Alpha Cafe - Downtown

review star

No reviews yet

111 Main Street

Suite 100

Salt Lake City, UT 84111

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Bacon Burrito
Spiced Pumpkin Latte
Sausage Burrito

Coffee

Hot Brew

Hot Brew

$2.45+
Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$3.95+
Cold Brew - Latte

Cold Brew - Latte

$4.45+
Cafe Au Lait

Cafe Au Lait

$2.95+
Bullet Proof

Bullet Proof

$3.55+
Shot in the Dark

Shot in the Dark

$3.40+
Nitro

Nitro

$4.45+

Signature

Viking

Viking

$5.35+

Breve, Butter, Organic Honey, Sea Salt, Espresso+

Aztec

Aztec

$4.95+

Cocoa, Cinnamon, Chipotle Syrup, Whole Milk, Espresso

Poly

Poly

$4.95+

Half Whole Milk, Half Coconut Milk, Organic Coconut Oil, Organic Honey, Espresso, Turbinado Sugar on Top

Amazonian

Amazonian

$5.35+

Oat Milk, Almond Syrup, Cinnamon, Espresso+

Honey Badger

Honey Badger

$4.95+

Whole Milk, Organic Honey, Cinnamon, Espresso

Spartan

Spartan

$4.95+

Whole Milk, Salted Caramel & Hazelnut High Protein Creamer, Espresso

Highlander

Highlander

$4.95+

Whole Milk, Organic Maple Syrup, Espresso

Cleopatra

Cleopatra

$5.65+Out of stock
Cocoa Aztec

Cocoa Aztec

$4.95+
Cocoa Viking

Cocoa Viking

$5.35+
Cocoa Poly

Cocoa Poly

$4.95+
Aphrodite

Aphrodite

$4.95+Out of stock

Koa

$6.95
Powder Day

Powder Day

$4.95+Out of stock

Whole Milk, Peppermint Syrup, White Mocha, Espresso, Whipped Cream

Spiced Pumpkin Latte

Spiced Pumpkin Latte

$4.95+

Whole Milk, Pumpkin Sauce, Chipotle Syrup, Cinnamon, Nutmeg, Espresso

White Pumpkin Latte

White Pumpkin Latte

$4.95+

Whole Milk, Pumpkin Sauce, White Mocha, Cinnamon, Nutmeg, Espresso, Whipped Cream

Spiced Pumpkin Frappe

$6.95

White Pumpkin Frappe

$6.95

Espresso

Espresso Doppio

Espresso Doppio

$2.95
OG Macchiato

OG Macchiato

$3.25

3 Ounce

Cortado

Cortado

$3.45

4 Ounce

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.65+
Flat White

Flat White

$3.65+
Latte

Latte

$3.95+
Americano

Americano

$3.35+
Mocha

Mocha

$4.55+
White Mocha

White Mocha

$4.55+
Caramel Macchiato

Caramel Macchiato

$4.65+

Non-Coffee

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$2.55+
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$3.05+
Tea Latte

Tea Latte

$3.75+
London Fog

London Fog

$3.85+
Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$4.65+
Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$3.95+
Dirty Chai Latte

Dirty Chai Latte

$4.45+
Steamer

Steamer

$3.45+

Water

$0.50+
Puppaccino

Puppaccino

$0.75
Purple Haze Energy Drink

Purple Haze Energy Drink

$4.35+
Solar Flare Energy Drink

Solar Flare Energy Drink

$4.35+
Blue Bomber Energy Drink

Blue Bomber Energy Drink

$4.35+
Golden Monkey Energy Drink

Golden Monkey Energy Drink

$4.35+
Hulkster Energy Drink

Hulkster Energy Drink

$4.35+
Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.85+
Lemonade Spritzer

Lemonade Spritzer

$3.85+
Matcha Lemonade

Matcha Lemonade

$5.65+
Tea Lemonade

Tea Lemonade

$3.75+
Hot Cocoa

Hot Cocoa

$3.95+
Peaches N Cream Italian Cream Soda

Peaches N Cream Italian Cream Soda

$3.85+
Lavender Vanilla Italian Cream Soda

Lavender Vanilla Italian Cream Soda

$3.85+
Coconut Lime Italian Cream Soda

Coconut Lime Italian Cream Soda

$3.85+
Pomegranate Mint Italian Cream Soda

Pomegranate Mint Italian Cream Soda

$3.85+
Custom Italian Cream Soda

Custom Italian Cream Soda

$3.85+

Frappes

Frappe Espresso

Frappe Espresso

$5.05+
Frappe Creme - (No Espresso)

Frappe Creme - (No Espresso)

$4.60+
Frappe Chai

Frappe Chai

$5.25+
Frappe Dirty Chai

Frappe Dirty Chai

$6.25+
Frappe Matcha

Frappe Matcha

$6.95+

Savory

Bacon Burrito

Bacon Burrito

$6.95
Baked Traditional Cuban Pork Meat Pie

Baked Traditional Cuban Pork Meat Pie

$5.95
Ham & Cheese Quiche

Ham & Cheese Quiche

$6.95
Ham, Swiss, & Egg Breakfast Puff

Ham, Swiss, & Egg Breakfast Puff

$5.95
Pepperoni & Provolone Demi Baguette

Pepperoni & Provolone Demi Baguette

$6.35
Sausage Burrito

Sausage Burrito

$6.95
Baked Chicken Meat Pie

Baked Chicken Meat Pie

$5.95Out of stock
Mushroom & White Cheddar Quiche

Mushroom & White Cheddar Quiche

$5.95
Sausage, Cheddar, & Egg Breakfast Puff

Sausage, Cheddar, & Egg Breakfast Puff

$5.95Out of stock
Spinach Artichoke Demi Baguette

Spinach Artichoke Demi Baguette

$6.35
Black Bean Burrito

Black Bean Burrito

$6.95
Baked Ropa Vieja Meat Pie

Baked Ropa Vieja Meat Pie

$5.95
Tomato Spinach Quiche

Tomato Spinach Quiche

$5.95

Croissants

Ham Croissant Sandwich

Ham Croissant Sandwich

$6.45
Spinach Feta Croissant

Spinach Feta Croissant

$4.75
Plain Croissant

Plain Croissant

$3.55Out of stock
Almond Croissant

Almond Croissant

$4.65Out of stock
Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$4.65
Sausage Croissant Sandwich

Sausage Croissant Sandwich

$6.45
Tomato, Egg, and Gruyere Croissant Sandwich

Tomato, Egg, and Gruyere Croissant Sandwich

$6.45Out of stock

Pastries

Lavender Vanilla Scone

Lavender Vanilla Scone

$3.65Out of stock
Lemon Poppyseed Scone

Lemon Poppyseed Scone

$3.45
Cream Cheese Danish

Cream Cheese Danish

$4.65
Cinnamon Coffee Cake

Cinnamon Coffee Cake

$4.85
Pumpkin Banana Bread

Pumpkin Banana Bread

$2.75Out of stock
Blueberry Lime Scone

Blueberry Lime Scone

$3.45Out of stock
Orange Cranberry Scone

Orange Cranberry Scone

$3.45Out of stock
Raspberry Danish

Raspberry Danish

$4.65
Kouign Amann

Kouign Amann

$4.95Out of stock
Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

$3.35Out of stock

Cookies

Black Pepper Molasses Cookie

Black Pepper Molasses Cookie

$2.25
Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.25Out of stock
Peanut Butter Cookie

Peanut Butter Cookie

$2.25Out of stock
Sugar Cookie

Sugar Cookie

$2.75

Other

Blueberry and Hazelnut Oatmeal

Blueberry and Hazelnut Oatmeal

$4.45
Brown Sugar and Maple Oatmeal

Brown Sugar and Maple Oatmeal

$4.45

Blends

All Bagged Coffee is Whole Bean unless you specify a type of grind.
Charlie Don't Surf

Charlie Don't Surf

$20.95

All Bagged Coffee is Whole Bean unless you specify a type of grind. Roast: Medium Profile: Cocoa, Buttery Light Caramel

Dawn Patrol

Dawn Patrol

$18.95

All Bagged Coffee is Whole Bean unless you specify a type of grind. Roast: Medium Light Profile: Almond, Milk Chocolate

Double Barrel Black

Double Barrel Black

$18.95

All Bagged Coffee is Whole Bean unless you specify a type of grind. Roast: Dark / French Profile: Smokey Toasted Oak

Rosie's Rocket Fuel

Rosie's Rocket Fuel

$18.95
Smooth Operator

Smooth Operator

$18.95
Sundown Decaf

Sundown Decaf

$20.95
Task Force Rhino

Task Force Rhino

$20.95
Task Force Victory

Task Force Victory

$20.95
Task Force Zulu

Task Force Zulu

$20.95
Warrior Select

Warrior Select

$18.95

Single Origin

Costa Rica

Costa Rica

$16.95
Ethiopia

Ethiopia

$16.95
Guatemala

Guatemala

$16.95
Kenya

Kenya

$16.95
Papua New Guinea

Papua New Guinea

$16.95
Peru

Peru

$16.95

Kilo Cups

Dawn Patrol

Dawn Patrol

$26.95
Warrior Select

Warrior Select

$26.95
Double Barrel Black

Double Barrel Black

$26.95
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Taste the Alpha difference

Location

111 Main Street, Suite 100, Salt Lake City, UT 84111

Directions

Gallery
Alpha Cafe image
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

