Restaurant header imageView gallery

Al's Burger Shack 001 516 W Franklin St

review star

No reviews yet

516 W Franklin St

Chapel Hill, NC 27516

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Main Menu

Burgers

Classic

$8.75

Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickles, AL sauce, American Cheese

Sean's Bacon Cheeseburger

$8.75

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Cheddar Cheese

Bobo Chili Cheeseburger

$8.75

House-made Chili and Slaw, Chopped Onion, Yellow Mustard, American Cheese

Mookie

$8.75

Bacon-Onion Jam, Roasted Garlic Aioli, Blue Marble Cheese

Kenny J

$8.75

Bacon, Grilled Onions, Shack Q Sauce, Spicy Pimiento Cheese

Paco

$8.75

Guacamole, Tomato, Fresh Jalapeño, Habañero Jack Cheese

Build a Burger

$8.00

Create Your Masterpiece

Other Burgers

Melly Mel

$7.95

Spicy Grilled Chicken Breast, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Cheddar Cheese

The Puff

$7.95

Turkey Burger, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Avocado, Roasted Garlic Aioli

Kaarin

$7.95

Black Bean or Impossible Burger, Guacamole, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion

Hot Dogs

Mr. G

$4.75

Grilled All-Beef Hot Dog, Mustard, Chili, Onions, and Slaw

2 Mr. G

$8.95

Grilled All-Beef Hot Dog, Mustard, Chili, Onions, and Slaw

Steph Dog

$5.35

Sally Mack

$5.45

Dirty Dog

$5.25

Specials

EK's Wupper

$9.95

American Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickle, Mayo, Mustard, Ketchup

Aubrey

$9.95

Pimento Cheese, Bacon, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Roasted Garlic Aioli

Andrea

$9.95

Spicy Grilled Chicken, Habañero Jack Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Jalapeños, Spicy Ranch

Lee Ann

$9.95

Sauteèd Shrimp, Slaw, Sriracha Aioli

Rhonda

$9.95

Blue Marble Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheerwine BBQ Sauce

Brody's Breakfast Burger

$9.95

Smashed Patty, American Cheese, Bacon, Fried Egg, Smashed Tots, Mayo, Hot Sauce

Emily

$9.95

Turkey Burger, Habañero Jack Cheese, Bacon, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Jalapeños, Mayo

R&R

$9.95

Spicy Grilled Chicken, Habañero Jack Cheese, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Spicy Ranch

San Felipe

$9.95

Cheddar Cheese, Chili, Fritos, Jalapeños, Chopped Onion, Spicy Ranch

Grilled Cheese

$3.95

Melty American and Cheddar Cheese

Tata Head

$7.95

BLT, Mayo on a Burger Bun

Sides

Crinkle Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

Tater Tots

Half n Half Fries

Cheese Fries

Cheese Tots

Tots of Love

$5.95

Tots with Cheese, Chili, Fried Egg

Cup of Chili

$2.95

Cup of Slaw

$2.95

Kids Meals

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.95

Just Ketchup, Comes with choice of side and fountain drink

Kids Hot Dog

$7.95

Just Ketchup, Comes with choice of side and fountain drink

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$7.95

Comes with choice of side and fountain drink

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.95

Comes with choice of side and fountain drink

Loaded Fries

BoBo Fries

BoBo Tots

Kenny J Fries

Kenny J Tots

Mookie Fries

Mookie Tots

Tots of Love

Dippin' Sauces

AL Sauce

$0.50

Secret Sauce!

Ranch

$0.50

Roasted Garlic Aioli

$0.50

Shack Q Sauce

$0.50

Spicy Ranch

$0.50

Jalapeños y cilantro

Sriracha Aioli

$0.50

Condiments

Ketchup

No Ketchup

Napkins

No Napkins

Mustard

Mayo

Malt Vinegar

Texas Pete

Utensils

Beverages

N/A Beverages

Fountain Drink

$2.50

Crushed Ice

Bottled Root Beer

$2.75

Coke de Mexico

$3.25

Bottle of Water

$2.75

Milkshakes

Chocolate Shake

$5.95

Maple View Farms

Vanilla Shake

$5.95

Maple View Farms

Swirl Shake

$5.95

Wine

Red Wine

$5.95

White Wine

$5.95

Draft Beer

Hop, Drop 'N Roll IPA

$6.00

CitraQuench'l Hazy NE IPA

$7.00

Czech Yourself Pilsner

$6.00

Bottled & Canned Beer

Bud Light

$3.75

Wicked Weed Pernicious IPA

$5.50

Stella Artois

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$3.75

Untitled Non-Alcoholic

$6.00

Gizmo Beekeeper

$5.25

Cheerwine Ale

$6.50

HOPSadaisical

$6.25

Southern Apple

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Good is Good, Y'all!

Location

516 W Franklin St, Chapel Hill, NC 27516

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Franklin Motors
orange starNo Reviews
601 West Franklin Street Chapel Hill, NC 27516
View restaurantnext
The PITCH - 462 W Franklin Street
orange starNo Reviews
462 W Franklin Street Chapel Hill, NC 27516
View restaurantnext
Lantern
orange star4.4 • 895
423 W Franklin St Chapel Hill, NC 27516
View restaurantnext
Cham Thai
orange starNo Reviews
370 E. Main St. Ste 190 Carrboro, NC 27510
View restaurantnext
Perennial - 401 W. Franklin St
orange starNo Reviews
401 W. Franklin St Chapel Hil, NC 27516
View restaurantnext
Luna Rotisserie & Empanadas - Carrboro
orange starNo Reviews
307 E Main St Carrboro, NC 27510
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Chapel Hill

Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Chapel Hill
orange star4.6 • 4,316
1490 Fordham Blvd Chapel Hill, NC 27517
View restaurantnext
Spicy 9 Sushi
orange star4.4 • 2,705
140 W Franklin St Chapel Hill, NC 27516
View restaurantnext
MinGa Restaurant
orange star4.7 • 2,444
1404 e franklin st Chapel Hill, NC 27514
View restaurantnext
Top of the Hill Restaurant & Brewery
orange star4.3 • 2,418
100 E Franklin St Chapel Hill, NC 27514
View restaurantnext
Lucha Tigre
orange star4.6 • 1,417
746 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd Chapel Hill, NC 27514
View restaurantnext
Clean Juice - Chapel Hill
orange star4.7 • 1,000
1800 E Franklin St #22 Chapel Hill, NC 27514
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chapel Hill
Carrboro
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
Durham
review star
Avg 4.4 (145 restaurants)
Morrisville
review star
Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)
Apex
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Pittsboro
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Cary
review star
Avg 4.6 (80 restaurants)
Cary
review star
Avg 4.6 (80 restaurants)
Raleigh
review star
Avg 4.4 (229 restaurants)
Apex
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston