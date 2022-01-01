Restaurant header imageView gallery

Aloy Modern Thai // Denver

2134 Larimer St.

Denver, CO 80205

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

D Pad Thai
D Drunken Noodle
D Pad See Eew

Small Plates

555 Chips & Salsa

$6.50

Crisp shrimp & rice chips with a house-made Thai-style salsa.

Bangkok Wraps

Bangkok Wraps

$12.50

Lettuce wrap with fried shrimp, carrot, mixed greens, mustard greens, house mango-citrus dressing

Corn Fritter

Corn Fritter

$7.50

Bite sized tempura battered corn.

Crab Cheese Wonton

Crab Cheese Wonton

$9.00

cream cheese, kani crab meat, sweet chili sauce

Crab God

Crab God

$13.50

Atlantic blue soft shell crab, flaky pastry, cucumber, chive, carrot, beet, mixed green, balsamic, creamy sriracha, togarashi.

Duck Wonton

Duck Wonton

$12.50

Duck, cream cheese and sweet corn wrapped in wonton. Served with a savory soy sauce and orange garnish.

Fresh Shrimp Spring Rolls

$9.00

Shrimp, spring mix, bean sprout, carrot & Thai basil wrapped in rice paper served w/ Thai peanut sauce

Fried Egg Rolls

Fried Egg Rolls

$9.00

cabbage, carrot, bean noodle, sweet chili sauce

Fried Shrimp (Khoong Tod)

Fried Shrimp (Khoong Tod)

$11.00

Fried Shrimp w/ Sriracha Aioli

Pork Potstickers

Pork Potstickers

$8.00

pork, green onion, ginger, sesame oil, house tangy soy

Rockies Balls

Rockies Balls

$10.50

Tako-Octopus wrapped in crispy dough with onions, carrots, leek, and salt. Creamy Thai balsamic & Sriracha aioli drizzled. Bonito and scallion topped.

Satay

Satay

$13.00

marinated chicken skewer, house peanut sauce, cucumber relish

Salad & Soups

House Salad

House Salad

$10.00

mixed green, carrot, tomato

Green Papaya Salad

Green Papaya Salad

$13.00

carrot, tomato, peanut, spicy garlic dressing

Tom Kha

Tom Kha

$9.00

herbs, cabbage, mushroom, onion, coconut milk broth, chili oil

Tom Yum

Tom Yum

$9.00

herbs, mushroom, onion, cilantro, house made chili paste

Lunch Noodle

L Pad Thai

L Pad Thai

$13.00
L Drunken Noodle

L Drunken Noodle

$13.00

L Pad See Eew

$13.00

L Pad Woon Sen

$13.00

L Chef Noodle

$13.00

L Kobe Noodle Soup

$13.00

L Aloy Noodle

$13.00

L Slow CHK Noodle Soup

$13.00

L Sriracha Noodle

$13.00
L Tom KHA Noodle

L Tom KHA Noodle

$13.00

L TomYum Noodle

$13.00

Lunch Rice

L Thai Fried Rice

L Thai Fried Rice

$13.00

L Sriracha Fried Rice

$13.00

L Chef Fried Rice

$13.00

L Black Pepper

$13.00

L Cashew Wok

$13.00

L Thai Basil

$13.00
L Eggplant Wok

L Eggplant Wok

$13.00

L Mixed Vegetable

$13.00

L Spicy Sizzling

$13.00

Lunch Curries (contains shellfish)

sweet pepper, zucchini, carrot, eggplant, thai basil, red coconut curry
L Green Curry

L Green Curry

$14.00

sweet pepper, zucchini, carrot, eggplant, thai basil, green coconut curry w/side of jasmine rice (CONTAINS SHRIMP PASTE/NOT A VEGAN OPTION)

L Mussamun Curry

$14.00

red potato, onion, peanut, mussamun coconut curry, choice of flaky pastry (G) or black rice w/side of jasmine rice (CONTAINS SHRIMP PASTE/NOT A VEGAN OPTION)

L Panang

$14.00

red sweet pepper, carrot, green bean, broccoli, thai basil, thick panang coconut curry w/side of jasmine rice (CONTAINS SHRIMP PASTE/NOT A VEGAN OPTION)

Sides

Bean Noodles

$3.00

Chicken side

$5.00

Chili Fish Sauce

$0.50

Chili Paste

Chopsticks

Crispy Egg Noodle

$4.00

Curry sauce (Small)

$7.00

Egg Noodles

$4.00

Flaky Pastry

$3.00

Fork & Spoon

Fresh Thai Chili

$0.50

Ginger Dressing Side

$0.50

Jasmine Rice

$3.00

Kobe Beef Side

$5.00

Non Sweet Sticky Rice

$3.00

Organic Tofu Side

$5.00

Peanut Dressing

$0.50

Rice Noodles - THICK

$3.00

Rice Noodles- THIN

$3.00

Salmon Side

$8.00

Salsa Side

Satay Peanut Sauce

$0.50

Shrimp Side

$6.00

Sriracha Sauce

Steamed Vegetables

$4.00

Sweet & Sour Sauce

Sweet Rice

$4.00

Dessert

Sticky Rice Mango

Sticky Rice Mango

$9.00

Butter Pecan Ice Cream

$5.00

Vanilla Bean Ice Cream

$5.00

Lava Cake

$10.00
Mochi Ice Cream

Mochi Ice Cream

$10.00

Lychee, Passion Fruit and Mango Vegan & Gluten Free

Special Plates

KAO SOI

KAO SOI

$23.00

egg noodle, slow cooked chicken, red onion, green onion, yellow coconut curry, topped with fried egg noodles

PINEAPPLE FRIED RICE

PINEAPPLE FRIED RICE

$28.00

seafood, grape, onion, cage free egg, yellow curry, house soy

Refreshments

Arnold Palmer

$5.00

Boylan Cola

$4.00Out of stock

Boylan Root Beer

$4.00Out of stock

Boylan Diet Cola

$4.00

Boylan Gingerale

$4.00

Boylan Orange Soda

$4.00Out of stock

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Lemonade

$3.00

OG Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Organic Hot Tea

$4.00

Refill OG Tea

Thai Iced Tea

$5.00+

Topo Chico

$4.50

Water

$4.00

Pink Boy

$10.00

Strawberry, cream, soda

Coca Cola

$5.00

Sprite

$5.00

To-Go Cocktails *(Pick-Up ONLY)*

Adult Thai Tea *(Pick-Up ONLY)*

Adult Thai Tea *(Pick-Up ONLY)*

$12.00

Moscow Mule *(Pick-Up ONLY)*

$12.00

Dark N' Stormy *(Pick-Up ONLY)*

$12.00

Wine-Sake *(Pick-Up ONLY)*

Sho Chiku Bai Junmai Cup Sake *(Pick-Up ONLY)*

$12.00

BTL Josh Cabernet *(Pick-Up ONLY)*

$40.00

Btl Josh Cellars Chardonnay *(Pick-Up ONLY)*

$40.00

Btl Crossings Sauvignon Blanc *(Pick-Up ONLY)*

$40.00

BTL Sparkling Brut *(Pick-Up ONLY)*

$25.00

T-SHIRT

T-SHIRT

$20.00

PINT GLASS

LOGO PINT GLASS

$7.00

SWEATSHIRT

Sweatshirt

$35.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Aloy Modern Thai in Denver, CO weds the culinary experience of modern Thailand and Colorado with cuisine crafted by some of Bangkok's best chefs. We welcome you to come learn, play, explore and eat some of the best Thai food in Denver.

Website

Location

2134 Larimer St., Denver, CO 80205

Directions

Gallery
ALOY MODERN THAI-DENVER image
ALOY MODERN THAI-DENVER image
ALOY MODERN THAI-DENVER image

