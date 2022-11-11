Juice & Smoothies
Aloha Smoothie Company
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
Call for Open Hours
Restaurant info
At Aloha, we are preparing food for our family, friends, and community, which we believe is a great responsibility. Our food is for a healthy body + happy soul. We take all that nature has to offer and we responsibly and sustainably serve it. Organic, locally sourced and delicious. Food you can trust. Colorful, clean, plant-based fuel has never tasted so good!
Location
12 Cavalier Drive, Ambler, PA 19002
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
M2O Burgers and Salads - Wynnewood
No Reviews
50 East Wynnewood Road Wynnewood, PA 19096
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Ambler
Forest & Main Brewing Company - Ambler
4.3 • 697
241 North Main Street Ambler, PA 19002
View restaurant
Forest & Main Brewing Company - Butler Taproom
4.3 • 697
241 North Main Street Ambler, PA 19002
View restaurant