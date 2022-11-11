Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Greek
Breakfast & Brunch

Alpha Koney Island

review star

No reviews yet

4389 Jackson Rd

Ann Arbor, MI 48103

Greek Chicken Salad
Bowl of Chicken Lemon Rice
Alpha Breakfast

BEVERAGES (Copy)

Coffee

$2.99

Water

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Small Milk/Chocolate Milk

$2.99

Large Milk/Chocolate Milk

$3.99

Large Juice

Small Juice

Iced Tea

$2.99

Hot Tea

$2.99

Hot Chocolate

$2.99

Arnold Palmer

$2.99

IBC Root Beer Bottle

$3.50

Minute Maid Lemonade

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Coke Zero

$2.99

Fanta Orange

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Soda Water

$0.75

Cherry Coke

$2.99

Water with Lemon

$0.15

Extra Lemon

$0.15

BISCUITS & GRAVY

Biscuits & Gravy 1/2 Order

$4.00

Biscuits & Gravy Full Order

$7.00

BREAKFAST SIDES

1 Biscuit

$1.00

1 Egg

$1.50

1 Pancake

$3.00

2 Biscuit

$1.75

2 Eggs

$3.00

3 Eggs

$4.50

Bacon

$3.50

Banana

$1.00

Canadian Bacon

$4.00

Cinnamon Roll

$3.50

Corned Beef Hash

$5.00

Cottage Cheese

$2.50

Cup of Fruit

$3.50

English Muffin

$2.75

Fresh Seasonal Fruit

$4.50

Ham

$3.50

Hamburger Patty

$6.00

Multi-Grain Toast

$2.75

Oatmeal until 11am

$5.00

Pita Bread

$2.00

Plain Bagel

$3.00

Plain Bagel w/ Cream Cheese

$3.50

Raisin Bread Toast

$2.75

Sausage

$3.50

Side 2 Bacon/2 Sausage

$3.00

Side Apple Cinnamon

$1.00

Side Blueberries

$1.00

Side Hash Browns

$3.00

Side of Chorizo

$3.00

Side of Sausage Gravy

$3.00

Side Strawberries

$1.00

Side Tomato Slices

$1.50

Side Well Done Hash Browns

$3.00

Toast

$2.00

Well Done Bacon

$3.50

Well Done Corn Beef Hash

$5.00

Well Done Sausage

$3.50

EGGS

Two Eggs Any Style (No meat)

$7.00

Two Eggs Any Style w/ Meat

$9.00

Corned Beef Hash & Eggs

$10.00

Alpha Breakfast

$10.00

3 Eggs, 2 Sausage Links, 2 Strips of Bacon, and Ham

Steak and Eggs

$17.00

8 oz Sirloin grilled to order served with 3 Eggs

Breakfast Medeterrano

$12.00

Two scrambled eggs with fresh Spinach served with Feta, Tomato slices, Cucumbers, olives and Pita Bread

Breakfast Sandwich

$9.00

Two eggs cooked to order with American cheese and your choice of Bacon, or Ham and your choice of toast

Fruit Breakfast with Scrambled Eggs & English Muffin

$12.00

Eggs Benedict

$12.00

2 Eggs/2 Meat/2 Pancakes (NO SUBSTITUTIONS)

$8.00

KIDS MENU

Kids Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$8.50

Kids Spaghetti

$7.00

Kids Hot Dog & Fries

$5.00

Kids Fruit Cup

$3.00

OMELETS

Alpha Omelet

$12.00

Gyro Meat, Onion, Tomato, and Feta

Cheese Omelet

$7.00

Choice of American, Swiss, Feta, or Cheddar Cheese

Farmers Omelet

$11.00

Ham, Onion, Green Peeper, Mushroom, and American Cheese

Jalapeño Pepper Jack Omelet

$11.00

Jalapeno Pepper, Tomato, Onion, and Pepper Jack Cheese

Meat & American Cheese Omelet

$9.00

Choice of Bacon, Sausage, Ham, Turkey, or Gyro Meat

Mexican Omelet

$12.00

Tomato, Onion, Green Pepper, and Cheddar Cheese served with Salsa

Mushroom & Cheese Omelet

$9.00

Mushroom & Choice of Cheese

Plain Omelet

$6.00

Spinach Omelet

$12.00

Fresh Spinach, Onion, Tomato, and Feta

The 3 Meat & Cheese Omelet

$13.00

Bacon, Sausage, Ham, and choice of Cheese

Veggie Omelet

$10.00

Tomato, Onion, Green Pepper, and Mushroom

Western Omelet

$10.00

Ham, Onion, and Green Pepper

Chili Cheese Omelet

$9.00

Hoagie Omelet

$13.00

Mexican Omelet with Chorizo

$13.00

PANCAKES/ FRENCH TOAST

Butter Milk Pancakes (3)

$7.00

Butter Milk Short Stack (2)

$6.00

French Toast (2 slices)

$7.00

French Toast (3 slices)

$8.00

Raisin Bread French Toast (2 Slices)

$9.00

Raisin Bread French Toast (3 Slices)

$10.00

1 Pancake

$2.00

Chocolate chip pancakes (3)

$8.00

chocolate chip shortstack

$7.00

SKILLETS

Alpha Skillet

$12.00

Gyro Meat, Onion, Tomato, and Feta

Jalapeño Pepper Jack Skillet

$11.00

Jalapeno Pepper, Tomato, Onion, and Pepper Jack Cheese

Mexican Skillet

$11.00

Tomato, Onion, Green Pepper, and Cheddar Cheese served with Salsa

Spinach Skillet

$11.00

Fresh Spinach, Onion, Tomato, and Feta

The 3 Meat and Cheese Skillet

$13.00

Bacon, Sausage, Ham, and Cheddar Cheese

Veggie Skillet

$11.00

Tomato, Onion, Green Pepper, Mushroom, and Cheddar Cheese

Western Skillet

Western Skillet

$11.00

Ham, Onion, Green Pepper, and Cheddar Cheese

WAFFLES

Belgian Waffle

$7.00

Cinnamon Apple Waffle

$9.00

Topped with Cinnamon Apple Compote

Fried Chicken Waffle

$13.00

Our Belgian Waffle topped with Crispy fried Chicken

Pecan Waffle

$9.00

Filled with Pecans and Topped with Whipped Cream and Powdered Sugar

Strawberry Waffle

$9.00

Topped with Strawberry Topping

HIPPIE HASH

Hippie Hash #1 (No Meat)

$9.00

Hippie Hash #2 (With Bacon)

$12.00

Hippie Hash #3 (With Sausage)

$12.00

Hippie Hash #4 (With Ham)

$12.00

Hippie Hash #5 (With Gyro Meat)

$12.00

Hippie Hash #6 (With Chicken)

$12.00

Hippie Hash #7 (With Turkey)

$12.00

Hippie Hash #8 (With Chorizo)

$13.00

Hippie Hash #9 (With Corned Beef Hash)

$12.00

Hippie Hash #10 (With Steak)

$14.00

BURGERS

All American Bacon Burger

$11.00

Topped with Crisp Bacon and American cheese

Alpha Burger

$13.00

Two ½ Pound Patties Topped with Crisp Bacon, and American cheese

BBQ Bacon Burger

$11.00

Topped with Crisp Bacon, Cheddar cheese, and BBQ Sauce

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$10.00

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$10.00

Served with Sautéed Mushrooms, and Swiss cheese

Patty Melt

$10.00

Served with Sautéed Onion, Swiss cheese on Grilled Rye

Plain Burger

$9.00

Southwestern Burger

$10.00

Topped with Jalapeños, and Pepper Jack cheese

SANDWICHES

Alpha Melt

$11.00

Alpha Rueben

$10.00

Turkey Breast, Cole Slaw, and Swiss Cheese on Grilled Rye served with Thousand Island

Bacon & Cheese Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Grilled Chicken Breast topped with Crisp Bacon, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo on a Brioche Bun with your choice of Sauce

BLT

$8.00

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo served on your choice of Bread

Cajun Chicken & Cheese Sandwich

$9.00

Grilled Chicken Breast seasoned with Cajun spices topped with American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo on a Brioche Bun

Chicken Philly

Chicken Philly

$11.00

Sliced Chicken, Onion, Mushroom, Green Pepper, and Swiss Cheese served on Multigrain French Bread

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$8.00

Homemade Chicken Salad, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo served on your choice of Bread

Classic Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

Grilled Chicken Breast topped with Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo on a Brioche Bun with your choice of BBQ, Chipotle Sauce

Corned Beef Rueben

$10.00

Corned Beef, Sour Kraut, and Swiss Cheese on Grilled Rye served with Thousand Island

Fish Sandwich

$9.00

Fried Cod on Flour Tortillas with Cole Slaw topped with Chipotle Sauce

Fish Tacos (3)

$11.00

Fried Cod on Tortillas with Cole Slaw topped with Chipotle Sauce

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Mushroom & Swiss Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Grilled Chicken Breast topped with Sautéed Mushroom, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo on a Brioche Bun with your choice of Sauce

Philly Cheese Steak

Philly Cheese Steak

$11.00

Sliced Rib Eye, Onion, Mushroom, Green Pepper, and Swiss Cheeseserved on Multigrain French Bread

Tacos

$11.00

Tuna Sandwich

$8.00

Tuna with Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo served on your choice of Bread

Turkey Club

$10.00

Turkey Breast, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo served on your choice of Bread

Chicken Filet & Fries

$12.00

Spicy Chicken Filet & Fries

$12.00

GYROS/PITAS

Chicken Fajita Pita

$9.00

Sliced Chicken, Sautéed Onions, and Green Pepper served open faced with Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar cheese served with Sour Cream and Salsa

Chicken Gyro

$9.00

Sliced Chicken Breast on a Pita with Onion, Tomato, and homemade Tzatziki Sauce

Chicken Gyro Supreme

$10.00

Sliced Chicken Breast on a Pita with Onion, Tomato, Feta and homemade Tzatziki Sauce

Crispy Chicken Pita

$9.00

Three Chicken Strips with Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, and American Cheese

Gyro Sandwich

$9.00

Gyro Sandwich Supreme

$10.00

Seasoned Lamb and Beef on a Pita with Onion, Tomato, and homemade Tzatziki Sauce

Vegetarian Gyro

$8.00

Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Sautéed Onions, Mushroom, Feta Cheese and homemade Tzatziki Sauce

Tuna Pita

$9.00

Chicken Salad Pita

$9.00

Chicken Kabob Sandwich

$10.00

SIDES & ADD-ONS

8oz Sirloin

$8.00

American Cheese

$1.00

Bacon

$3.50

Basket Extra Crispy Onion Rings

$6.00

Basket of Fries

$4.00

Basket of Onion Rings

$6.00

Basket of Well Done Fries

$4.00

Cheddar Cheese

$1.00

Chicken Breast

$4.00

Chicken Strips (3)

$5.00

Cole Slaw

$3.00

Cup of Koney Chili

$2.50

Extra Crispy Onion Rings

$5.00

Feta Cheese

$3.00

Fries

$3.00

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Golden Fried Fish (2)

$7.00

Gyro Meat

$4.00

Hamburger Patty

$5.50

Homemade Cole Slaw

$3.00

Large Greek Dressing

$7.95

Mozzarella Cheese

$1.00

Onion Rings

$6.00

Pepper Jack

$1.00

Salmon

$7.00

Side of Cole Slaw

$3.00

Side of Coney Chili w/ Cheese & Onions

$3.25

Side of Coney Chili w/ Onions

$2.25

Side of Cottage Cheese

$3.00

Side of Koney Cheese

$2.00

Sliced Tomatoes

$1.00

Small Greek Dressing

$3.95

Swiss Cheese

$1.00

Well Done Fries

$3.00

HOLIDAY PLATE

Holiday Plate

$15.00

KONEYS/CHILI FRIES

Koney Island Hot Dog

$3.00

With chili, mustard & onions

Koney Island Supreme

$4.50

With seasoned ground beef, chili, mustard & onions

Koney Burger

$4.00

Seasoned ground beef, chili, mustard & onions

Plain Hot Dog

$2.50

Greek Combo

$12.00

Koney Island with Fries & small Greek Salad

Chicago Hot Dog

$4.00

Topped with onions tomatoes, relish & hot peppers

Koney Platter

$9.00

Two Koney Islands with Fries

Koney Combo

$9.00

Koney Island with Fries & soft drink

Alpha Special

$9.00

Koney Island & small Greek Salad

N.Y. Hot Dog (with Sauerkraut)

$4.00

With Sauerkraut

Wednesday Koney (11a-4p ONLY)

$1.99

STARTERS/APPETIZERS

Basket of Fries

$4.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Jalapeno, Black Olives, Salsa, and Sour Cream

Cheese Sticks (6)

$7.00

With Marinara Sauce

Chicken Fingers (5)

$8.00

Chicken Wings 1lb

$10.00

Served: Seasoned, BBQ, Sesame Teriyaki, Buffalo, Caribbean Jerk, or BBQ Chipotle with Blue Cheese or Ranch Dressing and Celery Sticks

Chicken Wings 2lb

$18.00

Served: Seasoned, BBQ, Sesame Teriyaki, Buffalo, Caribbean Jerk, or BBQ Chipotle with Blue Cheese or Ranch Dressing and Celery Sticks

Hummus Appetizer

$7.00

With Pita Bread

Onion Rings

$5.00

With Ranch Dressing

Saganaki

Saganaki

$8.00

Fried Kasseri Cheese with Pita Bread

Spinach Pie Appetizer

$7.00

Stuffed Grape Leaves Appetizer (5)

$8.00

Ground Beef, Rice, and Specialty Spices Wrapped in Grape Leaves

Sampler Platter

$10.00

Loaded Fries

$9.00

Breaded Mushrooms

$8.00

21 Shrimp

$9.00

Chili Cheese Fries

$7.00

Cheese Fries

$5.00

Chili Fries

$5.00

Nachos

$11.00

ENTREES

8oz Sirloin Steak Dinner

$18.00

Grilled to order Served with Garlic Mashed Potatoes, and Sautéed Vegetables

Chicken Breast Dinner

$14.00

Two Broiled Chicken Breasts Served with Rice Pilaf and Sautéed Vegetables

Chicken Kabob Dinner

$14.00

Served with Rice Pilaf and Sautéed Vegetables

Chicken Parmesan Dinner

$14.00

Linguine Pasta Topped with Fried Chicken Breast Sautéed with Homemade marinara Sauce, Topped Sautéed with Homemade marinara Sauce, Topped with Mozzarella cheese and served with Grilled Garlic Bread

Chicken Stir Fry

$14.00

Chicken Strips

$12.00

Chopped Sirloin

$13.00

Fish & Chips Dinner

$14.00

Golden Brown Fried Fish served with Fries

Fried Chicken Dinner

$14.00

Served with Fries

Grilled Salmon Dinner

$18.00

Served with Garlic Mashed Potatoes and Sautéed Vegetables

Gyro Platter Dinner

Gyro Platter Dinner

$14.00

Served Open Faced with Tomato, Onion, Feta cheese and Fries

Homemade Beef Lasagna

$14.00

Topped with Marinara Sauce and served with Grilled Garlic Bread

Linguine Alfredo

Linguine Alfredo

Tossed with Alfredo Sauce and served with Grilled Garlic Bread

Meatloaf

$13.00

Mixed Vegetable Stir Fry

$11.00

Shish Kabob Dinner

$18.00

Served with Rice Pilaf and Sautéed Vegetables

Shrimp Dinner

$13.00

Spaghetti

$11.00
Spinach Pie Dinner

Spinach Pie Dinner

$13.00

Served with Rice Pilaf and Tomato Slices

Steak Stir Fry

Stuffed Grape Leaves Dinner

Stuffed Grape Leaves Dinner

$12.00

Ground Beef, Rice, and Specialty Spices Wrapped in Grape Leaves served with Rice Pilaf and Pita Bread

SENIOR DINNER SPECIALS Mon-Fri 4-8

SR Fish & Chips w/ Fries

$10.00

SR Chicken Breast Dinner (1 Chix Breast) w/ Rice Pilaf & Sauteed Vegetables

$9.00

SR Chicken Parmesan Served with Garlic Bread

$10.00

SR Chicken Kabob (1 Skewer) w/ Rice Pilaf & Sauteed Vegetables

$9.00

SR Baked Meatloaf w/ Mashed Potatoes

$9.00

SR Chef Salad

$9.00

SR Grilled Cheese and Bowl of Soup

$7.00

SR Tuna or Chicken Salad Sandwich w/ Fries

$8.00

Share Plate

$5.00

SALADS/SOUPS/CHILI

Tomato, Cucumber, and Red Onion

Greek Chicken Salad

$13.00

Our Greek Salad topped with Grilled Chicken Breast served with Pita Bread

Large Greek Salad

$11.00

Crisp Greens, Feta Cheese, Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, Olives, Sliced Beets, Banana Peppers, and Our Homemade Greek Dressing served with Pita Bread

Small Greek Salad

$7.00

Crisp Greens, Feta Cheese, Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, Olives, Sliced Beets, Banana Peppers, and Our Homemade Greek Dressing served with Pita Bread

Garden Salad with Crispy Chicken

Garden Salad with Crispy Chicken

$13.00

Crisp Greens Topped with Tomato, Cucumber, Cheddar Cheese, Mushroom, Red Onion, Green Pepper, and Croutons

Bowl of Chicken Lemon Rice

$4.00

Soup of the Day

$4.00

Bowl of Chili

$4.00
Athena Salad

Athena Salad

$13.00

Our Greek Salad topped with Gyro Meat served with Pita Bread

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Romaine Lettuce Tossed in Caesar Dressing, Parmesan Cheese, Tomato, and Croutons served with Garlic Bread

Caeser Salad with Chicken

$13.00

Romaine Lettuce Tossed in Caesar Dressing, Parmesan Cheese, Tomato, and Croutons served with Garlic Bread

Chef Salad

$13.00

Crisp Greens Topped with Ham, Turkey, Swiss, Cheese, American Cheese, Tomato, Cucumber, and a Boiled Egg

Cobb Salad

$13.00

Crisp Greens Topped with Grilled Chicken, Tomato, Cucumber, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese and a Sliced Egg

Garden Salad

$11.00

Crisp Greens Topped with Tomato, Cucumber, Cheddar Cheese, Mushroom, Red Onion, Green Pepper, and Croutons

Grilled Salmon Salad

$17.00

Crisp Greens Topped with Grilled Salmon, Tomato, Cucumber, and Red Onion, served with Pita Bread

Steak Salad

$17.00

Crisp Greens Topped with 8oz steak, Cucumber, Tomato, and Red Onions, served with Pita Bread

Tossed Salad

$5.00

Taco Salad

$12.00

Mediterranean salad

$15.00

BEVERAGES

Coffee

$2.99

Water

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Small Milk/Chocolate Milk

$2.99

Large Milk/Chocolate Milk

$3.99

Large Juice

Small Juice

Iced Tea

$2.99

Hot Tea

$2.99

Hot Chocolate

$2.99

Arnold Palmer

$2.99

IBC Root Beer Bottle

$3.50

Minute Maid Lemonade

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Coke Zero

$2.99

Fanta Orange

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Soda Water

$0.75

Cherry Coke

$2.99

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.99

Peach Tea

$3.99

Water with Lemon

$0.15

Extra Lemon

$0.15

DESSERTS

Homemade Rice Pudding

$4.00

Topped with Whipped Cream

Carrot Cake

$6.00

Topped with a Cream Cheese Frosting

Plain N.Y. Style Cheese Cake

$5.00

Single Scoup Ice Cream

$2.50

Double Scoup Ice Cream

$3.50

Shakes

$5.00

Hot Brownie Sundae

$7.00

Hot Brownie topped with Ice Cream, Chocolate Sauce, whipped Cream with Cherry on Top

Fruit Pies

$4.00

Banana Split

$7.00

Root Beer Float

$7.00

Orange Fanta Float

$7.00

Cream Pie

$4.00

Free rice pud

Free float

Free dessert

RESERVATIONS/NO SHOW FEES

RESERVATION BANQUET ROOM FEE

$25.00

NO SHOW BANQUET ROOM FEE

$25.00
We have brand new menu with a wide variety of breakfast, lunch and dinner options as well as some popular items we are bringing back! We use the highest quality ingredients to create our delicious meals!

4389 Jackson Rd, Ann Arbor, MI 48103

