Restaurant header imageView gallery

ALOHA TABLE

review star

No reviews yet

2238 Lauula St. 2nd Floor

Honolulu, HI 96815

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Lunch (11:30-14:00)

Kobe Loco Moco

Kobe Loco Moco

$19.00
Lunch Loco Moco

Lunch Loco Moco

$14.00
Vegan Loco Moco

Vegan Loco Moco

$19.00

King-size Loco Moco

$32.00
Campari Tomato & Arugula Pasta

Campari Tomato & Arugula Pasta

$16.00
Beef Bolognese

Beef Bolognese

$17.00
Carbonara

Carbonara

$18.00
Big Island Loco Burger

Big Island Loco Burger

$27.00

Kalua Pork Burger

$25.00
Loco Moco Burger

Loco Moco Burger

$22.00
Garlic Shrimp (Classic)

Garlic Shrimp (Classic)

$19.00

Kalua Pork Plate

$14.00

Mochiko Fried Chicken

$13.00
Spicy Teriyaki Fried Chicken

Spicy Teriyaki Fried Chicken

$15.00
Bulgogi

Bulgogi

$16.00
Chicken "Katsu" Curry

Chicken "Katsu" Curry

$18.00
Hawaiian Cobb Salad (R)

Hawaiian Cobb Salad (R)

$16.00

Hawaiian Cobb Salad (S)

$10.00
Original Spinach Salad (R)

Original Spinach Salad (R)

$14.00

Original Spinach Salad (S)

$8.00

Main

Kobe Loco Moco

Kobe Loco Moco

$23.00

King-Size Loco Moco

$33.00
Vegan Loco Moco

Vegan Loco Moco

$23.00

(12oz) Ginger Sirloin Steak

$45.00
Beef Kalbi

Beef Kalbi

$35.00
Big Island Loco Burger

Big Island Loco Burger

$28.00

Kalua Pork Burger

$26.00

Loco Moco Burger

$23.00
Plant Base Meat "Katsu" Burger

Plant Base Meat "Katsu" Burger

$22.00
Ahi Poke Rice Bowl

Ahi Poke Rice Bowl

$21.00
Chicken Katsu Curry

Chicken Katsu Curry

$19.00Out of stock

Kalua Pork Curry

$18.00+
Tomato Pasta

Tomato Pasta

$18.00
Bolognese

Bolognese

$18.00
Carbonara

Carbonara

$19.00

Pupus

Taste of ALOHA Sampler

Taste of ALOHA Sampler

$32.00
Ahi Poke

Ahi Poke

$18.00

Tofu & Sea Asparagus Poke

$7.50
Garlic Shrimp (4P)

Garlic Shrimp (4P)

$10.00
Kalua Pork with Cabbage

Kalua Pork with Cabbage

$12.00

Mochiko Chicken

$15.00

Teriyaki Fried Chicken

$12.00

Buffalo Fried Chicken with Blue Cheese sauce

$12.00
Pipikaula (Hawaiian beef jerky)

Pipikaula (Hawaiian beef jerky)

$6.00
Pickled Mango

Pickled Mango

$6.50Out of stock

Spicy Pickled Pineapple

$6.50

French Fries

$7.00
Edamame

Edamame

$5.50

Salad

Cobb salad

Cobb salad

$16.00
Spinach Salad

Spinach Salad

$14.00

Cobb Salad (Half Size)

$12.00

Spinach Salad (Half Size)

$9.00

Kid's Menu

Kid's Loco Moco

Kid's Loco Moco

$12.00
Kid's Pancake

Kid's Pancake

$12.00

Side Menu

Side Rice

$3.50

Side Mac Salad

$2.00

Side Fried Onion

$2.00

Side Cheese

$2.00

Side Bacon

$3.50

Side Avocado

$5.00

Garlic Shrimp 2pc

$5.00

Side Kimchi

$3.00

Side Egg

$1.50

Side Garlic Rice

$4.50

N/A BEVERAGES

Virgin Whole Pineapple Pina Colada

$18.00

Virgin MaiTai

$9.00

Virgin Blue Hawaii

$9.00

Virgin Pina Colada

$10.00

Virgin Mojito

$9.00

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.50

Guava Juice

$4.50

Orange Juice

$4.50

Apple Juice

$4.50

Tomato Juice

$4.50

Lemonade

$6.00

Arnold Palmer

$6.00

Iced Tea

$5.50

Plantation Iced tea

$6.00

Iced Coffee

$4.50

Milk

$4.00

Soda

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

"Aloha Table WAIKIKI is a hidden gem in the heart of Waikiki. We welcome guests with our best smiles and the spirit with ALOHA. We are open for lunch from 11:30 and dinner from 6pm. Also we have a Happy Hour from 4pm to 6pm. The signature menu is the Kobe-style beef supreme LOCO MOCO. You can enjoy many types of loco moco such as Orginal loco moco with demi-grace gravy sauce, Teriyaki loco moco, Curry loco moco and Vegan loco moco. Of course, we have a variety of steaks, burgers and pasta. We also have a kids menu, so please feel free to bring the whole family. We also carry a wide variety of alcoholic beverages."

Website

Location

2238 Lauula St. 2nd Floor, Honolulu, HI 96815

Directions

Gallery
ALOHA TABLE image
Banner pic
BG pic
ALOHA TABLE image

Similar restaurants in your area

Moani Waikiki - 2330 Kalakaua Ave #312
orange starNo Reviews
2330 Kalakaua Ave Honolulu, HI 96815
View restaurantnext
IVWB - Royal Hawaiian - Island Vintage Wine Bar
orange starNo Reviews
2301 Kalakaua Ave. #215 Honolulu, HI 96815
View restaurantnext
Hula Grill Waikiki
orange star4.6 • 5,335
2335 Kalakaua Avenue Honolulu, HI 96815
View restaurantnext
Aloha Beer - Waikiki
orange starNo Reviews
2155 Kalakaua Ave Honolulu, HI 96815
View restaurantnext
Shorefyre - International Marketplace - 2330 Kalakaua Ave #396
orange starNo Reviews
2330 Kalakaua Ave #396 Honolulu, HI 96815
View restaurantnext
HEAVENLY Island Lifestyle
orange star4.2 • 3,461
342 Seaside Ave. Honolulu, HI 96815
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Honolulu

Tiki's Grill & Bar
orange star4.1 • 14,290
2570 Kalakaua Ave Honolulu, HI 96815
View restaurantnext
Fire Wings & Delilah's by Make Fish - Howe Ave
orange star4.5 • 8,152
1229 Howe Ave Sacramento, CA 96825
View restaurantnext
Hula Grill Waikiki
orange star4.6 • 5,335
2335 Kalakaua Avenue Honolulu, HI 96815
View restaurantnext
53 By The Sea
orange star4.6 • 3,489
53 Ahui Street Honolulu, HI 96813
View restaurantnext
HEAVENLY Island Lifestyle
orange star4.2 • 3,461
342 Seaside Ave. Honolulu, HI 96815
View restaurantnext
Arancino di Mare
orange star4.2 • 3,444
2552 Kalakaua Ave Honolulu, HI 96815
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Honolulu
Pearl City
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Kailua
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Mililani
review star
No reviews yet
Kapolei
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
Haleiwa
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Lahaina
review star
Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)
Kahului
review star
No reviews yet
Kihei
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Lihue
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston