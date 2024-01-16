Alpaca Coffee & Tea 26600 Highway 243
26600 Highway 243
Idyllwild, CA 92549
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Kids
On the side
Baked Goods
Grab & Go
- Banana Milk Cool Plus$2.75
- Belgian Boys Lmon Cookie Tarts$8.50
- Belgian Boys Stroopwafel$9.00
- Binggrae Banana$2.75
- Binggrae Melon$2.75
- Binggrae Strawberry$2.75
- Blk Forest Gummy Bears$0.75
- Buldak 2x Spicy Ckin$3.50
- Buldak Carbonara$3.50
- Buldak Spicy Chicken$3.50
- Coca Cola$3.50
- Cool Plus Banana Milk$2.75
- Fig Bar Blueberry$2.50
- Fig Bar Raspberry$2.50
- Fiji Water$3.00
- GoGo Squeez Apple$1.50
- GoGo Squeez Cinnamon$1.50
- GoGo Squeez Peach$1.50
- GoGo Squeez Strawberry$1.50
- GoGo Squeez ygt Blueberry$1.50
- GoGo Squeez ygt Strawberry$1.50
- Guayaki Yerba Mate Mint$3.50
- Hello Panda Chocolate$0.75
- humm Kombucha Mango Passionfruit$3.85
- Lemon P Dragon F Mango$3.00
- Lemon P Original Lemon$3.00
- Lemon P Peach Raspberry$3.00
- Lemon P Watermelon$3.00
- Lenny & Larry's Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.75
- Lenny & Larry's Oatmeal Cookie$1.75
- Liquid Death Lime$1.75
- Liquid Death Mango$1.75
- Liquid Death Melon$1.75
- Liquid I.V. Hydration$2.00
- Love + Chew Banana Bread Cookie$1.75
- Mamma Chia Blackberry Bliss$2.50
- Martinellis Apple Juice$3.00
- Maruchan chicken Flavor$1.75
- Milano Double Drk Chocolate$1.50
- Nature's Garden Stwbry Yoggies$1.00
- Nongshim Bowl Noodles$3.50
- nutella & Go$1.60
- Nutella B Ready$1.75
- Pomegranate Collagen Jelly Sticks$1.25
- Pure Organic Pineapple Fruit Bar$0.75
- Pure Organic RL Fruit Bar$0.75
- Pure Organic SB Fruit Bar$0.75
- Renude Chaga Matcha Packet$3.50
- Renude Chaga Packets$3.00
- Rip Van | 2pk$1.00
- RXBAR Bluebry$3.00
- RXBAR Chocolate Sea Salt$3.00
- Shin Noodle Vegan Soup$3.50
- Simply Protein Drk Choco Bar$3.00
- Simply Protein Lem Coco$3.00
- Simply Protein Peanut Btr Choco$3.00
- Skinny Pop$1.25
- Soon Kimchi Noodles$3.50
- Suja$2.50
- Tajin Gummy Bears$1.25
- Thats it Apples + Blueberries$1.25
- Thats it Apples + Mangos$1.25
- Thats it Apples + Strawberries$1.25
- Tonkotsu Ramen$5.00
- Topo Chico$3.00
- Topo Chico Glass Bottle$3.25
- Vita Coconut Water$3.25
- Martinelli's$3.00
- Liquid I.V. Hydration Cherry$2.00
- Liquid I.V. Hydration Yuzu Pineapple$2.00
- Honest Kids Berry$1.00
- Honest Kids Fruit Punch$1.00
- Honest Kids Apple Juice$1.00
- Honest Kids Grape$1.00
- C2O Coconut Water$3.99
- Tractor Lemonade$3.99
Alpaca Merch
Stumptown Whole Bean Coffee
Rachel Welch
Nam Burritos
All hours
|Sunday
|6:30 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|6:30 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|6:30 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|6:30 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
26600 Highway 243, Idyllwild, CA 92549
© 2024 Toast, Inc.