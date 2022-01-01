Restaurant header imageView gallery

Alon's - Highlights

2,155 Reviews

$$

1394 N HIGHLAND AVE NE

ATLANTA, GA 30360

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Smoked Peppered Turkey Sandwich
Smoked Turkey Sandwich
Chicken Pesto Sandwich

Cookies & Bars

Almond Cookie

Almond Cookie

$3.00Out of stock

Rich almond cookie with a dark chocolate swirl and coated in crunchy almond pieces.

Choc. Chunk Pecan Cookie

Choc. Chunk Pecan Cookie

$3.00Out of stock

Easily our most popular and celebrated cookie, these tasty morsels are loaded with fresh Georgia pecans and loads of chocolate chunks.

Double Choc. Chunk Cookie

Double Choc. Chunk Cookie

$3.00Out of stock

Double the chocolate, double the fun! Our award winning cookies – soft and chewy.

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$3.00Out of stock

A delicious oatmeal bite flavored with cinnamon and brown sugar and loaded with raisins and pecans.

Peanut Butter Choc. Cookie

Peanut Butter Choc. Cookie

$3.00Out of stock

Peanut butter & chocolate swirls in our chewy delicious cookie

Banana Bread Slice

Banana Bread Slice

$2.80

Moist and delicious, classic banana nut loaf, filled with crunchy walnuts and sweet overripe bananas.

Cr. Cheese Pound Slice

Cr. Cheese Pound Slice

$2.80

Moist pound cake swirled with chocolate.

Pumpkin Bread Slice

$2.80
Fruit Shortbread

Fruit Shortbread

$2.50

A fruit-filled shortbread bar with a streusel topping. Flavors change weekly

Heathbar Crusted Brownie

Heathbar Crusted Brownie

$2.75

Fudgy but firm chocolate bar topped with heathbar toffee

IND_DESSERT

Assorted Macaron Box (8 pc)

Assorted Macaron Box (8 pc)

$20.00

Elegant, traditional French almond macaroons. Light and moist, made with real fruit, nuts and delicious dairy creams, fruit confections or ganache.

Chocolate Louise Ind

Chocolate Louise Ind

$7.00

Alon’s Aunt Louise"s famous chocolate cake - a rich chocolate cake, topped with a silky, smooth chocolate hazelnut cream. Rich and creamy. Gluten Free

Chocolate Mousse Cup

Chocolate Mousse Cup

$6.00

Our creamy, fluffy chocolate mousse cup topped with whipped cream.

Key West

Key West

$7.00

Our take on a key lime pie. Tangy and refreshing, our Key West is a custardy citrus cake that will take you to the tropics!

Midnight Cake Slice

Midnight Cake Slice

$7.00

Three layers of chocolate buttermilk cake filled with a silky rich white chocolate mousse.

Rasp Choc Mousse - Ind

Rasp Choc Mousse - Ind

$7.00

Light chocolate mousse made with Valrhona chocolate, layered between two rich chocolate cake layers and a layer of raspberry on the bottom.

RWC Cheesecake

RWC Cheesecake

$7.00

White chocolate cheesecake with a raspberry swirl.

Tiramisu Chocolate Ind.

Tiramisu Chocolate Ind.

$7.00

A bottom layer of chocolate cake topped with silky chocolate mousse, a genoise layer soaked with espresso and rum and covered with mascarpone cream.

Pumpkin Cheese Cake Ind.

Pumpkin Cheese Cake Ind.

$7.00Out of stock

Creamy, baked on a cinnamon, all-spice shortbread crust & decorated with spiced pecans

WHOLE CAKES

Rasp Choc Mousse 8in

Rasp Choc Mousse 8in

$42.99

Light chocolate mousse made with Valrhona chocolate, layered between two rich chocolate cake layers and a layer of raspberry on the bottom. Feeds 6-10 people

Midnight Cake 8in

Midnight Cake 8in

$42.99

Three layers of chocolate buttermilk cake filled with a silky rich white chocolate mousse. Feeds 6-10 people

Truffle 8"

Truffle 8"

$42.99

Three layers of fudgy chocolate cake filled and covered with a rich Venezuelan chocolate ganache. Feeds 6-10 people

Tiramisu Torte 8in

Tiramisu Torte 8in

$40.99

A bottom layer of chocolate cake topped with silky chocolate mousse, a genoise layer soaked with espresso and rum and covered with mascarpone cream. Feeds 6-10 people

Pumpkin Cheesecake 8 in

Pumpkin Cheesecake 8 in

$42.99

Creamy, baked on a cinnamon, all-spice shortbread crust & decorated with spiced pecans

PROTEINS

Meatball (each)

Meatball (each)

$3.00

Pure Angus beef meatballs. House ground chuck with onion, parsley, garlic, thyme, oregano, basil, egg, and panko.

Moroccan Chicken Skewer

Moroccan Chicken Skewer

$3.75

Tender grilled chicken breast strips spiced with our favorite Moroccan blend and tossed in our house-made chimichurri sauce.

Veal Mushroom Slice

Veal Mushroom Slice

$9.00

An updated take on moms classic! Our veal meatloaf is made with mushrooms, onion, green peppers, and panko.

Grilled Chicken Breast

Grilled Chicken Breast

$9.50

Marinated and grilled Springer Mountain chicken breast.

Albacore Tuna Salad Pint

Albacore Tuna Salad Pint

$12.00

Our traditional tuna salad made with albacore tuna, red onion, celery, parsley, and mayo.

Grilled Salmon

Grilled Salmon

$16.00

Bay of Fundy salmon grilled at medium rare.

Pan Seared Chicken Salad Pint

Pan Seared Chicken Salad Pint

$13.50

Our famous chicken salad! Cubed, tender chicken breast tossed with mayo, lemon, red onion, celery, and parsley.

Pepper Crusted Seared Tuna

Pepper Crusted Seared Tuna

$30.00Out of stock

Pepper and coriander crusted Ahi tuna cooked rare. 1/2 lb

DRINKS ONLINE

Alons Bottle Water

Alons Bottle Water

$1.49
Coke - Bottle, 20oz

Coke - Bottle, 20oz

$2.79
Coke Zero Bottle 20oz

Coke Zero Bottle 20oz

$2.79
Diet Coke - Bottle, 20oz

Diet Coke - Bottle, 20oz

$2.79
Dr Brown's Black Cherry

Dr Brown's Black Cherry

$1.49
Dr Brown's Cream Soda

Dr Brown's Cream Soda

$1.49
Dr Brown's Ginger Ale

Dr Brown's Ginger Ale

$1.49
Dr Brown's Root Beer

Dr Brown's Root Beer

$1.49Out of stock
Dr Brown's Cream Soda diet

Dr Brown's Cream Soda diet

$1.49
Dr Brown's Black Cherry diet

Dr Brown's Black Cherry diet

$1.49

SANDWICH

Gruyere Panini

Gruyere Panini

$11.99

Gruyere cheese, vine ripe tomatoes, arugula, olive tapenade, on house-made ciabatta grilled to perfection.

Smoked Mozzarella Panini

Smoked Mozzarella Panini

$8.99

Smoked mozzarella, sun-dried tomatoes, and arugula on house-made ciabatta, grilled to perfection.

Asian Salmon Sandwich

Asian Salmon Sandwich

$13.99

BBQ marinated Bay of Fundy salmon, cucumbers, sprouts, and black sesame seeds on house-made rosemary focaccia.

Chicken Pesto Sandwich

Chicken Pesto Sandwich

$11.99

Grilled Springer Mountain chicken breast, romaine lettuce, tomato, swiss cheese, and pesto-mayo on house-made country french bread.

Lamb Sandwich

Lamb Sandwich

$18.99

House roasted lamb, vine ripe tomatoes, rosemary, and red onion marmalade on house-made country french bread.

Smoked Peppered Turkey Sandwich

Smoked Peppered Turkey Sandwich

$12.49

Smoked peppered turkey, sprouts, avocado, red onion, tomato, grainy mustard & mayonnaise, on house-made whole wheat bread.

Portobello Sandwich

Portobello Sandwich

$15.99

Juicy portobello mushrooms, sautéed spinach, swiss cheese, & Thai basil pesto on house-made rosemary focaccia.

Roast Beef Sandwich

Roast Beef Sandwich

$12.49

Meyer's all natural roast beef, romaine lettuce, tomato, rosemary balsamic mayonnaise, on house-made country french bread.

Smoked Turkey Sandwich

Smoked Turkey Sandwich

$11.99

Smoked turkey, lettuce, tomato, swiss cheese, grainy mustard & mayonnaise on house-made rye bread.

Tunisian Tuna Sandwich

Tunisian Tuna Sandwich

$9.49

Our mayo-free Tunisian tuna salad made with EVOO, capers, preserved lemon, potato, hard-boiled egg, & onion, paired with tomato slices, red onion & spicy harissa sauce on our house-made demi baguette.

Tuscany Sandwich

Tuscany Sandwich

$10.49

Roasted eggplant, sun-dried tomatoes, goat cheese with chives & arugula on house-made whole wheat bread.

Veggie Sandwich

Veggie Sandwich

$10.49

The ultimate veggie sandwich: Roasted eggplant, roasted red bell pepper, marinated tomatoes, fresh mozzarella & pesto-mayo on house-made whole wheat bread.

SALAD

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$8.99

Romain lettuce, parmigiano-reggiano cheese, croutons, caesar dressing

French Connection Salad

French Connection Salad

$13.49

Field greens, pear, spicy roasted pecans, cheese selection of the day, port wine balsamic vinaigrette

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$8.99

Field greens, tomato, red onion, kalamata olives, carrots, balsamic vinaigrette.

Quinoa Cobb

Quinoa Cobb

$14.99

Iceberg lettuce, hard-boiled egg, tomato, red quinoa, avocado, scallion, blue cheese, smoked turkey, old derby dressing.

Thai Peanut Chicken

Thai Peanut Chicken

$14.99

Shredded cabbage, radicchio, carrots, cilantro, marinated rice noodles, cashews, bell peppers, Thai-peanut dressing.

The Greco Salad

The Greco Salad

$9.49

Romaine lettuce, roasted red bell pepper, feta cheese, kalamata olives, cucumbers, pickled onions, tomatoes, lemon-oregano vinaigrette.

Tuna Nicoise

Tuna Nicoise

$14.99

Imported tuna in olive oil, field greens, haricot vert, hardboiled egg, olives, potatoes, caper berries, tomatoes, sherry vinaigrette.

BYO Salad 1-3

BYO Salad 1-3

$9.99

Build your own salad with 1-3 of your favorite toppings

BYO Salad 4-6

BYO Salad 4-6

$10.99

Build your own salad with 4-6 of your favorite toppings

BYO Salad 7-9

BYO Salad 7-9

$11.99

Build your own salad with 7-9 of your favorite toppings

Caesar Side Salad OTG

Caesar Side Salad OTG

$4.49

Romain lettuce, parmigiano-reggiano cheese, croutons, Ceasar dressing.

Garden Side Salad OTG

Garden Side Salad OTG

$4.49

Field greens, tomato, red onion, kalamata olives, carrots, balsamic vinaigrette

Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markBuffet
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday4:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1394 N HIGHLAND AVE NE, ATLANTA, GA 30360

Directions

Gallery
Alon's Bakery and Market image
Alon's Bakery and Market image
Alon's Bakery and Market image

Similar restaurants in your area

Whiskey Bird // Little Bird To-Go
orange star4.5 • 34
1409 N Highland Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30306
View restaurantnext
Pielands
orange starNo Reviews
1021 Virginia Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30306
View restaurantnext
Sea Salt Restaurant & Bar - 1044 Greenwood Ave
orange starNo Reviews
1044 Greenwood Ave Atlanta, GA 30306
View restaurantnext
Farm Burger - Virginia Highland
orange starNo Reviews
1017 North Highland Ave Atlanta, GA 30306
View restaurantnext
Wagaya - Emory - 1579 N Decatur Rd NE
orange star4.7 • 193
1579 N Decatur Rd NE Atlanta, GA 30307
View restaurantnext
SriThai - Emory Point
orange starNo Reviews
1540 Avenue Place Atlanta, GA 30329
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in ATLANTA

Nakato Japanese Restaurant - Atlanta
orange star4.5 • 3,900
1776 Cheshire Bridge Road Atlanta, GA 30324
View restaurantnext
Whiskey Bird // Little Bird To-Go
orange star4.5 • 34
1409 N Highland Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30306
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near ATLANTA
Grant Park
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Lindbergh
review star
No reviews yet
Poncey-Highland
review star
Avg 4.9 (6 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4 (14 restaurants)
Westside / Home Park
review star
Avg 4 (15 restaurants)
Kirkwood
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Little Five Points
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Old Fourth Ward
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
East Atlanta Village
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston