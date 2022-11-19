Alpine Tavern imageView gallery
American
Pizza
Bars & Lounges

Alpine Tavern

220 S. Otsego Ave

Gaylord, MI 49735

Popular Items

Turkey Club
Southwest Chicken Wrap
Brisket Grilled Cheese

Beverage

Pop

$3.25

Milk

$2.59

Ice Tea

$2.50

Kid Pop

$1.79

Coffee

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Hot Cocoa

$2.50

Red Bull

$4.00

O.J

$2.50

Apple Juice

$1.99

Cranberry Juice

$1.99

Tomato Juice

$1.99

Virgin Bloody Mary

$4.00

Water

Kids Meal Drink

Appetizers

Alpine Chicken Tenderloins

$11.00

House panko breaded boneless all white chicken, served with sweet and tangy BBQ sauce or Chipolte Ranch Dressing

6 Pc Pub Wings

$11.00

Served with our signature Sauce-Ski, bleu cheese dressing and celery sticks

12 Pc Pub Wings

$20.00

Served with our signature Sauce-Ski, bleu cheese dressing and celery sticks

8 pc Boneless Wings

$10.00

Tender boneless wings with our signature Sauce-Ski

16 pc Boneless Wings

$17.00

Tender boneless wings with our signature Sauce-Ski

Panko Breaded Mozzarella

$12.00

Fresh mozzarella with light herb seasoning, served with a side of tomato cream sauce

Fried Pickles

$11.00

Served with chipolte ranch

Bavarian Pretzel Sticks

$11.00

With house made cheese ale dip

Loaded Tot-Chos

$14.00

Deep fried tater tots topped with melted cheese, slow cooked beef brisket, pico de gallo and seasoned sour cream

Chicken Quesadilla

$13.00

Chicken, cheddar cheese, black bean corn salsa, pico de gallo served with a side of sour cream and salsa.

Teriyaki Tenderloin Tips

Teriyaki Tenderloin Tips

$14.00

Beef Tenderloin tips, portabella mushroom and carmalized onion in a house made teriyaki sauce. Served with grilled Italian bread.

Pulled Pork Nachos

$15.00

BBQ pulled pork, cheedar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, black bean corn salsa, jalapeno, cilantro, drizzled with sweet BBQ sauce

Basket Of Onion Rings

$7.00

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$12.00

With crisp tortilla chips

Brick o' Fries

$15.00

Smothered with cheddar cheese, bacon and chives

Hummus Plate

$12.00

Served with pita bread, cucumber, red pepper, greek olives and crumbled feta cheese.

Breadsticks

$8.00

Cheese Bread

$10.00

1/2 Pulled Pork Nacho

$12.00

BBQ pulled pork, lettuce, tomato, onion, black bean and corn salsa, jalapeño, cilantro and drizzled with sweet BBQ sauce

Chicken Nacho

$14.00

Chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion, black bean and corn salsa, jalapeño, cilantro, cheese sauce and cheddar cheese. Served with a side of sour cream and salsa.

1/2 Chicken Nacho

$11.00

Chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion, black bean and corn salsa, jalapeño, cilantro, cheese sauce and cheddar cheese. Served with a side of sour cream and salsa.

Beef Nacho

$14.00

Seasoned ground beef, lettuce, tomato, onion, black bean and corn salsa, jalapeño, cilantro, cheese sauce and cheddar cheese. Served with a side of sour cream and salsa.

1/2 Beef Nacho

$11.00

Seasoned ground beef, lettuce, tomato, onion, black bean and corn salsa, jalapeño, cilantro, cheese sauce and cheddar cheese. Served with a side of sour cream and salsa.

1/2 Brick

$10.00

Extra Pita Bread

$2.00

Chips & Salsa App

$8.00

Tort Chip Refill

Spring Rolls

$12.00

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$13.00

Steak Quesadilla

$15.00

Salad

California Cobb

$15.00

Turkey, red onion, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, tomatoes, hard boiled egg and avocado, with cream parmesan italian dressing.

Up North Field Greens

$15.00

Dried cherries, pecans, cheddar, seasoned chicken breast, carrots & raspberry walnut vinaigrette

Black n Bleu Steak Caesar

$16.00

Blackened steak tossed with romaine, bleu cheese crumbles, tomato, cucumber & Caesar dressing

Buffalo Chicken

$15.00

Spicy chunks of breaded all white chicken with diced tomato, crumbled bleu cheese & red onion with bleu cheese dressing

Southwest Chopped Chicken Salad

$15.00

Cajun chicken, tomato, onion, cucumber, cheddar cheese, roasted corn & black beans, and tortilla strips with chipotle ranch

Bowl Chicken Chili

$6.00

Bowl Beef Barley

$6.00

Bowl Special

$6.00

Cup Wht Chk Chili

$4.00

Cup Barley

$4.00

Cup SOD

$4.00

Chicken Caesar Salad

$14.00

Garden Salad

$12.00

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Quart Of Soup

$16.00

Watermelon Cucumber Salad

$12.00Out of stock

MI Winter Salad

$12.00

Sandwiches

Choice of house made chips, coleslaw, cottage cheese or baked beans. Substitute fries for $1.99 or onion rings for $2.49

1/2 Sandwich & Bowl of Soup

$13.00

Brisket Grilled Cheese

$16.00

Brie cheese, goat cheese, smoked brisket and sweet onion bacon jam, on grilled sourdough.

Crispy Fish Sandwich

$15.00

Crispy hand battered white fish with melted cheddar, lettuce, tomato and tartar sauce on a fresh baked artisan sub bun.

Fish Tacos

$15.00

Two warm flour tortillas filled with cheddar cheese, grilled fish, and sweet apple chili slaw served with black bean and corn salsa and sides of sour cream and salsa.

Grilled Chicken Caprese

$13.00

Grilled chicken, tomato, red onion, fresh mozzarella, basil pesto and balsamic drizzle on a toasted Kaiser roll.

Grilled Portabella

$13.00

Marinated portabella, roasted red pepper, feta, onion, tomato and spinach

Hummus Club

$13.00

Cucumber, tomato, lettuce, onion, and hummus served on pita bread

Smothered Brisket Dip & Swiss

$15.00

Slow braised beef brisket hand carved with Swiss, sautéed onion and mushroom served on a fresh baked artisan sub bun with au jus for dipping.

Southwest Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Crispy chicken, cheddar cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, and chipotle ranch.

Tennessee Pulled Pork

$14.00

Braised BBQ Pork with cheddar and topped with an onion ring and slaw on a toasted onion roll

Traditional Reuben

$14.00

Tender house braised corned beef with sauerkraut & Swiss cheese with 1000 Island dressing on toasted marble rye.

Turkey Club

$14.00

Roasted turkey with crispy bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce,tomato and mayo on toasted sourdough

Turkey Reuben

$14.00

Roasted turkey with, coleslaw, swiss cheese and french dressing on marble rye bread.

Super Reuben

$17.00

BLT Sandwich

$12.00

Crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo served on toasted sourdough bread.

Smothered Chicken Sandwich

$13.00Out of stock

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Michigan Cherry Chicken Salad

$14.00Out of stock

Philly Cheesesteak

$14.00

Burgers

Giant Pub Haus Burger

$19.00

Porto Swiss Burger

$16.00

BBQ Bacon Brisket Burger

$18.00

Alpine Burger

$14.00

Firecracker Burger

$15.00

Breakfast Burger

$16.00

6 oz Stuffed Burger

$14.00

9 oz Stuffed Burger

$17.00

Olive Burger

$16.00

Burger Patty

$6.00

1/2 Pub Haus Burger

$14.00

Up North Bison Burger

$17.00

Dinners

Beer Battered Perch

$19.00
Crispy Alaskan Cod Loins

Crispy Alaskan Cod Loins

$16.00

1/2 lb hand battered in house. Served with your choice of two sides

Panko Encrusted Whitefish

$16.00

Crab Stuffed White Fish

$18.00

Chk Tender Dinner

$15.00
Homestyle Chicken Pot Pie

Homestyle Chicken Pot Pie

$16.00

A flaky puff pastry shell filled with tender chicken and vegetables served with choice of side salad or cup of soup

1/2 Rack Ribs

$20.00Out of stock

Gaylord's Best Ribs Full Rack

$27.00Out of stock

Brisket Dinner

$19.00Out of stock

Beer Battered Shrimp Dinner

$17.00

Tavern Mac & Cheese

$14.00

Teriyaki Lime Salmon

$19.00

Popcorn Coconut Shrimp

$17.00

Chicken Wonton Tacos

$15.00

Shrimp Wonton Tacos

$17.00

Steak Wonton Tacos

$17.00

Chicken Florentine

$16.00

Salmon Florentine

$19.00

Hot Brisket Dinner

$16.00

Sides

Fries

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Tater Tots

$4.00

Baked Beans

$4.00

Coleslaw

$4.00

Cottage Cheese

$4.00

Onion Rings

$4.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Seasonal Vegetable

$4.00

Wild Rice Pilaf

$4.00

House Chips

$4.00

Side Breadsticks

$2.00

Side Tortilla Chips

$3.00

Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

$4.00

Side Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Pizza

Medium Cheese Pizza

$14.00

Large Cheese Pizza

$19.00

Medium Super Meaty

$22.00

Large Super Meaty

$26.00

Medium Chicken Bacon Ranch

$20.00

Large Chicken Bacon Ranch

$24.00

Personal Pan Pizza

$13.00

Calzone

$14.00

Gluten Free Pizza

$15.99

Medium Supreme

$20.00

Large Supreme

$24.00

Medium Margherita

$20.00

Large Margherita

$24.00

Medium Farmer's Pizza

$20.00

Medium Italian Pizza

$20.00

Medium Sicilian Pizza

$12.00

Large Farmer's Pizza

$24.00

Large Italian Pizza

$24.00

Large Sicilian Pizza

$24.00

Medium Philly

$21.00Out of stock

Large Philly

$25.00Out of stock

Kids

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.99

Kids Mini Burgers

$6.99

Kid Pizza

$6.99

Kid Chk Tenders

$6.99

Kid Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Kid Cod

$6.99

Kid Corn Dog

$6.99

Desserts

Featured Cheesecake

$7.00Out of stock

Mile High Sundae

$7.00

Plain Brownie

$3.00

Sundae

$2.99

Rootbeer Float

$4.99

Monkey Bread Pudding

$7.00

Key Lime Pie

$7.00

Scoop Of Ice Cream

$2.00

Scoop Of Ice Cream

Apple Crumble

$7.00

Cheesecake Towers

$7.00

$Open Items

Ranch

$0.50

Bleu Cheese Dressing

$0.50

Tarter

$0.50

Balsamic Glaze

Beer Cheese

$1.00

Nacho Cheese

$1.00

Grilled Chicken Breast

$5.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Family Fun, year round, Whether it's summer time on our patio, or winter time in our Alpine Igloo Village, We've got you covered. Weekly Specials, including All You Can Eat Cod, every Friday night. Live music every Friday and Saturday Night!

220 S. Otsego Ave, Gaylord, MI 49735

