Breakfast & Brunch

Al's Café & Creamery

842 Reviews

$$

43 DuPage Ct

Elgin, IL 60120

Order Again

Popular Items

Rueben
Cobb Salad
24oz MALT

APPETIZER

Garlic Shrimp

$11.95

Jumbo shrimp roasted in fresh garlic, white wine, butter & parsley. Served with crustini bread.

Artichoke Dip

$11.95

Served with toasted pita wedges

Bruschetta

$10.50

White bean bruschetta topped with shaved Asiago cheese & served with crustini bread.

Cajun Shrimp

$12.95

Jumbo shrimp roasted in a Cajun style slightly spicy red wine, garlic & tomato sauce topped with melted Asiago & Goat cheese and served with crustini bread.

Meatballs

$12.95

Oven roasted meatballs served Cajun style in a slightly spicy red wine, garlic & tomato sauce topped with melted Asiago & Goat cheese. Served with crustini bread.

Crab Cakes

$18.75

Pan-seared crab cakes served with a spicy Chipotle sauce, fresh white bean bruschetta & served with crustini bread.

ENTREES

Served with a choice of small garden salad or chef's daily fresh prepared soups & dinner bread with butter.

Pork Tenderloin Medallions

$19.95

Pork tenderloin medallions served oven roasted, rubbed with a special blend of sea salt & fresh herbs, draped with a smoked red pepper & vodka cream sauce & served with creamy mashed potatoes & fresh roasted vegetables. Served with a choice of small garden salad or chef's daily fresh prepared soups & dinner bread with butter.

Schwartzwalder Schweiner Schnitzel

$18.95

Breaded pork loin served with spatzle, fresh roasted vegetables & a side of wild mushroom sauce. Served with a choice of small garden salad or chef's daily fresh prepared soups & dinner bread with butter.

Gypsy Schnitzel

$18.95

Breaded pork loin topped with a creamy roasted red pepper sauce served with red cabbage, fresh roasted vegetables & spatzle. Served with a choice of small garden salad or chef's daily fresh prepared soups & dinner bread with butter.

Goat Cheese Arrabiata

$16.95

Fettuccini noodles prepared in a spicy fire roasted red pepper sauce with fresh herbs & topped with a generous sprinkling of white goat cheese. Served with a choice of small garden salad or chef's daily fresh prepared soups & dinner bread with butter.

Shrimp Arrabiata

$22.95

Fettuccini noodles & garlic roasted shrimp prepared in a spicy fire roasted red pepper sauce with fresh herbs & topped with a generous sprinkling of Asiago cheese. Served with a choice of small garden salad or chef's daily fresh prepared soups & dinner bread with butter.

Finnish Boneless Pork Chop

$19.95

Finnish boneless pork chop rubbed with fresh rosemary, sea salt & cracked green pepper, oven roasted in sweet port wine jus & served with homemade mashed potatoes, fresh seasonal vegetables & red cabbage. Served with a choice of small garden salad or chef's daily fresh prepared soups & dinner bread with butter.

Roasted Salmon Mediterranean

$20.95

Roasted Mediterranean salmon filet served pan-seared in garlic, tomato & white wine, topped with a sautéed shrimp & served with roasted potatoes & fresh seasonal vegetables. Served with a choice of small garden salad or chef's daily fresh prepared soups & dinner bread with butter.

Idaho SpringTrout

$20.95

Boneless Idaho Spring trout served pan-seared topped with a garlic butter & white wine reduction & served with roasted potatoes & fresh seasonal vegetables. Served with a choice of small garden salad or chef's daily fresh prepared soups & dinner bread with butter.

Black & Blue Salmon

$22.95

Blackened salmon filet topped with a Danish Bleu cheese aux gratin, served with a sweet red pepper sauce, roasted potatoes & fresh roasted seasonal vegetables. Served with a choice of small garden salad or chef's daily fresh prepared soups & dinner bread with butter.

STEAKS

Served with a choice of small garden salad or chef's daily fresh prepared soups & dinner bread with butter.

Black Angus Steak & Shrimp

$28.95

Char-grilled 8oz sirloin steak rubbed with our own special blend of seasoning finished with a delicate red wine demi-glaze topped with 1/2 dozen garlic roasted shrimp and served with roasted potatoes & fresh seasonal vegetables. Served with a choice of small garden salad or chef's daily fresh prepared soups & dinner bread with butter.

Ribeye Steak

$34.25Out of stock

This 12oz top-broiled ribeye boasts rich marbling & is seasoned with Al’s own special blend of herbs & spices. Served with mashed potatoes and fresh seasonal vegetables. Served with a choice of small garden salad or chef's daily fresh prepared soups & dinner bread with butter.

Danish Bleu Steak

$24.95

Black Angus sirloin steak served char-grilled, topped with a Danish Bleu cheese aux gratin & served with Al’s homemade mashed potatoes & grilled seasonal vegetables. Served with a choice of small garden salad or chef's daily fresh prepared soups & dinner bread with butter.

New York Striploin

$34.25

12oz grilled hand cut New York strip aged to peak flavor, seasoned with Montreal steak spices & topped with garlic herb butter. Served with roasted postatoes and fresh seasonal vegetables. Served with a choice of small garden salad or chef's daily fresh prepared soups & dinner bread with butter.

Black Angus Sirloin Steak

$22.95

Char-grilled 8oz sirloin steak rubbed with our own special blend of seasoning finished with a delicate red wine demi-glaze and served with roasted potatoes & fresh seasonal vegetables. Served with a choice of small garden salad or chef's daily fresh prepared soups & dinner bread with butter.

MONTHLY SPECIAL

Served wit.h a choice of small garden salad or chef's daily fresh prepared soups & dinner bread with butter.

Porskur (Icelandic Cod Filet)

$21.95

Oven roasted Icelandic cod filet served with a spicy ground mustard sauce, over creamy mashed potatoes & fresh roasted vegetables.

Ristet Laks Met Flesk (Norwegian Salmon)

$19.95

Pan-fried Norwegian salmon prepared with smoked pork, parsley & onion. Served with roasted potatoes & fresh seasonal vegetables.

Taimen (Stuffed Trout)

$27.95

Boneless Rainbow trout served pan-seared, stuffed with crabmeat & draped in a white wine parsley sauce. Served with roasted potatoes & fresh seasonal vegetables.

Flask File Med Svamp (Swedish Pork Tenderloin)

$22.95

Swedish pork tenderloin medallions, served in a delicate creamy forest mushroom sauce. Served with creamy mashed potatoes, fresh seasonal vegetables & red cabbage.

Frikadellar

$19.95

Delicious style meatballs served with a rich dark gravy with creamy mashed potatoes, fresh seasonal vegetables & red cabbage.

SALADS

Small Café

$5.50

Tossed greens topped with cucumber, tomatoes, diced carrots, diced red cabbage and alfalfa sprouts. Choice of dressing on the side & served with a fresh roll & butter

Large Cafe

$8.25

Tossed greens topped with cucumber, tomatoes, diced carrots, diced red cabbage and alfalfa sprouts. Choice of dressing on the side & served with a fresh roll & butter

Caesar Salad

$10.50

Romaine lettuce tossed in a classic Caesar dressing with homemade croutons, red onions & topped with shaved Asiago cheese. Served with a fresh roll & butter

Chicken Caesar

$14.00

Roasted breast of chicken served on crisp romaine lettuce tossed in our classic Caesar dressing with homemade croutons, red onion & topped with shaved Asiago cheese. Served with a fresh roll & butter

Shrimp Caesar

$18.95

Fresh water shrimp served on crisp romaine lettuce tossed in our classic Caesar dressing with homemade croutons, red onion & topped with shaved Asiago cheese. Served with a fresh roll & butter

Salmon Caesar

$18.95

Pepper & herb encrusted salmon filet served on crisp romaine lettuce tossed in our classic Caesar dressing with homemade croutons, red onion & topped with shaved Asiago cheese. Served with a fresh roll & butter

Chicken Salad

$11.75

Tossed greens, roasted chicken breast, cucumbers, tomatoes, carrots, red cabbage and sprouts served with our homemade raspberry vinaigrette dressing on the side & served with a fresh roll & butter

Cobb Salad

$14.75

Tossed greens, roasted chicken breast, bacon, Swiss & Colby cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, hard-boiled egg. Choice of dressing served on the side & served with a fresh roll & butter

Southwest Salad

$14.00

Tossed greens, roasted chicken breast, tomatoes, green peppers, red onion, salsa, sour cream, and guacamole, served with our homemade cilantro-lime dressing on the side & served with a fresh roll & butter

Steak Salad

$18.95

8oz Black Angus top sirloin served warm on a bed of green leaf lettuce, with cucumbers, tomatoes, carrots, red cabbage and sprouts, topped with homemade bruschetta and served with balsamic dressing on the side. Served with a fresh roll & butter

SOUP

Cup Cream

$3.75

Potato Leek

Cup Other

$3.75

Beef Barley

Bowl Cream

$4.75

Potato Leek

Bowl Other

$4.75

Beef Barley

BURGERS

Served with Chips & a Pickle or substitute fries or salad for chips $1.50

Hamburger

$9.95

1/3 lb. lean beef patty served on a deluxe bun with lettuce & tomato. Served with Chips & a Pickle or substitute fries or salad for chips $1.50

Cheese Burger

$10.50

1/3 lb. lean beef patty topped with a choice of Swiss, Colby, Muenster or American cheese, lettuce & tomato. Served with Chips & a Pickle or substitute fries or salad for chips $1.50

Bac/Colby Burger

$12.75

1/3 lb. lean beef patty topped with bacon & Colby cheese, lettuce & tomato. Served with Chips & a Pickle or substitute fries or salad for chips $1.50

Swiss/Mush Burger

$11.50

1/3 lb. lean beef patty topped with sautéed mushrooms & Swiss cheese, lettuce & tomato. Served with Chips & a Pickle or substitute fries or salad for chips $1.50

Bruschetta Burger

$10.75

1/3 lb. lean beef patty topped with homemade bruschetta, shaved Asiago cheese lettuce & tomato. Served with Chips & a Pickle or substitute fries or salad for chips $1.50

Bleu Burger

$12.75

1/3 lb. lean beef patty topped with Bleu cheese aux gratin, lettuce & tomato. Served with Chips & a Pickle or substitute fries or salad for chips $1.50

Southwest Burger

$11.50

1/3 lb. lean beef patty topped with guacamole, salsa & red onion, lettuce & tomato. Served with Chips & a Pickle or substitute fries or salad for chips $1.50

Deluxe Burger

$14.75

Two 1/3 lb. lean beef patties, served on a deluxe bun topped with mushrooms & Colby cheese, lettuce & tomato. Served with Chips & a Pickle or substitute fries or salad for chips $1.50

Veggie Burger

$10.75

1/3 lb. veggie patty served on a deluxe bun with lettuce, tomato, sprouts & red onion. Served with Chips & a Pickle or substitute fries or salad for chips $1.50

Veg/Cheese Burger

$12.00

1/3 lb. veggie patty served on a deluxe bun with lettuce, tomato, sprouts & red onion. Choice of Swiss, Colby, Muenster or American cheese. Served with Chips & a Pickle or substitute fries or salad for chips $1.50

SANDWICH

Chicken Teriyaki

$12.95

Roasted teriyaki marinated chicken breast, topped with melted Muenster cheese & grilled pineapple, served on a toasted deluxe bun with lettuce & mayonnaise. Served with Chips & fresh fruit or substitute fries or salad for chips $1.50

Bruschetta Chicken

$12.75

Grilled breast of chicken seasoned with our own special blend of herbs & spices, topped with homemade bruschetta, American cheddar & served on a toasted deluxe bun, with lettuce, tomato & mayonnaise. Served with Chips & fresh fruit or substitute fries or salad for chips $1.50

Rueben

$12.95

Corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and Thousand Island dressing on pumpernickel bread. Served with Chips & fresh fruit or substitute fries or salad for chips $1.50

Eastside Roast Beef

$12.95

Sliced roast beef, sauteed onions, green peppers & mushrooms, melted Colby cheese on a deluxe bun with horseradish spread on the side. Served with Chips & fresh fruit or substitute fries or salad for chips $1.50

Manhattan Tuna

$12.95

Tuna dill, guacamole, sprouts, tomato, Muenster & Colby cheese broiled open-faced on pumpernickel bread. Served with Chips & fresh fruit or substitute fries or salad for chips $1.50

Tuna Deluxe

$12.50

Tuna dill served on pumpernickel bread topped with tomato, sprouts & melted Swiss cServed with Chips & fresh fruit or substitute fries or salad for chips $1.50heese.

Chicken Florentine

$12.95

Roasted breast of chicken, spinach Florentine, Muenster cheese & dijonnaise spread served on a toasted deluxe bun. Served with Chips & fresh fruit or substitute fries or salad for chips $1.50

Hot Turkey Swiss

$12.75

Sliced turkey breast, mushrooms, melted Swiss cheese & dijonnaise spread. (Choice of bread: whole wheat, light sour dough, marble rye or pumpernickel.) Served with Chips & fresh fruit or substitute fries or salad for chips $1.50

The Florentine

$11.95

Spinach Florentine, Muenster, Colby & Swiss cheese and a sprinkle of sunflower seeds served on pumpernickel bread. Served with Chips & fresh fruit or substitute fries or salad for chips $1.50

Veggie Melt

$11.95

Spinach Florentine, Muenster, Colby & Swiss cheese & a sprinkle of sunflower seeds served on pumpernickel bread. Served with Chips & fresh fruit or substitute fries or salad for chips $1.50

Schnitzel Sand

$11.50

Breaded pork loin topped with Swiss & Colby cheese , lettuce, tomato & dijonnaise served on a deluxe bun Served with Chips & fresh fruit or substitute fries or salad for chips $1.50

Cafe Club

$14.75

Roast beef, turkey, bacon, Swiss, Colby & Muenster cheeses, lettuce, tomato & dijonnaise spread. Stacked three stories high served on toasted sour dough bread. Served with Chips & fresh fruit or substitute fries or salad for chips $1.50

Grill Cheese Trio

$9.50

Swiss, Muenster & Colby cheese served on light sourdough bread. Served with Chips & fresh fruit or substitute fries or salad for chips $1.50

Deluxe Cheese

$11.50

Muenster, Swiss & Colby cheese, bacon & tomato served on light sourdough bread. Served with Chips & fresh fruit or substitute fries or salad for chips $1.50

Russian

$12.95

Homemade corned beef & roast beef, sweet and sour red cabbage, Swiss cheese, dijonnaise spread on pumpernickel bread. Served with Chips & fresh fruit or substitute fries or salad for chips $1.50

BLT

$10.95

A classic served on toasted light sour dough bread. Served with Chips & fresh fruit or substitute fries or salad for chips $1.50

SIDES

SIDE Fries

$3.50

SIDE of Vegetables

$3.50

SIDE of Dinner Bread

$2.50

Pretzel Bun

$0.75

BEVERAGES

Hot Cider

$3.50

Soft Drink

$2.50

FLAVORED Soft Drink

$2.95

Iced Tea

$2.50

FLAVORED Iced Tea

$3.25

FLAVORED Lemonade

$3.25

Coffee/Decaf/Hot Tea

$2.50

Juice

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.25

Milk

$2.95

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Phosphates

$2.75

- MALTS & SHAKES -

12oz MALT

$5.50

Rich & thick with deluxe vanilla ice cream. Includes One Flavor.

24oz MALT

$7.50

Rich & thick with deluxe vanilla ice cream. Includes One Flavor.

12oz SHAKE

$5.50

Rich & thick with deluxe vanilla ice cream. Includes One Flavor.

24oz SHAKE

$7.50

Rich & thick with deluxe vanilla ice cream. Includes One Flavor.

12oz PREM/MALT

$6.95

Rich & thick made with choice of the following deluxe ice cream flavors: Peppermint, Butter Pecan, Coffee, Mint Chocolate Chip, Chocolate Chip, Strawberry Ice Cream, Chocolate Ice Cream, Rainbow Sherbet or Frozen Vanilla Yogurt. Includes One Flavor.

24oz PREM/MALT

$8.95

Rich & thick made with choice of the following deluxe ice cream flavors: Peppermint, Butter Pecan, Coffee, Mint Chocolate Chip, Chocolate Chip, Strawberry Ice Cream, Chocolate Ice Cream, Rainbow Sherbet or Frozen Vanilla Yogurt. Includes One Flavor.

12oz PREM/SHAKE

$6.95

Rich & thick made with choice of the following deluxe ice cream flavors: Peppermint, Butter Pecan, Coffee, Mint Chocolate Chip, Chocolate Chip, Strawberry Ice Cream, Chocolate Ice Cream, Rainbow Sherbet or Frozen Vanilla Yogurt. Includes One Flavor.

24oz PREM/SHAKE

$8.95

Rich & thick made with choice of the following deluxe ice cream flavors: Peppermint, Butter Pecan, Coffee, Mint Chocolate Chip, Chocolate Chip, Strawberry Ice Cream, Chocolate Ice Cream, Rainbow Sherbet or Frozen Vanilla Yogurt. Includes One Flavor.

ICE CREAM

REGULAR Dip

$4.50

2 scoops of choice ice cream

Large Dip

$5.50

3 scoops of choice ice cream

Mini Dip

$2.99

OTHER DESSERTS

Triple Chocolate Brownie

$5.75

Carrot Cake

$8.95

Served with a side of warm caramel sauce.

Apple Pie

$5.95

Served with a side of warm caramel sauce.

Pecan Pie

$5.95

Served with a side of warm caramel sauce.

Chocolate Torte

$6.25

Gluten free & served with a side of raspberry topping.

SUNDAES

Reg Sundae

$5.50

Includes one topping, whip cream, nuts & a cherry. Ice Cream Flavors: Vanilla, Chocolate, Strawberry, Frozen Vanilla Yogurt, Rainbow Sherbet, Peppermint, Chocolate Chip, Coffee, Mint Chocolate Chip, Butter Pecan. Included topping choices: Chocolate Syrup, Pineapple, Marshmallow, Butterscotch, Strawberry, Hot Fudge, Hot Caramel, Red Raspberry (add .50)

Lg Sundae

$7.50

Includes one topping, whip cream, nuts & a cherry. Ice Cream Flavors: Vanilla, Chocolate, Strawberry, Frozen Vanilla Yogurt, Rainbow Sherbet, Peppermint, Chocolate Chip, Coffee, Mint Chocolate Chip, Butter Pecan. Included topping choices: Chocolate Syrup, Pineapple, Marshmallow, Butterscotch, Strawberry, Hot Fudge, Hot Caramel, Red Raspberry (add .50)

Brownie Sundae

$7.50

Brownie, one Vanilla ice cream scoop, hot fudge, whipped cream, nuts & a cherry.

Banana Split

$8.75

3 ice cream scoops: Vanilla, Chocolate & Strawberry. 3 toppings: Chocolate, Strawberry & Pineapple. One sliced banana, whipped cream, nuts & a cherry.

check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
You would not expect your soup choice to be Brazil de Cacao or Vegetable Creole at the local malt shop, but then again Al’s isn’t your run-of-the-mill eatery. Al’s Café provides its customers with comfort food alongside more innovative dishes that are sure to delight your palate. Thanks to the creative touch of Chef Tony Jamin, each dish is made from scratch, and tastes better than even Mom’s homemade dinners.

43 DuPage Ct, Elgin, IL 60120

