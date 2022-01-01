Restaurant header imageView gallery

ALOHA STEAK HOUSE

review star

No reviews yet

320 Lewers St.

Honolulu, HI 96815

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizer

Plain French Fries

$9.00

Garlic Fries

$9.00

Truffle Fries

$12.00

Cajun Calamari

$16.00

Curry Calamari

$16.00

Garlic Shrimp

$16.00

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

$18.00

Truffle Liver Pate

$15.00Out of stock

Kona Abalone

$16.00

Baguette

$4.00

Chicken wing

$16.00

Garlic Bread

$8.00

Charcuterie Platter

$28.00

Oyster rockefeller 1pc

$6.00Out of stock

Smoked salmon

$18.00

Honey Cheese Dip

$12.00

Seafood

Oyster 4p

$18.00

Oyster 6p

$26.00

Oyster 12p

$48.00

Seafood Platter 1/2

$89.00

Seafood Platter Full

$175.00

Grilled Salmon

$30.00

Grilled Jumbo Lobster Tail

$78.00

Garlic Shrimp

$16.00

Smoked salmon

$18.00

Salad & Soup

WEDGE SALAD

$14.00

Caeser Salad

$18.00

CORN SOUP (Cup)

$3.00

CORN SOUP (Bowl)

$5.00

Steak

TOMAHAWK

$99.00Out of stock

2lb bone-in ribeye steak comes with one side dish

TOMAHAWK Reservation

$99.00Out of stock

2lb bone-in ribeye steak comes with one side dish

MEGA Hawk

$149.00Out of stock

3lb bone-in ribeye steak comes with 2 side dishes

MEGA Hawk Reservation

$149.00Out of stock

3lb bone-in ribeye steak comes with 2 side dishes

GIGA Hawk

$189.00Out of stock

4lb bone-in ribeye steak comes with 3 side dishes

GIGA Hawk Reservation

$189.00Out of stock

4lb bone-in ribeye steak comes with 3 side dishes

3lbs PORTERHOUSE

$199.00

NY 10oz

$36.00

Ribeye 8oz

$37.00

Ribeye 16oz

$62.00

Premium Filet Mignon 8oz

$55.00

DOUBLE Filet 16oz

$99.00

NY 10oz & Shrimp 4pc

$45.00

NY 10oz & Lobster1/2

$75.00

Ribeye 8oz & Shrimp 4pc

$46.00

Ribeye 8oz & Lobster1/2

$76.00

Filet 8oz & Shrimp 4pc

$67.00

Filet 8oz & Lobster1/2

$97.00

GRILLED CHICKEN

$34.00

DEMI CHEESE HAMBURG

$22.00

BIG ISLAND RIBEYE 1lb

$79.00Out of stock

CHIMICHURRI SAUCE

$2.50

Filet Cube

$34.00Out of stock

Filet Cube & Shrimp 4pc

$43.00Out of stock

Filet Cube & Lobster1/2

$73.00Out of stock

Side

Sauteed Mushroom

$10.00

Mashed Potato

$8.00

Mashed Potato add Bacon & Cheese

$15.00

Mac&Cheese

$10.00

Mac & Cheese add Truffle

$20.00Out of stock

Cream Spinach

$9.00

Butter cheese corn

$7.00

Bacon&Brussel

$9.00

MINI BEEF CURRY

$10.00

CURRY SAUCE

$5.00

Steamed Rice

$3.50

Kids

Kids plate

$11.00

Dessert

Watermelon Soft serve

$7.00

Honey cheese cake

$9.00

Manoa choco fondue with local fruits

$15.00

Baked Waikiki

$18.00Out of stock

Small Baked Waikiki

$14.00Out of stock

Sauce

CHIMICHURRI SAUCE

$2.50

BEURRE BLANC SAUCE

$4.00

GRAVY SAUCE

$4.00

Cocktails

MAI TAI

$18.00

Singapore Sling

$16.00

Mojito

$16.00

Strawberry Mojito

$16.00

Lilikoi Mojito

$16.00

Old Fashioned

$16.00

Pinacolada

$18.00

Lava Flow

$18.00

Lilikoi Colada

$18.00

Blue Hawaii

$16.00

Lychee Martini

$16.00

Watermelon Tequila

$16.00

Shiso Smash

$16.00

Lanikai

$16.00

Espresso Martini

$16.00

Cafe Bourbon

$16.00

Aperol Spritz

$16.00

Ruby Oolong

$16.00

Toki Hi Ball

$12.00

Mega Toki Hi Ball

$27.00

Screwdriver

$12.00

Tequila Sunrise

$14.00

Bloody Mary

$14.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$18.00

Manhattan

$16.00

Margarita

$16.00

Martini

$16.00

Mimosa

$14.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Iichiko Lemon Sour

$12.00

Iichiko Lemon Sour MEGA

$27.00

Sparkling peach

$17.00

Vodka

Grey Goose

$12.00

Ketel One

$10.00

Tito's

$12.00

Well Vodka

$10.00

DBL Well Vodka

$20.00

DBL Tito's

$24.00

DBL Ketel

$24.00

DBL Goose

$24.00

Gin

Well Gin

$12.00

Hendricks

$14.00

Tanqueray

$12.00

DBL Well Gin

$24.00

DBL Hendricks

$28.00

DBL Tanqueray

$24.00

Rum

Well Rum

$12.00

Captain Morgan

$12.00

Mahina

$12.00

Plantation

$12.00

DBL Well Rnm

$24.00

DBL Plantation Rum

$24.00

DBL Mahina Rum

$24.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$24.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$12.00

Casadores Reposado

$12.00

Casamigos Anejo

$14.00

Don Julio Anejo

$15.00Out of stock

Don Julio Blanco

$12.00

Don Julio Reposado

$14.00

Fortaleza

$20.00

DBL Well Tequila

$24.00

DBL Don Julio Blanco

$24.00

DBL Don Julio Reposado

$28.00

DBL Casadores Reposado

$24.00

DBL Casamigos Anejo

$28.00

DBL Don Julio Anejo

$30.00

DBL Fortaleza

$40.00

Whiskey

Well Whiskey

$12.00

Angel's Envy

$30.00

Crown Apple

$12.00

Crown Peach

$12.00

Crown Royale

$12.00

Elijah Craig

$15.00

Jack Daniels

$12.00

Jameson

$10.00

Jim Beam

$10.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

Michter's Rye

$18.00

Nikka Coffey

$25.00

Toki

$15.00

The Macallan12yrs(Speyside)

$25.00

Glen Morangie sherry(Highland)

$20.00

Glen Dronach12yrs(Highland)

$22.00

Talisker 10yrs(Island)

$25.00

Laphroaig12yrs(Islay)

$25.00

Glen Livet12yrs(Speyside)

$20.00

DBL Well Whiskey

$24.00

DBL Angel's Envy

$40.00

DBL Crown Apple

$24.00

DBL Crown Peach

$24.00

DBL Crown Royale

$24.00

DBL Elijah Craig

$30.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$24.00

DBL Jameson

$24.00

DBL Jim Beam

$24.00

DBL Makers Mark

$24.00

DBL Michter's Rye

$36.00

DBL Nikka Coffey

$40.00

DBL Toki

$30.00

Scotch

Glen Livet

$15.00

DBL Glenlivit

$30.00

Liquors & Cordials

Amaretto Di Saronno

$9.00

Aperol

$9.00

Campari

$9.00

Chartreuse, Green

$9.00

Cointreau

$9.00

Cassis

$9.00

Malibu

$9.00

Jagermeister

$9.00

Kahlua

$9.00

DBL Amaretto Di Saronno

$17.00

DBL Aperol

$17.00

DBL Campari

$17.00

DBL Chartreuse, Green

$17.00

DBL Cointreau

$17.00

DBL Cassis

$17.00

DBL Malibu

$17.00

DBL Jagermeister

$17.00

DBL Kahlua

$17.00

Shochu

Iichiko

$12.00

Namihana

$15.00

DBL Iichiko

$24.00

DBL Namihana

$24.00

Draft Beer

Longboard PINT

$7.00

Longboard MEGA

$17.00

Big Wave PINT

$7.00

Big Wave MEGA

$17.00

Gold Cliff IPA PINT

$7.00

Gold Cliff IPA MEGA

$17.00

Mai Time Light PINT

$7.00

Mai Time Light MEGA

$17.00

Porter PINT

$8.00

Porter MEGA

$19.00

KIRIN ICHIBAN PINT

$6.50

KIRIN ICHIBAN MEGA

$16.00

Bottled & Canned

Coors Light

$4.25

Heineken

$6.50

Corona

$6.50

Pussy Grabs Back IPA

$8.00Out of stock

COCO Weizen

$8.00

Ash IPA

$12.00Out of stock

Ash Blonde Ale

$12.00Out of stock

Wine By The Glass

House Cab GL

$9.00

House Merlot GL

$9.00

House Pinot noir GL

$11.00

BONANZA GL

$16.00

House Chardonnay GL

$9.00

House Sauvignon Blanc GL

$9.00

House Sparkling Glass

$9.00

Moet & Chandon Champagne GL

$18.00

COPPOLA chard GL

$11.00Out of stock

Piper-Heidsieck GL

$19.00Out of stock

Wine By The Bottle (House)

House Cab BT

$40.00

House Merlot BT

$40.00

House Pinot noir BT

$50.00

House Chardonnay BT

$40.00

House Sauvignon Blanc BT

$40.00

House Sparkling BT

$40.00

Moet & Chandon Champagne BT

$99.00

Wine By The Bottle (Champagne)

Moet & Chandon

$99.00

Piper-Heidsieck

$110.00

Veuve Cliquot

$120.00

Dom Perignon

$499.00

KRUG

$799.00

Corkage fee

$20.00

Wine By The Bottle (White)

Coppola Chardonnay

$45.00

Maui Blanc

$38.00

Mer Soleil

$55.00

Prisoner SALDO Chenin Blanc

$65.00

Simonnet-Febvre

$75.00

KENZO Asatsuyu / HALF

$90.00

KENZO Asatsuyu / FULL

$180.00

Corkage fee

$20.00

Wine By The Bottle (Rose)

Coppola Rose

$45.00

The Palm

$55.00

Corkage fee

$20.00

Wine By The Bottle (Red)

Cantina Zaccagnini

$48.00

Erath

$58.00Out of stock

Beran

$65.00

Penfolds MAX’s

$65.00Out of stock

BONANZA

$75.00

Prisoners SALDO Zinfandel

$75.00

BOEN

$78.00

Beaulieu Vineyard

$78.00

Prisoners Unshackled

$78.00

Prisoners Red Blend

$99.00

PONO AINA

$120.00

PONO HAPA

$180.00

KENZO Rindo / HALF

$150.00Out of stock

KENZO Rindo / FULL

$300.00

Caymus

$255.00

Opus One

$599.00

Corkage fee

$20.00

Soda

Cola

$5.00

Cola (Refill)

Diet Cola

$5.00

Diet Cola (Refill)

Ginger Ale

$5.00

Ginger Ale (Refill)

Lemon-Lime Soda

$5.00

Lemon-Lime Soda (Refill)

Super soda

$5.00

Super soda (Refill)

Juice

Orange Juice

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$5.00

Apple Juice

$5.00

Guava Juice

$5.00

Cranberry Juice

$5.00

Lemonade

$8.00

Tea and Coffee

Oolong Tea

$5.00

Hot Water

Hot Green tea

$5.00

Hot Coffee

$5.00

Iced tea

$5.00

Iced tea (Refill)

MOCKTAILS

VIRGIN MOJITO

$11.00

VIRGIN STRAWBERRY MOJITO

$11.00

VIRGIN LILIKOI MOJITO

$11.00

Lemonade

$8.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$9.00

Lilikoi Lemonade

$9.00

Hibiscus Lemonade

$9.00

VIRGIN PINACOLADA

$12.00

VIRGIN LAVA FLOW

$12.00

VIRGIN LILIKOI COLADA

$12.00

Ginger peach

$12.00

CLothing

Ladies T - Red

$12.99

Ladies T - Blue

$12.99

Ladies T - Grey

$12.99

Ladies Trucker Hat

$21.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Aloha Steakhouse is the best sizzling steakhouse in Hawaii! Aloha Steakhouse has the outdoor seating area, bar area, dining area, and private rooms for dining with friends and family or for groups. There is no dress code.We are happy to accommodate casual dining as well as celebratory reservations . We serve our steaks on the popular cast iron sizzling platters, including our Signature Tomahawks!

Location

320 Lewers St., Honolulu, HI 96815

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Moani Waikiki - 2330 Kalakaua Ave #312
orange starNo Reviews
2330 Kalakaua Ave Honolulu, HI 96815
View restaurantnext
IVWB - Royal Hawaiian - Island Vintage Wine Bar
orange starNo Reviews
2301 Kalakaua Ave. #215 Honolulu, HI 96815
View restaurantnext
Hula Grill Waikiki
orange star4.6 • 5,335
2335 Kalakaua Avenue Honolulu, HI 96815
View restaurantnext
Aloha Beer - Waikiki
orange starNo Reviews
2155 Kalakaua Ave Honolulu, HI 96815
View restaurantnext
Shorefyre - International Marketplace - 2330 Kalakaua Ave #396
orange starNo Reviews
2330 Kalakaua Ave #396 Honolulu, HI 96815
View restaurantnext
HEAVENLY Island Lifestyle
orange star4.2 • 3,461
342 Seaside Ave. Honolulu, HI 96815
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Honolulu

Tiki's Grill & Bar
orange star4.1 • 14,290
2570 Kalakaua Ave Honolulu, HI 96815
View restaurantnext
Fire Wings & Delilah's by Make Fish - Howe Ave
orange star4.5 • 8,152
1229 Howe Ave Sacramento, CA 96825
View restaurantnext
Hula Grill Waikiki
orange star4.6 • 5,335
2335 Kalakaua Avenue Honolulu, HI 96815
View restaurantnext
53 By The Sea
orange star4.6 • 3,489
53 Ahui Street Honolulu, HI 96813
View restaurantnext
HEAVENLY Island Lifestyle
orange star4.2 • 3,461
342 Seaside Ave. Honolulu, HI 96815
View restaurantnext
Arancino di Mare
orange star4.2 • 3,444
2552 Kalakaua Ave Honolulu, HI 96815
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Honolulu
Pearl City
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Kailua
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Mililani
review star
No reviews yet
Kapolei
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
Haleiwa
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Lahaina
review star
Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)
Kahului
review star
No reviews yet
Kihei
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Lihue
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston