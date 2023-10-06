- Home
Alpine Crossing 920 Northeast 8th Street
No reviews yet
920 Northeast 8th Street
McMinnville, OR 97128
Liquor
Vodka
Well Vodka
Absolut
Absolut Pear
Burnetts Apple
Crater Lake Pepper
Crater Lake Vodka
Grey Goose
Ketel One
Smirnoff
Stoli
Sweet Carolina Tea
Titos
Potato Vodka
Whiskey
Well Whiskey
Bookers
Buffalo trace
Bulliet Rye
Burnside Bourbon
Bushmills
Crater Lake Rye
Crown Royal
Crown Royal Apple
Fireball
Jack Daniels
Jameson
Jim Beam
Knob Creek
Makers Mark
Pendleton
Seagrams 7
Tennese Fire
Scotch
Tequila
Rum
Gin
Flavored
Amaretto
Aperol
Baileys
Blue Curcao
Butterscotch
Chambord
Clear Creek Cranberry
Creme de Cacao
Creme de Menthe
Frangelico
Gran Gala
Grand Marnier
Jagermeister
Lejon Extra Dry
Lejon Sweet
Lemoncello
Peach Tree
Peppermint Schnapps
Razz Matazz
Rumpleminze
St. Germain
Morning Menu
Numbers Basics
Morning Standards
Omelets
Your Choice omelet
choice of meat, cheddar cheese
Denver omelet
ham, peppers, onion, cheddar cheese
Hobo omelet
sausage, peppers, onion, cheddar cheese
Veggie omelet
mushroom, tomato, onion, peppers, cheddar cheese
Spinach omelet
mushroom, tomato, spinach, onion, parmesan cheese
Skillets
Ham Skillet
two eggs, ham, peppers, onion, country fries with melted cheddar
Sausage Skillet
two eggs, breakfast sausage, peppers, onion, country fries with melted cheddar
Bacon Skillet
two eggs, bacon, peppers, onion, country fries with melted cheddar
Alpine Skillet
two eggs, blackbeans, corn, onion, peppers, country fries with chorizo gravy
SW Skillet
two eggs, Bacon, sausage, ham, onion, mushrooms, country fries with country gravy
Sweets
Belgian Waffle
it’s a waffle
Harvest Waffle
Waffle and fruit compote
Red Velvet Waffle
red velvet waffle with cheesecake topping
Morning Waffle
Peanut butter honey topping with Bananas
Toffee Waffle
Crushed Toffee candy and candied
Pumpkin Pancakes
Cheesecake Stuffed Waffle
Chicken & Waffles
Sides
Full Menu
Salads
Gorgonzola Cheese Steak Salad GF
Sirloin steak, mixed greens, tomatoes, topped with gorgonzola cheese crumbles
RC Chicken Salad GF
Mixed greens, blackened chicken, bacon bits, onion, red bell pepper, and tomatoes, with a chipotle ranch dressing
Main Salad Seasonal Fruit Spinach Salad
Fresh spinach and romaine lettuce with seasonal fruit, gorgonzola crumbles, and pickled onion with a strawberry balsamic dressing
Side Salad Seasonal Fruit Spinach Salad
Fresh spinach and romaine lettuce with seasonal fruit, gorgonzola crumbles, and pickled onion with a strawberry balsamic dressing
Large House Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, pickled onions, and house made croutons
Main Salad Pacific Rim Crab Salad
Dungeness and red crab with mixed greens, cabbage, green onion, cucumber, tomatoes, and red bell pepper tossed in a pickled ginger vinaigrette
Side Salad Pacific Rim Crab Salad
Dungeness and red crab with mixed greens, cabbage, green onion, cucumber, tomatoes, and red bell pepper tossed in a pickled ginger vinaigrette
Main Salad Pear & Walnut Salad
Mixed greens with honey glazed prosciutto, green onion in an orange balsamic vinaigrette
Side Salad Pear & Walnut Salad
Mixed greens with honey glazed prosciutto, green onion in an orange balsamic vinaigrette
Large Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, croutons, caesar dressing, and shaved parmesan
Iceberg Wedge
Blue cheese crumbles, bacon, tomatoes, and pickled onion
Entrees
Filet Mignon
8 oz. Filet with fingerling potatoes, seasonal vegetables, and a peppercorn brandy sauce
American Kobe Coulotte Steak
7 oz. Served with fingerling potatoes, seasonal vegetables, and roasted garlic butter
Sirloin Cap Steak
7 oz. Served with bleu cheese butter, Yukon mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables, and red wine jus
Petite Pork Shanks
Fried, seasoned and topped with barbecue sauce, with Yukon mashed potatoes, and seasonal vegetables
Bone-In Pork Chop
Center cut pork loin, served with Yukon mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables, and topped with apple chutney and a BBQ jus
Chicken Saltimbocca
Prosciutto wrapped chicken breast served with fingerling potatoes, pesto and a white mushroom sauce with seasonal vegetables
Chile Verde Chicken
Grilled chicken breast topped with a chile Verde sauce, basmati rice, and seasonal vegetables
Our Signature Meatloaf
With Yukon mashed potatoes, mushroom gravy and seasonal vegetables
Regular Potion Smokey Mac & Cheese
This five cheese blend is tossed in penne pasta and topped with an herb parmesan crust
Small Portion Smokey Mac & Cheese
This five cheese blend is tossed in penne pasta and topped with an herb parmesan crust
RC Burger
Hand patted all natural beef with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and dressing with French fries, sweet potato fries or salad
Sea Scallops
With a roasted garlic beurre Blanc, caramelized whiskey mango sauce, Dungeness, and red crab topping and primavera risotto
Parmesan Encrusted Halibut
Grilled with a pesto risotto, spinach, and topped with a citrus butter
Bourbon Berry Salmon
Grilled and served over a bed of greens, bourbon berry sauce, cous cous, and seasonal vegetables
Horseradish Encrusted Salmon
With a parmesan, horseradish, cream cheese topping, Yukon mashed potatoes, and seasonal vegetables
Spicy Summer Salmon
Grilled with a sweet and spicy chili sauce, basmati rice, and seasonal vegetables
Blackened Shrimp
With red peppers and mushrooms in a roasted garlic cream sauce served over Yukon mashed potatoes
Fish & Chips
Hand breaded mahi mahi with French fries and slaw
Fisherman's Stew
Clams, mussels, bay scallops, prawns, fish and fresh herbs in a savory broth
Regular Risotto of the Day
A firm but creamy arborio rice
Small Portion Risotto of the Day
A firm but creamy arborio rice
Seafood Fettuccine Alfredo
Shrimp, scallops, fish, mushrooms, and shallots in an alfredo sauce
Spicy Chicken Marinara Fettuccine
Fettuccine with chicken, onions, mushrooms, and red bell peppers in a spicy marinara sauce
Cheese, Crackers, & Dips
Artisan Cheese Plate
With seasonal fruit and crackers
2 Pieces Lollipop Lamb Chops
Served with a balsamic mustard sauce
4 Pieces Lollipop Lamb Chops
Served with a balsamic mustard sauce
Sun Dried Tomato & Artichoke Dip
Served with toasted focaccia bread
Roasted Garlic & Baked Brie
Topped with a berry compote, served with crackers, and baguette bread
Margarita Risotto Balls
Sun dried tomatoes, basil, and mozzarella with a pesto-marinara dipping sauce
Hummus Plate
Served with crackers and assorted vegetables
Gorgonzola Bruschetta
Toasted baguette brushed with garlic and topped with a gorgonzola spread
Beer Battered Jalapeño Poppers
Hand stuffed with cream cheese and deep-fried
Seafood
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
920 Northeast 8th Street, McMinnville, OR 97128
Photos coming soon!