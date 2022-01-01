Alpenrose Vail
100 E Meadow Dr, Ste 25
Vail, CO 81657
Appetizers
Cheese Fondue
Hearty cheese fondue served with rustic bread, can be served GF
Rösti Bällchen
Weiswurst
Pair of Bavarian Weiswurst with Pretzel and mustard
Pretzel
Fresh baked German Pretzel served with mustard
Beef Tatare
Rosi's Beef Tatare with truffeled cream dip and rustic farmers bread, can be served GF and DF
Carpaccio
SD Fondue Bread
Salads
House Salad
Small mixed house salad with croutons, can be served GF and DF
Caesar Salad
Caesar Salad with pretzel croutons, tomatoes, tomato garlic salsa, topped with shaved parmesan, can be served GF and DF
Caprese
Sliced tomatoes, mozzarella, balsamic reduction, can be served GF
Quinoa Rösti
Sommer Melonen Salat
LUNCH Entrees
Schnitzel
Bavarian pork Schnitzel with spaetzle and lingonberries
Oktoberfest Hax'n
Kalbsgulasch
Veal goulash in mushroom sauce with Grandma's spaetzle
Bratwurst
Pair of German Bratwurst with Sauerkraut, mashed potatoes and mustard
Schweizer Rösti
Smoked salmon with Swiss potato pancakes, sour cream and horseradish cream
Pasta Matterhorn
Schweinebraten
Gemüse Curry
DINNER ENTREES
Dessert
Apfelstrudel
Tradional German Apple strudel served with vanilla ice creeam
Dampfnudel
Oma's Cake
Grandma's Cake, choice of Plum, Apple, Cherry crumble or Raspberry Schmand (German sour cream)
Macaroon
French macarons are thin, flavorful meringue cookies that are sandwiched together with some kind of filling. ... They are made with egg whites and lots of ground nuts, which helps them to attain that chewy texture without drying out and becoming too crispy, like a simple meringue cookie made with just egg whites and sugar.
Cookie
Choice of Choco, Peanut or Oat Cranberry
Mixed berry cake
Shortcrust pastry base filled with pastry cream, topped with a layer of sponge cake and lavishly garnished with an assortment of blackberries, raspberries, red currants and strawberries.
Choco mousse cake
A chocolate sponge base topped with a dark chocolate mousse and dusted with cocoa powder.
Bienen Stich
Strawberry Tarte
Banana Bread
No nuts
Happy Birthday Apfelstrudel
Happy Birthday!
German Cheese Cake
Chocolate Cake
Frankfurter Kranz
Gugelhupf
Käse Sahne Torte
Black Forest Cake
Sacher Torte
Whole small cake
Whole Oma's cake
Pear Tarte
Black Forest Cheese Cake
Whole Chocolate Mousse Cake
Heidelbeer Käsekuchen
Zitrone Käse Sahne Torte
Sides
SD Bread
5 slices of rustic bread and butter
SD Glutenfree Crackers
SD Cheese Dip
"Cheesefondue sauce"
SD Obazda
[ˈoːbatsdɐ] is a Bavarian cheese delicacy. It is prepared by mixing two thirds aged soft cheese, usually Camembert and one third butter. The cheeses and spices are mixed together into a smooth mass.
SD Sauerkraut
SD Spätzle
Typical swabian egg nudel. It's a small dumpling cooked by running batter through a colander into boiling water
SD Rösti
Rösti is basically a potato pancake, consisting mainly of potatoes, in the style of a fritter. The swiss consider the roesti as their national dish.
SD Mashed Potatoes
contains parsnip
SD Carrots
Carrots and Cellery sticks
SD Broccoli
SD Spinach
prepared with garlic and butter
SD Bratwurst
1 single brat
SD Chicken
SD Weiswurst
1 single sausage
SD Steamed Salmon
SD Schnitzel
Plain
SD Smoked Salmon
4 oz
SD Lingonberry Sauce
"German Ketchup"
SD Lemon For Schnitzel
SD Cherry Compote
SD Brown Sauce
SD Whipped Cream
SD Butter
SD Parmesan
SD Mustard
SD Ketchup
SD Vanilla Sauce
SD Horseradish Cream
SD Quinoa
SD Kids Frankfurter
Kids
Retail
Postcard
Pillow
Pillow grey
Coaster
Milk cow
Frame small
Frame big
Windlicht small
Hut Grey
Beanie
Kuckuck Clock
Pillow Middle
Wooden Deer
Big Pillow
Fur
Gnom
Waterbottle
Purse
Straws
Slippers
Glass Mustard
Stiegl/Fürstenberg Mug
Shot Boot
Wine Glass
Champagne Glass
Beer Mug Boot
Ski
Mug
Mug Set
Alpenrose Jute Bag
Blanket
Thin Blanket
Alpenrose Mug
Shirt
Mug
Wooden Heart
Beets In A Bottle
Stiegl Glass
Placemats
Raclette
Raclette
Serviette
Lederhose 46
Lederhose
Lederhose
Lederhose 169
Wooden Board
Small Hat OF
Vodka
Gin
Rum
Tequila
Well Tequila
*Casa Noble Anejo
*Jose Cuervo Silver
Patron Reposado
Patron Silver
Patron Xo Café
Patron Anejo
DJ Real
DJ 1942
Corzo Anejo
Casamigo Blanco
Casamigos Reposado
Casamigos Anjeo
*Sanza Silver
Dobel Diamante
Clase Azul Anejo
Mezcal 400 Conejos
Casamigos Mezcal
Suerte
Suerte
Whiskey
Well Whiskey
Bulleit Bourbon
Bulleit Rye
Crown
Wild Turkey 8
Makers Mark
Wild Turkey 101
Woodford Reserve
Green Spot
Redbreast 12 yrs
Yellow Spot
Woody Creek Rye
10th Mountain R
Bushmills Red Bush
Bushmills
*Seagrams VO
Stranahans
Tullamore Dew 18
Tincup Rye
Strahams Blue Peak
Triple Cro
Jack Daniel's
Screw Ball Penaut Whiskey
Lagavulin 16
Scotch/Bourbon
Cordials/Liquors
Zirbenz
Schladerer Williams Pear
Schladerer Kirsch
Schladerer Himbeere
Schladerer Obstler
Apricot Brandy
Apple Liquor
Jägermeister
Rumpleminze
Mini Beer
Nux Alpina
Shotboard Jägermeister
Shotboard Rumpleminze
Shotboard Minibeer
Shotboard Zirbenz
Shotboard Schladerer
Amaretto
Aperol
Campari
Cointreau
Chivas
Frangelico
Grand Marnier
Kahlua
Lillet
Licor 43
Fernet Branca
St George Absinthe Verde
Baileys
Genepy
Apricot Marielle Blume
Rochelt Black Elderberry
Rochelt Marille
Rochelt Muscat
Arak Razzouk
Armagnac VS
Remy VSOP
Armagnac XO
Asbach Uralt
Azteca Oro
Shotboard Frangelico
Zirben Bottle
Coffee Jägermeister
Apple Strudel Shot
Sweet Vermouth
Alpenrose Cocktails
Alpen Spritzer
Alpen Negroni
Rosen Magarita
Lavender Tonic
Mountain Cow Mule
Alpen Sangria
Pitcher Alpen Sangria
Spritz Dudel
Jagertee
Aperol Spritz
Moscow Mule
Old Bavarian
Old Fashion
Jäger Mule
Alpen Mimosa
Cosmopolitan
Manhattan
Martini
Alexander
White Russian
Gluehwein
PinkLady
Rose Lumumba
Mountain Baileys
Heisse Oma
AlpenCafe
Gin-Dudel
Vodka-Dudel
Biene Maya
Draft
SM Paulaner Pils
SM Stiegl Lager
SM Paulaner Weizen
SM Hacker-Pschorr Dunkel
SM Radler
LG Paulaner Pils
LG Stiegl Lager
LG Paulaner Weizen
LG Hacker-Pschorr Dunkel
LG Radler
XL Paulaner Pils
XL Stiegl Lager
XL Paulaner Weizen
XL Hacker-Pschorr Dunkel
XL Radler
Bottled/Cans
Red Wine
GLS Tramin Lagrein
GLS Salwey Pinot Noir Estate
GLS Heinrich RED
GLS Donnas Valle d'Aosta Rosso
GLS Davide Carlone Boca
GLS Scaia Torre Mellotti Carbernet Sauvignon
GLS Inama Rosso
BTL Tramin Lagrein
BTL Salwey Pinot Noir Estate
BTL Heinrich RED
BTL Donnas Valle d'Aosta Rosso
BTL Davide Carlone Boca
BTL Scaia Torre Mellotti Carbernet Sauvignon
BTL Inama rosso
BTL Köhler Ruprecht Barrique Pinot Noir
BTL Zenato Amarone della Valpolicella Classico
BTL PlumpJack Merlot
BTL Paradigm Carbernet
White Wine
GLS Köhler Ruprecht Riesling
GLS Abbazia di Novacella Kerner
GLS Sattlerhof Sauvignon Blanc
GLS Loimer Kamptal Gruener Veltliner
GLS Erwin Sabathi Chardonnay
GLS Alois Lageder "Porer" Pinot Grigio
GLS Jean Masson Apremont
GLS Gewürztraminer
BTL Köhler Riesling
BTL Abbazia di Novacella Kerner
BTL Sattlerhof Sauvignon Blanc
BTL Loimer Kamptal Gruener Veltliner
BTL Erwin Sabathi Chardonnay
BTL Alois Lageder "Porer" Pinot Grigio
BTL Jean Masson Apremont
BTL Gewürztraminer
BTL Veyder-Malberg Riesling
BTL Alois Lageder "Loewengang" Chardonnay
Champagne
Soda/Beverages
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Club Soda
Fever Tree Gingerale
Fever Tree Tonic Water
Fever Tree Ginger Beer
Cranberry Juice
Orange Juice
Apple Juice
Apfelschorle
Eistee
Arnold Palmer
Shirley Temple
Gletscherwasser
Kids Milk
Acqua Panna
San Pellegrino
Refill Soda
Almdudler
Glass Of Ice
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Alpenrose is a traditional German, Austrian and Swiss Restaurant with lovely prepared dishes from traditional recipes to fine classics inspiration. We serve simple tasty home-style cuisine with handmade Pretzels, hearty goulash, Bratwurst, Schnitzel and rustic Mountainsalad as well as a sweet finish with a selection of delicious desserts.
100 E Meadow Dr, Ste 25, Vail, CO 81657