- Home
- /
- Elgin
- /
- Breakfast & Brunch
- /
- Al's Café & Creamery
Al's Café & Creamery
842 Reviews
$$
43 DuPage Ct
Elgin, IL 60120
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
APPETIZER
Garlic Shrimp
Jumbo shrimp roasted in fresh garlic, white wine, butter & parsley. Served with crustini bread.
Artichoke Dip
Served with toasted pita wedges
Bruschetta
White bean bruschetta topped with shaved Asiago cheese & served with crustini bread.
Cajun Shrimp
Jumbo shrimp roasted in a Cajun style slightly spicy red wine, garlic & tomato sauce topped with melted Asiago & Goat cheese and served with crustini bread.
Meatballs
Oven roasted meatballs served Cajun style in a slightly spicy red wine, garlic & tomato sauce topped with melted Asiago & Goat cheese. Served with crustini bread.
Crab Cakes
Pan-seared crab cakes served with a spicy Chipotle sauce, fresh white bean bruschetta & served with crustini bread.
ENTREES
Pork Tenderloin Medallions
Pork tenderloin medallions served oven roasted, rubbed with a special blend of sea salt & fresh herbs, draped with a smoked red pepper & vodka cream sauce & served with creamy mashed potatoes & fresh roasted vegetables. Served with a choice of small garden salad or chef's daily fresh prepared soups & dinner bread with butter.
Schwartzwalder Schweiner Schnitzel
Breaded pork loin served with spatzle, fresh roasted vegetables & a side of wild mushroom sauce. Served with a choice of small garden salad or chef's daily fresh prepared soups & dinner bread with butter.
Gypsy Schnitzel
Breaded pork loin topped with a creamy roasted red pepper sauce served with red cabbage, fresh roasted vegetables & spatzle. Served with a choice of small garden salad or chef's daily fresh prepared soups & dinner bread with butter.
Goat Cheese Arrabiata
Fettuccini noodles prepared in a spicy fire roasted red pepper sauce with fresh herbs & topped with a generous sprinkling of white goat cheese. Served with a choice of small garden salad or chef's daily fresh prepared soups & dinner bread with butter.
Shrimp Arrabiata
Fettuccini noodles & garlic roasted shrimp prepared in a spicy fire roasted red pepper sauce with fresh herbs & topped with a generous sprinkling of Asiago cheese. Served with a choice of small garden salad or chef's daily fresh prepared soups & dinner bread with butter.
Finnish Boneless Pork Chop
Finnish boneless pork chop rubbed with fresh rosemary, sea salt & cracked green pepper, oven roasted in sweet port wine jus & served with homemade mashed potatoes, fresh seasonal vegetables & red cabbage. Served with a choice of small garden salad or chef's daily fresh prepared soups & dinner bread with butter.
Roasted Salmon Mediterranean
Roasted Mediterranean salmon filet served pan-seared in garlic, tomato & white wine, topped with a sautéed shrimp & served with roasted potatoes & fresh seasonal vegetables. Served with a choice of small garden salad or chef's daily fresh prepared soups & dinner bread with butter.
Idaho SpringTrout
Boneless Idaho Spring trout served pan-seared topped with a garlic butter & white wine reduction & served with roasted potatoes & fresh seasonal vegetables. Served with a choice of small garden salad or chef's daily fresh prepared soups & dinner bread with butter.
Black & Blue Salmon
Blackened salmon filet topped with a Danish Bleu cheese aux gratin, served with a sweet red pepper sauce, roasted potatoes & fresh roasted seasonal vegetables. Served with a choice of small garden salad or chef's daily fresh prepared soups & dinner bread with butter.
STEAKS
Black Angus Steak & Shrimp
Char-grilled 8oz sirloin steak rubbed with our own special blend of seasoning finished with a delicate red wine demi-glaze topped with 1/2 dozen garlic roasted shrimp and served with roasted potatoes & fresh seasonal vegetables. Served with a choice of small garden salad or chef's daily fresh prepared soups & dinner bread with butter.
Ribeye Steak
This 12oz top-broiled ribeye boasts rich marbling & is seasoned with Al’s own special blend of herbs & spices. Served with mashed potatoes and fresh seasonal vegetables. Served with a choice of small garden salad or chef's daily fresh prepared soups & dinner bread with butter.
Danish Bleu Steak
Black Angus sirloin steak served char-grilled, topped with a Danish Bleu cheese aux gratin & served with Al’s homemade mashed potatoes & grilled seasonal vegetables. Served with a choice of small garden salad or chef's daily fresh prepared soups & dinner bread with butter.
New York Striploin
12oz grilled hand cut New York strip aged to peak flavor, seasoned with Montreal steak spices & topped with garlic herb butter. Served with roasted postatoes and fresh seasonal vegetables. Served with a choice of small garden salad or chef's daily fresh prepared soups & dinner bread with butter.
Black Angus Sirloin Steak
Char-grilled 8oz sirloin steak rubbed with our own special blend of seasoning finished with a delicate red wine demi-glaze and served with roasted potatoes & fresh seasonal vegetables. Served with a choice of small garden salad or chef's daily fresh prepared soups & dinner bread with butter.
MONTHLY SPECIAL
Porskur (Icelandic Cod Filet)
Oven roasted Icelandic cod filet served with a spicy ground mustard sauce, over creamy mashed potatoes & fresh roasted vegetables.
Ristet Laks Met Flesk (Norwegian Salmon)
Pan-fried Norwegian salmon prepared with smoked pork, parsley & onion. Served with roasted potatoes & fresh seasonal vegetables.
Taimen (Stuffed Trout)
Boneless Rainbow trout served pan-seared, stuffed with crabmeat & draped in a white wine parsley sauce. Served with roasted potatoes & fresh seasonal vegetables.
Flask File Med Svamp (Swedish Pork Tenderloin)
Swedish pork tenderloin medallions, served in a delicate creamy forest mushroom sauce. Served with creamy mashed potatoes, fresh seasonal vegetables & red cabbage.
Frikadellar
Delicious style meatballs served with a rich dark gravy with creamy mashed potatoes, fresh seasonal vegetables & red cabbage.
SALADS
Small Café
Tossed greens topped with cucumber, tomatoes, diced carrots, diced red cabbage and alfalfa sprouts. Choice of dressing on the side & served with a fresh roll & butter
Large Cafe
Tossed greens topped with cucumber, tomatoes, diced carrots, diced red cabbage and alfalfa sprouts. Choice of dressing on the side & served with a fresh roll & butter
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce tossed in a classic Caesar dressing with homemade croutons, red onions & topped with shaved Asiago cheese. Served with a fresh roll & butter
Chicken Caesar
Roasted breast of chicken served on crisp romaine lettuce tossed in our classic Caesar dressing with homemade croutons, red onion & topped with shaved Asiago cheese. Served with a fresh roll & butter
Shrimp Caesar
Fresh water shrimp served on crisp romaine lettuce tossed in our classic Caesar dressing with homemade croutons, red onion & topped with shaved Asiago cheese. Served with a fresh roll & butter
Salmon Caesar
Pepper & herb encrusted salmon filet served on crisp romaine lettuce tossed in our classic Caesar dressing with homemade croutons, red onion & topped with shaved Asiago cheese. Served with a fresh roll & butter
Chicken Salad
Tossed greens, roasted chicken breast, cucumbers, tomatoes, carrots, red cabbage and sprouts served with our homemade raspberry vinaigrette dressing on the side & served with a fresh roll & butter
Cobb Salad
Tossed greens, roasted chicken breast, bacon, Swiss & Colby cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, hard-boiled egg. Choice of dressing served on the side & served with a fresh roll & butter
Southwest Salad
Tossed greens, roasted chicken breast, tomatoes, green peppers, red onion, salsa, sour cream, and guacamole, served with our homemade cilantro-lime dressing on the side & served with a fresh roll & butter
Steak Salad
8oz Black Angus top sirloin served warm on a bed of green leaf lettuce, with cucumbers, tomatoes, carrots, red cabbage and sprouts, topped with homemade bruschetta and served with balsamic dressing on the side. Served with a fresh roll & butter
SOUP
BURGERS
Hamburger
1/3 lb. lean beef patty served on a deluxe bun with lettuce & tomato. Served with Chips & a Pickle or substitute fries or salad for chips $1.50
Cheese Burger
1/3 lb. lean beef patty topped with a choice of Swiss, Colby, Muenster or American cheese, lettuce & tomato. Served with Chips & a Pickle or substitute fries or salad for chips $1.50
Bac/Colby Burger
1/3 lb. lean beef patty topped with bacon & Colby cheese, lettuce & tomato. Served with Chips & a Pickle or substitute fries or salad for chips $1.50
Swiss/Mush Burger
1/3 lb. lean beef patty topped with sautéed mushrooms & Swiss cheese, lettuce & tomato. Served with Chips & a Pickle or substitute fries or salad for chips $1.50
Bruschetta Burger
1/3 lb. lean beef patty topped with homemade bruschetta, shaved Asiago cheese lettuce & tomato. Served with Chips & a Pickle or substitute fries or salad for chips $1.50
Bleu Burger
1/3 lb. lean beef patty topped with Bleu cheese aux gratin, lettuce & tomato. Served with Chips & a Pickle or substitute fries or salad for chips $1.50
Southwest Burger
1/3 lb. lean beef patty topped with guacamole, salsa & red onion, lettuce & tomato. Served with Chips & a Pickle or substitute fries or salad for chips $1.50
Deluxe Burger
Two 1/3 lb. lean beef patties, served on a deluxe bun topped with mushrooms & Colby cheese, lettuce & tomato. Served with Chips & a Pickle or substitute fries or salad for chips $1.50
Veggie Burger
1/3 lb. veggie patty served on a deluxe bun with lettuce, tomato, sprouts & red onion. Served with Chips & a Pickle or substitute fries or salad for chips $1.50
Veg/Cheese Burger
1/3 lb. veggie patty served on a deluxe bun with lettuce, tomato, sprouts & red onion. Choice of Swiss, Colby, Muenster or American cheese. Served with Chips & a Pickle or substitute fries or salad for chips $1.50
SANDWICH
Chicken Teriyaki
Roasted teriyaki marinated chicken breast, topped with melted Muenster cheese & grilled pineapple, served on a toasted deluxe bun with lettuce & mayonnaise. Served with Chips & fresh fruit or substitute fries or salad for chips $1.50
Bruschetta Chicken
Grilled breast of chicken seasoned with our own special blend of herbs & spices, topped with homemade bruschetta, American cheddar & served on a toasted deluxe bun, with lettuce, tomato & mayonnaise. Served with Chips & fresh fruit or substitute fries or salad for chips $1.50
Rueben
Corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and Thousand Island dressing on pumpernickel bread. Served with Chips & fresh fruit or substitute fries or salad for chips $1.50
Eastside Roast Beef
Sliced roast beef, sauteed onions, green peppers & mushrooms, melted Colby cheese on a deluxe bun with horseradish spread on the side. Served with Chips & fresh fruit or substitute fries or salad for chips $1.50
Manhattan Tuna
Tuna dill, guacamole, sprouts, tomato, Muenster & Colby cheese broiled open-faced on pumpernickel bread. Served with Chips & fresh fruit or substitute fries or salad for chips $1.50
Tuna Deluxe
Tuna dill served on pumpernickel bread topped with tomato, sprouts & melted Swiss cServed with Chips & fresh fruit or substitute fries or salad for chips $1.50heese.
Chicken Florentine
Roasted breast of chicken, spinach Florentine, Muenster cheese & dijonnaise spread served on a toasted deluxe bun. Served with Chips & fresh fruit or substitute fries or salad for chips $1.50
Hot Turkey Swiss
Sliced turkey breast, mushrooms, melted Swiss cheese & dijonnaise spread. (Choice of bread: whole wheat, light sour dough, marble rye or pumpernickel.) Served with Chips & fresh fruit or substitute fries or salad for chips $1.50
The Florentine
Spinach Florentine, Muenster, Colby & Swiss cheese and a sprinkle of sunflower seeds served on pumpernickel bread. Served with Chips & fresh fruit or substitute fries or salad for chips $1.50
Veggie Melt
Spinach Florentine, Muenster, Colby & Swiss cheese & a sprinkle of sunflower seeds served on pumpernickel bread. Served with Chips & fresh fruit or substitute fries or salad for chips $1.50
Schnitzel Sand
Breaded pork loin topped with Swiss & Colby cheese , lettuce, tomato & dijonnaise served on a deluxe bun Served with Chips & fresh fruit or substitute fries or salad for chips $1.50
Cafe Club
Roast beef, turkey, bacon, Swiss, Colby & Muenster cheeses, lettuce, tomato & dijonnaise spread. Stacked three stories high served on toasted sour dough bread. Served with Chips & fresh fruit or substitute fries or salad for chips $1.50
Grill Cheese Trio
Swiss, Muenster & Colby cheese served on light sourdough bread. Served with Chips & fresh fruit or substitute fries or salad for chips $1.50
Deluxe Cheese
Muenster, Swiss & Colby cheese, bacon & tomato served on light sourdough bread. Served with Chips & fresh fruit or substitute fries or salad for chips $1.50
Russian
Homemade corned beef & roast beef, sweet and sour red cabbage, Swiss cheese, dijonnaise spread on pumpernickel bread. Served with Chips & fresh fruit or substitute fries or salad for chips $1.50
BLT
A classic served on toasted light sour dough bread. Served with Chips & fresh fruit or substitute fries or salad for chips $1.50
- MALTS & SHAKES -
12oz MALT
Rich & thick with deluxe vanilla ice cream. Includes One Flavor.
24oz MALT
Rich & thick with deluxe vanilla ice cream. Includes One Flavor.
12oz SHAKE
Rich & thick with deluxe vanilla ice cream. Includes One Flavor.
24oz SHAKE
Rich & thick with deluxe vanilla ice cream. Includes One Flavor.
12oz PREM/MALT
Rich & thick made with choice of the following deluxe ice cream flavors: Peppermint, Butter Pecan, Coffee, Mint Chocolate Chip, Chocolate Chip, Strawberry Ice Cream, Chocolate Ice Cream, Rainbow Sherbet or Frozen Vanilla Yogurt. Includes One Flavor.
24oz PREM/MALT
Rich & thick made with choice of the following deluxe ice cream flavors: Peppermint, Butter Pecan, Coffee, Mint Chocolate Chip, Chocolate Chip, Strawberry Ice Cream, Chocolate Ice Cream, Rainbow Sherbet or Frozen Vanilla Yogurt. Includes One Flavor.
12oz PREM/SHAKE
Rich & thick made with choice of the following deluxe ice cream flavors: Peppermint, Butter Pecan, Coffee, Mint Chocolate Chip, Chocolate Chip, Strawberry Ice Cream, Chocolate Ice Cream, Rainbow Sherbet or Frozen Vanilla Yogurt. Includes One Flavor.
24oz PREM/SHAKE
Rich & thick made with choice of the following deluxe ice cream flavors: Peppermint, Butter Pecan, Coffee, Mint Chocolate Chip, Chocolate Chip, Strawberry Ice Cream, Chocolate Ice Cream, Rainbow Sherbet or Frozen Vanilla Yogurt. Includes One Flavor.
ICE CREAM
OTHER DESSERTS
SUNDAES
Reg Sundae
Includes one topping, whip cream, nuts & a cherry. Ice Cream Flavors: Vanilla, Chocolate, Strawberry, Frozen Vanilla Yogurt, Rainbow Sherbet, Peppermint, Chocolate Chip, Coffee, Mint Chocolate Chip, Butter Pecan. Included topping choices: Chocolate Syrup, Pineapple, Marshmallow, Butterscotch, Strawberry, Hot Fudge, Hot Caramel, Red Raspberry (add .50)
Lg Sundae
Includes one topping, whip cream, nuts & a cherry. Ice Cream Flavors: Vanilla, Chocolate, Strawberry, Frozen Vanilla Yogurt, Rainbow Sherbet, Peppermint, Chocolate Chip, Coffee, Mint Chocolate Chip, Butter Pecan. Included topping choices: Chocolate Syrup, Pineapple, Marshmallow, Butterscotch, Strawberry, Hot Fudge, Hot Caramel, Red Raspberry (add .50)
Brownie Sundae
Brownie, one Vanilla ice cream scoop, hot fudge, whipped cream, nuts & a cherry.
Banana Split
3 ice cream scoops: Vanilla, Chocolate & Strawberry. 3 toppings: Chocolate, Strawberry & Pineapple. One sliced banana, whipped cream, nuts & a cherry.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
You would not expect your soup choice to be Brazil de Cacao or Vegetable Creole at the local malt shop, but then again Al’s isn’t your run-of-the-mill eatery. Al’s Café provides its customers with comfort food alongside more innovative dishes that are sure to delight your palate. Thanks to the creative touch of Chef Tony Jamin, each dish is made from scratch, and tastes better than even Mom’s homemade dinners.
43 DuPage Ct, Elgin, IL 60120