Alpha Coffee

7260 Racquet Club Dr

Cottonwood, UT 84121

Popular Items

Latte
Sausage Burrito
Aztec

Coffee

Hot Brew

Hot Brew

$2.45+
Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$3.95+
Cold Brew - Latte

Cold Brew - Latte

$4.45+
Cafe Au Lait

Cafe Au Lait

$2.95+
Bullet Proof

Bullet Proof

$3.55+
Shot in the Dark

Shot in the Dark

$3.40+
Nitro

Nitro

$4.45+Out of stock

Signature

Viking

Viking

$5.35+

Breve, Butter, Organic Honey, Sea Salt, Espresso+

Aztec

Aztec

$4.95+

Cocoa, Cinnamon, Chipotle Syrup, Whole Milk, Espresso

Poly

Poly

$4.95+

Half Whole Milk, Half Coconut Milk, Organic Coconut Oil, Organic Honey, Espresso, Turbinado Sugar on Top

Amazonian

Amazonian

$5.35+

Oat Milk, Almond Syrup, Cinnamon, Espresso+

Honey Badger

Honey Badger

$4.95+

Whole Milk, Organic Honey, Cinnamon, Espresso

Spartan

Spartan

$4.95+

Whole Milk, Salted Caramel & Hazelnut High Protein Creamer, Espresso

Highlander

Highlander

$4.95+

Whole Milk, Organic Maple Syrup, Espresso

Cleopatra

Cleopatra

$5.65+Out of stock
Cocoa Aztec

Cocoa Aztec

$4.95+
Cocoa Viking

Cocoa Viking

$5.35+
Cocoa Poly

Cocoa Poly

$4.95+
Aphrodite

Aphrodite

$4.95+Out of stock

Koa

$6.95Out of stock
Powder Day

Powder Day

$4.95+Out of stock

Whole Milk, Peppermint Syrup, White Mocha, Espresso, Whipped Cream

Spiced Pumpkin Latte

Spiced Pumpkin Latte

$4.95+

Whole Milk, Pumpkin Sauce, Chipotle Syrup, Cinnamon, Nutmeg, Espresso

White Pumpkin Latte

White Pumpkin Latte

$4.95+

Whole Milk, Pumpkin Sauce, White Mocha, Cinnamon, Nutmeg, Espresso, Whipped Cream

Spiced Pumpkin Frappe

$6.95

White Pumpkin Frappe

$6.95

Espresso

Espresso Doppio

Espresso Doppio

$2.95
OG Macchiato

OG Macchiato

$3.25

3 Ounce

Cortado

Cortado

$3.45

4 Ounce

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.65+
Flat White

Flat White

$3.65+
Latte

Latte

$3.95+
Americano

Americano

$3.35+
Mocha

Mocha

$4.55+
White Mocha

White Mocha

$4.55+
Caramel Macchiato

Caramel Macchiato

$4.65+

Non-Coffee

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$2.55+
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$3.05+
Tea Latte

Tea Latte

$3.75+
London Fog

London Fog

$3.85+
Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$4.65+
Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$3.95+
Dirty Chai Latte

Dirty Chai Latte

$4.45+
Steamer

Steamer

$3.45+

Water

$0.50+
Puppaccino

Puppaccino

$0.75
Purple Haze Energy Drink

Purple Haze Energy Drink

$4.35+
Solar Flare Energy Drink

Solar Flare Energy Drink

$4.35+
Blue Bomber Energy Drink

Blue Bomber Energy Drink

$4.35+
Golden Monkey Energy Drink

Golden Monkey Energy Drink

$4.35+
Hulkster Energy Drink

Hulkster Energy Drink

$4.35+
Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.85+
Lemonade Spritzer

Lemonade Spritzer

$3.85+
Matcha Lemonade

Matcha Lemonade

$5.65+
Tea Lemonade

Tea Lemonade

$3.75+
Hot Cocoa

Hot Cocoa

$3.95+
Peaches N Cream Italian Cream Soda

Peaches N Cream Italian Cream Soda

$3.85+
Lavender Vanilla Italian Cream Soda

Lavender Vanilla Italian Cream Soda

$3.85+
Coconut Lime Italian Cream Soda

Coconut Lime Italian Cream Soda

$3.85+
Pomegranate Mint Italian Cream Soda

Pomegranate Mint Italian Cream Soda

$3.85+
Custom Italian Cream Soda

Custom Italian Cream Soda

$3.85+

Frappes

Frappe Espresso

Frappe Espresso

$5.05+
Frappe Creme - (No Espresso)

Frappe Creme - (No Espresso)

$4.60+
Frappe Chai

Frappe Chai

$5.25+
Frappe Dirty Chai

Frappe Dirty Chai

$6.25+
Frappe Matcha

Frappe Matcha

$6.95+

Savory

Bacon Burrito

Bacon Burrito

$6.95
Baked Traditional Cuban Pork Meat Pie

Baked Traditional Cuban Pork Meat Pie

$5.95Out of stock
Ham & Cheese Quiche

Ham & Cheese Quiche

$6.95
Ham, Swiss, & Egg Breakfast Puff

Ham, Swiss, & Egg Breakfast Puff

$5.95
Pepperoni & Provolone Demi Baguette

Pepperoni & Provolone Demi Baguette

$6.35