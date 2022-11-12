Restaurant info

"Aloha Table WAIKIKI is a hidden gem in the heart of Waikiki. We welcome guests with our best smiles and the spirit with ALOHA. We are open for lunch from 11:30 and dinner from 6pm. Also we have a Happy Hour from 4pm to 6pm. The signature menu is the Kobe-style beef supreme LOCO MOCO. You can enjoy many types of loco moco such as Orginal loco moco with demi-grace gravy sauce, Teriyaki loco moco, Curry loco moco and Vegan loco moco. Of course, we have a variety of steaks, burgers and pasta. We also have a kids menu, so please feel free to bring the whole family. We also carry a wide variety of alcoholic beverages."

