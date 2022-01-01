- Home
Al's Cafe 101 S. Berry
101 S. Berry
Lost Springs, KS 66859
Specials
Beef Special
Fried flour shell, beans, choice of meat, lettuce, cheese, and tomato garnish may add ROB
Pork Special
Fried flour shell, beans, choice of meat, lettuce, cheese, and tomato garnish may add ROB
Both Special
Fried flour shell, beans, choice of meat, lettuce, cheese, and tomato garnish may add ROB
Sancho
Beef Sancho
Soft flour tortilla, with choice of beef, pork, or both meats, lettuce, cheese wrapped up inside
Pork Sancho
Soft flour tortilla, with choice of beef, pork, or both meats, lettuce, cheese wrapped up inside
Both Sancho
Soft flour tortilla, with choice of beef, pork, or both meats, lettuce, cheese wrapped up inside
Burritos
Bean & Cheese Burrito
Soft flour tortilla with beans and cheese, wrapped up inside. Can add beef, pork or both meats
Beef Burrito
Soft flour tortilla with beans and cheese, wrapped up inside. Can add beef, pork or both meats
Pork Burrito
Soft flour tortilla with beans and cheese, wrapped up inside. Can add beef, pork or both meats
Both Burrito
Soft flour tortilla with beans and cheese, wrapped up inside. Can add beef, pork or both meats
Josh Burrito
Our most Extra massive beef and pork burrito with Extra beef and pork . Smothered in extra hot chili verde, and melted with extra shredded cheese.
Dinners
#1
Two pork burritos smothered in chili verde with side of rice AND beans
#2
Beef enchilada, taco, tostada with a side of rice OR beans
#3
Pork burrito, taco, tostada with a side of rice OR beans
#4
Two enchiladas choice of beef, cheese, or both, side of rice AND beans
#5
Two pork chops smothered in chili verde, two tortillas, rice AND beans
#6
Beef Sancho, taco, and tostada with side of rice OR beans
#7
Chimichanga with side of rice AND beans, sour cream, pico, lettuce and side of guac
#8
Small beef special, beef enchilada with a side of rice OR beans
#9
Quesadilla (choice of beef, pork, or cheese,) fried taco, and side of rice or beans
#10
Flour taco, corn taco, soft taco with a side of rice OR beans
#11
Taco burger, small bean and cheese burrito with a side of rice OR beans
Enchiladas
Burgers & Salads
Taco Burger
Beef Taco Salad
fried flour shell, lettuce, whole pinto beans, cheese, sour cream, tomatoes, and olives
Pork Taco Salad
fried flour shell, lettuce, whole pinto beans, cheese, sour cream, tomatoes, and olives
Both Taco Salad
fried flour shell, lettuce, whole pinto beans, cheese, sour cream, tomatoes, and olives
Nachos
Beef Nachos
Choice of flour or corn chips, choice of beef, pork, or both meats
Pork Nachos
Choice of flour or corn chips, choice of beef, pork, or both meats
Both Nachos
Choice of flour or corn chips, choice of beef, pork, or both meats
1/2 Beef Nachos
Choice of flour or corn chips, choice of beef, pork, or both meats
1/2 Pork Nachos
Choice of flour or corn chips, choice of beef, pork, or both meats
1/2 Both Nachos
Choice of flour or corn chips, choice of beef, pork, or both meats
Entrees
Chimi
Flour tortilla filled with beans, beef, cheese fried and smothered in white cheese sauce with a side of lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream
Mexican Pizza
Flour shell topped with beans, beef, cheese, hot sauce, tomatoes, black olives, chives, sour cream
Sampler Platter
Cheese Enchilada, small burrito, taco, small sancho, taco burger, corn tostada (choice of beef or pork burrito and sancho)
Dessert
Sopapillas
Puffy pieces of deep fried dough sweetened with cinnamon sugar and served with warm honey and butter
Crustos
Our famous flour chips dusted in cinnamon sugar
Choco Taco
Fried Ice Cream
Crusts, and a traditional fried ice cream swirled in whipped topping and finished off with cinnamon sugar, whip topping, and a cherry
Root. Beer Float
Creamy Vanilla ice cream and Mug Root Beer
Ice Cream Sundae
Ice cream, chocolate syrup, whip topping, and a cherry
Full CORN
Full FLOUR
Full MIXED
Dips
1/2 Corn
1/2 Flour
1/2 Mixed
Drinks
Water
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Dr. Pepper
Dt. Dr Pepper
Mountain Dew
Sierra Mist
Rt. Beer
Lemonade
Tea
Kid Drink
Lg. Milk
Coffee
BTL Water
BTL Pepsi
BTL Diet Pepsi
BTL Dr. Pepper
BTL Diet Dr. Pepper
BTL Mountain Dew
BTL Mug Root Beer
Toppings & Sides
(PINT) Hot Sauce
(QT ) Hot Sauce
Bowl of Guacamole
Bowl of meat and cheese
1/2 Audrey's Dip
Black Olives
1/2 Cheese Sauce
1/2 Chili Verde
Jalapeños
1/2 Josh Sauce
Lettuce
Onions
Pico de Gallo
Shredded Cheese
Tomatoes
1/2 White CS
SD BNS
SD GUAC
SD R
Smothered in Enchilada Sauce
Smothered in or Extra Beef
Smothered in or Extra Pork
Sour Cream
Gift Certificate
Bottled Domestic
Bottled Imports
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Come in and enjoy!
101 S. Berry, Lost Springs, KS 66859