ALOHA STEAK HOUSE

Restaurant info

Aloha Steakhouse is the best sizzling steakhouse in Hawaii! Aloha Steakhouse has the outdoor seating area, bar area, dining area, and private rooms for dining with friends and family or for groups. There is no dress code.We are happy to accommodate casual dining as well as celebratory reservations . We serve our steaks on the popular cast iron sizzling platters, including our Signature Tomahawks!