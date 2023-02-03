Main picView gallery

Alpha Pizza 1312 APOLLO BEACH BLVD

review star

No reviews yet

1312 APOLLO BEACH BLVD

APOLLO BEACH, FL 33572

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

N/A DRINKS

PEPSI

$3.50

DIET PEPSI

$3.50

MOUNTIAN DEW

$3.50

LEMONADE

$3.50

SERRIA MIST

$3.50

SWEET TEA

$3.50

ICE TEA

$3.50

COFFEE

$3.50

DECAF

$3.50

TONIC

$3.50

GIGNER ALE

$3.50

CRANBERRY

$3.50

ORANGE JUICE

$3.50

RED BULL

$5.00

MILK

$3.50

ROOTBEER

$3.50

WATER

VG DAQUIRY

$5.00

VG PINA COLADA

$5.00

APPS

ALL DRUMS

$8.95

ALPHA CHIPS

$3.95

CHEESE STICKS

$7.95

CHEESE STICKS WITH FRIES

$9.50

CHEEZEY BREAD

$4.75

CHIPS

$3.95

COMBO PLATTER

$11.95

DINNER ROLLS

DOLMADEKI

$9.95

FETA PLATTER

$9.95

FRIED MUSH

$8.50

GARLIC BREAD

$3.95

LOADED ALPHA CHIPS

$8.95

SPANAKOPITA

$6.50

TENDERS/ FRIES

$9.95

TYROPITA

$6.50

WINGS

$8.95

SALADS

ROLLS

GREEK SALAD

$10.50+

DINNER SALAD

$3.25

CHEF SALAD

$9.50+

TUNA SALAD

$9.95

POTATO SALAD PLATE

$3.50

XTRA SALAD TOP

4OZ DRESSING

$1.00

BOWL SOUP

$3.95

CHICKEN BREAST

$3.95

SOUPS

SOUP OF THE DAY

$3.95

PASTA

SPAGHETTI

$11.50

STUFFED SHELLS

$11.95

MANICOTTI

$11.95

LASAGNA

$14.50

CHICKEN SICILIAN

$14.50

GYRO PLATTER

$14.95

BEEF RAVIOLI

$11.95

GRECIAN PLATTER

$15.50

SPAGHETTI A LA GRECO

$10.50

PARM

CHICKEN PARM

$14.50

VIEL PARM

$14.50

EGGPLANT PARM

$13.50

PIZZAS

CHEESE

$8.95+

3 TOPPING SPECIAL

$11.00

VEGGIE

$13.95+

MEAT

$13.95+

SUPER

$14.95+

CALZONE

$10.50

GLUTEN FREE

$12.45

THIN CRUST

$8.95+

GL MEAT

$21.00

GL VEGGIE

$21.00

GL SUPER

$22.00

STUFFED CRUST

$16.50

SANDWICHES

BLT

$8.95

BURGER WITH FRIES

$10.50

CHICKEN PARM SAND

$8.50+

CHICKEN SAND W/FRIES

$10.50

EGGPLANT SND

$8.50+

FISH SAND W/FRIES

$10.50

GYRO

$9.50

HAM SAND

$8.50+

ITILIAN SAND

$8.50+

MEATBALL SND

$8.50+

PEPPERONI SAND

$8.50+

ROAST BEEF SAND

$8.50+

SAUSAGE SND

$8.50+

TRIP DECKDER

$10.50

TUNA MELT

$8.50+

TURKEY SAND

$8.50+

VEAL PARM SND

$8.50+

BTL BEER

BUD

$4.75

BUD LIGHT

$4.75

MILLER LT

$4.75

COORS LT

$4.75

CORONA

$5.95

CORONA LT

$5.95

FREE DIVE

$5.95

SHOCK TOP

$5.95

WC MANGO

$5.95

WC BLK CHERRY

$5.95

NUTRL PIN

$5.95

NUT LEMONADE

$5.95

HN PEACH

$5.95

HN PINE

$5.95

MODELO

$5.95

LIL HAZY

$5.95

ULTRA

$4.75

YUENGLING

$5.95

REEF DONKEY

$6.95

HEINIKIN

$5.95

BUD LIGHT BUCKET

$28.00

DRAFT

BUD LIGHT DFT

$3.95

ULTRA DFT

$3.95

STELLA DFT

$5.95

AMBERBOCK DFT

$3.95

PIT BUD LIGHT

$12.95

PIT ULTRA

$12.95

PIT STELLA

$12.95

PIT AMBERBK

$12.95

MUG

VODKA

ABSOLUT

$7.50

ABS VANILLA

$7.50

ABS ELYX

$8.95

GOOSE

$8.95

SMNEROFF

$6.95

SMN VANILLA

$6.95

TITOS

$7.50

WELL VODKA

$5.50

SKY RASPBERRY

$6.95

SKY BL ORANGE

$6.95

WELL VODKA

$5.50

Ketel ORANGE

$8.00

RUM

BACARDI

$6.50

BACARDI BLK

$6.50

BACARDI GRP FRUIT

$6.50

BACARDI LIMONE

$6.50

CAPTIN

$6.95

CAPTIN BLK

$6.95

FLEUR DE CANA

$6.95

MALIBU

$6.95

MALIBU WATER

$6.95

WELL RUM

$5.50

GIN

BEEFEATER

$6.95

BOMBAY SAPH

$7.95

GREY WHALE

$6.95

HENDRICKS

$8.00

TANQUERAY

$6.95

WELL GIN

$5.50

TEQUILLA

PATRON

$8.95

DON JULIO

$8.95

TRES GEN

$8.00

CAMERANIA

$7.50

SAUZA

$7.00

WELL TEQUILA

$5.50

WHISKEY

4 SOLIDERS

$8.50

BLACK VELVET

$6.50

BULLET

$8.95

CROWN

$8.95

CROWN APPLE

$8.95

HIGH WEST

$8.50

JACK APPLE

$7.50

JACK FIRE

$7.50

JAMESON

$8.50

JIM BEAM

$7.50

MAKERS MARK

$8.00

RABIT HOLE

$8.50

RED STAG

$7.50

SEGRAMS 7

$6.95

SUNTORY

$8.95

WELL WHISKEY

$5.50

WILD TURKEY

$7.50

JACK

$7.50

CANADIAN CLUB

$7.00

SCOTCH

JOHNNY BLK

$9.95

JOHNNY RED

$8.95

GLEN CARRIBEAN

$9.95

GLEN 12 YR

$9.95

BELVINI

$9.95

GLENMOANGE

$9.95

DEWERS WHITE

$7.50

WELL SCOTCH

$5.50

CORDIALS

RUMPEL

$7.50

GOLDSCHLAGER

$7.50

JAGER

$7.50

DRAMBUIE

$8.95

GRAND MARNIER

$9.95

SAMBUCA

$7.50

FRANGELICO

$8.95

KAHLUA

$7.50

REMMY

$9.95

PEACH SCHNAPPS

$4.00

SOCO

$7.00

AMERETTO

$5.00

BAILEYS

$6.50

Cocktails

Long Island ice t

$10.00

BUTTER NIPPLE

$7.00

SPECIALS

PRIME RIB

$20.95

CHEF SPECIAL

$14.95

KING CUT RIB

$30.95

FRENCH ONION PIZZA

$13.50

SMASH BURGER

$7.99

POTATO SKINS

$6.00

MEATBALL SLIDER

$7.99

SPAGHETTI SPECIAL

$9.50

ALFREDO AND BROCCOLI

$10.50

CHICKEN BAC FLATBREAD

$10.50

RE-ORDER SPAGHETTI

PITA SPECIAL

$8.99

SHEPPARDS PIE

$13.95

PHILLY SAND

$13.99

SEAFOOD/ BROILER

FRIED CLAMS/ FRIES

$11.95

FISH-N-CHIPS

$14.95

SCALLOPS

$15.95

SHRIMP/ FRIES

$12.95

CHICKEN SKEWERS

$13.95

NEW YORK STRIP

$21.95

JR SIRLON

$13.50

PESCI SICILIANO

$14.95

FISH DINNER

$14.95

GLASS WINE

CABERNET

$6.50

CHARDONNAY

$6.50

CHIANTI

$6.50

MERLOT

$6.50

MISCATTO

$6.50

PINOT GERIGIO

$6.50

WHITE ZINFANDEL

$6.50

1/2 CARAFE

1/2 C CHARDONAY

$12.50

1/2 C PINOT GRIGO

$12.50

1/2 C MISCATO

$12.50

1/2C WHITE ZIN

$12.50

1/2 C MERLOT

$12.50

1/2 C CHIANTI

$12.50

1/2 C CAB

$12.50

FULL CARAFE

CABERNET

$23.00

CHARDONNAY

$23.00

CHIANTI

$23.00

MISCATTO

$23.00

PINOT GERIGIO

$23.00

WHITE ZINFANDEL

$23.00

FULL C MERLOT

$23.00

SANGRIA

WHITE SANGRIA

$6.50+

RED SANGRIA

$7.00+

DESSERTS

BAKLAVA

$3.25

DESSERT SPECIAL

$3.95

ADD ICE CREAM

$2.00

BREAD PUDDING

$6.00

CARROT CAKE

$3.95

MISC

ELVIS FEE

$4.00

MUSIC FEE

$2.00

CATERING

CHICKEN MARSALA

$135.00

GREEK SALAD

$24.00+

GREEK SALAD /W- MEAT

$30.00+

CHEF SALAD

$30.00+

DINNER SALAD

$17.00+

VEGGIE TRAY

$52.00

SANDWICH TRAY

$59.00

CHICKEN TENDERS

$99.00

MEATBALLS

$50.00+

SAUSAGE

$50.00+

SPAGHETTI

$33.00+

SPAGHETTI W/MEAT

$41.00+

ZITI WITH SAUCE

$33.00+

CHICKEN PARM

$49.00+

VEAL PARM

$49.00+

STUFFED SHELLS

$47.00+

MANICOTTI

$47.00+

RAVOLI

$47.00+

LASAGANA

$59.00

SIDES

CHICKEN BREAST

$3.95

SIDE MEATBALLS

$3.95

SIDE SAUSAGE

$3.95

SIDE GRILLED MUSH

$3.95

SIDE GRILLED ONION

$3.95

SIDE FRIES

$3.95

SIDE ONION RINGS

$3.95

BAKED POTATO

$3.95

SLAW

$3.95

SIDE HOUSE FRIES

$3.95

KIDS

KIDS PIZZA

$4.75

KIDS RAVIOLI

$6.25

KIDS MANICOTTI

$7.25

KIDS SPAGHETTI

$5.95

KIDS FINGER

$9.95

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$5.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1312 APOLLO BEACH BLVD, APOLLO BEACH, FL 33572

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Fins - Apollo Beach - 1112 APOLLO BEACH BLVD
orange starNo Reviews
1112 APOLLO BEACH BLVD APOLLO BEACH, FL 33572
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Apollo Beach FL
orange star4.2 • 3,199
205 Apollo Beach Blvd Apollo Beach, FL 33607
View restaurantnext
Latitudes Apollo
orange star4.5 • 662
131 Harbor Village Ln. Apollo Beach, FL 33572
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Riverview FL (Summerfield)
orange star4.3 • 1,746
13326 Lincoln Rd Riverview, FL 33578
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Ruskin FL (Sun City Center)
orange starNo Reviews
723 Cypress Village Blvd Ruskin, FL 33573
View restaurantnext
Vacunos
orange starNo Reviews
12859s US Route 301 Riverview, FL 33578
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in APOLLO BEACH

Latitudes Apollo
orange star4.5 • 662
131 Harbor Village Ln. Apollo Beach, FL 33572
View restaurantnext
Four Stacks Brewing Company - AB
orange star4.6 • 384
5469 N US Hwy 41 Apollo Beach, FL 33572
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near APOLLO BEACH
Riverview
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Brandon
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Tampa
review star
Avg 4.3 (323 restaurants)
Saint Petersburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (175 restaurants)
Pinellas Park
review star
Avg 3.8 (8 restaurants)
Ellenton
review star
Avg 3 (9 restaurants)
Plant City
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Bradenton
review star
Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)
Safety Harbor
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston