Al's #1 Italian Beef

7132 183rd Street

Tinley Park, IL 60477

Order Again

Popular Items

Regular Beef
Large Hand Cut Fries
Big Beef

ITALIAN BEEF

Regular Beef

Regular Beef

$7.35

Chicago’s #1 Italian Beef roasted and sliced in house daily and served on freshly baked French bread.

Big Beef

Big Beef

$10.29

Chicago’s #1 Italian Beef roasted and sliced in house daily and served on freshly baked French bread.

Jumbo Beef

Jumbo Beef

$13.25

Chicago’s #1 Italian Beef roasted and sliced in house daily and served on freshly baked French bread.

Gravy Bread

Gravy Bread

$2.99

Bread dunked in the gravy.

Diet Beef

Diet Beef

$5.99

Beef in a Cup. No Bread.

ITALIAN SAUSAGE

Italian Sausage

Italian Sausage

$5.95

Char-grilled Italian sausage served on freshly baked French bread.

Double Italian Sausage

Double Italian Sausage

$8.00

Two Char-grilled Italian sausages served on freshly baked French bread.

BEEF & SAUSAGE COMBO

Regular Combo

Regular Combo

$9.25

Char-grilled Italian Sausage and Chicago’s #1 Italian Beef combined & served together on fresh baked French bread.

Big Combo

Big Combo

$11.99

Char-grilled Italian Sausage and Chicago’s #1 Italian Beef combined & served together on fresh baked French bread. 50% more beef than the regular combo sandwich.

HOT DOG & FRIES

Original Dog

Original Dog

$5.55

Vienna Beef hot dog topped with mustard, relish, onion, sport peppers on poppy seed bun & served with fries on top.

Chicago Dog

Chicago Dog

$5.95

Vienna Beef hot dog topped with mustard, relish, onion, sport peppers, tomato, pickle spear, celery salt on poppy seed bun & served with fries on top.

Chili Cheese Dog

Chili Cheese Dog

$5.99

Vienna Beef hot dog topped with chili, cheddar cheese sauce, onion on poppy seed bun & served with fries on top.

Cheese Dog

Cheese Dog

$5.65

Vienna Beef hot dog topped with cheddar cheese sauce on poppy seed bun & served with fries.

POLISH & FRIES

Original Polish

Original Polish

$7.50

⅓ LB. char-grilled polish sausage with mustard, relish, onion, sport peppers on poppy seed bun & served with fries on top.

Chicago Polish

Chicago Polish

$7.75

⅓ LB. char-grilled polish sausage with mustard, relish, onion, sport peppers, tomato, pickle spear, celery salt on poppy seed bun & served with fries on top.

Maxwell Street Polish

Maxwell Street Polish

$7.50

⅓ LB. char-grilled polish sausage with mustard, grilled onion, sport peppers on poppy seed bun & served with fries on top.

BURGERS

Hamburger

Hamburger

$7.10

⅓ LB. char-grilled burger topped with mayo, ketchup, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle chips on brioche bun.

Double Hamburger

Double Hamburger

$10.35

Two ⅓ LB. char-grilled burgers topped with mayo, ketchup, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle chips on brioche bun.

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$7.75

⅓ LB. char-grilled burger topped with American cheese, mayo, ketchup, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle chips on brioche bun.

Double Cheeseburger

Double Cheeseburger

$11.00

Two ⅓ LB. char-grilled burgers topped with American cheese, mayo, ketchup, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle chips on brioche bun.

Impossible Burger

Impossible Burger

$9.09

¼ LB. char-grilled Impossible burger topped with mayo, ketchup, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle chips on brioche bun.

BBQ Bacon Cheddar Burger

BBQ Bacon Cheddar Burger

$8.95

⅓ LB. char-grilled burger topped with bbq sauce, bacon, cheddar cheese, mayo, red onion, lettuce, tomato & pickle chips on brioche bun.

Spicy Buffalo Burger

Spicy Buffalo Burger

$8.29

⅓ LB. char-grilled burger topped with bleu cheese dressing, spicy buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle chips on brioche bun.

CHICKEN

Original Chicken

Original Chicken

$7.95

Italian-herb marinated, char-grilled chicken breast topped with mayo, lettuce, & tomato on brioche bun.

Chipotle Chicken

Chipotle Chicken

$9.55

Italian-herb marinated, char-grilled chicken breast topped with chipotle sauce, lettuce, tomato, and bacon on brioche bun.

BBQ Bacon Cheddar Chicken

$9.55

Italian-herb marinated, char-grilled chicken breast topped with BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, bacon, mayo, lettuce, & tomato on brioche bun.

Buffalo Chicken

$8.80

Italian-herb marinated, char-grilled chicken breast topped with bleu cheese dressing, spicy buffalo sauce, lettuce, & tomato on brioche bun.

FRIES

Small Hand Cut Fries

Small Hand Cut Fries

$2.95
Large Hand Cut Fries

Large Hand Cut Fries

$3.95
Cheddar Cheese Fries

Cheddar Cheese Fries

$4.95

Hand-cut fries served with cheddar cheese sauce.

Chili Cheese Fries

Chili Cheese Fries

$5.95

Hand-cut fries topped with chili & cheddar cheese sauce.

Buffalo Bleu Fries

Buffalo Bleu Fries

$5.95

Hand-cut fries topped with hot sauce & bleu cheese.

Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$6.50

Hand-cut fries topped with cheddar cheese sauce, chopped bacon, green onions, & sour cream on the side.

Beefy Fries

Beefy Fries

$9.95

Hand-cut fries topped with Al’s Italian beef, ladles of beef gravy, cheddar cheese sauce, & hot giardiniera.

TAMALES & CHILI

Tamale

Tamale

$2.45

Tasty blend of enriched cornmeal, ground beef, garlic, and seven secret spices all rolled into one.

Tamale Boat

Tamale Boat

$7.35

Two beef tamales topped with chili, cheddar cheese, & onions.

Bowl of Chili

Bowl of Chili

$4.95

Chili topped with cheddar cheese, onion, & served with side of crackers.

EXTRAS

Side of Hot Giardiniera

Side of Hot Giardiniera

$0.65
Side of Sweet Peppers

Side of Sweet Peppers

$0.65

Side of Hot Oil

$0.30

Side of Italian Sausage

$2.75

Nudie Sausage. No Bun or Gravy Included.

Provolone Cheese

$0.65

American Cheese

$0.65

Slices of Cheddar Cheese

$0.65

Cup of Cheddar Cheese Sauce

$1.00

Cup of Chili

$1.00

Side of Bacon

$1.00

Side of Pickles

$0.60

Sliced

Side of BBQ Sauce

$0.60

Side of Ranch

$0.60

Side of Bleu Cheese

$0.60

Side of Hot Sauce

$0.60

Side of Chipotle Sauce

$0.60

Side of Sour Cream

$1.00

Side of Grilled Onions

$0.60

Side of Sport Peppers

$0.60

Side of Green Relish

$0.60
Side of French Bread

Side of French Bread

$1.00

Ketchup Packets

Mustard Packets

Mayo Packets

Salt Packets

Pepper Packets

BEVERAGES

Fountain Drink

Fountain Drink

$2.59
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.00

Pepsi 1 Liter

$3.50

Diet Pepsi 1 Liter

$3.50

Gatorade

$2.99

Tropicana Juice Cocktail

$2.95

DESSERTS

WunderBar

WunderBar

$4.90

Cheesecake on a stick dipped in rich dark fudge.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

