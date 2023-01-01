Alpine Diner/Big Mario's White Center Alpine / BMWC
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
9635 16th Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98106
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Que Chevere Restaurant and Bar - 9808 16th Ave SW
No Reviews
9808 16th Ave SW Seattle, WA 98106-2829
View restaurant