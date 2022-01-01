Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bakeries
Sandwiches
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Alon's Bakery and Market Dunwoody

1,385 Reviews

$$

4505 Ashford Dunwoody Rd

Atlanta, GA 30346

Order Again

Popular Items

Peppered Turkey Sandwich
Smoked Turkey Sandwich
Chicken Pesto Sandwich

Cookies & Bars

Almond Cookie

Almond Cookie

$3.00

Rich almond cookie with a dark chocolate swirl and coated in crunchy almond pieces.

Choc. Chunk Pecan Cookie

Choc. Chunk Pecan Cookie

$3.00

Easily our most popular and celebrated cookie, these tasty morsels are loaded with fresh Georgia pecans and loads of chocolate chunks.

Double Choc. Chunk Cookie

Double Choc. Chunk Cookie

$3.00

Double the chocolate, double the fun! Our award winning cookies – soft and chewy.

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$3.00

A delicious oatmeal bite flavored with cinnamon and brown sugar and loaded with raisins and pecans.

Peanut Butter Choc. Cookie

Peanut Butter Choc. Cookie

$3.00

Peanut butter & chocolate swirls in our chewy delicious cookie

Banana Bread Slice

Banana Bread Slice

$2.80

Moist and delicious, classic banana nut loaf, filled with crunchy walnuts and sweet overripe bananas.

Cr. Cheese Pound Slice

Cr. Cheese Pound Slice

$2.80

Moist pound cake swirled with chocolate.

Fruit Shortbread

Fruit Shortbread

$2.50

A fruit-filled shortbread bar with a streusel topping. Flavors change weekly

Heathbar Crusted Brownie

Heathbar Crusted Brownie

$2.75

Fudgy but firm chocolate bar topped with heathbar toffee

IND_DESSERT

Assorted Macaron Box (8 pc)

Assorted Macaron Box (8 pc)

$20.00

Elegant, traditional French almond macaroons. Light and moist, made with real fruit, nuts and delicious dairy creams, fruit confections or ganache.

Chocolate Louise Ind

Chocolate Louise Ind

$7.00

Alon’s Aunt Louise"s famous chocolate cake - a rich chocolate cake, topped with a silky, smooth chocolate hazelnut cream. Rich and creamy. Gluten Free

Chocolate Mousse Cup

Chocolate Mousse Cup

$6.00

Our creamy, fluffy chocolate mousse cup topped with whipped cream.

Key West

Key West

$7.00

Our take on a key lime pie. Tangy and refreshing, our Key West is a custardy citrus cake that will take you to the tropics!

Midnight Cake Slice

Midnight Cake Slice

$7.00

Three layers of chocolate buttermilk cake filled with a silky rich white chocolate mousse.

Rasp Choc Mousse - Ind

Rasp Choc Mousse - Ind

$7.00

Light chocolate mousse made with Valrhona chocolate, layered between two rich chocolate cake layers and a layer of raspberry on the bottom.

RWC Cheesecake

RWC Cheesecake

$7.00

White chocolate cheesecake with a raspberry swirl.

Tiramisu Chocolate Ind.

Tiramisu Chocolate Ind.

$7.00

A bottom layer of chocolate cake topped with silky chocolate mousse, a genoise layer soaked with espresso and rum and covered with mascarpone cream.

Pumpkin Cheese Cake Ind.

Pumpkin Cheese Cake Ind.

$7.00

Creamy, baked on a cinnamon, all-spice shortbread crust & decorated with spiced pecans

WHOLE CAKES

Midnight Cake 8in

Midnight Cake 8in

$42.99

Three layers of chocolate buttermilk cake filled with a silky rich white chocolate mousse. Feeds 6-10 people

Rasp Choc Mousse 8in

Rasp Choc Mousse 8in

$42.99

Light chocolate mousse made with Valrhona chocolate, layered between two rich chocolate cake layers and a layer of raspberry on the bottom. Feeds 6-10 people

Tiramisu Torte 8in

Tiramisu Torte 8in

$40.99

A bottom layer of chocolate cake topped with silky chocolate mousse, a genoise layer soaked with espresso and rum and covered with mascarpone cream. Feeds 6-10 people

Truffle 8"

Truffle 8"

$42.99

Three layers of fudgy chocolate cake filled and covered with a rich Venezuelan chocolate ganache. Feeds 6-10 people

Pumpkin Cheesecake 8 in

Pumpkin Cheesecake 8 in

$42.99

Creamy, baked on a cinnamon, all-spice shortbread crust & decorated with spiced pecans

PROTEINS

Meatball (each)

Meatball (each)

$3.00

Pure Angus beef meatballs. House ground chuck with onion, parsley, garlic, thyme, oregano, basil, egg, and panko.

Moroccan Chicken Skewer

Moroccan Chicken Skewer

$3.75

Tender grilled chicken breast strips spiced with our favorite Moroccan blend and tossed in our house-made chimichurri sauce.

Veal Mushroom Slice

Veal Mushroom Slice

$9.00

An updated take on moms classic! Our veal meatloaf is made with mushrooms, onion, green peppers, and panko.

Grilled Chicken Breast

Grilled Chicken Breast

$9.50

Marinated and grilled Springer Mountain chicken breast.

Albacore Tuna Salad Pint

Albacore Tuna Salad Pint

$10.00

Our traditional tuna salad made with albacore tuna, red onion, celery, parsley, and mayo.

Grilled Salmon

Grilled Salmon

$16.00

Bay of Fundy salmon grilled at medium rare.

Pan Seared Chicken Salad Pint

Pan Seared Chicken Salad Pint

$13.50

Our famous chicken salad! Cubed, tender chicken breast tossed with mayo, lemon, red onion, celery, and parsley.

PREPARED FOODS SIDES

Kale Salad Pint

Kale Salad Pint

$4.50

Fresh kale mixed with toasted almonds, carrots, dried cranberries, dressed in our lemon agave vinaigrette.

Hummus Pint

Hummus Pint

$12.00

Our extra creamy hummus. Garbanzo beans, tahini, EVOO, lemon, and garlic.

Fruit Salad Pint

Fruit Salad Pint

$7.00

Cantaloupe, red seedless grapes, honeydew, and pineapple.

Greek Pasta Salad Pint

Greek Pasta Salad Pint

$7.75

Macaroni elbows mixed with cucumber, tomato, bell peppers, red onion, artichoke, and feta all tossed in our scratch-made greek dressing.

Sundried Tomato Pasta Salad Pint

Sundried Tomato Pasta Salad Pint

$7.75

Penne pasta mixed with artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, and feta cheese, tossed in our scratch-made, nut free, sun-dried tomato pesto.

Babbaganoush Pint

Babbaganoush Pint

$7.75

Our creamy and smokey babbaganoush. Made with roasted eggplant, tahini, garlic, lemon, EVOO, coriander, and cumin.

Broccoli (by the pound)

Broccoli (by the pound)

$8.00

Roasted broccoli tossed with red pepper flakes, garlic, and lemon.

Golden Jewel Pint

Golden Jewel Pint

$7.75

Golden jewel blend couscous, sun-dried tomatoes, kalamata olives, spinach, parsley, and green onion tossed in lemon oil.

Quinoa Salad Pint

Quinoa Salad Pint

$10.00

Red and white quinoa with dries cranberries, roasted butternut squash, edamame, pine nuts, and pumpkin seeds tossed in a sherry vinaigrette.

Saffron Rice

Saffron Rice

$9.00

Basmati rice with a hint of saffron which creates a beautiful golden color, combined with carrots, onions, and peas.

SANDWICH

Breasola Panini

Breasola Panini

$15.99Out of stock

Thinly sliced Bresaola, Parmigiano-Reggiano, fennel shavings, pink peppercorn dressing, on house-made ciabatta.

Gruyere Panini

Gruyere Panini

$11.49

Gruyere cheese, vine ripe tomatoes, arugula, olive tapenade, on house-made ciabatta grilled to perfection.

Mozzarella Panini

Mozzarella Panini

$8.99

Smoked mozzarella, sun-dried tomatoes, and arugula on house-made ciabatta, grilled to perfection.

Asian Salmon Sandwich

Asian Salmon Sandwich

$13.99

BBQ marinated Bay of Fundy salmon, cucumbers, sprouts, and black sesame seeds on house-made rosemary focaccia.

Chicken Pesto Sandwich

Chicken Pesto Sandwich

$11.99

Grilled Springer Mountain chicken breast, romaine lettuce, tomato, swiss cheese, and pesto-mayo on house-made country french bread.

Lamb Sandwich

Lamb Sandwich

$18.99

House roasted lamb, vine ripe tomatoes, rosemary, and red onion marmalade on house-made country french bread.

Peppered Turkey Sandwich

Peppered Turkey Sandwich

$12.49

Smoked peppered turkey, sprouts, avocado, red onion, tomato, grainy mustard & mayonnaise, on house-made whole wheat bread.

Portobello Sandwich

Portobello Sandwich

$15.99

Juicy portobello mushrooms, sautéed spinach, swiss cheese, & Thai basil pesto on house-made rosemary focaccia.

Roast Beef Sandwich

Roast Beef Sandwich

$12.49

Meyer's all natural roast beef, romaine lettuce, tomato, rosemary balsamic mayonnaise, on house-made country french bread.

Smoked Turkey Sandwich

Smoked Turkey Sandwich

$11.99

Smoked turkey, lettuce, tomato, swiss cheese, grainy mustard & mayonnaise on house-made rye bread.

Tunisian Tuna Sandwich

Tunisian Tuna Sandwich

$9.49

Our mayo-free Tunisian tuna salad made with EVOO, capers, preserved lemon, potato, hard-boiled egg, & onion, paired with tomato slices, red onion & spicy harissa sauce on our house-made demi baguette.

Tuscany Sandwich

Tuscany Sandwich

$10.49

Roasted eggplant, sun-dried tomatoes, goat cheese with chives & arugula on house-made whole wheat bread.

Veggie Sandwich

Veggie Sandwich

$10.49

The ultimate veggie sandwich: Roasted eggplant, roasted red bell pepper, marinated tomatoes, fresh mozzarella & pesto-mayo on house-made whole wheat bread.

SALAD

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$8.99

Romain lettuce, parmigiano-reggiano cheese, croutons, caesar dressing

French Connection Salad

French Connection Salad

$13.49

Field greens, pear, spicy roasted pecans, cheese selection of the day, port wine balsamic vinaigrette

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$8.99

Field greens, tomato, red onion, kalamata olives, carrots, balsamic vinaigrette.

Quinoa Cobb

Quinoa Cobb

$14.99

Iceberg lettuce, hard-boiled egg, tomato, red quinoa, avocado, scallion, blue cheese, smoked turkey, old derby dressing.

Thai Peanut Chicken

Thai Peanut Chicken

$14.99

Shredded cabbage, radicchio, carrots, cilantro, marinated rice noodles, cashews, bell peppers, Thai-peanut dressing.

The Greco Salad

The Greco Salad

$9.49

Romaine lettuce, roasted red bell pepper, feta cheese, kalamata olives, cucumbers, pickled onions, tomatoes, lemon-oregano vinaigrette.

Tuna Nicoise

Tuna Nicoise

$14.99

Imported tuna in olive oil, field greens, haricot vert, hardboiled egg, olives, potatoes, caper berries, tomatoes, sherry vinaigrette.

BYO Salad 1-3

BYO Salad 1-3

$9.99

build your own salad with your choice of 1-3 toppings

BYO Salad 4-6

BYO Salad 4-6

$10.99

build your own salad with your choice of 4-6 toppings

BYO Salad 7-9

BYO Salad 7-9

$11.99

build your own salad with your choice of 7-9 toppings

Caesar Side Salad OTG

Caesar Side Salad OTG

$4.49

Romain lettuce, parmigiano-reggiano cheese, croutons, Ceasar dressing.

Garden Side Salad OTG

Garden Side Salad OTG

$4.49

Field greens, tomato, red onion, kalamata olives, carrots, balsamic vinaigrette

LUNCH SIDES

Our take on a classic potato salad. Fingerling potatoes, spicy grainy mustard, EVOO, lemon, and chives.
Fingerling Potato Salad 4oz

Fingerling Potato Salad 4oz

$4.99

tender golden potatoes tossed in our grainy mustard-mayo special sauce

Fruit Salad 4oz

Fruit Salad 4oz

$5.99

Cantaloupe, red seedless grapes, honeydew, and pineapple.

Green Apple Coleslaw 4oz

Green Apple Coleslaw 4oz

$4.99

Crunchy, tangy, and light, our slaw is the perfect side! Made with shredded green apples, shredded cabbage, red onion, tossed in our house-made slaw dressing.

Sundried Tomato Pasta 4oz

Sundried Tomato Pasta 4oz

$4.99Out of stock

Penne pasta mixed with artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, and feta tossed in our scratch-made, nut free sun-dried tomato pesto sauce.

Caesar Side Salad OTG

Caesar Side Salad OTG

$4.49

Romain lettuce, parmigiano-reggiano cheese, croutons, Ceasar dressing.

Garden Side Salad OTG

Garden Side Salad OTG

$4.49

Field greens, tomato, red onion, kalamata olives, carrots, balsamic vinaigrette

Dirty BBQ Chips, 2oz

Dirty BBQ Chips, 2oz

$1.79
Dirty Cracked Pepper and Salt, 2oz

Dirty Cracked Pepper and Salt, 2oz

$1.79
Dirty Salt Vinegar Chips, 2oz

Dirty Salt Vinegar Chips, 2oz

$1.79
Dirty Sea Salt Chips, 2oz

Dirty Sea Salt Chips, 2oz

$1.79
Dirty Sour Cream Chips, 2oz

Dirty Sour Cream Chips, 2oz

$1.79

DRINKS ONLINE

Alons Bottle Water

Alons Bottle Water

$1.49
Coke - Bottle, 20oz

Coke - Bottle, 20oz

$2.79
Coke Zero Bottle 20oz

Coke Zero Bottle 20oz

$2.79
Diet Coke - Bottle, 20oz

Diet Coke - Bottle, 20oz

$2.79
Dr Browns Black Cherry

Dr Browns Black Cherry

$1.49
Dr Browns Cream Soda

Dr Browns Cream Soda

$1.49
Dr Browns Ginger Ale

Dr Browns Ginger Ale

$1.49
Dr Browns Rootbeer

Dr Browns Rootbeer

$1.49
Dr Browns Cream Soda diet

Dr Browns Cream Soda diet

$1.49
Dr Browns Black Cherry diet

Dr Browns Black Cherry diet

$1.49
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4505 Ashford Dunwoody Rd, Atlanta, GA 30346

Directions

Gallery
Alon's Bakery and Market image
Alon's Bakery and Market image
Alon's Bakery and Market image

Map
