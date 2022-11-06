- Home
- /
- Portola Valley
- /
- Burgers
- /
- Alpine Inn
Alpine Inn
No reviews yet
3915 Alpine Rd
Portola Valley, CA 94028
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
Strawberry Ginger Cooler
Muddled fresh strawberries, house squeezed lime juice, agave, fever tree ginger beer
Berry Fresh Bramble
Muddled fresh strawberries, blackberries, blueberries, raspberries, squeezed lime juice, minty syrup, soda water.
Sparkling Raspberry Meyer Lemonade
House made raspberry-meyer lemon syrup, fresh squeezed lemon juice, soda.
House made Lemonade
Fresh squeezed lemon juice, agave nectar.
Iced Tea
Let us know when you are ready for a refill.
Arnold Palmer
Coke 12oz can
Bottled Coke
Bottled Sprite
Diet Coke
Rootbeer
Fanta Orange Soda
San Pellegrino Sparkling Water
Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice
Boxed Water is Better 16oz
Sustainable alternative to plastic bottles and aluminum cans. Cartons are 92% plant-based and 100% recyclable
Frozen Lemonade
Fresh squeezed lemon juice, agave nectar, Frozen.
Double Berry Fizz
House made cranberry-blackberry compote, fresh squeezed lemon juice, soda water
Beer Garden Snacks
Warm Peanuts
Roasted and salted warm peanuts in shell. (contains nuts)
Chips & Guacamole
Fresno chilies, cilantro, lime, sea salt chips
Giant Wunderbar Pretzel
Warm, buttered and salted pretzel, honey mustard, beer cheese dipping sauce.
Rossotti’s Picnic Board
Point Reyes Toma, Marin triple creme, Point Reyes Blue Cheese, Coppa Italiana, Prosciutto Italiano, Chorizo Navarre, marinated olives & cornichons, spiced Marcona almonds, clover honey, fig jam, seasonal fruit, served with Rustic Bakery rosemary sea salt crackers. (contains nuts, unless excluded at time of order)
Bowl of California Rancho Chili
Niman Ranch beef, heritage pork, biancho di napoli tomatoes, black beans, pasilla and guajillo chiles, cilantro cream, cheddar cheese, cilantro, green onion, diced white onion
Cup of California Rancho Chili
Niman Ranch beef and heritage pork chili, biancho di napoli tomatoes, black beans, pasilla and guajillo chiles, cilantro crema, cheddar cheese, cilantro, green onion, diced white onion
Bowl Tomato Bisque Soup
Roasted tomato, fennel, and onion, thyme, oregano, and basil, herb croutons, nut-free arugula pesto
Cup Tomato Bisque Soup
Roasted tomato, fennel, and onion, thyme, oregano, and basil, herb croutons, nut-free arugula pesto
3 Chicken Tinga Tacos
Tomato braised smoked chicken, chipotle aioli, chipotle bbq, green cabbage slaw with escabeche, pico de gallo, queso fresco, micro cilantro
3 Carnitas Tacos
Smoked pork shoulder, chipotle BBQ sauce, chipotle aioli, pico de gallo, green cabbage escabeche, queso fresco, micro cilantro
3 Smoked Brisket Tacos
California white oak smoked brisket, green cabbage escabeche, guacamole, chimichurri, queso fresco, pickled red onion, micro cilantro, serrano chili, white corn tortillas (gluten free).
Taco Trio
One of each or signature tacos - no substitutions please. Smoke Pork Taco - Smoked pork shoulder, chipotle BBQ sauce, chipotle aioli, pico de gallo, green cabbage slaw with escabeche, queso fresco, micro cilantro. Chicken Tinga Taco - Tomato braised smoked chicken, chipotle aioli, chipotle bbq, green cabbage slaw with escabeche, pico de gallo, queso fresco, micro cilantro. Smoked Brisket Taco - California white oak smoked brisket, green cabbage escabeche, guacamole, chimichurri, queso fresco, pickled red onion, micro cilantro, serrano chili, white corn tortillas (gluten free).
Burrata Avocado Toast
Griddled levain bread, smashed Hass avocado, Di Stefano Burrata, pomegranate seeds, lemon zest, Everything bagel spice blend, extra virgin olive oil, Maldon sea salt
Cheesy-Garlicky Flatbread
Wood-fired herb, garlic and cheese flatbread, marinara sauce for dipping
Meatballs & Burrata
Zott's Meatballs and Burrata cheese, house red sauce, house arugula pesto (nut free), sea salt, with toasted Acme levain bread.
Zott’s Meatballs
Pork & beef meatballs, tomato sauce, arugula pesto (no nuts), toasted Acme levain bread.
Chicken Tenders and Fries
Crispy chicken tenders and french fries, choice of one sauce on the side.
Zott's Red Hot Tenders and Fries
Crispy tenders tossed in spicy buffalo sauce and dusted with chili lime seasoning, paired with french fries, your choice of sauce on the side.
Crispy Brussels Sprouts
Sea Salt, minced parsley, lemon, parmigiano reggiano, tzatziki
Warm Greens
Rainbow Swiss chard, garlic, cranberries, shaved Parmigiano Reggiano cheese
Spicy Purple Cabbage Coleslaw
Green onion, cilantro, Fresno chiles, apple cider vinaigrette
Garlic Herb & Parmigiano Reggiano Fries
Parmigiano Reggiano cheese, garlic, Italian parsley, side arugula pesto (no pine nuts) for dipping.
Zott’s Chili Cheese Smothered Fries
Niman Ranch beef and Heritage pork sausage chili, beans, cheddar cheese, cilantro crema and cilantro green onion garnish
Small Zott’s Fries
Large Zott’s Fries
Doggy Bowl of Chicken
Side of pulled chicken for your pup! Or, you know, for yourself...
Crostini
Bacon Wrapped Dates
Beer Garden Salads
The Santorini Greek Salad
Feta cheese, English cucumbers, tri-color roasted beats, tomatoes, olives, red onion, bell pepper, house vinaigrette & garden herbs.
The Pink Lady
Mixed greens, pink raddichio, pink lady apples, dried cranberries, spiced marcona almonds, Laura Chenel goat cheese, champagne & shallot vinaigrette {VG} {GF} {CN}
The Brutus
Romaine and little gem lettuces, calabrian chili caesar dressing, sourdough croutons, shaved parmigiano reggiano, italian parsley
Bibb Florette & Balsamic Vinaigrette
Bibb Lettuce, red onion, radish, sunflower seeds, goat cheese fine herbs, and balsamic vinaigrette.
Burgers - Dogs - Sandwiches
Alpine Burger
Painted Hills grass-fed Angus 1/4 lb. burger, lettuce, secret sauce, tomato, Martin's potato bun
Alpine Double Burger
Painted Hills grass-fed Angus two 1/4 lb. patties, lettuce, secret sauce, tomato, Martin's potato bun.
Turkey Burger
Diestel turkey, tomatoes, pickled red onions, lemon dressed arugula and mint, mama's little red peppers, tzatziki sauce, brioche bun
BLAT
Thick cut, slow smoked cardamom and brown sugar Applewood bacon, little gem lettuce, arugula, vine ripened tomato, avocado, mayonnaise, honey mustard, on sliced sourdough
The Veg Out
Zucchini, tomato, guacamole, jalapeño, cucumber, arugula & mint, feta cheese, cilantro crema, and mayonnaise on a ciabatta roll.
The Reuben
Pastrami on marbled rye with Swiss cheese, and green cabbage coleslaw dressed with house Russian dressing.
Smoked Tri-Tip Sandwich
Slow-smoked sliced Tri-Tip, griddled onions, arugula, horseradish cream sauce, red wine vinaigrette, ciabatta roll
Pulled BBQ CHICKEN Sandwich
Spicy Purple Slaw, Fresno Chile, Honey Bbq Sauce, Toasted Brioche Bun
Slow Smoked PORK Sandwich
10 hour smoked pork shoulder, Carolina style cider vinegar, house red bbq sauce, green cabbage slaw, pickled red onion, brioche bun
Bacon Jam Grilled Cheese
Cheddar butter griddled levain bread, melted havarti and sharp white cheddar cheeses, tomato bacon jam
Pesto Grilled Cheese
Havarti, aged white cheddar, arugula pesto (no pine nuts), griddled levain french bread
Kids Grilled Cheese
Grilled brioche bun and American cheese
Chili Cheese Wunderdog
Hebrew National beef hot dog, split and griddled, American cheese, rancho chili smother, cheddar cheese, cilantro crema, cilantro, green onion. diced white onion
Wunderdog
Millers all-beef hot dog split & griddled
Chicago Dog
Hebrew National all beef hot dog split and griddled, tomato slices, dill pickle spears, diced sweet yellow onion, pickle relish, sport peppers, yellow mustard
Chapete's Hot Sausage Sandwich
Louisiana hot pork sausage, split & griddled, grain mustard, griddled onions and peppers.
Zott's Wurst
Seared bratwurst sausage, Caramelized onions, Sauerkraut, Honey mustard
Buffalo Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Spicy chicken tenders, iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, Mama Lil's pickled peppers, cilantro crema, tzatziki sauce, brioche bun
Wood Fired Pizzas
The Margaret R
Fresh mozzarella, garden basil, red sauce.
The Besio
Spicy fennel sausage, Calabrian chile, Mascarpone cheese, Clover honey drizzle
The Maverick
Pineapple, Canadian Bacon, red onion, fontina and mozzarella cheeses, house red sauce, cilantro garnish. Hang ten the Alpine way!
The Ormondale Pizza
Four cheese pizza - Mozzarella, fontina, provolone, Parmigiano Reggiano cheese, red sauce
The Ali-Ham
Garlic Confit, Caramelized Onions, sautéed leeks, fontina, mozzarella and prosciutto.
The Bob Ross
Lacinato dinosaur kale, garlic, red onion, arugula pesto, house red sauce, fresh mozzarella, shaved Parmigiano Reggiano, chili flake {VG} {NF}
The Francesco
Roasted Maitake Mushrooms, Thyme, Caramelized Onions, Arugula Pesto (no pine nuts) Red Onion, Roasted Garlic, Fontina & Parmigiano Reggiano, Arugula, red pepper flakes
The Hot Italian
Pepperoni, Salami Spianata Italiana, salametto picante, hot coppa, fontina, Calabrian chili, basil, pepperoncini, parmigiano reggiano
Tavern Specialties
St. Louis Pork Ribs with Carolina Gold Sauce
Rack of St. Louis pork ribs slow smoked for 8 hours, tangy Carolina Gold Sauce
St. Louis Pork Ribs with Texas Bold Sauce
Rack of St. Louis pork ribs slow smoked for 8 hours, served with Texas Bold Sauce
3 Smoked Brisket Tacos
California white oak smoked brisket, green cabbage escabeche, guacamole, chimichurri, queso fresco, pickled red onion, micro cilantro, serrano chili, white corn tortillas (gluten free).
3 Chicken Tinga Tacos
Tomato braised smoked chicken, chipotle aioli, chipotle bbq, green cabbage slaw with escabeche, pico de gallo, queso fresco, micro cilantro
3 Carnitas Tacos
Smoked pork shoulder, chipotle BBQ sauce, chipotle aioli, pico de gallo, green cabbage escabeche, queso fresco, micro cilantro
Taco Trio
One of each or signature tacos - no substitutions please. Smoke Pork Taco - Smoked pork shoulder, chipotle BBQ sauce, chipotle aioli, pico de gallo, green cabbage slaw with escabeche, queso fresco, micro cilantro. Chicken Tinga Taco - Tomato braised smoked chicken, chipotle aioli, chipotle bbq, green cabbage slaw with escabeche, pico de gallo, queso fresco, micro cilantro. Smoked Brisket Taco - California white oak smoked brisket, green cabbage escabeche, guacamole, chimichurri, queso fresco, pickled red onion, micro cilantro, serrano chili, white corn tortillas (gluten free).
Dessert
Banana Pudding
Vanilla pudding, Nilla© wafers & ripe bananas
Ice Cream Cookie Sundae
Double Rainbow Vanilla bean ice cream, chocolate chip cookie, chocolate chip cookie crumb, chocolate sauce
Decadent 6 Layer Chocolate Cake
One large slice of decadent 6 layer chocolate cake topped with whipped cream.
Two Chocolate Chip Cookies
It's-It Vanilla
Vanilla ice cream sandwiched between two old fashioned oatmeal cookies and dipped in dark chocolate.
It's-It Chocolate
Chocolate ice cream sandwiched between two old fashioned oatmeal cookies dipped in dark chocolate.
It's-It Mint
Mint ice cream sandwiched between two old fashioned oatmeal cookies dipped in dark chocolate.
It's-It Strawberry
Vanilla Ice Cream
1 Scoop Vanilla Bean Ice Cream
12 Drops of Dough - Ready to bake chocolate chip cookie dough
12 frozen chocolate chip cookie dough balls from the local Drops of Dough cookie company. Bake at all at once or have a fresh cookie each night! Baking instructions included.
36 Drops of Dough - Ready to bake chocolate chip cookie dough
36 frozen chocolate chip cookie dough balls from the local Drops of Dough cookie company. Bake at all at once or have a fresh cookie each night! Baking instructions included.
Merchandise
White Stainless Steel Tumbler - Alpine Inn
Our custom tumblers will keep your coffee hot and your wine cold for longer than most other cups!
Gray and White Trucker Hat
Our alternate design of our favorite Trucker Hat
Black Trucker Hat
Zott's Sombrero
Red Long Sleeve
Red Short Sleeve
Gray Short Sleeve
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Founded in 1852, Casa De Tableta is the second oldest continually operating tavern in California. While the name may have changed numerous times during its rich history, 167 years later the Alpine Inn continues to attract customers to the beer garden on the banks of Los Trancos Creek. Our historic tavern seats 50 people & our open-air outdoor beer garden seats 250.
3915 Alpine Rd, Portola Valley, CA 94028