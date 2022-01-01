Restaurant header imageView gallery

Alpenrose Vail

review star

No reviews yet

100 E Meadow Dr, Ste 25

Vail, CO 81657

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Cheese Fondue

$16.00

Hearty cheese fondue served with rustic bread, can be served GF

Rösti Bällchen

$14.00

Weiswurst

$18.00

Pair of Bavarian Weiswurst with Pretzel and mustard

Pretzel

$9.00

Fresh baked German Pretzel served with mustard

Beef Tatare

$21.00

Rosi's Beef Tatare with truffeled cream dip and rustic farmers bread, can be served GF and DF

Carpaccio

$23.00

SD Fondue Bread

Soups

Alpen Gazpacho

$12.00

Bergkäse Suppe

$14.00

Gulash Suppe

$12.00

Salads

House Salad

$14.00

Small mixed house salad with croutons, can be served GF and DF

Caesar Salad

$18.00

Caesar Salad with pretzel croutons, tomatoes, tomato garlic salsa, topped with shaved parmesan, can be served GF and DF

Caprese

$16.00

Sliced tomatoes, mozzarella, balsamic reduction, can be served GF

Quinoa Rösti

$19.00

Sommer Melonen Salat

$18.00

LUNCH Entrees

Schnitzel

$28.00

Bavarian pork Schnitzel with spaetzle and lingonberries

Oktoberfest Hax'n

$29.00

Kalbsgulasch

$28.00Out of stock

Veal goulash in mushroom sauce with Grandma's spaetzle

Bratwurst

$24.00

Pair of German Bratwurst with Sauerkraut, mashed potatoes and mustard

Schweizer Rösti

$26.00

Smoked salmon with Swiss potato pancakes, sour cream and horseradish cream

Pasta Matterhorn

$21.00

Schweinebraten

$28.00

Gemüse Curry

$25.00

DINNER ENTREES

Schnitzel

$29.00

Oktoberfest Hax`n

$32.00

Kalbsgulasch

$29.00Out of stock

Schweinebraten

$32.00

Schweizer Rösti

$28.00

Rosi`s Lachs

$38.00

Pasta Südtirol

$24.00

Dessert

Apfelstrudel

$12.00

Tradional German Apple strudel served with vanilla ice creeam

Dampfnudel

$15.00Out of stock

Oma's Cake

$9.00

Grandma's Cake, choice of Plum, Apple, Cherry crumble or Raspberry Schmand (German sour cream)

Macaroon

$4.00

French macarons are thin, flavorful meringue cookies that are sandwiched together with some kind of filling. ... They are made with egg whites and lots of ground nuts, which helps them to attain that chewy texture without drying out and becoming too crispy, like a simple meringue cookie made with just egg whites and sugar.

Cookie

$4.00

Choice of Choco, Peanut or Oat Cranberry

Mixed berry cake

$9.00

Shortcrust pastry base filled with pastry cream, topped with a layer of sponge cake and lavishly garnished with an assortment of blackberries, raspberries, red currants and strawberries.

Choco mousse cake

$9.00Out of stock

A chocolate sponge base topped with a dark chocolate mousse and dusted with cocoa powder.

Bienen Stich

$9.00Out of stock

Strawberry Tarte

$9.00

Banana Bread

$9.00Out of stock

No nuts

Happy Birthday Apfelstrudel

Happy Birthday!

German Cheese Cake

$9.00

Chocolate Cake

$9.00Out of stock

Frankfurter Kranz

$9.00Out of stock

Gugelhupf

$9.00Out of stock

Käse Sahne Torte

$12.00Out of stock

Black Forest Cake

$12.00

Sacher Torte

$9.00Out of stock

Whole small cake

$75.00Out of stock

Whole Oma's cake

$99.00Out of stock

Pear Tarte

$9.00Out of stock

Black Forest Cheese Cake

$9.00Out of stock

Whole Chocolate Mousse Cake

$75.00Out of stock

Heidelbeer Käsekuchen

$9.00Out of stock

Zitrone Käse Sahne Torte

$12.00Out of stock

Sides

SD Bread

$4.00

5 slices of rustic bread and butter

SD Glutenfree Crackers

$4.00

SD Cheese Dip

$4.00

"Cheesefondue sauce"

SD Obazda

$4.00

[ˈoːbatsdɐ] is a Bavarian cheese delicacy. It is prepared by mixing two thirds aged soft cheese, usually Camembert and one third butter. The cheeses and spices are mixed together into a smooth mass.

SD Sauerkraut

$9.00

SD Spätzle

$9.00

Typical swabian egg nudel. It's a small dumpling cooked by running batter through a colander into boiling water

SD Rösti

$9.00

Rösti is basically a potato pancake, consisting mainly of potatoes, in the style of a fritter. The swiss consider the roesti as their national dish.

SD Mashed Potatoes

$9.00

contains parsnip

SD Carrots

$6.00

Carrots and Cellery sticks

SD Broccoli

$6.00

SD Spinach

$9.00

prepared with garlic and butter

SD Bratwurst

$12.00

1 single brat

SD Chicken

$10.00Out of stock

SD Weiswurst

$12.00

1 single sausage

SD Steamed Salmon

$16.00

SD Schnitzel

$18.00

Plain

SD Smoked Salmon

$14.00

4 oz

SD Lingonberry Sauce

$3.50

"German Ketchup"

SD Lemon For Schnitzel

SD Cherry Compote

$3.50

SD Brown Sauce

SD Whipped Cream

$3.00

SD Butter

SD Parmesan

SD Mustard

SD Ketchup

SD Vanilla Sauce

$3.00

SD Horseradish Cream

$3.00

SD Quinoa

$9.00

SD Kids Frankfurter

$4.50

Kids

Schlawiner

$10.00

Potato soup with sliced sausage

Michel

$12.00

Heidi

$12.00

Spaetzle with mushroom cream sauce

Striezi

$12.00

Frankfurter Sausage with mashed potatoes

Retail

Postcard

$2.00

Pillow

$19.00

Pillow grey

$39.00

Coaster

$29.00

Milk cow

$29.00

Frame small

$19.00

Frame big

$24.00

Windlicht small

$9.00

Hut Grey

$39.00

Beanie

$99.00

Kuckuck Clock

$445.00

Pillow Middle

$69.00

Wooden Deer

$24.00

Big Pillow

$89.00

Fur

$39.00

Gnom

$19.00

Waterbottle

$29.00

Purse

$39.00

Straws

$9.00

Slippers

$19.00

Glass Mustard

$12.00Out of stock

Stiegl/Fürstenberg Mug

$25.00

Shot Boot

$9.00

Wine Glass

$35.00

Champagne Glass

$35.00

Beer Mug Boot

$29.00

Ski

$180.00

Mug

$49.00

Mug Set

$59.00

Alpenrose Jute Bag

$10.00

Blanket

$150.00

Thin Blanket

$69.00

Alpenrose Mug

$24.00

Shirt

$39.00

Mug

$19.00

Wooden Heart

$39.00

Beets In A Bottle

$10.00

Stiegl Glass

$19.00

Placemats

$40.00

Raclette

Raclette

$19.00

Serviette

$0.50

Lederhose 46

$199.00

Lederhose

$169.00

Lederhose

$199.00

Lederhose 169

$169.00

Wooden Board

$39.00Out of stock

Small Hat OF

$9.00

Vodka

Well Vodka

$9.00

Titos

$11.00

Belvedere

$12.00

Belvedere Peach Nectar

$12.00

Stoli Cucumber

$10.00

Grey Goose

$14.00

Stoli Vanil

$10.00

Colorado High Vodka

$10.00

Ketel One

$12.00

Ketel One Citron

$12.00

Ketel One Peach & Orange Blossom

$12.00

Ketel One Cucumber Mint

$12.00

Pinnacle Whipped

$10.00

Gin

Well Gin

$9.00

Bombay Saphire

$12.00

Monkey 47

$16.00

Hendricks

$14.00

Tanqueray

$12.00

Gretchen

$30.00

*Boodles British

$12.00

Rum

Well Rum/Cruzan

$9.00

Zacapa 23 yr

$13.00Out of stock

Ron Zacapa XO

$28.00Out of stock

Stroh

$10.00

Gosling Black Seal

$10.00

Mount Gay Eclipse

$9.00

Mounta Gay Black Barrel

$9.00

Malibu

$9.00

Captain Morgan

$10.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$10.00

*Casa Noble Anejo

$23.00Out of stock

*Jose Cuervo Silver

Out of stock

Patron Reposado

$14.00Out of stock

Patron Silver

$13.00

Patron Xo Café

$13.00

Patron Anejo

$22.00

DJ Real

$60.00

DJ 1942

$30.00

Corzo Anejo

$13.00Out of stock

Casamigo Blanco

$15.00

Casamigos Reposado

$17.00

Casamigos Anjeo

$22.00

*Sanza Silver

Out of stock

Dobel Diamante

$15.00Out of stock

Clase Azul Anejo

$50.00

Mezcal 400 Conejos

$15.00

Casamigos Mezcal

$12.00

Suerte

$10.00

Suerte

Whiskey

Well Whiskey

$9.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$10.00

Bulleit Rye

$11.00

Crown

$12.00

Wild Turkey 8

$11.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

Wild Turkey 101

$12.00

Woodford Reserve

$14.00Out of stock

Green Spot

$15.00

Redbreast 12 yrs

$16.00

Yellow Spot

$35.00

Woody Creek Rye

$16.00

10th Mountain R

$11.00

Bushmills Red Bush

$11.00

Bushmills

$9.00

*Seagrams VO

Stranahans

$14.00

Tullamore Dew 18

$40.00

Tincup Rye

$9.00Out of stock

Strahams Blue Peak

$16.00

Triple Cro

$12.00

Jack Daniel's

$9.00Out of stock

Screw Ball Penaut Whiskey

$9.00

Lagavulin 16

$17.00

Scotch/Bourbon

Well Scotch

$9.00

Chivas Regal

$12.00Out of stock

Chivas Regal 18Yr

$24.00Out of stock

Dewars

$10.00

Dewars 12Yr

$12.00

Laphroaig

$15.00

Mccallan 12

$17.00Out of stock

Mccallan 18

$30.00

JW Blue

$55.00

JW Black

$15.00Out of stock

JW Red

$12.00

Lagavulin

$16.00

Cordials/Liquors

Zirbenz

$10.00

Schladerer Williams Pear

$10.00

Schladerer Kirsch

$10.00

Schladerer Himbeere

$10.00

Schladerer Obstler

$10.00

Apricot Brandy

$9.00

Apple Liquor

$9.00

Jägermeister

$8.00

Rumpleminze

$8.00

Mini Beer

$9.00

Nux Alpina

$10.00

Shotboard Jägermeister

$30.00

Shotboard Rumpleminze

$30.00

Shotboard Minibeer

$34.00

Shotboard Zirbenz

$38.00

Shotboard Schladerer

$38.00

Amaretto

$10.00

Aperol

$10.00

Campari

$10.00

Cointreau

$9.00

Chivas

$9.00

Frangelico

$10.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Kahlua

$10.00

Lillet

$10.00

Licor 43

$7.00

Fernet Branca

$10.00

St George Absinthe Verde

$15.00

Baileys

$10.00

Genepy

$7.00

Apricot Marielle Blume

$9.00

Rochelt Black Elderberry

$45.00

Rochelt Marille

$40.00

Rochelt Muscat

$35.00

Arak Razzouk

$9.00

Armagnac VS

$14.00

Remy VSOP

$18.00

Armagnac XO

$16.00

Asbach Uralt

$15.00

Azteca Oro

$28.00

Shotboard Frangelico

$38.00

Zirben Bottle

$99.00

Coffee Jägermeister

$9.00

Apple Strudel Shot

$9.00

Sweet Vermouth

$10.00

Alpenrose Cocktails

Alpen Spritzer

$15.00

Alpen Negroni

$16.00

Rosen Magarita

$16.00

Lavender Tonic

$15.00

Mountain Cow Mule

$15.00

Alpen Sangria

$14.00

Pitcher Alpen Sangria

$49.00

Spritz Dudel

$16.00Out of stock

Jagertee

$10.00

Aperol Spritz

$15.00

Moscow Mule

$15.00

Old Bavarian

$16.00

Old Fashion

$16.00

Jäger Mule

$15.00

Alpen Mimosa

$14.00

Cosmopolitan

$16.00

Manhattan

$15.00

Martini

$6.00

Alexander

$18.00

White Russian

$16.00

Gluehwein

$10.00Out of stock

PinkLady

$14.00

Rose Lumumba

$14.00Out of stock

Mountain Baileys

$14.00Out of stock

Heisse Oma

$16.00Out of stock

AlpenCafe

$14.00Out of stock

Gin-Dudel

$16.00Out of stock

Vodka-Dudel

$16.00Out of stock

Biene Maya

$16.00

Draft

SM Paulaner Pils

$7.00

SM Stiegl Lager

$7.00Out of stock

SM Paulaner Weizen

$7.00

SM Hacker-Pschorr Dunkel

$7.00Out of stock

SM Radler

$7.00

LG Paulaner Pils

$8.00

LG Stiegl Lager

$8.00Out of stock

LG Paulaner Weizen

$9.00

LG Hacker-Pschorr Dunkel

$9.00Out of stock

LG Radler

$9.00

XL Paulaner Pils

$16.00

XL Stiegl Lager

$16.00Out of stock

XL Paulaner Weizen

$16.00

XL Hacker-Pschorr Dunkel

$16.00Out of stock

XL Radler

$16.00

Bottled/Cans

N/A Erdinger 0.3l

$6.80

Red Wine

GLS Tramin Lagrein

$17.00

GLS Salwey Pinot Noir Estate

$16.00

GLS Heinrich RED

$15.00

GLS Donnas Valle d'Aosta Rosso

$18.00Out of stock

GLS Davide Carlone Boca

$20.00

GLS Scaia Torre Mellotti Carbernet Sauvignon

$16.00

GLS Inama Rosso

$19.00

BTL Tramin Lagrein

$75.00

BTL Salwey Pinot Noir Estate

$70.00

BTL Heinrich RED

$65.00

BTL Donnas Valle d'Aosta Rosso

$85.00Out of stock

BTL Davide Carlone Boca

$95.00

BTL Scaia Torre Mellotti Carbernet Sauvignon

$70.00

BTL Inama rosso

$90.00

BTL Köhler Ruprecht Barrique Pinot Noir

$120.00

BTL Zenato Amarone della Valpolicella Classico

$180.00

BTL PlumpJack Merlot

$140.00

BTL Paradigm Carbernet

$185.00

White Wine

GLS Köhler Ruprecht Riesling

$17.00

GLS Abbazia di Novacella Kerner

$15.00

GLS Sattlerhof Sauvignon Blanc

$19.00

GLS Loimer Kamptal Gruener Veltliner

$16.00

GLS Erwin Sabathi Chardonnay

$17.00

GLS Alois Lageder "Porer" Pinot Grigio

$18.00

GLS Jean Masson Apremont

$15.00

GLS Gewürztraminer

$15.00

BTL Köhler Riesling

$75.00

BTL Abbazia di Novacella Kerner

$65.00

BTL Sattlerhof Sauvignon Blanc

$90.00

BTL Loimer Kamptal Gruener Veltliner

$70.00

BTL Erwin Sabathi Chardonnay

$75.00

BTL Alois Lageder "Porer" Pinot Grigio

$85.00

BTL Jean Masson Apremont

$65.00

BTL Gewürztraminer

$65.00

BTL Veyder-Malberg Riesling

$135.00

BTL Alois Lageder "Loewengang" Chardonnay

$175.00

Rose

GLS Becker Petit Rosé

$15.00

BTL Becker Petit Rosé

$65.00

Champagne

GLS Loimer Brut Rose

$18.00

GLS Adami Prosecco

$14.00

GLS Pico Maccari

$17.00Out of stock

BTL Loimer Brut Rose

$99.00

BTL Adami Prosecco

$60.00

Laurent-Perrier Brut 0.187 l

$25.00

Laurent-Perrier Brut 0.375 l

$45.00

Laurent-Perrier Brut 0.75 l

$75.00

Pico Maccari 0.75 l

$75.00Out of stock

Pico Maccari 1.5 l

$155.00

Soda/Beverages

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Club Soda

$4.00

Fever Tree Gingerale

$6.00

Fever Tree Tonic Water

$6.00

Fever Tree Ginger Beer

$6.00

Cranberry Juice

$6.00

Orange Juice

$6.00

Apple Juice

$6.00

Apfelschorle

$5.00

Eistee

$4.50

Arnold Palmer

$4.50

Shirley Temple

$4.50

Gletscherwasser

$6.00

Kids Milk

$4.00

Acqua Panna

$7.00

San Pellegrino

$8.00

Refill Soda

Almdudler

$7.00Out of stock

Glass Of Ice

Coffee

Espresso

$4.00

Dbl Espresso

$5.80

Espresso Macchiato

$4.00

Americano

$5.00

Tea

$4.00

Cafe Latte

$6.00

Cappuccino

$6.00

Latte Macchiato

$6.00

Hot Chocolate

$7.00

Iced Latte

$7.00

Iced Cappuccino

$7.00

Iced Mocha

$7.00

Iced Americano

$7.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Alpenrose is a traditional German, Austrian and Swiss Restaurant with lovely prepared dishes from traditional recipes to fine classics inspiration. We serve simple tasty home-style cuisine with handmade Pretzels, hearty goulash, Bratwurst, Schnitzel and rustic Mountainsalad as well as a sweet finish with a selection of delicious desserts.

Website

Location

100 E Meadow Dr, Ste 25, Vail, CO 81657

Directions

Gallery
Alpenrose image
Alpenrose image

Similar restaurants in your area

DECA+BOL
orange star4.1 • 1,305
141 E Meadow Dr Vail, CO 81657
View restaurantnext
La Bottega - Vail VIllage
orange star4.0 • 2,223
100 E Meadow Dr Vail, CO 81657
View restaurantnext
Los Amigos - Vail
orange star3.7 • 1,012
400 Bridge St Vail, CO 81657
View restaurantnext
Slope Room & Unravel Coffee - | Gravity Haus Vail
orange starNo Reviews
352 E. Meadow Dr Vail, CO 81657
View restaurantnext
El Segundo - Vail
orange starNo Reviews
223 Gore Creek Drive Vail, CO 81657
View restaurantnext
The Red Lion
orange starNo Reviews
304 Bridge Street Vail, CO 81657
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Vail

La Bottega - Vail VIllage
orange star4.0 • 2,223
100 E Meadow Dr Vail, CO 81657
View restaurantnext
DECA+BOL
orange star4.1 • 1,305
141 E Meadow Dr Vail, CO 81657
View restaurantnext
Almresi Vail
orange star4.6 • 958
298 Hanson Ranch Rd Vail, CO 81657
View restaurantnext
Fall Line Kitchen & Cocktails
orange star4.2 • 394
232 Bridge St Vail, CO 81657
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Vail
Avon
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Edwards
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Silverthorne
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Frisco
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Breckenridge
review star
Avg 4.2 (26 restaurants)
Eagle
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Aspen
review star
Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)
Basalt
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Snowmass Village
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston