.00Out of stock

Nutty novelties Almond Butter (15oz)

$12.00

Four Sigmatic Cacao Mix With Reishi

$1.20

Four Sigmatic Elixer Mix With Lions Mane

$2.20

Four Sigmatic Elixer Mix With Chaga

$2.20

Truvani Plant Protein Powders and Bars

Truvani Chocolate Protein Powder

$49.99

Truvani Vanilla Protein Powder

$3.99+

Truvani Banana Cinnamon Protein Powder

$3.99+

Truvani Chocolate Peanut Butter Protein Powder

$3.99+

Truvani The Only Bar

$3.49+

Vanilla Latte Protein + Energy (20 Servings)

$49.95

Truvani Chocolate Mocha Protein + energy (20 servings)

$49.95
At Aloha, we are preparing food for our family, friends, and community, which we believe is a great responsibility. Our food is for a healthy body + happy soul. We take all that nature has to offer and we responsibly and sustainably serve it. Organic, locally sourced and delicious. Food you can trust. Colorful, clean, plant-based fuel has never tasted so good!

12 Cavalier Drive, Ambler, PA 19002

