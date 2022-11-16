- Home
Alpha Koney Island - 1188 Jackson Crossing
841 Reviews
$
1188 Jackson Crossing
Jackson, MI 49202
Popular Items
*Omelettes
The Works Omelette
Sausage, bacon, ham, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, and cheddar cheese.
Country Farm Omelette
Ham, bacon, onions, green peppers, and American cheese topped with sausage gravy.
Colorado Omelette
Ham, green peppers, and onions.
Rio Grande Omelette
Ham, mushrooms, tomatoes, jalapeños, and cheddar cheese.
Greek Omelette
Gyro meat, tomatoes, onions, and feta cheese.
House Omelette
Ham, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, and American cheese.
Cheese Omelette
Choice of one: American, Swiss, cheddar, feta, or pepper jack cheese.
Ham & Cheese Omelette
May substitute bacon or sausage at no charge. Choice of one: American, Swiss, cheddar, feta, or pepper jack cheese.
Bacon & Cheese Omelette
Sausage & Cheese Omelette
Veggie Om. NO Cheese
Sausage, bacon, ham, tomatoes, mushrooms, onions, cheddar.
Veggie Om. With Cheese
Spinach, broccoli, mushrooms, tomatoes, green peppers, onions, and cheddar cheese.
Egg White Delight Omelette
Egg whites with spinach, mushrooms, and green peppers.
Mega Omelette
Five eggs, sausage, bacon, ham, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, and cheddar cheese.
Plain Omelette
*Skillets
Meat Lovers Skillet
Chopped bacon, ham, sausage, and cheddar cheese.
Veggie Skillet
Spinach, broccoli, mushrooms, tomatoes, green peppers, onions, and cheddar cheese.
Grecian Skillet
Gyro meat, tomatoes, onions, and feta cheese.
Farmhouse Skillet
Ham, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, and cheddar cheese.
Southern Skillet
*Scrambles
House Scramble
Sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, and cheddar cheese.
Western Scramble
Ham, green peppers, onions, and cheddar cheese.
Spanish Scramble
Bacon, tomatoes, green peppers, onions, and cheddar cheese. Served with salsa.
Veggie Scramble
Spinach, broccoli, mushrooms, tomatoes, green peppers. onions, and cheddar cheese.
Ham & Cheese Scramble
Ham and choice of cheese: American, Swiss, Cheddar, Feta, or Pepper Jack.
*Eggs
Corned Beef Hash & Eggs
Two egg breakfast with corned beef hash.
Diced Ham & Eggs Breakfast
Diced ham in two scrambled eggs.
One Egg Breakfast NO MEAT
Two Egg Breakfast NO MEAT
One Egg With Meat Bfast
Two Eggs With Meat Bfast
Big Bob's
Belly Buster
Brothers Four Breakfast
Four eggs any style, four slices of bacon, and four sausage links.
Hungry Man Breakfast
Three eggs any style, two slices of bacon, two sausage links, and ham.
The Abner Breakfast
Home fries topped with diced ham, cheddar cheese, sausage gravy, and two eggs any style. *Does not include choice of fresh fruit.
*Biscuits & Gravy
*French Toast
*Pancakes
*Breakfast Sides
1 Egg Side
2 Egg Side
3 Egg Side
4 Egg Side
2 bacon
2 links
1 patty
1 ham
Side Bacon
Side Corned Beef Hash
Side Ham
Side Links
Side Patties
Bagel
Bagel & Cream Cheese
Cottage Cheese Side
Fruit Cup
Fruit Side
Home Fries Side
Home Fries w/ onion
Half Toast
Toast
Veggie Home Fries
Home fries topped with spinach, broccoli, mushrooms, tomatoes, green peppers, onions, and cheddar cheese.
Side Saus. Gravy
Applesauce
Tomato Slices
Side of Hollandaise
*Breakfast Sandwiches
*Fresh & Light
Starters and Fries
Saganaki Opa
Pita Bread
Cheese Sticks (6)
Breaded Mushrooms
Chicken Tenders (5) & Fries
Chili Fries
Cheese Fries
Chili Cheese Fries
Supreme Fries
Ground beef, chili, cheddar cheese, and chopped onions.
Onion Rings
Bowl of Soup
Bowl of Chili
Chicken Tenders App (5)
Soups & Chili
Fresh Salads
Greek Salad
Crisp lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, beets, olives, pepperoncinis, and feta cheese served with Greek Dressing.
Greek Chicken Salad
Our most popular salad! Greek salad topped with grilled chicken breast.
Gyro Salad
Greek salad topped with gyro meat.
Chef Salad
Crisp lettuce, ham, turkey, American & Swiss cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, and hard-boiled egg.
Cobb Salad
Crisp lettuce, grilled chicken breast, bacon, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, cucumber, and hard-boiled egg.
Taco Shell Salad
Crisp lettuce, ground beef, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, onions, jalapeños, and guacamole in a tortilla shell served with salsa and sour cream. Does not include pita bread.
Tossed Salad
Crisp lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, cheddar cheese, and croutons. Does not include pita bread.
Detroit Coney Dogs
Plain Hot Dog
Coney Island Hot Dog
Topped with warm chili, mustard, and onions.
New York Hot Dog
Topped with sauerkraut.
Coney Platter
Two Coney Island hot dogs served with fries.
Alpha Special
Coney Combo
Coney Island hot dog served with fries and a soft drink.
Greek Combo
Coney Island hot dog served with fries and a mini Greek salad.
Chili Cheese Dog
Healthy Plates
Sandwiches
Reuben
Corned beef, sauerkraut, and Swiss cheese on grilled marble rye. Served with thousand island dressing.
Corned Beef & Swiss
Chicken Fajita Pita
Slim Niko
Turkey, ham, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise on a sub bun.
Club Sandwich
Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise on white toast.
BLT
Classic bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise sandwich on white toast.
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Served with lettuce, tomatoes & mayo on toast.
Tuna Salad Sandwich
Served with lettuce, tomatoes & mayo on toast.
Fish Sandwich
Icelandic Cod battered & deep fried with lettuce & tomatoes on a sesame bun served with a side of tartar sauce.
Southwest Patty Melt
Grilled Cheese
Classic grilled American cheese sandwich on white bread.
Grilled Ham & Cheese
Sliced ham with American cheese, grilled to perfection.
Grilled BLT & Cheese
BLT sandwich with American cheese, grilled to perfection.
Turkey Reuben
Sliced turkey, coleslaw, and Swiss cheese on grilled marble rye. Served with thousand island dressing.
Monte Cristo
Turkey, ham, and Swiss cheese on French toast.
Turkey Sandwich
Sliced turkey, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise on white bread.
Burgers
Hamburger
Served with a single 1/3-pound patty. We locally source our beef from Benjamin Beef, in Webberville, Michigan.
Cheeseburger
Served with a single 1/3-pound patty. We locally source our beef from Benjamin Beef, in Webberville, Michigan.
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Bacon Cheeseburger
Jackson Burger
Smokehouse Burger
Alpha Burger
Patty Melt
Kids Hamburger & Fries
Kids Cheeseburger & Fries
Northern Burger
Submarines
Classic Philly Cheese Steak Sub
Served on a sesame sub roll with grilled onions, mushrooms, green peppers, & melted swiss cheese.
Grilled Chicken Philly Sub
Served on a sesame sub roll with grilled onions, mushrooms, green peppers, & melted swiss cheese.
Ham & Swiss Sub
Grilled Turkey & Swiss Sub
Gyros & Wraps
Greek Gyro
Seasoned gyro meat, tomatoes, onions, and tzatziki sauce on a pita.
Chicken Gyro
Seasoned chicken, tomatoes, onions, and tzatziki sauce on a pita.
Gyro Platter
Double meat gyro with fries & a soft drink.
Ranch Chicken Wrap
Chicken breast, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and ranch dressing on a pita.
Club Wrap
Grilled turkey, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and ranch dressing on a pita.
Greek Wrap
Gyro meat, tomatoes, onions, feta & Greek dressing
Southwestern Wrap
Breaded chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, cheddar cheese, guacamole, salsa, and ranch dressing on a pita.
Veggie Wrap
Tomatoes, onions, feta cheese, and tzatziki sauce on a pita.
Hot Sandwiches
Wraps
Side Dishes
French Fries Side
Cheese Fries Side
Chili Fries Side
Chili Cheese Fries
Onion Rings Side
Cottage Cheese Side
Cole Slaw Side
Pita Bread Side
Chips
Home Fries Side
Sweet Potato Fries Side
Mashed Potatoes Side
Veggie Home Fries
Home fries topped with spinach, broccoli, mushrooms, tomatoes, green peppers, onions, and cheddar cheese.
Applesauce Side
Vegetable Side
Side Chicken Breast
Side Gyro Meat
Fruit Bowl
Fruit Plate
Golumpkis Side Only
Goulash Side Only
Side Beef Gravy
Side Chicken Gravy
Chicken Sandwiches
Fish Sandwiches
Veggie Sandwiches
Veggie Reuben
Sauerkraut and Swiss cheese on grilled marble rye. Served with thousand island dressing.
Veggie Submarine
Tomatoes, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, broccoli, spinach, guacamole, and cheddar cheese on a sub roll.
Grilled Cheese
Classic grilled American cheese sandwich on white bread.
Grilled Cheese & Tomato
Classic grilled cheese sandwich with tomato.
Diner Melts
Kids Menu
Kids One Egg Breakfast
Kids Chocolate Chip Pancakes
Mickey Mouse Pancakes
Kids French Toast
Kids Mac & Cheese
Kids Hot Dog & Fries
KIds Grilled Cheese & Fries
Kids Grilled Ham & Cheese & Fries
Kids Hamburger & Fries
Kids Cheeseburger & Fries
Kids Chicken Tenders (3) & Fries
Kids Fish & Chips
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 7:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!
1188 Jackson Crossing, Jackson, MI 49202