Burgers
Brewpubs & Breweries
Pizza

Alpine Inn

review star

No reviews yet

3915 Alpine Rd

Portola Valley, CA 94028

Alpine Burger
The Ormondale Pizza
Crispy Brussels Sprouts

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Strawberry Ginger Cooler

Strawberry Ginger Cooler

$6.00

Muddled fresh strawberries, house squeezed lime juice, agave, fever tree ginger beer

Berry Fresh Bramble

Berry Fresh Bramble

$6.00

Muddled fresh strawberries, blackberries, blueberries, raspberries, squeezed lime juice, minty syrup, soda water.

Sparkling Raspberry Meyer Lemonade

Sparkling Raspberry Meyer Lemonade

$6.00

House made raspberry-meyer lemon syrup, fresh squeezed lemon juice, soda.

House made Lemonade

House made Lemonade

$5.00

Fresh squeezed lemon juice, agave nectar.

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$3.50

Let us know when you are ready for a refill.

Arnold Palmer

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Coke 12oz can

$3.00Out of stock
Bottled Coke

Bottled Coke

$3.50
Bottled Sprite

Bottled Sprite

$3.50
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.75
Rootbeer

Rootbeer

$4.00
Fanta Orange Soda

Fanta Orange Soda

$4.00Out of stock
San Pellegrino Sparkling Water

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$5.00
Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

$6.00
Boxed Water is Better 16oz

Boxed Water is Better 16oz

$3.50

Sustainable alternative to plastic bottles and aluminum cans. Cartons are 92% plant-based and 100% recyclable

Frozen Lemonade

Frozen Lemonade

$5.00

Fresh squeezed lemon juice, agave nectar, Frozen.

Double Berry Fizz

Double Berry Fizz

$6.00

House made cranberry-blackberry compote, fresh squeezed lemon juice, soda water

Beer Garden Snacks

Includes Peanuts, Chips & Guac, Giant Pretzel, Chili, Fries & more!
Warm Peanuts

Warm Peanuts

$2.95

Roasted and salted warm peanuts in shell. (contains nuts)

Chips & Guacamole

Chips & Guacamole

$9.95

Fresno chilies, cilantro, lime, sea salt chips

Giant Wunderbar Pretzel

Giant Wunderbar Pretzel

$9.95

Warm, buttered and salted pretzel, honey mustard, beer cheese dipping sauce.

Rossotti’s Picnic Board

Rossotti’s Picnic Board

$21.95

Point Reyes Toma, Marin triple creme, Point Reyes Blue Cheese, Coppa Italiana, Prosciutto Italiano, Chorizo Navarre, marinated olives & cornichons, spiced Marcona almonds, clover honey, fig jam, seasonal fruit, served with Rustic Bakery rosemary sea salt crackers. (contains nuts, unless excluded at time of order)

Bowl of California Rancho Chili

Bowl of California Rancho Chili

$8.95

Niman Ranch beef, heritage pork, biancho di napoli tomatoes, black beans, pasilla and guajillo chiles, cilantro cream, cheddar cheese, cilantro, green onion, diced white onion

Cup of California Rancho Chili

Cup of California Rancho Chili

$6.95

Niman Ranch beef and heritage pork chili, biancho di napoli tomatoes, black beans, pasilla and guajillo chiles, cilantro crema, cheddar cheese, cilantro, green onion, diced white onion

Bowl Tomato Bisque Soup

Bowl Tomato Bisque Soup

$6.95

Roasted tomato, fennel, and onion, thyme, oregano, and basil, herb croutons, nut-free arugula pesto

Cup Tomato Bisque Soup

Cup Tomato Bisque Soup

$4.95

Roasted tomato, fennel, and onion, thyme, oregano, and basil, herb croutons, nut-free arugula pesto

3 Chicken Tinga Tacos

3 Chicken Tinga Tacos

$13.95

Tomato braised smoked chicken, chipotle aioli, chipotle bbq, green cabbage slaw with escabeche, pico de gallo, queso fresco, micro cilantro

3 Carnitas Tacos

3 Carnitas Tacos

$13.95

Smoked pork shoulder, chipotle BBQ sauce, chipotle aioli, pico de gallo, green cabbage escabeche, queso fresco, micro cilantro

3 Smoked Brisket Tacos

3 Smoked Brisket Tacos

$16.95

California white oak smoked brisket, green cabbage escabeche, guacamole, chimichurri, queso fresco, pickled red onion, micro cilantro, serrano chili, white corn tortillas (gluten free).

Taco Trio

Taco Trio

$14.95

One of each or signature tacos - no substitutions please. Smoke Pork Taco - Smoked pork shoulder, chipotle BBQ sauce, chipotle aioli, pico de gallo, green cabbage slaw with escabeche, queso fresco, micro cilantro. Chicken Tinga Taco - Tomato braised smoked chicken, chipotle aioli, chipotle bbq, green cabbage slaw with escabeche, pico de gallo, queso fresco, micro cilantro. Smoked Brisket Taco - California white oak smoked brisket, green cabbage escabeche, guacamole, chimichurri, queso fresco, pickled red onion, micro cilantro, serrano chili, white corn tortillas (gluten free).

Burrata Avocado Toast

Burrata Avocado Toast

$11.95

Griddled levain bread, smashed Hass avocado, Di Stefano Burrata, pomegranate seeds, lemon zest, Everything bagel spice blend, extra virgin olive oil, Maldon sea salt

Cheesy-Garlicky Flatbread

Cheesy-Garlicky Flatbread

$9.95

Wood-fired herb, garlic and cheese flatbread, marinara sauce for dipping

Meatballs & Burrata

Meatballs & Burrata

$14.95

Zott's Meatballs and Burrata cheese, house red sauce, house arugula pesto (nut free), sea salt, with toasted Acme levain bread.

Zott’s Meatballs

Zott’s Meatballs

$9.95

Pork & beef meatballs, tomato sauce, arugula pesto (no nuts), toasted Acme levain bread.

Chicken Tenders and Fries

Chicken Tenders and Fries

$11.95

Crispy chicken tenders and french fries, choice of one sauce on the side.

Zott's Red Hot Tenders and Fries

Zott's Red Hot Tenders and Fries

$12.95

Crispy tenders tossed in spicy buffalo sauce and dusted with chili lime seasoning, paired with french fries, your choice of sauce on the side.

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$6.95

Sea Salt, minced parsley, lemon, parmigiano reggiano, tzatziki

Warm Greens

Warm Greens

$6.95

Rainbow Swiss chard, garlic, cranberries, shaved Parmigiano Reggiano cheese

Spicy Purple Cabbage Coleslaw

Spicy Purple Cabbage Coleslaw

$5.95

Green onion, cilantro, Fresno chiles, apple cider vinaigrette

Garlic Herb & Parmigiano Reggiano Fries

Garlic Herb & Parmigiano Reggiano Fries

$6.95

Parmigiano Reggiano cheese, garlic, Italian parsley, side arugula pesto (no pine nuts) for dipping.

Zott’s Chili Cheese Smothered Fries

Zott’s Chili Cheese Smothered Fries

$8.95

Niman Ranch beef and Heritage pork sausage chili, beans, cheddar cheese, cilantro crema and cilantro green onion garnish

Small Zott’s Fries

Small Zott’s Fries

$3.00
Large Zott’s Fries

Large Zott’s Fries

$5.95
Doggy Bowl of Chicken

Doggy Bowl of Chicken

$5.00

Side of pulled chicken for your pup! Or, you know, for yourself...

Crostini

$120.00

Bacon Wrapped Dates

$400.00

Beer Garden Salads

The Santorini Greek Salad

The Santorini Greek Salad

$12.95

Feta cheese, English cucumbers, tri-color roasted beats, tomatoes, olives, red onion, bell pepper, house vinaigrette & garden herbs.

The Pink Lady

The Pink Lady

$12.95

Mixed greens, pink raddichio, pink lady apples, dried cranberries, spiced marcona almonds, Laura Chenel goat cheese, champagne & shallot vinaigrette {VG} {GF} {CN}

The Brutus

The Brutus

$11.95

Romaine and little gem lettuces, calabrian chili caesar dressing, sourdough croutons, shaved parmigiano reggiano, italian parsley

Bibb Florette & Balsamic Vinaigrette

Bibb Florette & Balsamic Vinaigrette

$11.95

Bibb Lettuce, red onion, radish, sunflower seeds, goat cheese fine herbs, and balsamic vinaigrette.

Burgers - Dogs - Sandwiches

Alpine Burger

Alpine Burger

$8.95

Painted Hills grass-fed Angus 1/4 lb. burger, lettuce, secret sauce, tomato, Martin's potato bun

Alpine Double Burger

Alpine Double Burger

$12.95

Painted Hills grass-fed Angus two 1/4 lb. patties, lettuce, secret sauce, tomato, Martin's potato bun.

Turkey Burger

Turkey Burger

$12.95

Diestel turkey, tomatoes, pickled red onions, lemon dressed arugula and mint, mama's little red peppers, tzatziki sauce, brioche bun

BLAT

BLAT

$13.95

Thick cut, slow smoked cardamom and brown sugar Applewood bacon, little gem lettuce, arugula, vine ripened tomato, avocado, mayonnaise, honey mustard, on sliced sourdough

The Veg Out

The Veg Out

$11.95

Zucchini, tomato, guacamole, jalapeño, cucumber, arugula & mint, feta cheese, cilantro crema, and mayonnaise on a ciabatta roll.

The Reuben

The Reuben

$15.95

Pastrami on marbled rye with Swiss cheese, and green cabbage coleslaw dressed with house Russian dressing.

Smoked Tri-Tip Sandwich

Smoked Tri-Tip Sandwich

$17.95

Slow-smoked sliced Tri-Tip, griddled onions, arugula, horseradish cream sauce, red wine vinaigrette, ciabatta roll

Pulled BBQ CHICKEN Sandwich

Pulled BBQ CHICKEN Sandwich

$14.95

Spicy Purple Slaw, Fresno Chile, Honey Bbq Sauce, Toasted Brioche Bun

Slow Smoked PORK Sandwich

Slow Smoked PORK Sandwich

$13.95

10 hour smoked pork shoulder, Carolina style cider vinegar, house red bbq sauce, green cabbage slaw, pickled red onion, brioche bun

Bacon Jam Grilled Cheese

Bacon Jam Grilled Cheese

$8.95

Cheddar butter griddled levain bread, melted havarti and sharp white cheddar cheeses, tomato bacon jam

Pesto Grilled Cheese

Pesto Grilled Cheese

$8.95

Havarti, aged white cheddar, arugula pesto (no pine nuts), griddled levain french bread

Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$3.95

Grilled brioche bun and American cheese

Chili Cheese Wunderdog

Chili Cheese Wunderdog

$9.95

Hebrew National beef hot dog, split and griddled, American cheese, rancho chili smother, cheddar cheese, cilantro crema, cilantro, green onion. diced white onion

Wunderdog

Wunderdog

$5.95

Millers all-beef hot dog split & griddled

Chicago Dog

Chicago Dog

$9.95

Hebrew National all beef hot dog split and griddled, tomato slices, dill pickle spears, diced sweet yellow onion, pickle relish, sport peppers, yellow mustard

Chapete's Hot Sausage Sandwich

Chapete's Hot Sausage Sandwich

$8.95

Louisiana hot pork sausage, split & griddled, grain mustard, griddled onions and peppers.

Zott's Wurst

Zott's Wurst

$10.95

Seared bratwurst sausage, Caramelized onions, Sauerkraut, Honey mustard

Buffalo Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$9.95

Spicy chicken tenders, iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, Mama Lil's pickled peppers, cilantro crema, tzatziki sauce, brioche bun

Wood Fired Pizzas

The Margaret R

The Margaret R

$17.95

Fresh mozzarella, garden basil, red sauce.

The Besio

The Besio

$21.95

Spicy fennel sausage, Calabrian chile, Mascarpone cheese, Clover honey drizzle

The Maverick

The Maverick

$19.95

Pineapple, Canadian Bacon, red onion, fontina and mozzarella cheeses, house red sauce, cilantro garnish. Hang ten the Alpine way!

The Ormondale Pizza

The Ormondale Pizza

$15.95

Four cheese pizza - Mozzarella, fontina, provolone, Parmigiano Reggiano cheese, red sauce

The Ali-Ham

The Ali-Ham

$17.95

Garlic Confit, Caramelized Onions, sautéed leeks, fontina, mozzarella and prosciutto.

The Bob Ross

The Bob Ross

$18.95

Lacinato dinosaur kale, garlic, red onion, arugula pesto, house red sauce, fresh mozzarella, shaved Parmigiano Reggiano, chili flake {VG} {NF}

The Francesco

The Francesco

$19.95

Roasted Maitake Mushrooms, Thyme, Caramelized Onions, Arugula Pesto (no pine nuts) Red Onion, Roasted Garlic, Fontina & Parmigiano Reggiano, Arugula, red pepper flakes

The Hot Italian

The Hot Italian

$21.95

Pepperoni, Salami Spianata Italiana, salametto picante, hot coppa, fontina, Calabrian chili, basil, pepperoncini, parmigiano reggiano

Tavern Specialties

St. Louis Pork Ribs with Carolina Gold Sauce

St. Louis Pork Ribs with Carolina Gold Sauce

$30.95

Rack of St. Louis pork ribs slow smoked for 8 hours, tangy Carolina Gold Sauce

St. Louis Pork Ribs with Texas Bold Sauce

St. Louis Pork Ribs with Texas Bold Sauce

$30.95

Rack of St. Louis pork ribs slow smoked for 8 hours, served with Texas Bold Sauce

Dessert

Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding

$6.25

Vanilla pudding, Nilla© wafers & ripe bananas

Ice Cream Cookie Sundae

Ice Cream Cookie Sundae

$8.95

Double Rainbow Vanilla bean ice cream, chocolate chip cookie, chocolate chip cookie crumb, chocolate sauce

Decadent 6 Layer Chocolate Cake

Decadent 6 Layer Chocolate Cake

$9.95

One large slice of decadent 6 layer chocolate cake topped with whipped cream.

Two Chocolate Chip Cookies

Two Chocolate Chip Cookies

$4.95
It's-It Vanilla

It's-It Vanilla

$3.00

Vanilla ice cream sandwiched between two old fashioned oatmeal cookies and dipped in dark chocolate.

It's-It Chocolate

It's-It Chocolate

$3.00

Chocolate ice cream sandwiched between two old fashioned oatmeal cookies dipped in dark chocolate.

It's-It Mint

It's-It Mint

$3.00

Mint ice cream sandwiched between two old fashioned oatmeal cookies dipped in dark chocolate.

It's-It Strawberry

It's-It Strawberry

$3.00
Vanilla Ice Cream

Vanilla Ice Cream

$2.95

1 Scoop Vanilla Bean Ice Cream

12 Drops of Dough - Ready to bake chocolate chip cookie dough

12 Drops of Dough - Ready to bake chocolate chip cookie dough

$16.00

12 frozen chocolate chip cookie dough balls from the local Drops of Dough cookie company. Bake at all at once or have a fresh cookie each night! Baking instructions included.

36 Drops of Dough - Ready to bake chocolate chip cookie dough

36 Drops of Dough - Ready to bake chocolate chip cookie dough

$46.00

36 frozen chocolate chip cookie dough balls from the local Drops of Dough cookie company. Bake at all at once or have a fresh cookie each night! Baking instructions included.

Merchandise

White Stainless Steel Tumbler - Alpine Inn

White Stainless Steel Tumbler - Alpine Inn

$22.00

Our custom tumblers will keep your coffee hot and your wine cold for longer than most other cups!

Gray and White Trucker Hat

Gray and White Trucker Hat

$27.00

Our alternate design of our favorite Trucker Hat

Black Trucker Hat

Black Trucker Hat

$27.00
Zott's Sombrero

Zott's Sombrero

$35.00
Red Long Sleeve

Red Long Sleeve

$26.00
Red Short Sleeve

Red Short Sleeve

$26.00
Gray Short Sleeve

Gray Short Sleeve

$26.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Founded in 1852, Casa De Tableta is the second oldest continually operating tavern in California. While the name may have changed numerous times during its rich history, 167 years later the Alpine Inn continues to attract customers to the beer garden on the banks of Los Trancos Creek. Our historic tavern seats 50 people & our open-air outdoor beer garden seats 250.

Website

Location

3915 Alpine Rd, Portola Valley, CA 94028

Directions

