Alpha Coffee
7260 Racquet Club Dr
Cottonwood, UT 84121
Popular Items
Coffee
Signature
Viking
$5.35+
Breve, Butter, Organic Honey, Sea Salt, Espresso+
Aztec
$4.95+
Cocoa, Cinnamon, Chipotle Syrup, Whole Milk, Espresso
Poly
$4.95+
Half Whole Milk, Half Coconut Milk, Organic Coconut Oil, Organic Honey, Espresso, Turbinado Sugar on Top
Amazonian
$5.35+
Oat Milk, Almond Syrup, Cinnamon, Espresso+
Honey Badger
$4.95+
Whole Milk, Organic Honey, Cinnamon, Espresso
Spartan
$4.95+
Whole Milk, Salted Caramel & Hazelnut High Protein Creamer, Espresso
Highlander
$4.95+
Whole Milk, Organic Maple Syrup, Espresso
Cleopatra
$5.65+Out of stock
Cocoa Aztec
$4.95+
Cocoa Viking
$5.35+
Cocoa Poly
$4.95+
Aphrodite
$4.95+Out of stock
Koa
$6.95Out of stock
Powder Day
$4.95+Out of stock
Whole Milk, Peppermint Syrup, White Mocha, Espresso, Whipped Cream
Spiced Pumpkin Latte
$4.95+
Whole Milk, Pumpkin Sauce, Chipotle Syrup, Cinnamon, Nutmeg, Espresso
White Pumpkin Latte
$4.95+
Whole Milk, Pumpkin Sauce, White Mocha, Cinnamon, Nutmeg, Espresso, Whipped Cream
Spiced Pumpkin Frappe
$6.95
White Pumpkin Frappe
$6.95
Espresso
Non-Coffee
Hot Tea
$2.55+
Iced Tea
$3.05+
Tea Latte
$3.75+
London Fog
$3.85+
Matcha Latte
$4.65+
Chai Latte
$3.95+
Dirty Chai Latte
$4.45+
Steamer
$3.45+
Water
$0.50+
Puppaccino
$0.75
Purple Haze Energy Drink
$4.35+
Solar Flare Energy Drink
$4.35+
Blue Bomber Energy Drink
$4.35+
Golden Monkey Energy Drink
$4.35+
Hulkster Energy Drink
$4.35+
Lemonade
$3.85+
Lemonade Spritzer
$3.85+
Matcha Lemonade
$5.65+
Tea Lemonade
$3.75+
Hot Cocoa
$3.95+
Peaches N Cream Italian Cream Soda
$3.85+
Lavender Vanilla Italian Cream Soda
$3.85+
Coconut Lime Italian Cream Soda
$3.85+
Pomegranate Mint Italian Cream Soda
$3.85+
Custom Italian Cream Soda
$3.85+