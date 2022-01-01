Aloy Modern Thai // Denver
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Aloy Modern Thai in Denver, CO weds the culinary experience of modern Thailand and Colorado with cuisine crafted by some of Bangkok's best chefs. We welcome you to come learn, play, explore and eat some of the best Thai food in Denver.
Location
2134 Larimer St., Denver, CO 80205
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Denver
ViewHouse Ballpark - 2015 Market St. Denver, CO
4.6 • 4,436
2015 Market St Denver, CO 80205
View restaurant