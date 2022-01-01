Restaurant header imageView gallery

Al's Cafe 101 S. Berry

101 S. Berry

Lost Springs, KS 66859

Specials

Beef Special

$5.25+

Fried flour shell, beans, choice of meat, lettuce, cheese, and tomato garnish may add ROB

Pork Special

$5.79+

Fried flour shell, beans, choice of meat, lettuce, cheese, and tomato garnish may add ROB

Both Special

$6.75+

Fried flour shell, beans, choice of meat, lettuce, cheese, and tomato garnish may add ROB

Sancho

Beef Sancho

$4.00+

Soft flour tortilla, with choice of beef, pork, or both meats, lettuce, cheese wrapped up inside

Pork Sancho

$3.75+

Soft flour tortilla, with choice of beef, pork, or both meats, lettuce, cheese wrapped up inside

Both Sancho

$4.00+

Soft flour tortilla, with choice of beef, pork, or both meats, lettuce, cheese wrapped up inside

Burritos

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$2.50+

Soft flour tortilla with beans and cheese, wrapped up inside. Can add beef, pork or both meats

Beef Burrito

$3.25+

Soft flour tortilla with beans and cheese, wrapped up inside. Can add beef, pork or both meats

Pork Burrito

$3.25+

Soft flour tortilla with beans and cheese, wrapped up inside. Can add beef, pork or both meats

Both Burrito

$3.75+

Soft flour tortilla with beans and cheese, wrapped up inside. Can add beef, pork or both meats

Josh Burrito

$14.99

Our most Extra massive beef and pork burrito with Extra beef and pork . Smothered in extra hot chili verde, and melted with extra shredded cheese.

Dinners

#1

$12.75

Two pork burritos smothered in chili verde with side of rice AND beans

#2

$10.25

Beef enchilada, taco, tostada with a side of rice OR beans

#3

$10.25

Pork burrito, taco, tostada with a side of rice OR beans

#4

$10.25

Two enchiladas choice of beef, cheese, or both, side of rice AND beans

#5

$13.00

Two pork chops smothered in chili verde, two tortillas, rice AND beans

#6

$10.25

Beef Sancho, taco, and tostada with side of rice OR beans

#7

$10.50

Chimichanga with side of rice AND beans, sour cream, pico, lettuce and side of guac

#8

$10.50

Small beef special, beef enchilada with a side of rice OR beans

#9

$10.50

Quesadilla (choice of beef, pork, or cheese,) fried taco, and side of rice or beans

#10

$10.25

Flour taco, corn taco, soft taco with a side of rice OR beans

#11

$9.25

Taco burger, small bean and cheese burrito with a side of rice OR beans

Tacos

Corn Taco

$3.00

Flour Taco

$3.50

Soft Taco

$3.50

Fried Taco

$4.00

BIRTHDAY TACO!

Out of stock

Tostadas

Corn Tostada

$2.80

Flour Tostada

$3.55

Enchiladas

Beef Enchilada

$4.00

Cheese Enchilada

$3.00

Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadilla

$3.00

Beef Quesadilla

$3.75

Pork Quesadilla

$4.25

Burgers & Salads

Taco Burger

$3.25

Beef Taco Salad

$7.25

fried flour shell, lettuce, whole pinto beans, cheese, sour cream, tomatoes, and olives

Pork Taco Salad

$7.75

fried flour shell, lettuce, whole pinto beans, cheese, sour cream, tomatoes, and olives

Both Taco Salad

$8.25

fried flour shell, lettuce, whole pinto beans, cheese, sour cream, tomatoes, and olives

Nachos

Beef Nachos

$8.00

Choice of flour or corn chips, choice of beef, pork, or both meats

Pork Nachos

$9.00

Choice of flour or corn chips, choice of beef, pork, or both meats

Both Nachos

$10.00

Choice of flour or corn chips, choice of beef, pork, or both meats

1/2 Beef Nachos

$6.25

Choice of flour or corn chips, choice of beef, pork, or both meats

1/2 Pork Nachos

$6.99

Choice of flour or corn chips, choice of beef, pork, or both meats

1/2 Both Nachos

$7.99

Choice of flour or corn chips, choice of beef, pork, or both meats

Entrees

Chimi

$9.50

Flour tortilla filled with beans, beef, cheese fried and smothered in white cheese sauce with a side of lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream

Mexican Pizza

$8.89

Flour shell topped with beans, beef, cheese, hot sauce, tomatoes, black olives, chives, sour cream

Sampler Platter

$16.00

Cheese Enchilada, small burrito, taco, small sancho, taco burger, corn tostada (choice of beef or pork burrito and sancho)

Dessert

Sopapillas

$4.00

Puffy pieces of deep fried dough sweetened with cinnamon sugar and served with warm honey and butter

Crustos

$3.50

Our famous flour chips dusted in cinnamon sugar

Choco Taco

$2.00

Fried Ice Cream

$4.75

Crusts, and a traditional fried ice cream swirled in whipped topping and finished off with cinnamon sugar, whip topping, and a cherry

Root. Beer Float

$3.80

Creamy Vanilla ice cream and Mug Root Beer

Ice Cream Sundae

$3.00

Ice cream, chocolate syrup, whip topping, and a cherry

Full CORN

Corn/Cheese Sauce

$2.75

Corn/Bean Dip

$2.75

Corn/Chili Verde

$3.00

Corn/Hot

$2.75

Corn/Audrey’s

$4.50

Corn/Sams

$4.75

Corn/White CS

$5.00

Full FLOUR

Flour/Cheese Sauce

$3.25

Flour/Bean Dip

$3.25

Flour/Chili Verde

$3.50

Flour/Hot

$2.50

Flour/Audrey’s Dip

$4.75

Flour/Sam’s Dip

$5.00

Flour/White CS

$5.00

Full MIXED

Mixed/Cheese Sauce

$3.50

Mixed/Bean Dip

$3.50

Mixed/Chili Verde

$3.75

Mixed/Hot

$2.75

Mixed/Audrey’s Dip

$5.00

Mixed/Sam’s Dip

$5.25

Mixed/White CS

$5.50

Dips

Cheese Sauce

$1.50+

Bean Dip

$1.50+

Chili Verde

$1.75+

Hot Sauce

$0.50+

Audrey's Dip

$2.00+

Sam's Dip

$2.00+

1/2 Josh Sauce

$2.00

1/2 EXTRA Hot Hot Sauce

$2.50

White CS

$2.00+

1/2 Corn

1/2 Corn/Cheese Sauce

$1.75

1/2 Corn/Bean

$1.75

1/2 Corn/Chili Verde

$1.50

1/2 Corn/Hot Sauce

$1.75

1/2 Corn/Audrey's

$2.25

1/2 Corn/Sam's

$2.75

1/2 Corn/White CS

$2.50

1/2 Flour

1/2 Flour/Cheese Sauce

$1.75

1/2 Flour/Bean Dip

$1.75

1/2 Flour/Chili Verde

$2.00

1/2 Flour/Hot Sauce

$1.50

1/2 Flour/Audrey's

$2.50

1/2 Flour/Sam's

$2.50

1/2 Flour/White CS

$3.00

1/2 Mixed

1/2 Mixed/Cheese Sauce

$1.75

1/2 Mixed/Bean Dip

$1.75

1/2 Mixed/Chili Verde

$2.00

1/2 Mixed/Hot Sauce

$1.75

1/2 Mixed/Audrey's

$2.50

1/2 Mixed/Sam's

$2.75

1/2 Mixed/White CS

$3.00

Chip Baskets

Corn Basket

$1.25

Flour Basket

$1.25

Mixed Basket

$1.25

Drinks

Water

Pepsi

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Dt. Dr Pepper

$2.00

Mountain Dew

$2.00

Sierra Mist

$2.00

Rt. Beer

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Tea

$2.00

Kid Drink

$1.50

Lg. Milk

$2.00

Coffee

$1.50

BTL Water

$2.30

BTL Pepsi

$2.30

BTL Diet Pepsi

$2.30

BTL Dr. Pepper

$2.30

BTL Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.30Out of stock

BTL Mountain Dew

$2.30

BTL Mug Root Beer

$2.30

Toppings & Sides

(PINT) Hot Sauce

$7.00

(QT ) Hot Sauce

$14.00

Bowl of Guacamole

$4.00

Bowl of meat and cheese

$4.00

1/2 Audrey's Dip

$2.00

Black Olives

$0.75

1/2 Cheese Sauce

$1.50

1/2 Chili Verde

$1.50

Jalapeños

$0.75

1/2 Josh Sauce

$2.00

Lettuce

$0.75

Onions

$0.75

Pico de Gallo

$0.75

Shredded Cheese

$1.50

Tomatoes

$0.75

1/2 White CS

$2.00

SD BNS

$2.00

SD GUAC

$2.00

SD R

$2.00

Smothered in Enchilada Sauce

$2.00

Smothered in or Extra Beef

$2.00

Smothered in or Extra Pork

$2.00

Sour Cream

$1.00

Candy

Mints

$0.25

Starburst

$0.10

Mini Reeses Cups

$0.25

Tootsie Roll Pops

$0.25

Gift Certificate

Gift Certificate

Bottled Domestic

BTL Budweiser

$3.00

BTL Bud Light

$3.00

BTL Bud Light Lime

$3.00

BTL Miller Light

$3.00

Busch Light

$3.00

BTL Keystone light

$3.00

BTL Michelob Ultra

$3.00

BTL Non Alcoholic Busch

$3.00

BTL Coors Light

$3.00

BTL Coors Banquet

$3.00

Natty Light

$2.00

Bottled Imports

BTL Modelo

$4.00Out of stock

BTL Dos Equis

$4.00

BTL Corona

$4.00

BTL ESTRELLA JALISCO

$4.00

Others

Cayman Jack

$4.00Out of stock

Seagrams Wine Cooler

$4.00Out of stock

Truly Seltzer

$4.00

White Claw Seltzer

$4.00

Bud Light Chelada

$4.00
