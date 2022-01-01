Restaurant header imageView gallery

Alo Vietnam Restaurant & Bar

review star

No reviews yet

2321 Dulles Station Blvd, Suite C

Herndon, VA 20171

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

P2. BEEF PHO
V1- BANH MI Grilled PORK
SUMMER ROLLS (2)

Utensil

Please Order Utensil if you need ones. Otherwise, it will be excluded in order

Fork, Knife, Spoon

No Utensil

Chopstick

Appetizers

SUMMER ROLLS (2)

SUMMER ROLLS (2)

$5.95

Your choice of Shrimp, OR Grilled Pork, OR Chicken, OR Beef, OR Fried Tofu. Contain Peanut Sauce with peanut and fried onion on the side. Basil, vermicelli, carrot pickle, and lettuce

SPRING ROLLS (2)

SPRING ROLLS (2)

$6.25

Combination of Shrimp and Pork, Served with Fish Sauce. Contain Egg

VEGGIES SPRING ROLLS (2)

VEGGIES SPRING ROLLS (2)

$6.25

Shredded Carrots, Onions & Taro, Fried, Served with Vegetarian Fish Sauce

ALO ANIMAL FRIES

ALO ANIMAL FRIES

$9.45

Fries with Melted Cheese, House-made Spicy Mayo Sauce with your Choice of Grilled Meats

CALAMARI

CALAMARI

$9.95

Crispy batter that fries perfectly to a golden brown crunch, served with Sweet & Sour Sauce

CHICKEN ON SKEWERS (3)

CHICKEN ON SKEWERS (3)

$9.45

Grilled Chicken, White Onion, and Bell Pepper on Skewer

CHICKEN WINGS (6)

CHICKEN WINGS (6)

$9.95

Light Battered Deep Fried Chicken Wings

COCONUT SHRIMP (3)

COCONUT SHRIMP (3)

$8.95

Serving with Sweet & Sour Sauce

French Fries

French Fries

$4.75
FRIED FISH

FRIED FISH

$9.95

Tilapia Fish Battered Deep Fried Serve with Sweet & Sour Sauce

FRIED SALTED SQUID

FRIED SALTED SQUID

$9.95

Stir Fried Squid with Onion and Bell Pepper

FRIED SALTED TOFU

FRIED SALTED TOFU

$8.45

Salt & Pepper Light Battered Deep Fry then Stir Fry with White Onion and Bell Pepper

GRILLED BEEF WITH ONION (4)

GRILLED BEEF WITH ONION (4)

$9.45

Grilled Eyeround Steak in Housemade Marinate Wrapped with White Onion

GRILLED WHOLE SQUID

GRILLED WHOLE SQUID

$19.95

Whole squid grilled to perfect temperature, dipped with seafood green sauce

PINEAPPLES & PORK SKEWERS (3)

PINEAPPLES & PORK SKEWERS (3)

$9.45

Grilled Pork, Pineapples, and White Onion

SHRIMP WONTONS (3)

SHRIMP WONTONS (3)

$8.95

Contain Shrimp

Soups - Pho

P1. CHICKEN PHO

P1. CHICKEN PHO

$12.95

Chicken Breast, Rice Noodles in Chicken Broth

P2. BEEF PHO

P2. BEEF PHO

$12.95

Up to Two Choices of Beef, Rice Noodles in Beef Broth

P3. SEAFOOD PHO

P3. SEAFOOD PHO

$14.45

Shrimps, Fish Ball, Squid, and Immitation Crab with Rice Noodles in Chicken Broth Base

P4. VEGETERIAN PHO

P4. VEGETERIAN PHO

$14.45

Cauliflower, Carrot, Cabbage, Broccoli, and Tofu with Rice Noodles in Vegetarian Broth Base

P5. ALO VN PHO

P5. ALO VN PHO

$14.45

Combo Beef with Rice Noodles in Beef Broth

P6- LOBSTER PHO

P6- LOBSTER PHO

$32.00

8-10 oz Lobster Tail with Rice Noodles in Chicken Broth Base

Sandwiches - Banh Mi

Vietnamese Sandwiches with your choices of meats, included Mayo, Spicy Mayo, Cucumber, White Onion, Carrot Pickle, Jalapeno, & Soy sauce
V1- BANH MI Grilled PORK

V1- BANH MI Grilled PORK

$8.95
V1- BANH MI GRILLED BEEF

V1- BANH MI GRILLED BEEF

$8.95
V1- BANH MI GRILLED CHICKEN

V1- BANH MI GRILLED CHICKEN

$8.95
V1- BANH MI FRIED TOFU

V1- BANH MI FRIED TOFU

$8.95
V1- BANH MI SHRIMP

V1- BANH MI SHRIMP

$11.95
V2- BANH MI CHA LUA + EGG

V2- BANH MI CHA LUA + EGG

$8.95

Other Souppies

H10. CRAB NOODLES SOUP

H10. CRAB NOODLES SOUP

$14.95

Slightly Sweet and Acidic Tomato Flavor Broth with Vermicelli from our House-Made Pork-bone & Tomato Broth Topped with Crab Paste, Pork Ribs, & Tofu Puffs

H11. SPICY BEEF NOODLES SOUP

H11. SPICY BEEF NOODLES SOUP

$14.95

The spicy of Sate Sauce and delightful smell of lemongrass make the spicy beef noddles soup so tasteful that you can't stop eating, served with Beef brisket, Vietnamese Ham and Pork Hork

Rice Dishes

R1. RICE WITH GRILLED MEAT

R1. RICE WITH GRILLED MEAT

$14.95
R2. ALO VN RICE

R2. ALO VN RICE

$17.45

Contain Egg

R3. FRIED RICE

R3. FRIED RICE

$15.95

Contain Egg & Scallion

R3. Curry Fried Rice

$15.95

Contain Egg

R4. PINEAPPLE FRIED RICE

R4. PINEAPPLE FRIED RICE

$15.95

Contain Egg

R5. CRAB CURRY FRIED RICE

R5. CRAB CURRY FRIED RICE

$24.75

6 oz of Shredded Crab Meat Mixed in with Rice

R6. LOBSTER FRIED RICE

R6. LOBSTER FRIED RICE

$32.00

8-10 oz Grilled Lobster Tail with Butter served with Fried Rice

R7. STIR-FRY VEGETABLES

R7. STIR-FRY VEGETABLES

$15.95

Lightly Sauteed Vegetables of the Day served with Rice

R8. RICE WITH FRIED TOFU

R8. RICE WITH FRIED TOFU

$14.95

Fried Tofu, Lettuce, Cucumber, and Carrot Pickle served with Rice and Vegetarian Fish Sauce

R9. CUBIE BEEF STIR FRY

R9. CUBIE BEEF STIR FRY

$17.95

Savory-sweet Stir-fry Beef with Onions and Bell Peppers on Rice

R10. RICE LEMONGRASS MEAT

R10. RICE LEMONGRASS MEAT

$15.95
R11. RICE W FRIED FISH

R11. RICE W FRIED FISH

$17.95

Rice Vermicelli

B1. Vermicelli w Grilled Meat

B1. Vermicelli w Grilled Meat

$14.95
B2. VERMICELLI - ALO VN

B2. VERMICELLI - ALO VN

$17.95

Vermicelli with Pork, Chicken, Beef, and Spring rolls

B3. VERMICELLI - VEGETARIAN

B3. VERMICELLI - VEGETARIAN

$13.95

House Special

H1. PAD THAI

H1. PAD THAI

$15.95

Contain Egg

H2. GRILLED BUTTER LOBSTER TAIL

H2. GRILLED BUTTER LOBSTER TAIL

$32.00

8 - 10 oz Lobster Tail

H3. SATE RAMEN

H3. SATE RAMEN

$14.95

Egg Noodles Mixed with House-made sweet sate sauce

Salads

S1. Eve's Garden Salad

S1. Eve's Garden Salad

$8.95
S2. Taro Root Salad

S2. Taro Root Salad

$8.95

Crunchy Shredded Taro mixed with vegetagbles

Sides

1 Shrimp Summer Roll

$3.75

1 Side of Fries

$3.25

1 Spring roll

$3.75

1 Veggie Spring Roll

$3.75

Extra Rice Bowl

$3.00

Extra Noodles bowl

$3.00

Extra Soup bowl Large

$5.00

Extra Soup bowl Small

$3.00

Brisket Bowl

$5.50

Chicken Bowl

$5.50

Eye Round Stk Bowl

$5.50

Flank Bowl

$5.50

Fried Egg

$2.50

Meatball bowl

$5.50

Tendon Bowl

$5.50

Seafood Bowl

$5.50

Steam Veggie bowl

$4.50

White Onions With Vinegar

$2.50

Beer

Corona

$5.50

Heineken

$5.50

Saigon

$6.00

Sapporo

$6.00

Singha

$6.00

Guinness

$6.50

Yuengling

$5.50

Cocktails/ Shooters

Apple Cider Moscow Mule

$11.00

Apple Sparkling, Ginger Beer, Tito's Vodka, Fresh Lime Juice

Beauty of Emiline

$13.00

Empress 1908 Gin, St Germain, Pear Liquor

Cosmopolitan

$11.00

Cucumber Cooler

$13.00

Grey Goose Vodka, St. Germain, Orange Squeeze, Cucumber, Mint

Ginger Honey Tea Toddy

$11.00

Ginger Honey Tea with Brandy

Guava Tropical Punch

$12.00

Guava Nectar, Coconut Malibu Rum, Fresh Lime Juice

Honey Paloma

$12.00

Patron Silver Tequila, Honey Syrup, Grapefruit Juice, Lime Juice

Hot Chocolate with Bailey & Rum

$11.00

Hurrican/Hawaii

$11.00

Long Island

$14.00

Margarita

$11.00

Manhattan

$11.00

Martini

$12.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Mojito

$11.00

Moscow Mule

$11.00

New York Sour

$14.00

Knob Creek Rye, Egg White, Fresh Lemon Juice, Malbec

Passion Fruit Bramble

$12.00

Bombay Sapphire Gin, Passoa Liquor, Lime Juice, Simple Syrup,

Strawberry Lemon Spritz

$13.00

Strawberry and Lemongrass Vodka, Tripple Sec, Strawberry, Bevy Lemonade

Viet Coffee + Bailey

$11.00

Seltzer

Absolut

$5.75

Bevy

$5.75

Decoy Wine Seltzer

$8.00

Truly Punch

$5.75

Truly Magarita

$5.75

White Claw

$5.75

Svedka

$5.75

Dogfish Head Cocktails

$7.95

Schofferhofer

$5.75

Refreshment

Butterfly Color-Changing Lemonade

Butterfly Color-Changing Lemonade

$6.25
Fizzy Ginger Lemonade

Fizzy Ginger Lemonade

$6.25
Guava Tropical Tea

Guava Tropical Tea

$6.25
Lemongrass Mint & Lime Sparkling Soda

Lemongrass Mint & Lime Sparkling Soda

$6.25
Lychee Lemongrass Peach Tea

Lychee Lemongrass Peach Tea

$6.25
Lychee Orange Tea

Lychee Orange Tea

$6.25

Peach Tea

$6.25

Dairy - Coffee / Tea

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$6.25
Hot Chocolate - Spiced Pumpkin

Hot Chocolate - Spiced Pumpkin

$6.25
Thai Ice Tea

Thai Ice Tea

$5.95

Vietnamese Coffee - Gentleman

$5.95

Vietnamese Coffee - Lady

$5.95

Vietnamese Expresso

$6.25
Caramel Apple Viet Coffee

Caramel Apple Viet Coffee

$5.95

Hot Tea / Iced Tea

DETOX Ginger Honey Tea

$5.25

Butterfly Pea Lemon Honey Tea

$5.75

Cinnamon Orange Tea

$5.75

Unsweetened Ice Tea

$3.25

Tea Pot

$6.25

Accommodate up to 4 people

Hot Tea Cup

$3.95

Juice & Soft Drink

Apple Juice

$4.25

Cranberry Juice

$4.25

Orange Juice

$4.25

Lemonade

$4.25

Coke

$3.45

Diet Coke

$3.45

Sprite

$3.45

Ginger Ale

$3.45

Red Bull

$3.95

Sparkling Water

$3.95

Club Soda

$2.95

Water Bottle

$2.00

Food Bucket

Insanity Bucket

$70.00

* 1 Dozen of Shrimps * 1/2 Lbs of Fried Tilapia Fish * 1 Dozen of Chicken Wings * 1 Order of Asian Animal Fries * 2 Side Order of House Salad * 5 Spring Rolls * 3 Shrimps Wontons

Lunacy Bucket

$60.00

* 1 DOZEN OF SHRIMPS* 1/2 LBS OF FRIED TILAPIA FISH* 1 ORDER OF FRENCH FRIES * 2 SIDE ORDER OF HOUSE SALAD* 4 SPRING ROLLS3 SHRIMP WONTONS

Madness Bucket

$35.00

* 1/2 DOZEN OF SHRIMPS* 2 PIECES FRIED TILAPIA FISH* 1 ORDER OF FRIES* 1 SIDE ORDER OF HOUSE SALAD* 4 SPRING ROLLS

Dessert

3 Layer Cake

3 Layer Cake

$5.95
Creme Brulee Cheese Cake

Creme Brulee Cheese Cake

$5.95
Mango Mousse

Mango Mousse

$5.95Out of stock
Tiramitsu

Tiramitsu

$5.95

PRODUCES

Basil

$4.50

Bean Sprout

$3.00

Bell Pepper

$2.00

Carrot

$1.50

Cilantro

$1.50

Cucumber

$1.75

Egg - 1 dozen

$4.49

Egg - Half a dozen

$2.50

Ginger - Grocery

$2.50

Ice Lettuce

$3.00

Lime x 3

$1.75

Orange

$1.50

Scallion

$2.50

Yellow Onion

$2.00

OTHERS

Bread (French Style) 6 each

$4.50

Coconut Soda (for Cooking)

$3.50

Half & Half

$4.00

Korean BBQ Sauce

$6.45

Rice Paper

$3.45

Rice Vermicelli - Package

$6.00

Rock Candy

$3.50

Thai Sweet Chili Sauce

$6.00

Tofu (firm)

$3.25

Sate Sauce - 16 oz

$15.50

Sate Sauce - 32 oz

$30.50

Sirancha - Bottle

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Get 10% off your order by following us on Instagram or Facebook

Website

Location

2321 Dulles Station Blvd, Suite C, Herndon, VA 20171

Directions

Gallery
Alo Vietnam image
Alo Vietnam image
Alo Vietnam image

Similar restaurants in your area

Tatva Indian Cuisine
orange starNo Reviews
2443 Centreville Rd Suite G1 Herndon, VA 20171
View restaurantnext
Stone's Cove Kitbar - 2403 Centreville Rd
orange starNo Reviews
2403 Centreville Rd Herndon, VA 20171
View restaurantnext
Ned Devine's Irish Gastro Pub & Restaurant - 2465 Centreville Road
orange starNo Reviews
2465 Centreville Road Herndon, VA 20171
View restaurantnext
TEZ Indo-American Grill
orange star3.5 • 5
13005 Worldgate Dr Herndon, VA 20170
View restaurantnext
Desi Chowrastha - Herndon
orange starNo Reviews
905 Herndon Parkway Herndon, VA 20170
View restaurantnext
Guapo's Charcoal Chicken & Taqueria - Herndon
orange starNo Reviews
1042 Elden St Herndon, VA 20170
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Herndon

A2B- Adyar Ananda Bhavan ,VIRGINIA
orange star4.1 • 301
645 Elden St Herndon, VA 20170
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Herndon
Reston
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Sterling
review star
Avg 4.7 (26 restaurants)
Chantilly
review star
Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)
Great Falls
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Vienna
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Ashburn
review star
Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
Centreville
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Fairfax
review star
Avg 4.3 (60 restaurants)
Potomac
review star
Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston