Aloy Thai Eatery - Denver

No reviews yet

211 E 7th Ave

Denver, CO 80203

SMALL PLATES

FRIED EGG ROLLS

$8.00

Cabbage, carrot, bean noodle, sweet chili sauce **Contains: Gluten**

CRAB CHEESE WONTON

$8.00

Cream cheese, kani crab meat, sweet chili sauce **Contains: Gluten, Fish, Shellfish, Dairy & Eggs**

THAI BBQ CHICKEN

$12.00

Marinated and grilled. Served with spicy tamarind sauce **Contains: Gluten, Soy**

POTSTICKERS

$7.00

Pork, green onion, ginger, sesame oil, house tangy soy **Contains: Gluten, Sesame Oil, Soy, Dairy, Chives, Garlic & Eggs**

SHRIMP SPRING ROLLS

$8.00

Shrimp, bean sprouts, cucumber, carrot, basil, red oak, rice paper, house peanut sauce *No Substitutions

SALAD

PAPAYA SALAD

$11.00

Papaya, Carrot, tomato, peanut, spicy garlic dressing *Contains: garlic, fish, and peanut*

SOUPS

TOM KHA

$8.00

Herbs, cabbage, mushroom, onion, coconut milk broth, chili oil *Contains: mushroom, shellfish, cilantro*

TOM YUM

$8.00

Herbs, mushroom, onion, cilantro, house made chili paste *Contains: garlic, fish, chili, and onion*

NOODLES

PAD THAI NOODLE

$16.00

Bean sprout, diced tofu, red onion, green onion, egg & chopped peanut *Contains: soy, garlic, egg, fish, shellfish, onion, chive, and peanut*

DRUNKEN NOODLE

$16.00

Sweet pepper, onion, Thai basil, egg & spicy garlic sauce *Contains: wheat, egg, soy, garlic, shallot, & shellfish*

PAD SEE EW

$16.00

Chinese kale, egg, thick rice noodle & sweet soy *Contains: wheat, egg, soy, garlic & shellfish*

FRIED RICE

THAI FRIED RICE

$16.00

Green onion, onion, tomato, cage free egg & house soy *Contains: wheat, soy, chives, garlic, shellfish, and egg*

BASIL FRIED RICE

$16.00

Thai basil, sweet pepper, onion, Thai chilies, and egg in spicy garlic sauce. *Contains: wheat, soy, shallot, garlic, and egg*

CURRY

KHAO SOI

$19.00

Egg noodle, slow cooked chicken, red onion, green onion, homeade Northen Thai tumeric paste, topped with fried egg noodles *Contains: Wheat, Shallot , Shellfish, Garlic, and Egg*

PANANG CURRY

$16.00

Red sweet pepper, carrot, broccoli, Thai basil, thick panang coconut curry with a side of black jasmine rice *Contains: Shellfish *

GREEN CURRY

$16.00

Green coconut curry with sweet pepper, zucchini, carrot & Thai basil served with black jasmine rice *Contains: Shellfish, Shallots, & Garlic *

YELLOW CURRY

$16.00

Potato and onion cooked in yellow coconutcurry and topped with fried onion. Served with a side of black jasmine rice *Contains: Soy, Tumeric, Shallots, & Garlic *

SWEETS

MANGO STICKY RICE

$8.00

Fresh Thai mango on top of savory sweet coconut sticky rice,

BEIGNET BITES

$9.00

Bringing a twit to the classic French beignet, in collaboration with Dochi. These Mochi donut beignets offer a light airy, chewy texture with a slight crisp on the outside. *Contains Wheat & Dairy*

UTENSILS

UTENSILS

CHOPSTICK

SIDE

Side Chicken

$5.00

Side Chili Paste

$0.15

Side Fish Sauce Thai Chili

$1.00

Side Crispy Egg Noodle

$4.00

Side Curry Panang

$7.00

Side Curry Khao Soi

$7.00

Side Curry Green

$7.00

Side Curry Yellow

$7.00

Side Egg Noodle

$4.00

Side Fresh Thai Chili

$1.00

Side Black Jasmine Rice

$3.00

Side Kobe Beef

$5.00

Side Plain Sticky Rice

$3.00

Side Organic Tofu

$5.00

Side Peanut Dressing

$0.50

Side Rice Noodle PT

$3.00

Side Noodle Flat

$3.00

Side Shrimp

$6.00

Side Sriracha Packets

Side Soy GF Packets

Side Sweet Rice

$4.00

N/A Beverages

COLA

$5.00

BOYLAN GINGERALE

$4.00

COCONUT WATER

$5.00

BOYLAN ORANGE

$4.00

THAI ICED TEA

$5.00

THAI TEA BOBA

$6.00

TARO BOBA TEA

$6.00

GREEN BOBA TEA

$6.00

MILK BOBA TEA

$6.00

TOPO CHICO

$4.50Out of stock

TEAKOE ICED TEA

$5.00

WATER BOTTLE

$4.00

UNSWEETED ICED TEA

$3.00

BOYLAN ROOT BEER

$4.00

BOYLAN DIET COLA

$4.00

PELLEGRINO

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Aloy Thai Eatery, a new fast casual restaurant from the acclaimed Aloy Thai Cuisine and Aloy Modern Thai family, offering made-from-scratch Thai fare, will open in late July in Denver’s Capitol Hill neighborhood. This will be the third Aloy Thai restaurant since the first location opened in Boulder in 2006. Aloy Thai Eatery differs from its sister restaurants, Aloy Thai Cuisine (Boulder) and Aloy Modern Thai (Denver), with its focus on a fast casual setting, delivery, and take out. The new Eatery’s menu will include the top 20 best sellers from both their Boulder and Denver locations, optional customizable plates made to order, and a lower price point.

211 E 7th Ave, Denver, CO 80203

