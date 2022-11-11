Alpha Koney Island
4389 Jackson Rd
Ann Arbor, MI 48103
BEVERAGES (Copy)
Coffee
Water
Coke
Diet Coke
Small Milk/Chocolate Milk
Large Milk/Chocolate Milk
Large Juice
Small Juice
Iced Tea
Hot Tea
Hot Chocolate
Arnold Palmer
IBC Root Beer Bottle
Minute Maid Lemonade
Sprite
Coke Zero
Fanta Orange
Dr. Pepper
Soda Water
Cherry Coke
Water with Lemon
Extra Lemon
BISCUITS & GRAVY
BREAKFAST SIDES
1 Biscuit
1 Egg
1 Pancake
2 Biscuit
2 Eggs
3 Eggs
Bacon
Banana
Canadian Bacon
Cinnamon Roll
Corned Beef Hash
Cottage Cheese
Cup of Fruit
English Muffin
Fresh Seasonal Fruit
Ham
Hamburger Patty
Multi-Grain Toast
Oatmeal until 11am
Pita Bread
Plain Bagel
Plain Bagel w/ Cream Cheese
Raisin Bread Toast
Sausage
Side 2 Bacon/2 Sausage
Side Apple Cinnamon
Side Blueberries
Side Hash Browns
Side of Chorizo
Side of Sausage Gravy
Side Strawberries
Side Tomato Slices
Side Well Done Hash Browns
Toast
Well Done Bacon
Well Done Corn Beef Hash
Well Done Sausage
EGGS
Two Eggs Any Style (No meat)
Two Eggs Any Style w/ Meat
Corned Beef Hash & Eggs
Alpha Breakfast
3 Eggs, 2 Sausage Links, 2 Strips of Bacon, and Ham
Steak and Eggs
8 oz Sirloin grilled to order served with 3 Eggs
Breakfast Medeterrano
Two scrambled eggs with fresh Spinach served with Feta, Tomato slices, Cucumbers, olives and Pita Bread
Breakfast Sandwich
Two eggs cooked to order with American cheese and your choice of Bacon, or Ham and your choice of toast
Fruit Breakfast with Scrambled Eggs & English Muffin
Eggs Benedict
2 Eggs/2 Meat/2 Pancakes (NO SUBSTITUTIONS)
KIDS MENU
OMELETS
Alpha Omelet
Gyro Meat, Onion, Tomato, and Feta
Cheese Omelet
Choice of American, Swiss, Feta, or Cheddar Cheese
Farmers Omelet
Ham, Onion, Green Peeper, Mushroom, and American Cheese
Jalapeño Pepper Jack Omelet
Jalapeno Pepper, Tomato, Onion, and Pepper Jack Cheese
Meat & American Cheese Omelet
Choice of Bacon, Sausage, Ham, Turkey, or Gyro Meat
Mexican Omelet
Tomato, Onion, Green Pepper, and Cheddar Cheese served with Salsa
Mushroom & Cheese Omelet
Mushroom & Choice of Cheese
Plain Omelet
Spinach Omelet
Fresh Spinach, Onion, Tomato, and Feta
The 3 Meat & Cheese Omelet
Bacon, Sausage, Ham, and choice of Cheese
Veggie Omelet
Tomato, Onion, Green Pepper, and Mushroom
Western Omelet
Ham, Onion, and Green Pepper
Chili Cheese Omelet
Hoagie Omelet
Mexican Omelet with Chorizo
PANCAKES/ FRENCH TOAST
SKILLETS
Alpha Skillet
Gyro Meat, Onion, Tomato, and Feta
Jalapeño Pepper Jack Skillet
Jalapeno Pepper, Tomato, Onion, and Pepper Jack Cheese
Mexican Skillet
Tomato, Onion, Green Pepper, and Cheddar Cheese served with Salsa
Spinach Skillet
Fresh Spinach, Onion, Tomato, and Feta
The 3 Meat and Cheese Skillet
Bacon, Sausage, Ham, and Cheddar Cheese
Veggie Skillet
Tomato, Onion, Green Pepper, Mushroom, and Cheddar Cheese
Western Skillet
Ham, Onion, Green Pepper, and Cheddar Cheese
WAFFLES
HIPPIE HASH
Hippie Hash #1 (No Meat)
Hippie Hash #2 (With Bacon)
Hippie Hash #3 (With Sausage)
Hippie Hash #4 (With Ham)
Hippie Hash #5 (With Gyro Meat)
Hippie Hash #6 (With Chicken)
Hippie Hash #7 (With Turkey)
Hippie Hash #8 (With Chorizo)
Hippie Hash #9 (With Corned Beef Hash)
Hippie Hash #10 (With Steak)
BURGERS
All American Bacon Burger
Topped with Crisp Bacon and American cheese
Alpha Burger
Two ½ Pound Patties Topped with Crisp Bacon, and American cheese
BBQ Bacon Burger
Topped with Crisp Bacon, Cheddar cheese, and BBQ Sauce
Cheeseburger
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Served with Sautéed Mushrooms, and Swiss cheese
Patty Melt
Served with Sautéed Onion, Swiss cheese on Grilled Rye
Plain Burger
Southwestern Burger
Topped with Jalapeños, and Pepper Jack cheese
SANDWICHES
Alpha Melt
Alpha Rueben
Turkey Breast, Cole Slaw, and Swiss Cheese on Grilled Rye served with Thousand Island
Bacon & Cheese Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Chicken Breast topped with Crisp Bacon, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo on a Brioche Bun with your choice of Sauce
BLT
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo served on your choice of Bread
Cajun Chicken & Cheese Sandwich
Grilled Chicken Breast seasoned with Cajun spices topped with American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo on a Brioche Bun
Chicken Philly
Sliced Chicken, Onion, Mushroom, Green Pepper, and Swiss Cheese served on Multigrain French Bread
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Homemade Chicken Salad, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo served on your choice of Bread
Classic Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Chicken Breast topped with Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo on a Brioche Bun with your choice of BBQ, Chipotle Sauce
Corned Beef Rueben
Corned Beef, Sour Kraut, and Swiss Cheese on Grilled Rye served with Thousand Island
Fish Sandwich
Fried Cod on Flour Tortillas with Cole Slaw topped with Chipotle Sauce
Fish Tacos (3)
Fried Cod on Tortillas with Cole Slaw topped with Chipotle Sauce
Grilled Cheese
Mushroom & Swiss Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Chicken Breast topped with Sautéed Mushroom, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo on a Brioche Bun with your choice of Sauce
Philly Cheese Steak
Sliced Rib Eye, Onion, Mushroom, Green Pepper, and Swiss Cheeseserved on Multigrain French Bread
Tacos
Tuna Sandwich
Tuna with Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo served on your choice of Bread
Turkey Club
Turkey Breast, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo served on your choice of Bread
Chicken Filet & Fries
Spicy Chicken Filet & Fries
GYROS/PITAS
Chicken Fajita Pita
Sliced Chicken, Sautéed Onions, and Green Pepper served open faced with Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar cheese served with Sour Cream and Salsa
Chicken Gyro
Sliced Chicken Breast on a Pita with Onion, Tomato, and homemade Tzatziki Sauce
Chicken Gyro Supreme
Sliced Chicken Breast on a Pita with Onion, Tomato, Feta and homemade Tzatziki Sauce
Crispy Chicken Pita
Three Chicken Strips with Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, and American Cheese
Gyro Sandwich
Gyro Sandwich Supreme
Seasoned Lamb and Beef on a Pita with Onion, Tomato, and homemade Tzatziki Sauce
Vegetarian Gyro
Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Sautéed Onions, Mushroom, Feta Cheese and homemade Tzatziki Sauce
Tuna Pita
Chicken Salad Pita
Chicken Kabob Sandwich
SIDES & ADD-ONS
8oz Sirloin
American Cheese
Bacon
Basket Extra Crispy Onion Rings
Basket of Fries
Basket of Onion Rings
Basket of Well Done Fries
Cheddar Cheese
Chicken Breast
Chicken Strips (3)
Cole Slaw
Cup of Koney Chili
Extra Crispy Onion Rings
Feta Cheese
Fries
Garlic Mashed Potatoes
Golden Fried Fish (2)
Gyro Meat
Hamburger Patty
Homemade Cole Slaw
Large Greek Dressing
Mozzarella Cheese
Onion Rings
Pepper Jack
Salmon
Side of Cole Slaw
Side of Coney Chili w/ Cheese & Onions
Side of Coney Chili w/ Onions
Side of Cottage Cheese
Side of Koney Cheese
Sliced Tomatoes
Small Greek Dressing
Swiss Cheese
Well Done Fries
HOLIDAY PLATE
KONEYS/CHILI FRIES
Koney Island Hot Dog
With chili, mustard & onions
Koney Island Supreme
With seasoned ground beef, chili, mustard & onions
Koney Burger
Seasoned ground beef, chili, mustard & onions
Plain Hot Dog
Greek Combo
Koney Island with Fries & small Greek Salad
Chicago Hot Dog
Topped with onions tomatoes, relish & hot peppers
Koney Platter
Two Koney Islands with Fries
Koney Combo
Koney Island with Fries & soft drink
Alpha Special
Koney Island & small Greek Salad
N.Y. Hot Dog (with Sauerkraut)
With Sauerkraut
Wednesday Koney (11a-4p ONLY)
STARTERS/APPETIZERS
Basket of Fries
Cheese Quesadilla
Lettuce, Tomato, Jalapeno, Black Olives, Salsa, and Sour Cream
Cheese Sticks (6)
With Marinara Sauce
Chicken Fingers (5)
Chicken Wings 1lb
Served: Seasoned, BBQ, Sesame Teriyaki, Buffalo, Caribbean Jerk, or BBQ Chipotle with Blue Cheese or Ranch Dressing and Celery Sticks
Chicken Wings 2lb
Served: Seasoned, BBQ, Sesame Teriyaki, Buffalo, Caribbean Jerk, or BBQ Chipotle with Blue Cheese or Ranch Dressing and Celery Sticks
Hummus Appetizer
With Pita Bread
Onion Rings
With Ranch Dressing
Saganaki
Fried Kasseri Cheese with Pita Bread
Spinach Pie Appetizer
Stuffed Grape Leaves Appetizer (5)
Ground Beef, Rice, and Specialty Spices Wrapped in Grape Leaves
Sampler Platter
Loaded Fries
Breaded Mushrooms
21 Shrimp
Chili Cheese Fries
Cheese Fries
Chili Fries
Nachos
ENTREES
8oz Sirloin Steak Dinner
Grilled to order Served with Garlic Mashed Potatoes, and Sautéed Vegetables
Chicken Breast Dinner
Two Broiled Chicken Breasts Served with Rice Pilaf and Sautéed Vegetables
Chicken Kabob Dinner
Served with Rice Pilaf and Sautéed Vegetables
Chicken Parmesan Dinner
Linguine Pasta Topped with Fried Chicken Breast Sautéed with Homemade marinara Sauce, Topped Sautéed with Homemade marinara Sauce, Topped with Mozzarella cheese and served with Grilled Garlic Bread
Chicken Stir Fry
Chicken Strips
Chopped Sirloin
Fish & Chips Dinner
Golden Brown Fried Fish served with Fries
Fried Chicken Dinner
Served with Fries
Grilled Salmon Dinner
Served with Garlic Mashed Potatoes and Sautéed Vegetables
Gyro Platter Dinner
Served Open Faced with Tomato, Onion, Feta cheese and Fries
Homemade Beef Lasagna
Topped with Marinara Sauce and served with Grilled Garlic Bread
Linguine Alfredo
Tossed with Alfredo Sauce and served with Grilled Garlic Bread
Meatloaf
Mixed Vegetable Stir Fry
Shish Kabob Dinner
Served with Rice Pilaf and Sautéed Vegetables
Shrimp Dinner
Spaghetti
Spinach Pie Dinner
Served with Rice Pilaf and Tomato Slices
Steak Stir Fry
Stuffed Grape Leaves Dinner
Ground Beef, Rice, and Specialty Spices Wrapped in Grape Leaves served with Rice Pilaf and Pita Bread
Side of Hummus & Pita Bread
SENIOR DINNER SPECIALS Mon-Fri 4-8
SR Fish & Chips w/ Fries
SR Chicken Breast Dinner (1 Chix Breast) w/ Rice Pilaf & Sauteed Vegetables
SR Chicken Parmesan Served with Garlic Bread
SR Chicken Kabob (1 Skewer) w/ Rice Pilaf & Sauteed Vegetables
SR Baked Meatloaf w/ Mashed Potatoes
SR Chef Salad
SR Grilled Cheese and Bowl of Soup
SR Tuna or Chicken Salad Sandwich w/ Fries
Share Plate
SALADS/SOUPS/CHILI
Greek Chicken Salad
Our Greek Salad topped with Grilled Chicken Breast served with Pita Bread
Large Greek Salad
Crisp Greens, Feta Cheese, Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, Olives, Sliced Beets, Banana Peppers, and Our Homemade Greek Dressing served with Pita Bread
Small Greek Salad
Crisp Greens, Feta Cheese, Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, Olives, Sliced Beets, Banana Peppers, and Our Homemade Greek Dressing served with Pita Bread
Garden Salad with Crispy Chicken
Crisp Greens Topped with Tomato, Cucumber, Cheddar Cheese, Mushroom, Red Onion, Green Pepper, and Croutons
Bowl of Chicken Lemon Rice
Soup of the Day
Bowl of Chili
Athena Salad
Our Greek Salad topped with Gyro Meat served with Pita Bread
Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce Tossed in Caesar Dressing, Parmesan Cheese, Tomato, and Croutons served with Garlic Bread
Caeser Salad with Chicken
Romaine Lettuce Tossed in Caesar Dressing, Parmesan Cheese, Tomato, and Croutons served with Garlic Bread
Chef Salad
Crisp Greens Topped with Ham, Turkey, Swiss, Cheese, American Cheese, Tomato, Cucumber, and a Boiled Egg
Cobb Salad
Crisp Greens Topped with Grilled Chicken, Tomato, Cucumber, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese and a Sliced Egg
Garden Salad
Crisp Greens Topped with Tomato, Cucumber, Cheddar Cheese, Mushroom, Red Onion, Green Pepper, and Croutons
Grilled Salmon Salad
Crisp Greens Topped with Grilled Salmon, Tomato, Cucumber, and Red Onion, served with Pita Bread
Steak Salad
Crisp Greens Topped with 8oz steak, Cucumber, Tomato, and Red Onions, served with Pita Bread
Tossed Salad
Taco Salad
Mediterranean salad
BEVERAGES
Coffee
Water
Coke
Diet Coke
Small Milk/Chocolate Milk
Large Milk/Chocolate Milk
Large Juice
Small Juice
Iced Tea
Hot Tea
Hot Chocolate
Arnold Palmer
IBC Root Beer Bottle
Minute Maid Lemonade
Sprite
Coke Zero
Fanta Orange
Dr. Pepper
Soda Water
Cherry Coke
Strawberry Lemonade
Peach Tea
Water with Lemon
Extra Lemon
DESSERTS
Homemade Rice Pudding
Topped with Whipped Cream
Carrot Cake
Topped with a Cream Cheese Frosting
Plain N.Y. Style Cheese Cake
Single Scoup Ice Cream
Double Scoup Ice Cream
Shakes
Hot Brownie Sundae
Hot Brownie topped with Ice Cream, Chocolate Sauce, whipped Cream with Cherry on Top
Fruit Pies
Banana Split
Root Beer Float
Orange Fanta Float
Cream Pie
Free rice pud
Free float
Free dessert
Chicken Breast Plate
We have brand new menu with a wide variety of breakfast, lunch and dinner options as well as some popular items we are bringing back! We use the highest quality ingredients to create our delicious meals!
4389 Jackson Rd, Ann Arbor, MI 48103