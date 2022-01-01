Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Bakeries
Greek

Alpha Omega Grill & Bakery

1,161 Reviews

$$

929 Franklin Ave

Waco, TX 76701

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Gyro
Beef Gyro
Chickpea Gyro

Home Specials

Chicken Puff Pie

Chicken Puff Pie

$9.95Out of stock

Puff pastry filled with chicken, mushroom, onion, peas, bacon, leeks, sateed in a wine wine cream sauce.

Souvlaki Platter

Choice of Grilled Chicken or Beef Tenderlion with bell peppers and onions served over a bed of rice, small greek salad, pita bread and ztatiki sauce.(Fixed entree) PLEASE NOTE IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO SUB

Pork Platter

$13.95

Shaved Pork Meat of the spit, served with fries, Pita bread, ztaztiki sauce, tomatoes and onions.

Side Greek Salad serves 4-6

$15.00

Grilled shrimp & veggies over rice

$12.95

Pesto Chicken

$11.95

Roasted Lemon Pork

$14.00Out of stock

Grilled chicken and veggies

$12.95

Lemonato

$12.50

Giouvetsi

$12.50Out of stock

Grilled salmon

$14.95

Grilled Chicken Thighs

$14.00

Mousaka

$15.95Out of stock

Pastichio

$14.95Out of stock

Papoutsakia

$14.95Out of stock

Mezethes

3 Spread Sampler

3 Spread Sampler

$11.50

Choice of 3 spreads, served with fresh vegetables and 2 pitas.

Olive Spread

Olive Spread

$5.50

A puree of black olives with olive oil, garlic, and our aromatic herbs. Served with a choice of Pita bread or Fresh Veggies.

Hummus

Hummus

$6.50

A puree of Chickpeas with tahini, lemon, garlice and our seasoning spice. Served with a choice of Pita bread or Fresh Veggies

Tzatziki

Tzatziki

$6.50

Shreaded Cucumber with garlic, lemon, herbs and olive oil mixed in sour cream. Served with a choice of Pita bread or Fresh Veggies

Baba Ganoush

Baba Ganoush

$7.50

A Puree of grilled eggplant, garlic, tahini, lemon, herbs and spices. Served with a choice of Pita bread or Fresh Veggies

Fried Cheese Balls

Fried Cheese Balls

$5.50

Mozzarella, feta, provolone, egg and dreep fried.

Fried Chickpea Balls

Fried Chickpea Balls

$5.95

A puree of chickpeas with fresh tomato, onion, aromatice and flour. dee fried.

Calamari

$7.50

Sliced calamari tossed in rice flour and seasonings. served with marinara sauce.

Spanakopita

Spanakopita

$4.95

Sauteed spinach with onions, garlic, aromatics and feta rolled in phyllo dough and fried.

Veggie Dolmas

Veggie Dolmas

$5.95

Rice, with aromatic vegetable, rolled in a grape leaf and steamed with a lemon sauce. served cold.

Feta Phyllo Rolls

Feta Phyllo Rolls

$5.95

Feta and cream cheese rolled in phyllo dough, fried and drizzeld with honey and sesamin seeds. j

Pita Bread

Pita Bread

$1.50

Flour, yeast, salt, sugar & water. rolled, flattend and Grilled.

Gyros

Pita or Letuce Wraps with your choice of proteins.
Shrimp Gyro

Shrimp Gyro

$6.95

Grilled Shrimp with our chipolte sauce, letuce, tomatoes and onions.

Pork Gyro

Pork Gyro

$6.95

Shaved Pork with ztaztiki, tomatoes and onions.

Beef Gyro

Beef Gyro

$6.95

Grouned Seasond Beef with ztaztiki, tomatoes and onions.( beef contains Gluten)

Chicken Gyro

Chicken Gyro

$6.95

Grilled Chicken (marinated in buttermilk) with ztaztiki, tomatoes and onions.

Lamb Gyro

Lamb Gyro

$10.95

Roated Lamb of leg shreaded and wrapped with ztaztiki, tomatoes and onions.

Ribye Gyro

Ribye Gyro

$10.95

Grilled Ribeye with bell peppers, onions, white wine mushroom sauce, tomatoes and fries wrapped in a pita.

Chickpea Gyro

Chickpea Gyro

$6.95

Chickpea balls wraped with letuce, ztaztiki, tomatoes and onions.

Veggie Gyro

Veggie Gyro

$6.95

Hummus, letuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, onions and feta cheece wrapped in a pita.

Fish Gyro

Fish Gyro

$6.95

Grilled Alaskan Pollock with Chipolte, letuce, tomatoes and onions.

Chicken Kebob Gyro

$6.95

Lamb Kebob Gyro

$10.95Out of stock

Salads

Small Greek Salad

$4.50

Large Greek Salad

$6.00

Leaf letuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, olives, feta cheece and our basalmic reduction dressing.

Traditional Greek Salad

$7.95

Tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, olives, peppers, block feta with olive oil.

Sides

Fresh Cut Fries

Fresh Cut Fries

$2.50

Seasoned Fresh cut fries

Greek Feta Fries

Greek Feta Fries

$3.95

Seasoned Fresh Fries with shreaded feta.

Small Greek Salad

$4.50

Cup Of Soup Cream Of Potato

$3.95

Call for soup of the day

Basmati Rice Pilaf

$3.50
Greek Pasta Salad

Greek Pasta Salad

$3.95

Orzo pasta, sundried tomatoes, green onions, fire roasted red peppers, olives and feta.

Bowl Of Soup

$6.50

Brocolli

$3.95

Dessert

Baklava

$4.50

layered phyllo dough with walnuts and soaked in a honey syrop.

Tiramisu

$6.50

Coffee flavored mousse with lady fingers soake in coffee.

Baklava Tulip Cheesecake

$5.50

Layers of phyllo dough with walnuts made into a tulip, filled with cheesecake and topped with white chocolate mousse.

Banoffee

$5.50Out of stock

Macarons

$2.50

Call for flavour availability

NY Nutella Cheesecake

$6.95

New York style cheesecake flavored with Nutella

Mousse Cake

$6.50

Milk chocolate brownie topped with a milk chocolate mousse.

Cannoli With Oreo

$5.00Out of stock

Strawberry Shortcake Parfait

$4.95

Kataifi W/ Pistachio+Almonds

$5.95

Banana Puddi G

$4.50

Lemon Curd Cheesecake Tart

$6.50

Fruit Tart

$5.50

Profiteroll

$6.50

Cinnamon Cookies

$4.50Out of stock

Ekmek

$5.50

Baked Shredded phyllo dough soaked in a honey syrup, layered with Bavarian cream and white chocolate mousse.

Dozen assorted Macaroons

$27.00

Classic tiramisu cake served 8-12

$30.00Out of stock

24hour notice from purchase day

Chocolate Madness

$7.50Out of stock

French chocolate mousse, milk chocolate filling, brownie, covered in a milk chocolate almond crust.

Heart mousse cake 8-10

Heart mousse cake 8-10

$30.00Out of stock

Order online by Thursday 9pm for pick up on Saturday! Treat your mother with a luxurious dessert on her special day! Servers 8-10 people Choose Flavor: -White chocolate mousse with a lemon/strawberry curd filling Or -milk chocolate mousse with a strawberry compote filling Order online by Thursday 9pm for pick up on Saturday!

Mini heart

$6.00Out of stock
Milfay

Milfay

$6.50Out of stock

Layers of puff pastry with a white chocolate Bavarian cream sprinkled with cinnamon sugar.

Caramel Mocha Log

$7.50Out of stock

Peanut Rocher

$6.50Out of stock

Milk Chocolate mousse with a peanut filling dilled in chocolate.

Galaktobouriko

$5.50Out of stock

Creamy custard rolled in phyllo dough, baked and soaked in a honey citrus syrup.

Eclair

$5.00Out of stock

Triple Chocolate Love

$6.50Out of stock

Banana Cream Pie

$4.95Out of stock

Chocolate mousse parfait

$5.50Out of stock

Lips

$6.50Out of stock

Cream Horns

$5.00Out of stock

Add Ons

2 oz Ztaztiki

$1.00

2 oz Olive Spread

$2.00

2 oz Baba Ganoush

$2.00

2 oz Hummus

$2.00

2 oz Chipolte Sauce

$1.00

9 Olives

$1.00

7 slices of cucumber

$1.00

7 slices of tomato

$1.00

Grilled Chicken

$5.50

Grilled Shrimp

$5.50

Grilled Fish

$5.50

Shaved Pork

$5.50

Shredded Lamb

$8.50

Balsamic Vinegrette 2.0 Oz

$2.00

Grilled salmon

$8.00

Kids Menu & Drink

Grilled Chicken, Fries & Drink

$5.50

Cheese Pita Pizza & Drink

$5.50

Kid Fountain Drink

$1.25

Catering Menu

Option 1 Gyro Bar w/ salad

$12.50

Option 2 Gyro Bar w/salad & Hummus

$14.50

Option 3 Souvlaki Platter

Delivery Fee

$30.00

Plateware & Silverware

$1.00

Serving service fee per hour $100

$100.00

Softdrinks & Smoothies

Fountain Drink

$2.75

Kid Fountain Drink

$1.25

Mexican Coke

$3.50

Smoothies

$5.50

Rainwater

$3.50

Pellegrino

$3.50Out of stock

Btl Water

$2.00

Specialty Hot Tea

$3.25

Bottled Soda

$3.50

Coffee

Flavored Frappes

$4.95

Greek Coffee

$3.50

Greek Nescafé Frappe

$2.50+

Specialty Hot Tea

$3.25

Freddo Cappuccino

$4.50

Double shot of espresso shot whipped with ice and topped with a light layer of whipped milk.

Freddo Espresso

$3.95

Double shot of Espresso whips with ice into an airy and smooth consistadncy

Cafe Americano

$3.50+

Cafe Latte

$4.00+

Espresso

$2.00+

Cappuccino

$4.50+

House Drip Coffee

$2.50+

Cafe Mocha

$4.25+

Hot Chocolate

$2.75+

Caramel Macciato

$3.25+

Extra Shot of Espresso

$1.50

Add an Extra shot to your coffee order.

Beer

Angry Orchard

$3.50

Blue Moon

$3.50

Bucket Head

$3.50

Coors Light

$3.50

Corona Extra

$3.50

Corona Premier

$3.50

Dos Equis

$3.50

Miller Light

$3.50

Modelo

$3.50

Samuel Adams Lager

$3.50

Shiner Boch

$3.50

To go only 6pack

$16.00

Wine

Zolo Chard

$5.00

di Lenardo pinot Grigio

$5.50

La Fiera Moscato

$5.00

Francois Montand Brut

$7.00

Tunnel of Elms Cab

$5.00

Flaco Merlot

$5.50

Grayson Pinot Noir

$6.00

Poggio sweet Red

$5.00

Btl Malamatina

$15.00

Btl Santola White

$15.00

Btl Santola Rose

$15.00

Btl Poggio Sweet Red

$26.00Out of stock

Btl Serena Sweet Red

$25.00

Btl Francois Montand

$31.00

Btl di Lenardo Pinot Grigio

$25.00

Btl di Lenardo Sauv. Blanc

$25.00

Btl Mirassou Moscato

$21.00

Btl Tunnel of Elms Pinot Grigio

$13.00

Btl Tunnel of Elms Chardonnay

$13.00

Btl Zolo Chardonnay

$25.50

Btl Max Et Jacques Chardonnay

$24.00

Btl Zonin Procecco 1/2BTL

$18.00

Btl Bellafina Prosecco

$18.00

Btl La Fierra Moscato

$17.00

Btl Bellafina Sweet Red

$18.00

Btl 1/2 JLolr Chardonnay

$16.00

Btl LaMarca

$13.00

Btl J. Lohr Cabernet 1/2BTL

$18.00

Btl J. Lohr Merlot 1/2BTL

$16.00

Btl Hahn Pinot Noir 1\2

$15.00

Btl Rayun Cabernet

$15.50

Btl Toschi Merlot

$15.50

Btl Zolo Malbec

$25.00

Btl Cortijo Temprenillo

$22.50

Btl Grayson Pinot Noir

$25.00

Btl Zolo Red Blend

$23.50

Btl Tunnels of Elm Merlot

$13.00

Btl Tunnels of Elm Cabernet

$13.00

Btl Max Et Jacques Pinot Noir

$21.00

Btl Atlantis 2015

$35.00

Btl The Little Prince

$30.00

Btl Harlaftis Dry

$26.00

T-shirts & Hats

Round Neck T-shirt

$20.00

V-neck T-shirt

$22.00

Hat

$22.00

Olive oil & Dressings

3.3 LBS

$44.00

Kalamata Olives

$8.00

House Dressing

$7.50

House Spice

$12.00

500 ML

$11.50

Coffee

Cavalinni Texas Maple Pecan 1LBS

$13.00

Farm Fresh Eggs

18ea farm fresh eggs from Alpha Dawn Farm in Lorena TX

18 Eggs

$8.00

Baked Goods

Fresh Loaf

$3.50Out of stock

Olive Bread

$5.50Out of stock

Banana Nut Bread with Chocolate

$2.50Out of stock

Foccacia

$3.00Out of stock

TSOUREKI lg

$11.00Out of stock

TSOUREKI sm

$2.50Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

MADE FRESH DAILY × CRAFTED WITH LOVE PLEASE PUT Love PROMO CODE UNDER SPECIAL REQUEST FOR ELDERLY/COMPROMISED DISCOUNT

Website

Location

929 Franklin Ave, Waco, TX 76701

Directions

Gallery
Alpha Omega Grill & Bakery image
Banner pic
Alpha Omega Grill & Bakery image

Similar restaurants in your area

Mamaka Bowls - Waco, TX - 215 S. University Parks Dr
orange starNo Reviews
215 S. University Parks Dr Waco, TX 76701
View restaurantnext
Nightlight Donuts & Coffee
orange starNo Reviews
6512 Woodway Dr Ste 100 Waco, TX 76712
View restaurantnext
Ready Brew Coffee • Wine • Beer
orange starNo Reviews
214 North Main St. West, TX 76691
View restaurantnext
Cafe de Luis - 804 South 7th Street Suites 104-105
orange star3.4 • 48
804 South 7th Street Suites 104-105 Waco, TX 76706
View restaurantnext
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0186 - Waco, TX
orange star4.4 • 167
4633 S Jack Kultgen Expy Waco, TX 76706
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Waco

Fuego Tortilla Grill - Waco
orange star4.5 • 6,217
1524 Interstate 35 S Waco, TX 76706
View restaurantnext
La Fiesta
orange star4.3 • 1,892
3815 FRANKLIN Ave Waco, TX 76710
View restaurantnext
Cafe Homestead
orange star4.8 • 1,282
608 Dry Creek Road Waco, TX 76705
View restaurantnext
Guess Family Barbecue
orange star4.5 • 811
2803 Franklin Ave Waco, TX 76710
View restaurantnext
Milo All Day
orange star4.1 • 648
1020 Franklin Avenue Waco, TX 76701
View restaurantnext
1424 Bistro
orange star4.0 • 643
1424 Washington Avenue Waco, TX 76701
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Waco
Woodway
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Temple
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Belton
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Harker Heights
review star
Avg 5 (11 restaurants)
Killeen
review star
Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)
Salado
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Cleburne
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Waxahachie
review star
No reviews yet
Midlothian
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston