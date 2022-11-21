Al's #1 Italian Beef Avondale (Western Ave & Diversey)
2804 North Western Avenue
Chicago, IL 60618
ITALIAN BEEF
Regular Beef
Chicago’s #1 Italian Beef roasted and sliced in house daily and served on freshly baked French bread.
Big Beef
Chicago’s #1 Italian Beef roasted and sliced in house daily and served on freshly baked French bread.
Jumbo Beef
Chicago’s #1 Italian Beef roasted and sliced in house daily and served on freshly baked French bread.
Gravy Bread
Bread dunked in the gravy.
Diet Beef
Beef in a Cup. No Bread.
ITALIAN SAUSAGE
BEEF & SAUSAGE COMBO
Regular Combo
Char-grilled Italian Sausage and Chicago’s #1 Italian Beef combined & served together on fresh baked French bread.
Big Combo
Char-grilled Italian Sausage and Chicago’s #1 Italian Beef combined & served together on fresh baked French bread. 50% more beef than the regular combo sandwich.
HOT DOG & FRIES
Original Dog
Vienna Beef hot dog topped with mustard, relish, onion, sport peppers on poppy seed bun & served with fries on top.
Chicago Dog
Vienna Beef hot dog topped with mustard, relish, onion, sport peppers, tomato, pickle spear, celery salt on poppy seed bun & served with fries on top.
Chili Cheese Dog
Vienna Beef hot dog topped with chili, cheddar cheese sauce, onion on poppy seed bun & served with fries on top.
Cheese Dog
Vienna Beef hot dog topped with cheddar cheese sauce on poppy seed bun & served with fries.
POLISH & FRIES
Original Polish
⅓ LB. char-grilled polish sausage with mustard, relish, onion, sport peppers on poppy seed bun & served with fries on top.
Chicago Polish
⅓ LB. char-grilled polish sausage with mustard, relish, onion, sport peppers, tomato, pickle spear, celery salt on poppy seed bun & served with fries on top.
Maxwell Street Polish
⅓ LB. char-grilled polish sausage with mustard, grilled onion, sport peppers on poppy seed bun & served with fries on top.
BURGERS
Hamburger
⅓ LB. char-grilled burger topped with mayo, ketchup, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle chips on brioche bun.
Double Hamburger
Two ⅓ LB. char-grilled burgers topped with mayo, ketchup, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle chips on brioche bun.
Cheeseburger
⅓ LB. char-grilled burger topped with American cheese, mayo, ketchup, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle chips on brioche bun.
Double Cheeseburger
Two ⅓ LB. char-grilled burgers topped with American cheese, mayo, ketchup, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle chips on brioche bun.
Impossible Burger
¼ LB. char-grilled Impossible burger topped with mayo, ketchup, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle chips on brioche bun.
BBQ Bacon Cheddar Burger
⅓ LB. char-grilled burger topped with bbq sauce, bacon, cheddar cheese, mayo, red onion, lettuce, tomato & pickle chips on brioche bun.
Spicy Buffalo Burger
⅓ LB. char-grilled burger topped with bleu cheese dressing, spicy buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle chips on brioche bun.
CHICKEN
Original Chicken
Italian-herb marinated, char-grilled chicken breast topped with mayo, lettuce, & tomato on brioche bun.
Chipotle Chicken
Italian-herb marinated, char-grilled chicken breast topped with chipotle sauce, lettuce, tomato, and bacon on brioche bun.
BBQ Bacon Cheddar Chicken
Italian-herb marinated, char-grilled chicken breast topped with BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, bacon, mayo, lettuce, & tomato on brioche bun.
Buffalo Chicken
Italian-herb marinated, char-grilled chicken breast topped with bleu cheese dressing, spicy buffalo sauce, lettuce, & tomato on brioche bun.
FRIES
Small Hand Cut Fries
Large Hand Cut Fries
Cheddar Cheese Fries
Hand-cut fries served with cheddar cheese sauce.
Chili Cheese Fries
Hand-cut fries topped with chili & cheddar cheese sauce.
Buffalo Bleu Fries
Hand-cut fries topped with hot sauce & bleu cheese.
Loaded Fries
Hand-cut fries topped with cheddar cheese sauce, chopped bacon, green onions, & sour cream on the side.
Beefy Fries
Hand-cut fries topped with Al’s Italian beef, ladles of beef gravy, cheddar cheese sauce, & hot giardiniera.