Liquor

Vodka

Well Vodka

$8.00

Absolut

$9.00

Absolut Pear

$9.00

Burnetts Apple

$7.00

Crater Lake Pepper

$9.00

Crater Lake Vodka

$9.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Ketel One

$9.00

Smirnoff

$8.00

Stoli

$9.00

Sweet Carolina Tea

$8.00

Titos

$9.00

Potato Vodka

$9.50

Well Vodka

$12.00

Absolut

$13.50

Absolut Pear

$13.50

Burnetts Apple

$10.50

Crater Lake Pepper

$13.50

Crater Lake Vodka

$13.50

Grey Goose

$15.00

Ketel One

$13.50

Smirnoff

$12.00

Stoli

$13.50

Sweet Carolina Tea

$12.00

Titos

$13.50

Wild Roots

$12.75

Whiskey

Well Whiskey

$8.00

Bookers

$14.00

Buffalo trace

$9.00

Bulliet Rye

$9.00

Burnside Bourbon

$8.00

Bushmills

$8.00

Crater Lake Rye

$9.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Crown Royal Apple

$9.00

Fireball

$7.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Jameson

$9.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

Knob Creek

$10.00

Makers Mark

$9.00

Pendleton

$9.00

Seagrams 7

$7.00

Tennese Fire

$10.00

Well Whiskey

$12.00

Buffalo trace

$13.50

Bulliet Rye

$13.50

Burnside Bourbon

$12.00

Bushmills

$12.00

Crater Lake Rye

$13.50

Crown Royal

$13.50

Crown Royal Apple

$13.50

Fireball

$10.50

Jack Daniels

$13.50

Jameson

$13.50

Jim Beam

$12.00

Knob Creek

$15.00

Makers Mark

$13.50

Pendleton

$13.50

Seagrams 7

$12.50

Scotch

Johnnie Walker Red

$9.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$11.00

MacAllan

$14.00

Glenlivet

$11.00

Dewars

$8.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$13.50

Johnnie Walker Black

$16.50

MacAllan

$21.00

Glenlivet

$16.50

Dewars

$12.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$8.00

Cazadores Reposado

$10.00

Hornitos

$9.00

Patron Silver

$12.00

Well Tequila

$12.00

Cazadores Reposado

$15.00

Hornitos

$13.50

Patron Silver

$18.00

Rum

Well Rum

$8.00

Bacardi

$10.00

Bacardi Limon

$10.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Malibu

$8.00

Meyers

$8.00

Monarch 151

$10.00

Well Rum

$12.00

Bacardi

$15.00

Bacardi Limon

$15.00

Captain Morgan

$12.00

Malibu

$12.00

Meyers

$12.00

Monarch 151

$15.00

Gin

Well Gin

$8.00

Aviation

$9.00

Beefeater

$8.00

Bombay Sapphire

$9.00

Ransom Dry

$10.00

Ransom Old Tom

$10.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

Well Gin

$12.00

Aviation

$13.50

Beefeater

$12.00

Bombay Sapphire

$13.50

Ransom Dry

$15.00

Ransom Old Tom

$15.00

Tanqueray

$13.50

Flavored

Amaretto

$6.50

Aperol

$6.50

Baileys

$10.00

Blue Curcao

$6.50

Butterscotch

$6.50

Chambord

$9.00

Clear Creek Cranberry

$9.00

Creme de Cacao

$6.50

Creme de Menthe

$6.50

Frangelico

$8.00

Gran Gala

$9.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Jagermeister

$9.00

Lejon Extra Dry

$9.00

Lejon Sweet

$9.00

Lemoncello

$8.00

Peach Tree

$6.50

Peppermint Schnapps

$6.50

Razz Matazz

$6.50

Rumpleminze

$9.00

St. Germain

$9.00

Amaretto

$9.75

Aperol

$9.75

Baileys

$9.75

Blue Curcao

$9.75

Butterscotch

$9.75

Chambord

$13.50

Clear Creek Cranberry

$13.50

Creme de Cacao

$9.75

Creme de Menthe

$9.75

Frangelico

$12.00

Gran Gala

$13.50

Grand Marnier

$15.00

Jagermeister

$13.50

Lejon Extra Dry

$13.50

Lejon Sweet

$13.50

Lemoncello

$12.00

Peach Tree

$9.75

Peppermint Schnapps

$9.75

Razz Matazz

$9.75

Rumpleminze

$9.75

St. Germain

$13.50

Brandy

E&J Grand Blue

$10.00

E&J Grand Blue

$15.00

Morning Menu

Numbers Basics

(#1) bacon or sausage & 2 eggs

$15.50

(#2) (5oz) Top Sirloin

$19.50

(#3) Two eggs

$11.50

(#4) Ham & Eggs

$19.50

(#5) Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs

$19.50

Morning Standards

Biscuits and Gravy

$11.50

two biscuits and house gravy

Country Special

$15.50

two eggs, one biscuit, and choice of breakfast meat

Corn beef breakfast

$15.50

two eggs, country fries and a mustard gravy

Omelets

Your Choice omelet

$15.50Out of stock

choice of meat, cheddar cheese

Denver omelet

$16.00Out of stock

ham, peppers, onion, cheddar cheese

Hobo omelet

$16.00Out of stock

sausage, peppers, onion, cheddar cheese

Veggie omelet

$15.50Out of stock

mushroom, tomato, onion, peppers, cheddar cheese

Spinach omelet

$16.00Out of stock

mushroom, tomato, spinach, onion, parmesan cheese

Skillets

Ham Skillet

Out of stock

two eggs, ham, peppers, onion, country fries with melted cheddar

Sausage Skillet

Out of stock

two eggs, breakfast sausage, peppers, onion, country fries with melted cheddar

Bacon Skillet

Out of stock

two eggs, bacon, peppers, onion, country fries with melted cheddar

Alpine Skillet

$15.50

two eggs, blackbeans, corn, onion, peppers, country fries with chorizo gravy

SW Skillet

$15.50

two eggs, Bacon, sausage, ham, onion, mushrooms, country fries with country gravy

Sweets

Belgian Waffle

$11.50

it’s a waffle

Harvest Waffle

Out of stock

Waffle and fruit compote

Red Velvet Waffle

Out of stock

red velvet waffle with cheesecake topping

Morning Waffle

Out of stock

Peanut butter honey topping with Bananas

Toffee Waffle

Out of stock

Crushed Toffee candy and candied

Pumpkin Pancakes

$11.50

Cheesecake Stuffed Waffle

$16.50

Chicken & Waffles

$15.50

Sides

Two Eggs

$6.00

Breakfast Meat

$8.00

Bread or Toast

$5.00

Potatoes

$6.00

Fresh Fruit

$8.00

Breakfast Gravy

$4.00

Side Half Waffle

$6.00

1 Pumpkin Pancake

$5.00

1 Egg

$3.00

Full Menu

Salads

Gorgonzola Cheese Steak Salad GF

$18.00

Sirloin steak, mixed greens, tomatoes, topped with gorgonzola cheese crumbles

RC Chicken Salad GF

$16.00

Mixed greens, blackened chicken, bacon bits, onion, red bell pepper, and tomatoes, with a chipotle ranch dressing

Main Salad Seasonal Fruit Spinach Salad

$15.00

Fresh spinach and romaine lettuce with seasonal fruit, gorgonzola crumbles, and pickled onion with a strawberry balsamic dressing

Side Salad Seasonal Fruit Spinach Salad

$8.00

Fresh spinach and romaine lettuce with seasonal fruit, gorgonzola crumbles, and pickled onion with a strawberry balsamic dressing

Large House Salad

$10.00

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, pickled onions, and house made croutons

Main Salad Pacific Rim Crab Salad

$19.00

Dungeness and red crab with mixed greens, cabbage, green onion, cucumber, tomatoes, and red bell pepper tossed in a pickled ginger vinaigrette

Side Salad Pacific Rim Crab Salad

$9.50

Dungeness and red crab with mixed greens, cabbage, green onion, cucumber, tomatoes, and red bell pepper tossed in a pickled ginger vinaigrette

Main Salad Pear & Walnut Salad

$15.00

Mixed greens with honey glazed prosciutto, green onion in an orange balsamic vinaigrette

Side Salad Pear & Walnut Salad

$8.00

Mixed greens with honey glazed prosciutto, green onion in an orange balsamic vinaigrette

Large Caesar Salad

$10.50

Romaine lettuce, croutons, caesar dressing, and shaved parmesan

Iceberg Wedge

$8.00

Blue cheese crumbles, bacon, tomatoes, and pickled onion

Entrees

Filet Mignon

$36.00

8 oz. Filet with fingerling potatoes, seasonal vegetables, and a peppercorn brandy sauce

American Kobe Coulotte Steak

$30.00

7 oz. Served with fingerling potatoes, seasonal vegetables, and roasted garlic butter

Sirloin Cap Steak

$25.00

7 oz. Served with bleu cheese butter, Yukon mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables, and red wine jus

Petite Pork Shanks

$25.00

Fried, seasoned and topped with barbecue sauce, with Yukon mashed potatoes, and seasonal vegetables

Bone-In Pork Chop

$21.00

Center cut pork loin, served with Yukon mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables, and topped with apple chutney and a BBQ jus

Chicken Saltimbocca

$20.00

Prosciutto wrapped chicken breast served with fingerling potatoes, pesto and a white mushroom sauce with seasonal vegetables

Chile Verde Chicken

$19.00

Grilled chicken breast topped with a chile Verde sauce, basmati rice, and seasonal vegetables

Our Signature Meatloaf

$16.00

With Yukon mashed potatoes, mushroom gravy and seasonal vegetables

Regular Potion Smokey Mac & Cheese

$14.00

This five cheese blend is tossed in penne pasta and topped with an herb parmesan crust

Small Portion Smokey Mac & Cheese

$9.00

This five cheese blend is tossed in penne pasta and topped with an herb parmesan crust

RC Burger

$14.00

Hand patted all natural beef with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and dressing with French fries, sweet potato fries or salad

Sea Scallops

$34.00

With a roasted garlic beurre Blanc, caramelized whiskey mango sauce, Dungeness, and red crab topping and primavera risotto

Parmesan Encrusted Halibut

$33.00

Grilled with a pesto risotto, spinach, and topped with a citrus butter

Bourbon Berry Salmon

$23.00

Grilled and served over a bed of greens, bourbon berry sauce, cous cous, and seasonal vegetables

Horseradish Encrusted Salmon

$23.00

With a parmesan, horseradish, cream cheese topping, Yukon mashed potatoes, and seasonal vegetables

Spicy Summer Salmon

$23.00

Grilled with a sweet and spicy chili sauce, basmati rice, and seasonal vegetables

Blackened Shrimp

$20.00

With red peppers and mushrooms in a roasted garlic cream sauce served over Yukon mashed potatoes

Fish & Chips

$17.00

Hand breaded mahi mahi with French fries and slaw

Fisherman's Stew

$17.00

Clams, mussels, bay scallops, prawns, fish and fresh herbs in a savory broth

Regular Risotto of the Day

$16.00

A firm but creamy arborio rice

Small Portion Risotto of the Day

$10.00

A firm but creamy arborio rice

Seafood Fettuccine Alfredo

$20.00

Shrimp, scallops, fish, mushrooms, and shallots in an alfredo sauce

Spicy Chicken Marinara Fettuccine

$17.00

Fettuccine with chicken, onions, mushrooms, and red bell peppers in a spicy marinara sauce

Cheese, Crackers, & Dips

Artisan Cheese Plate

$12.00

With seasonal fruit and crackers

2 Pieces Lollipop Lamb Chops

$8.00

Served with a balsamic mustard sauce

4 Pieces Lollipop Lamb Chops

$14.00

Served with a balsamic mustard sauce

Sun Dried Tomato & Artichoke Dip

$10.00

Served with toasted focaccia bread

Roasted Garlic & Baked Brie

$10.00

Topped with a berry compote, served with crackers, and baguette bread

Margarita Risotto Balls

$8.00

Sun dried tomatoes, basil, and mozzarella with a pesto-marinara dipping sauce

Hummus Plate

$8.00

Served with crackers and assorted vegetables

Gorgonzola Bruschetta

$8.00

Toasted baguette brushed with garlic and topped with a gorgonzola spread

Beer Battered Jalapeño Poppers

$7.00

Hand stuffed with cream cheese and deep-fried

Seafood

Steamer Clams

$12.00

With a white wine and butter sauce

Fried Oysters

$9.00

With lemon aioli and tartar sauce

Shrimp Cocktail

$9.00

Poached shrimp and cocktail sauce

Coconut Shrimp

$8.00

Deep fried with a sweet and sour berry sauce

NA Beverages

Non-Alcoholic

Iced Tea

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Coffee

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Sodas

$4.00

Henry Weinhards Sodas

$3.75

Boylan Sodas

$4.25

Fresh OJ

$8.00

SM Juice

$4.00

LG Juice

$6.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Sm Milk

$4.00

Lg Milk

$6.00

Topo Chico

$4.25

Online Ordering

Starters

Mozzarella Sticks

$13.00

Six Chicken Wings & Drumettes

$12.50

Pulled Pork Sliders

$11.50

Pulled Pork Fries

$17.00

Artichoke Dip

$15.50

Fish Tacos

$16.50

Beer Battered Jalapeno Poppers

$12.00

Pretzel Sticks

$11.00

Coconut Shrimp

$11.50

HH Basket of Fries

$5.50

Hummus Plate

$11.00

Bacon & Cheddar Risotto Balls

$8.00

Salad

Gorgonzola Cheese Steak Salad

$23.00+

Caesar Salad

$6.00+

Cobb Salad

$11.00+

Taco Salad

$11.00+

Southwest Chicken Salad

$11.00+

House Salad

$5.50+

Sandwiches

Philly Cheesesteak

$17.50

Cowboy Philly Sandwich

$18.00

Grilled Turkey Bacon

$16.50

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$13.50

BLAT

$17.00

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$16.50

House Reuben

$17.50

House French Dip

$19.00

Burgers

Classic Burger

$15.00+

Maple Bacon Burger

$18.50

Bacon Cheddar Burger

$19.00

GSBW Burger

$16.50

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$18.00

Wildcat Burger

$18.00

Teriyaki Burger

$18.50

Patty Melt

$17.00

Entrees & Baskets

Fish & Chips

$16.50

Chicken Strips

$18.00

Smoky Mac & Cheese

$13.00+

Pizza

The Works Pizza

$35.00

Taco Pizza

$21.00

Canadian Bacon & Pineapple Pizza

$18.00

Vegetarian Pizza

$18.00

Barbecue Chicken Pizza

$21.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$31.00

Margherita Pizza

$31.00

Cheese Pizza

$28.00

Dessert

Brownie

$11.00

Kids Menu

Cheese A Burger

$7.50

Kids Plate

$7.50

Kids Pizza

$7.50

Grilled Cheese

$7.50

Kids Chicken Strips

Kids Mac and Cheese

Kids Ice Cream Sunday

To Go Drinks

Bottle Soda

$4.00

Soda 2 Liter

$4.00

Growler Fill

$14.00

Retail/Game

Game Rental

55 Minute Rental

$45.00

25 Minute Rental

$25.00

85 Minute Rental

$65.00