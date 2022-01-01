Alon's Bakery and Market Phipps
3500 Peachtree Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
PREPARED FOODS
Hummus 8oz
Our extra creamy hummus. Garbanzo beans, tahini, EVOO, lemon, and garlic.
Albacore Tuna Salad 8oz
Our traditional tuna salad made with albacore tuna, red onion, celery, parsley, and mayo.
Tunisian Tuna Salad 8oz
Our Mediterranean inspired tuna salad made with Ortiz tuna, red onion, olives, capers, olive oil, and herbs
Kale Salad Pint
Fresh kale mixed with toasted almonds, carrots, dried cranberries, dressed in our lemon agave vinaigrette.
Saffron Rice Pint
Basmati rice with a hint of saffron which creates a beautiful golden color, combined with carrots, onions, and peas.
Israeli Vegetable Salad Pint
An Israeli classic: chopped cucumber, tomato, red onion and parsley- dressed with lemon and olive oil
Quinoa Salad Pint
Red and white quinoa with dries cranberries, roasted butternut squash, edamame, pine nuts, and pumpkin seeds tossed in a sherry vinaigrette.
Roasted Potatoes Pint
red potatoes roasted to crispy perfection and doused in our spice rub with a lil kick!
Grilled Salmon
Bay of Fundy salmon grilled at medium rare.
Veal Mushroom Meatloaf Slice
An updated take on moms classic! Our veal meatloaf is made with mushrooms, onion, green peppers, and panko.
Grilled Chicken Breast
Marinated and grilled Springer Mountain chicken breast.
Moroccan Chicken Skewer
Tender grilled chicken breast strips spiced with our favorite Moroccan blend and tossed in our house-made chimichurri sauce.
Meatballs Pint
Pure Angus beef meatballs. House ground chuck with onion, parsley, garlic, thyme, oregano, basil, egg, and panko.
Pan Seared Chicken Salad Pint
Our famous chicken salad! Cubed, tender chicken breast tossed with mayo, lemon, red onion, celery, and parsley.
Chicken Quesadilla
Chicken, corn in cheese melted to perfection in our chicken quesadilla
SANDWICH
Bresaola Panini
Thinly sliced Bresaola, Parmigiano-Reggiano, fennel shavings, pink peppercorn dressing, on house-made ciabatta.
Gruyere Panini
Gruyere cheese, vine ripe tomatoes, arugula, olive tapenade, on house-made ciabatta grilled to perfection.
Mozzarella Panini
Smoked mozzarella, sun-dried tomatoes, and arugula on house-made ciabatta, grilled to perfection.
Asian Salmon Sandwich
BBQ marinated Bay of Fundy salmon, cucumbers, sprouts, and black sesame seeds on house-made rosemary focaccia.
Cheese Sandwich
Your choice of house-made bread with your choice of cheese - grilled!
Chicken Pesto Sandwich
Grilled Springer Mountain chicken breast, romaine lettuce, tomato, swiss cheese, and pesto-mayo on house-made country french bread.
Lamb Sandwich
House roasted lamb, vine ripe tomatoes, rosemary, and red onion marmalade on house-made country french bread.
Peppered Turkey Sandwich
Smoked peppered turkey, sprouts, avocado, red onion, tomato, grainy mustard & mayonnaise, on house-made whole wheat bread.
Portobello Sandwich
Juicy portobello mushrooms, sautéed spinach, swiss cheese, & Thai basil pesto on house-made rosemary focaccia.
Roast Beef Sandwich
Meyer's all natural roast beef, romaine lettuce, tomato, rosemary balsamic mayonnaise, on house-made country french bread.
Smoked Turkey Sandwich
Smoked turkey, lettuce, tomato, swiss cheese, grainy mustard & mayonnaise on house-made rye bread.
Tunisian Tuna Sandwich
Our mayo-free Tunisian tuna salad made with EVOO, capers, preserved lemon, potato, hard-boiled egg, & onion, paired with tomato slices, red onion & spicy harissa sauce on our house-made demi baguette.
Tuscany Sandwich
Roasted eggplant, sun-dried tomatoes, goat cheese with chives & arugula on house-made whole wheat bread.
Veggie Sandwich
The ultimate veggie sandwich: Roasted eggplant, roasted red bell pepper, marinated tomatoes, fresh mozzarella & pesto-mayo on house-made whole wheat bread.
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Our house made chicken salad on your choice of bread
Egg Salad Sandwich
Our house made egg salad on your choice of bread
Tuna Salad Sandwich
Our house made tuna salad on your choice of bread
SALAD
Caesar Salad
Romain lettuce, parmigiano-reggiano cheese, croutons, caesar dressing
French Connection Salad
Field greens, pear, spicy roasted pecans, cheese selection of the day, port wine balsamic vinaigrette
Garden Salad
Field greens, tomato, red onion, kalamata olives, carrots, balsamic vinaigrette.
Quinoa Cobb
Iceberg lettuce, hard-boiled egg, tomato, red quinoa, avocado, scallion, blue cheese, smoked turkey, old derby dressing.
Thai Peanut Chicken
Shredded cabbage, radicchio, carrots, cilantro, marinated rice noodles, cashews, bell peppers, Thai-peanut dressing.
The Greco Salad
Romaine lettuce, roasted red bell pepper, feta cheese, kalamata olives, cucumbers, pickled onions, tomatoes, lemon-oregano vinaigrette.
Tuna Nicoise
Imported tuna in olive oil, field greens, haricot vert, hardboiled egg, olives, potatoes, caper berries, tomatoes, sherry vinaigrette.
BYO Salad 1-3
your choice of 1-3 salad toppings
BYO Salad 4-6
your choice of 4-6 salad toppings
BYO Salad 7-9
your choice of 7-9 salad toppings
Caesar Side Salad OTG
Romain lettuce, parmigiano-reggiano cheese, croutons, Ceasar dressing.
Garden Side Salad OTG
Field greens, tomato, red onion, kalamata olives, carrots, balsamic vinaigrette
LUNCH SIDES
Dirty BBQ Chips, 2oz
Dirty Cracked Pepper and Salt, 2oz
Dirty Salt Vinegar Chips, 2oz
Dirty Sour Cream Chips, 2oz
Cookies & Bars
Almond Cookie
Rich almond cookie with a dark chocolate swirl and coated in crunchy almond pieces.
Choc. Chunk Pecan Cookie
Easily our most popular and celebrated cookie, these tasty morsels are loaded with fresh Georgia pecans and loads of chocolate chunks.
Double Choc. Chunk Cookie
Double the chocolate, double the fun! Our award winning cookies – soft and chewy.
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie
A delicious oatmeal bite flavored with cinnamon and brown sugar and loaded with raisins and pecans.
Peanut Butter Choc. Cookie
Peanut butter & chocolate swirls in our chewy delicious cookie
Banana Bread Slice
Moist and delicious, classic banana nut loaf, filled with crunchy walnuts and sweet overripe bananas.
Cr. Cheese Pound Slice
Moist pound cake swirled with chocolate.
Fruit Shortbread
A fruit-filled shortbread bar with a streusel topping. Flavors change weekly
Heathbar Crusted Brownie
Fudgy but firm chocolate bar topped with heathbar toffee
Pumpkin Bread Slice
Small Hot
Americano Small
two shots of espresso with hot water
Breve Small
two shots of espresso with steamed half & half
Cappuccino Small
two shots of espresso with your choice of foamed milk
Chai Latte Small
Our house spicy chai recipe with steamed milk
Coffee Small
Batdorf & Bronson drip coffee
Espresso Small
one shot of Batdorf & Bronson espresso
Hot Chocolate Small
house made hot chocolate recipe crafted with Valrhona chocolate. Dairy free
Hot Tea Small
a choice of our favorite whole leaf tea from Smith Teamaker
Latte Small
two espresso shots with your choice of steamed milk
Machiato Small
two espresso shots topped with a dollop of foamed milk
Mocha Small
our rich and creamy hot chocolate recipe made from Valrhona chocolate with two shots of espresso. Dairy free
Small Iced
Cold Brew Small
Batdorf & Bronson nitro cold brew
Iced Americano Small
two shots of espresso served over ice with water
Iced Chai Latte Small
Our house spicy chai recipe with milk served over ice
Iced Espresso Small
two shots of Batdorf & Bronson espresso served over ice
Iced Latte Small
two shots of espresso with the milk of your choice served over ice
Iced Mocha Small
our rich and creamy hot chocolate recipe made from Valrhona chocolate with two shots of espresso served over ice. Dairy free
Large Hot
Americano Large
three shots of espresso with hot water
Breve Large
three shots of espresso with steamed half & half
Cappuccino Large
three shots of espresso with your choice of foamed milk
Chai Latte Large
Our house spicy chai recipe with steamed milk
Coffee Large
Batdorf & Bronson drip coffee
Hot Chocolate large
house made hot chocolate recipe crafted with Valrhona chocolate. Dairy free
Hot Tea Large
a choice of our favorite whole leaf tea from Smith Teamaker
Latte Large
three espresso shots with your choice of steamed milk
Mocha Large
our rich and creamy hot chocolate recipe made from Valrhona chocolate with three shots of espresso. Dairy free
Large Iced
Cold Brew Large
Batdorf & Bronson nitro cold brew
Iced Americano Large
three shots of espresso served over ice with water
Iced Chai Latte Large
Our house spicy chai recipe with milk served over ice
Iced Latte Large
three shots of espresso with the milk of your choice served over ice
Iced Mocha Large
our rich and creamy hot chocolate recipe made from Valrhona chocolate with three shots of espresso served over ice. Dairy free
INDIV DESSERT
Macaron Box (8 piece Assorted)
Elegant, traditional French almond macaroons. Light and moist, made with real fruit, nuts and delicious dairy creams, fruit confections or ganache.
Chocolate Louise Ind
Alon’s Aunt Louise"s famous chocolate cake - a rich chocolate cake, topped with a silky, smooth chocolate hazelnut cream. Rich and creamy. Gluten Free
Chocolate Mousse Cup
Our creamy, fluffy chocolate mousse cup topped with whipped cream.
Key West
Our take on a key lime pie. Tangy and refreshing, our Key West is a custardy citrus cake that will take you to the tropics!
Midnight Cake Slice
Three layers of chocolate buttermilk cake filled with a silky rich white chocolate mousse.
Rasp Choc Mousse - Ind
Light chocolate mousse made with Valrhona chocolate, layered between two rich chocolate cake layers and a layer of raspberry on the bottom.
RWC Cheesecake
White chocolate cheesecake with a raspberry swirl.
Tiramisu Chocolate Ind.
A bottom layer of chocolate cake topped with silky chocolate mousse, a genoise layer soaked with espresso and rum and covered with mascarpone cream.
Pumpkin Cheese Cake Ind.
Creamy, baked on a cinnamon, all-spice shortbread crust & decorated with spiced pecans
WHOLE CAKE
Midnight Cake 8in
Three layers of chocolate buttermilk cake filled with a silky rich white chocolate mousse. Feeds 6-10 people
Truffle 8"
Three layers of fudgy chocolate cake filled and covered with a rich Venezuelan chocolate ganache. Feeds 6-10 people
Rasp Choc Mousse 8in
Light chocolate mousse made with Valrhona chocolate, layered between two rich chocolate cake layers and a layer of raspberry on the bottom. Feeds 6-10 people
Tiramisu Torte 8in
A bottom layer of chocolate cake topped with silky chocolate mousse, a genoise layer soaked with espresso and rum and covered with mascarpone cream. Feeds 6-10 people
Pumpkin Cheesecake 8 in
Creamy, baked on a cinnamon, all-spice shortbread crust & decorated with spiced pecans
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
3500 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30326