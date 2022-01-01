Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bakeries
Sandwiches
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Alon's Bakery and Market Phipps

review star

No reviews yet

3500 Peachtree Rd NE

Atlanta, GA 30326

Popular Items

Peppered Turkey Sandwich
Smoked Turkey Sandwich
Chicken Pesto Sandwich

PREPARED FOODS

Hummus 8oz

Hummus 8oz

$6.00

Our extra creamy hummus. Garbanzo beans, tahini, EVOO, lemon, and garlic.

Albacore Tuna Salad 8oz

Albacore Tuna Salad 8oz

$10.00

Our traditional tuna salad made with albacore tuna, red onion, celery, parsley, and mayo.

Tunisian Tuna Salad 8oz

Tunisian Tuna Salad 8oz

$7.50

Our Mediterranean inspired tuna salad made with Ortiz tuna, red onion, olives, capers, olive oil, and herbs

Kale Salad Pint

Kale Salad Pint

$5.00

Fresh kale mixed with toasted almonds, carrots, dried cranberries, dressed in our lemon agave vinaigrette.

Saffron Rice Pint

Saffron Rice Pint

$8.00

Basmati rice with a hint of saffron which creates a beautiful golden color, combined with carrots, onions, and peas.

Israeli Vegetable Salad Pint

Israeli Vegetable Salad Pint

$8.00

An Israeli classic: chopped cucumber, tomato, red onion and parsley- dressed with lemon and olive oil

Quinoa Salad Pint

Quinoa Salad Pint

$10.00

Red and white quinoa with dries cranberries, roasted butternut squash, edamame, pine nuts, and pumpkin seeds tossed in a sherry vinaigrette.

Roasted Potatoes Pint

Roasted Potatoes Pint

$6.00

red potatoes roasted to crispy perfection and doused in our spice rub with a lil kick!

Grilled Salmon

Grilled Salmon

$16.00

Bay of Fundy salmon grilled at medium rare.

Veal Mushroom Meatloaf Slice

Veal Mushroom Meatloaf Slice

$9.00

An updated take on moms classic! Our veal meatloaf is made with mushrooms, onion, green peppers, and panko.

Grilled Chicken Breast

Grilled Chicken Breast

$9.00

Marinated and grilled Springer Mountain chicken breast.

Moroccan Chicken Skewer

Moroccan Chicken Skewer

$3.75

Tender grilled chicken breast strips spiced with our favorite Moroccan blend and tossed in our house-made chimichurri sauce.

Meatballs Pint

Meatballs Pint

$15.00

Pure Angus beef meatballs. House ground chuck with onion, parsley, garlic, thyme, oregano, basil, egg, and panko.

Pan Seared Chicken Salad Pint

Pan Seared Chicken Salad Pint

$13.50

Our famous chicken salad! Cubed, tender chicken breast tossed with mayo, lemon, red onion, celery, and parsley.

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$7.50

Chicken, corn in cheese melted to perfection in our chicken quesadilla

SANDWICH

Bresaola Panini

Bresaola Panini

$15.99

Thinly sliced Bresaola, Parmigiano-Reggiano, fennel shavings, pink peppercorn dressing, on house-made ciabatta.

Gruyere Panini

Gruyere Panini

$11.49

Gruyere cheese, vine ripe tomatoes, arugula, olive tapenade, on house-made ciabatta grilled to perfection.

Mozzarella Panini

Mozzarella Panini

$8.99

Smoked mozzarella, sun-dried tomatoes, and arugula on house-made ciabatta, grilled to perfection.

Asian Salmon Sandwich

Asian Salmon Sandwich

$13.99

BBQ marinated Bay of Fundy salmon, cucumbers, sprouts, and black sesame seeds on house-made rosemary focaccia.

Cheese Sandwich

Cheese Sandwich

$6.99

Your choice of house-made bread with your choice of cheese - grilled!

Chicken Pesto Sandwich

Chicken Pesto Sandwich

$11.99

Grilled Springer Mountain chicken breast, romaine lettuce, tomato, swiss cheese, and pesto-mayo on house-made country french bread.

Lamb Sandwich

Lamb Sandwich

$18.99

House roasted lamb, vine ripe tomatoes, rosemary, and red onion marmalade on house-made country french bread.

Peppered Turkey Sandwich

Peppered Turkey Sandwich

$12.49

Smoked peppered turkey, sprouts, avocado, red onion, tomato, grainy mustard & mayonnaise, on house-made whole wheat bread.

Portobello Sandwich

Portobello Sandwich

$15.99

Juicy portobello mushrooms, sautéed spinach, swiss cheese, & Thai basil pesto on house-made rosemary focaccia.

Roast Beef Sandwich

Roast Beef Sandwich

$12.49

Meyer's all natural roast beef, romaine lettuce, tomato, rosemary balsamic mayonnaise, on house-made country french bread.

Smoked Turkey Sandwich

Smoked Turkey Sandwich

$11.99

Smoked turkey, lettuce, tomato, swiss cheese, grainy mustard & mayonnaise on house-made rye bread.

Tunisian Tuna Sandwich

Tunisian Tuna Sandwich

$9.49

Our mayo-free Tunisian tuna salad made with EVOO, capers, preserved lemon, potato, hard-boiled egg, & onion, paired with tomato slices, red onion & spicy harissa sauce on our house-made demi baguette.

Tuscany Sandwich

Tuscany Sandwich

$10.49

Roasted eggplant, sun-dried tomatoes, goat cheese with chives & arugula on house-made whole wheat bread.

Veggie Sandwich

Veggie Sandwich

$10.49

The ultimate veggie sandwich: Roasted eggplant, roasted red bell pepper, marinated tomatoes, fresh mozzarella & pesto-mayo on house-made whole wheat bread.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.99

Our house made chicken salad on your choice of bread

Egg Salad Sandwich

Egg Salad Sandwich

$6.99

Our house made egg salad on your choice of bread

Tuna Salad Sandwich

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$9.99

Our house made tuna salad on your choice of bread

SALAD

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$8.99

Romain lettuce, parmigiano-reggiano cheese, croutons, caesar dressing

French Connection Salad

French Connection Salad

$13.49

Field greens, pear, spicy roasted pecans, cheese selection of the day, port wine balsamic vinaigrette

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$8.99

Field greens, tomato, red onion, kalamata olives, carrots, balsamic vinaigrette.

Quinoa Cobb

Quinoa Cobb

$14.99

Iceberg lettuce, hard-boiled egg, tomato, red quinoa, avocado, scallion, blue cheese, smoked turkey, old derby dressing.

Thai Peanut Chicken

Thai Peanut Chicken

$14.99

Shredded cabbage, radicchio, carrots, cilantro, marinated rice noodles, cashews, bell peppers, Thai-peanut dressing.

The Greco Salad

The Greco Salad

$9.49

Romaine lettuce, roasted red bell pepper, feta cheese, kalamata olives, cucumbers, pickled onions, tomatoes, lemon-oregano vinaigrette.

Tuna Nicoise

Tuna Nicoise

$14.99

Imported tuna in olive oil, field greens, haricot vert, hardboiled egg, olives, potatoes, caper berries, tomatoes, sherry vinaigrette.

BYO Salad 1-3

BYO Salad 1-3

$9.99

your choice of 1-3 salad toppings

BYO Salad 4-6

BYO Salad 4-6

$10.99

your choice of 4-6 salad toppings

BYO Salad 7-9

BYO Salad 7-9

$11.99

your choice of 7-9 salad toppings

Caesar Side Salad OTG

Caesar Side Salad OTG

$4.49

Romain lettuce, parmigiano-reggiano cheese, croutons, Ceasar dressing.

Garden Side Salad OTG

Garden Side Salad OTG

$4.49

Field greens, tomato, red onion, kalamata olives, carrots, balsamic vinaigrette

LUNCH SIDES

Our take on a classic potato salad. Fingerling potatoes, spicy grainy mustard, EVOO, lemon, and chives.
Caesar Side Salad OTG

Caesar Side Salad OTG

$4.49

Romain lettuce, parmigiano-reggiano cheese, croutons, Ceasar dressing.

Garden Side Salad OTG

Garden Side Salad OTG

$4.49

Field greens, tomato, red onion, kalamata olives, carrots, balsamic vinaigrette

Dirty BBQ Chips, 2oz

Dirty BBQ Chips, 2oz

$1.79
Dirty Cracked Pepper and Salt, 2oz

Dirty Cracked Pepper and Salt, 2oz

$1.79
Dirty Salt Vinegar Chips, 2oz

Dirty Salt Vinegar Chips, 2oz

$1.79
Dirty Sour Cream Chips, 2oz

Dirty Sour Cream Chips, 2oz

$1.79

DRINKS

Alons Bottle Water

Alons Bottle Water

$1.29
Coke - Bottle, 20oz

Coke - Bottle, 20oz

$2.79
Diet Coke - Bottle, 20oz

Diet Coke - Bottle, 20oz

$2.79
Sprite 20oz

Sprite 20oz

$2.79

Cookies & Bars

Almond Cookie

Almond Cookie

$3.00

Rich almond cookie with a dark chocolate swirl and coated in crunchy almond pieces.

Choc. Chunk Pecan Cookie

Choc. Chunk Pecan Cookie

$3.00

Easily our most popular and celebrated cookie, these tasty morsels are loaded with fresh Georgia pecans and loads of chocolate chunks.

Double Choc. Chunk Cookie

Double Choc. Chunk Cookie

$3.00

Double the chocolate, double the fun! Our award winning cookies – soft and chewy.

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$3.00

A delicious oatmeal bite flavored with cinnamon and brown sugar and loaded with raisins and pecans.

Peanut Butter Choc. Cookie

Peanut Butter Choc. Cookie

$3.00

Peanut butter & chocolate swirls in our chewy delicious cookie

Banana Bread Slice

Banana Bread Slice

$2.80

Moist and delicious, classic banana nut loaf, filled with crunchy walnuts and sweet overripe bananas.

Cr. Cheese Pound Slice

Cr. Cheese Pound Slice

$2.80

Moist pound cake swirled with chocolate.

Fruit Shortbread

Fruit Shortbread

$2.50

A fruit-filled shortbread bar with a streusel topping. Flavors change weekly

Heathbar Crusted Brownie

Heathbar Crusted Brownie

$2.75

Fudgy but firm chocolate bar topped with heathbar toffee

Pumpkin Bread Slice

$2.80

Small Hot

Americano Small

Americano Small

$3.50

two shots of espresso with hot water

Breve Small

Breve Small

$4.50

two shots of espresso with steamed half & half

Cappuccino Small

Cappuccino Small

$4.25

two shots of espresso with your choice of foamed milk

Chai Latte Small

Chai Latte Small

$4.25

Our house spicy chai recipe with steamed milk

Coffee Small

Coffee Small

$2.50

Batdorf & Bronson drip coffee

Espresso Small

Espresso Small

$3.50

one shot of Batdorf & Bronson espresso

Hot Chocolate Small

Hot Chocolate Small

$5.00

house made hot chocolate recipe crafted with Valrhona chocolate. Dairy free

Hot Tea Small

Hot Tea Small

$2.50

a choice of our favorite whole leaf tea from Smith Teamaker

Latte Small

Latte Small

$4.25

two espresso shots with your choice of steamed milk

Machiato Small

Machiato Small

$3.75

two espresso shots topped with a dollop of foamed milk

Mocha Small

Mocha Small

$5.25

our rich and creamy hot chocolate recipe made from Valrhona chocolate with two shots of espresso. Dairy free

Small Iced

Cold Brew Small

Cold Brew Small

$3.50

Batdorf & Bronson nitro cold brew

Iced Americano Small

Iced Americano Small

$3.25

two shots of espresso served over ice with water

Iced Chai Latte Small

Iced Chai Latte Small

$4.25

Our house spicy chai recipe with milk served over ice

Iced Espresso Small

Iced Espresso Small

$3.50

two shots of Batdorf & Bronson espresso served over ice

Iced Latte Small

Iced Latte Small

$4.25

two shots of espresso with the milk of your choice served over ice

Iced Mocha Small

Iced Mocha Small

$5.25

our rich and creamy hot chocolate recipe made from Valrhona chocolate with two shots of espresso served over ice. Dairy free

Large Hot

Americano Large

Americano Large

$3.85

three shots of espresso with hot water

Breve Large

Breve Large

$5.25

three shots of espresso with steamed half & half

Cappuccino Large

Cappuccino Large

$4.65

three shots of espresso with your choice of foamed milk

Chai Latte Large

Chai Latte Large

$4.65

Our house spicy chai recipe with steamed milk

Coffee Large

Coffee Large

$3.00

Batdorf & Bronson drip coffee

Hot Chocolate large

Hot Chocolate large

$5.50

house made hot chocolate recipe crafted with Valrhona chocolate. Dairy free

Hot Tea Large

Hot Tea Large

$3.00

a choice of our favorite whole leaf tea from Smith Teamaker

Latte Large

Latte Large

$4.65

three espresso shots with your choice of steamed milk

Mocha Large

Mocha Large

$5.75

our rich and creamy hot chocolate recipe made from Valrhona chocolate with three shots of espresso. Dairy free

Large Iced

Cold Brew Large

Cold Brew Large

$4.00

Batdorf & Bronson nitro cold brew

Iced Americano Large

Iced Americano Large

$3.75

three shots of espresso served over ice with water

Iced Chai Latte Large

Iced Chai Latte Large

$4.65

Our house spicy chai recipe with milk served over ice

Iced Latte Large

Iced Latte Large

$4.65

three shots of espresso with the milk of your choice served over ice

Iced Mocha Large

Iced Mocha Large

$5.75

our rich and creamy hot chocolate recipe made from Valrhona chocolate with three shots of espresso served over ice. Dairy free

INDIV DESSERT

Macaron Box (8 piece Assorted)

Macaron Box (8 piece Assorted)

$20.00

Elegant, traditional French almond macaroons. Light and moist, made with real fruit, nuts and delicious dairy creams, fruit confections or ganache.

Chocolate Louise Ind

Chocolate Louise Ind

$7.00

Alon’s Aunt Louise"s famous chocolate cake - a rich chocolate cake, topped with a silky, smooth chocolate hazelnut cream. Rich and creamy. Gluten Free

Chocolate Mousse Cup

Chocolate Mousse Cup

$6.00

Our creamy, fluffy chocolate mousse cup topped with whipped cream.

Key West

Key West

$7.00

Our take on a key lime pie. Tangy and refreshing, our Key West is a custardy citrus cake that will take you to the tropics!

Midnight Cake Slice

Midnight Cake Slice

$7.00

Three layers of chocolate buttermilk cake filled with a silky rich white chocolate mousse.

Rasp Choc Mousse - Ind

Rasp Choc Mousse - Ind

$7.00

Light chocolate mousse made with Valrhona chocolate, layered between two rich chocolate cake layers and a layer of raspberry on the bottom.

RWC Cheesecake

RWC Cheesecake

$7.00

White chocolate cheesecake with a raspberry swirl.

Tiramisu Chocolate Ind.

Tiramisu Chocolate Ind.

$7.00

A bottom layer of chocolate cake topped with silky chocolate mousse, a genoise layer soaked with espresso and rum and covered with mascarpone cream.

Pumpkin Cheese Cake Ind.

$7.00

Creamy, baked on a cinnamon, all-spice shortbread crust & decorated with spiced pecans

WHOLE CAKE

Midnight Cake 8in

Midnight Cake 8in

$42.99

Three layers of chocolate buttermilk cake filled with a silky rich white chocolate mousse. Feeds 6-10 people

Truffle 8"

Truffle 8"

$42.99

Three layers of fudgy chocolate cake filled and covered with a rich Venezuelan chocolate ganache. Feeds 6-10 people

Rasp Choc Mousse 8in

Rasp Choc Mousse 8in

$42.99

Light chocolate mousse made with Valrhona chocolate, layered between two rich chocolate cake layers and a layer of raspberry on the bottom. Feeds 6-10 people

Tiramisu Torte 8in

Tiramisu Torte 8in

$40.99

A bottom layer of chocolate cake topped with silky chocolate mousse, a genoise layer soaked with espresso and rum and covered with mascarpone cream. Feeds 6-10 people

Pumpkin Cheesecake 8 in

Pumpkin Cheesecake 8 in

$42.99

Creamy, baked on a cinnamon, all-spice shortbread crust & decorated with spiced pecans

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Location

3500 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30326

